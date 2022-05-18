IPL 2022 Kolkata Knight Riders vs Lucknow Super Giants Live: Nitish Rana falls, KKR are 3 down
updated: May 18 2022, 22:12 ist
DH is covering every match of the Indian Premier League 2022. Follow our live ball-by-ball updates from Match 66 between the Kolkata Knight Riders and the Mumbai Indians at the DY Patil Stadium in Navi Mumbai.
22:08
KKR 79/3 after 9 overs
Shreyas is on strike, Bishnoi to bowl.
8.1Bishnoi to Shreyas, 1 run, full outside off, drills it to long-off
8.2Bishnoi to Sam, no run, floated outside off, inside edge back to Bishnoi
8.3Bishnoi to Sam, no run, full outside off, steps down and hits back
8.4Bishnoi to Sam, 1 leg bye, comes down andBishnoi fires it in, hits him in front of the stumps,LSG reviewthis one! It's umpire call
8.5Bishnoi to Shreyas, 1 run, short ball on the stumps, flicked to the leg side
8.6Bishnoi to Sam, 1 run
22:03
KKR 75/3 after 8 overs
Rana is on strike,Gowtham to bowl.
7.1 Gowtham to Rana,OUT! Length ball outside off, goes after it and hits it straight to long-off
Here's Sam Billings.
7.2Gowtham to Sam, 1 run, around the stump, full-on his pads, worked to the on side
7.3Gowtham to Shreyas, no run, fired on middle, pushed back
7.4Gowtham to Shreyas,SIX! Full ball outside off, pumps it straight down the ground
7.5Gowtham to Shreyas, 2 runs, short ball outside leg, worked to square leg
7.6Gowtham to Shreyas, 1 run
21:57
KKR 65/2 after 7 overs
Rana is on strike,Bishnoi to bowl.
6.1 Bishnoi to Rana, 1 run, full on leg stump, tucked to midwicket
6.2Bishnoi to Shreyas, 1 run, full on middle, jammed out to long-on
6.3Bishnoi to Rana, 1 run, short ball on middle, pulled to long-on
6.4Bishnoi to Shreyas, 1 run, full toss wide outside off, pushed to deep cover
6.5Bishnoi to Rana, 1 run
6.6Bishnoi to Shreyas, no run
21:52
KKR 60/2 after 6 overs
Rana is on strike,Gowtham to bowl
5.1 Gowtham to Rana,FOUR!! Fuller outside off, smacks it through extra covers
5.2Gowtham to Rana, no run, Fuller outside off, edge fall short of short third
5.3Gowtham to Rana,FOUR!! Full-on off stump sweeps it to square leg
5.4Gowtham to Rana,FOUR!! Full outside off, reverse sweeps it this time through backward point
5.5Gowtham to Rana, no run, short ball on off, cut to point
5.6Gowtham to Rana, 1 run
21:48
KKR 47/2 after 5 overs
Shreyas is on strike, Holder to bowl.
4.1Holder to Shreyas,FOUR!! Back of a length, backs away and slaps it over extra cover
4.2Holder to Shreyas,SIX!! Slower ball outside off, full in his slot and deposits it straight down the ground
4.3Holder to Shreyas,FOUR! Bouncer on leg stump and pulls it behind short fine leg
4.4Holder to Shreyas, 1 run, fuller on off, jammed out to mid-off
4.5Holder to Rana, no run, back of a length, around off, steered to short third
4.6Holder to Rana, 1 run
21:41
KKR 31/2 after 4 overs
Rana is on strike, Avesh to bowl.
3.1Avesh to Rana, wide
3.1Avesh to Rana,FOUR! Back of a length outside off, top edge flies over keeper and the slip
3.2Avesh to Rana,FOUR! Length ball outside off, slaps it straight back and down the ground
3.3Avesh to Rana, no run, length ball outside off, slaps it to mid-on
3.4Avesh to Rana,FOUR!! around, Length ball, backs away and slashes it over covers
3.5Avesh to Rana,FOUR! Fuller ball this time on leg stump, smashes it down the ground
3.6Avesh to Rana,FOUR!! Full ball around off, backs away and smashes it through extra cover
21:35
KKR 10/2 after 3 overs
Rana is on stirke, Mohsin to bowl
2.1Mohsin to Rana, no run, back of a length around off, punched to cover
2.2Mohsin to Rana, 1 run, full ball swinging in, inside edge to fine leg
2.3Mohsin to Tomar, no run, back of a length, outside off, slashes and misses
2.4Mohsin to Tomar,OUT! Caught! length ball on his pads flicks it wide of mid-on.
Here's Shreyas.
2.5Mohsin to Shreyas, wide
2.5 Mohsin to Shreyas, no run, back of a length around off, punched to covers
2.6Mohsin to Shreyas, no run
21:31
KKR 8/1 after 2 overs
Tomar is on strike, Holder to bowl.
1.1 Holder to Tomar, no run, length ball outside off, left alone
1.2 Holder to Tomar, no run, length ball around off, pushed to point
1.3 Holder to Tomar,FOUR! Length ball outside off, drives it past short third, opens his account in the IPL with a four
1.4 Holder to Tomar, no run, length outside off, pushed to cover
1.5 Holder to Tomar, no run, length ball around off, taps it to short third
1.6 Holder to Tomar, no run
21:25
KKR 4/1 after 1 over
Mohsin Khan to start for KKR, Venkatesh Iyer is on strike.
0.1Mohsin Khan to Iyer, no run, length ball around off, punched to mid-off
0.2Mohsin Khan to Iyer, no run, back of a length around middle and off, punched back
0.3Mohsin Khan to Iyer, no run, back of a length, outside off, flies short of Bishnoi at cover
0.4Mohsin Khan to Iyer,OUT! Caught behind Sensational Catch by QDK leapedthrough his right and caught it with his one hand, length ball on off stump, goes for a drive, inside edge and QDK takes a BLINDER!!
Here's Rana
0.5Mohsin Khan to Rana,FOUR!! Full ball on middle clips it throughsquare leg
0.6Mohsin Khan to Rana, no run
21:23
The match is about to get underway. The two umpires have made their way to the middle. LSG players are on the field and in a huddle. KKR openers Venkatesh Iyer and Abhishek Tomar march to the middle. We are all in readiness for the match to begin.
21:06
LSG 210/0 after 20 overs
QDK is on strike, Russell to bowl
19.1 Russell to QDK, 2 runs
19.2Russell to KL,FOUR!! Short and wide, slashed behind point
19.3Russell to QDK,FOUR!! Short ball on the stumps, pulls again and clears the boundary
19.4Russell to QDK, FOUR!! Full this time on off stump, heaves, top edges it over third
19.5Russell to QDK, FOUR!! 4 in 4! Full toss on the stumps, smashes it to cow corner. QDK is on 139!!
19.6Russell to QDK, 1 run
21:00
LSG 191/0 after 19 overs
KL is on strike, Southee to bowl.
18.1Southee to KL,SIX! Short ball around off, slaps it straight down the ground
18.2Southee to KL,1 run, length ball around middle, pushed to mid-wicket
18.3Southee to QDK,SIX!! short ball wide outside off, slower one and pumps it over long-on
18.4Southee to QDK,SIX!! Fuller ball this time around off, smashes it over long-on
18.5Southee to QDK,SIX! Fuller outside off, this time from over the stumps, clobbers it over long-on
18.6Southee to QDK, wide
18.6 Southee to QDK, 1 run
20:54
LSG 164/0 after 18 overs
KL is on strike, Russell to bowl.
17.1Russell to KL, 1 run, full toss on off stump, flicked to long-on
17.2Russell to QDK,SIX! Short ball on middle and off, hammers it over deep square leg.
QDK moves to 95
17.3Russell to QDK, 2 runs, full ball around off, jammed out wide of long-on.
17.4Russell to QDK,FOUR!! Century for QDK, he down on his hunches, Short ball outside off, slashes it behind backward point
17.5Russell to QDK, 1 leg bye
17.6Russell to KL, 1 run
20:49
LSG 149/0 after 17 overs
KL is on strike, Southee to bowl.
16.1 Southee to KL,FOUR! length ball on middle stump, walks outside off, laps it fine of keeper.
16.2Southee to KL, 1 run, length ball on off, punched to deep point
16.3Southee to QDK, 1 run, length ball around off, slapped to extra cover
16.4Southee to KL, 1 run
16.5Southee to QDK, no run, short ball outside off, cut to point
16.6Southee to QDK,2 runs
20:45
LSG 140/0 after 16 overs
QDK is on strike, Varun to bowl.
15.1 Varun to QDK,SIX! Moves outside off, short ball around leg stump, slog sweeps it over short fine leg
15.2Varun to QDK, no run, length ball outside off, clipped back
15.3Varun to QDK,SIX!! Short ball around leg stump, pumps it over deep square leg
15.4Varun to QDK,FOUR!Length ball bowled quicker outside off, slapped infront of deep point
15.5Varun to QDK, 1 run, fuller on middle and leg, clipped to mid-wicket
15.6Varun to KL, 1 run
20:41
LSG 122/0 after 15 overs
QDK is on strike,Narine to bowl.
14.1 Narine to QDK,SIX! Fuller on middle and leg, slog sweeps it over deep backward square
14.2Narine to QDK, 1 run, back of a length, around off, tapped to short cover, Billings runs, picks and just throws over QDK.
14.3Narine to KL, 1 run, short ball around off, pulled to deep mid-wicket
14.4Narine to QDK, 1 run, short ball on middle stump, pulls it to deep square leg
14.5Narine to KL, 1 run, fuller ball around off, carrom ball, pushed to long-off
14.6Narine to QDK, 1 run
20:33
LSG 110/0 after 14 overs
KL is on strike,Umesh to bowl.
13.1 Umesh to KL, 1 run, back of a length around off, punched to deep cover
13.2Umesh to QDK, 1 run, short ball outside off, pulls it to fine leg, Narine plucks it at the boundary
13.3Umesh to KL, 1 run. yorker outside off jammed out to deep cover
13.4Umesh to QDK, 1 run, full around off, jabbed tolong-on
13.5Umesh to KL, 1 run, back of a length outside off, punched to deep point
50 for KL Rahul.
13.6Umesh to QDK, 1 run
20:29
LSG 105/0 after 13 overs
QDK is on strike, Narine to bowl.
12.1 Narine to QDK, 1 run, length ball outside off, cut away to deep point
12.2Narine to KL, 1 run, short on off stump, cut away to deep point
12.3Narine to QDK, no run, length ball on midddle, defended.
12.4Narine to QDK,SIX!! Fuller on middle and leg, reverse hits it over short third, SENSATIONAL SHOT.
100 runs partnership between these two too.
12.5Narine to QDK, no run, Carrom ball around off, comes in, pushed to point
12.6Narine to QDK, no run
20:24
LSG 97/0 after 12 overs
QDK is on strike, Varun to bowl.
11.1 Varun to QDK, 1 run, lengthball outside off, nudged to backward square
11.2Varun to KL, 1 run, Floated outside off, sweeps it to deep midwicket
11.3Varun to QDK, 1 run, Short ball, quick outside off, pulls it to midwicket
50 for Quinton de Kock
11.4Varun to KL, 2 runs, Full toss outside off, punches it to deep cover
11.5Varun to KL, no run, length ball turning in, pushed to cover
11.6Varun to KL, no run
20:20
LSG 92/0 after 11 overs
QDK is on strike, Rana to bowl
10.1 Rana to QDK, 1 run, Short and wide, cut away to deep point
10.2Rana to KL, 1 run, back of a length around leg stump,flicked to deep mid-wicket
10.3Rana to QDK,FOUR!! Floated outside off, slapped through deep extra cover
10.4Rana to QDK, 1 run, full outside off, jammed out to mid-on
10.5Rana to KL, 1 run
10.6Rana to QDK, 1 run
20:14
LSG 83/0 after 10 overs
QDK is on strike, Southee to bowl.
9.1Southee to QDK, 1 run, length ball outside off, pushed to deep cover
9.2Southee to KL,SIX!! Length ball outside off, pulls it on the front foot over long-on
9.3Southee to KL,SIX!! Length ball on middle stump, scoops it over deep backward square
9.4Southee to KL, 1 run, length ball outside off, worked through midwicket
9.5Southee to QDK, no run, Back of a length around off, fended off the backfoot
9.6Southee to QDK, 1 run
20:09
LSG 68/0 after 9 overs
QDK is on strike, Russell to bowl,
8.1 Russell to QDK, 1 run, Back of a length outside off, cut away to deep point
8.2Russell to KL, 1 run, Back of a length, walks away outside off, steered wide of point
8.3Russell to QDK, no run, length outside off, slapped to mid-off
8.4Russell to QDK, 2 runs, length ball outside off, clipped down the ground
8.5Russell to QDK,SIX! Slower ball, back of a length around off, pulls it over deep midwicket
8.6Russell to QDK, 1 run
20:03
LSG 57/0 after 8 overs
KL is on strike, Varun to bowl.
7.1 Varun to KL, no run, length ball,quicker outside off, beaten
7.2Varun to KL,FOUR!! Floated around off stump, driven down the ground
7.3Varun to KL, 1 run, floated on off, pushed to mid-wicketno ball
7.3 Varun to QDK, free hit, no run, BOUNCER! outside off, QDK is surprised, good take by Billings.
7.4Varun to QDK, 1 run, length ball on middle and leg, pushed to square leg
7.5Varun to KL, no run
7.6Varun to QDK, 2 runs
19:58
LSG 48/0 after 7 overs
QDK is on strike, Narine to bowl
6.1 Narine to QDK, 1 run, quicker on a length, on middle stump, punched to deep square leg
6.2Narine to KL,around,no run, length ball around off, punched to cover
6.3Narine to KL,no run, length ball on the stumps, cut away to point
6.4Narine to KL, 1 run, fuller on middle and leg, pushed to long-on
6.5Narine to QDK, 1 run, On a length, drifting in on legs, pushed to square leg
6.6Narine to KL, 1 run
19:54
LSG 44/0 after 6 overs
KL is on strike, Varun to bowl.
5.1 Varun to KL, no run, quicker on a length around leg, tucked to mid-wicket
5.2Varun to KL, no run, Fuller, flatter around off, makes room and just wide of off stump
5.3Varun to KL,1 run, Fuller on leg stump, pushed wide of mid-wicket
5.4Varun to QDK,FOUR!! Floated on off stump, goes over the off side to cover
5.5Varun to QDK, 1 run, Fuller on middle, pushed wide of bowler
5.6Varun to KL, no run
19:48
LSG 38/0 after 5 overs
QDK is on strike,Umesh to bowl.
4.1 Umesh to QDK, no run, Length ball on middle and leg, walks outside to lap it, ball goes over stumps
4.2Umesh to QDK, 1 run, Back of a length, pulls but this time lacks timing, goes to mid-wicket
4.3Umesh to KL,SIX!! Length ball around off stump,shuffles outside off, scoops it over deep backward square
4.4Umesh to KL, no run, length ball outside off, punched to covers
4.5Umesh to KL,FOUR!! Back of a length, steps away to make room and slaps it wide of mid-off
4.6Umesh to KL, 1 run
19:44
LSG 26/0 after 4 overs
KL is on strike, Narine to bowl.
3.1Narine to KL, 2 runs, floated on middle,turns in and Rahulworked it to the on side
3.2Narine to KL, no run, length ball around middle, pushed to mid-wicket
3.3Narine to KL, 1 run, back of a length around leg stump, punched to square leg
3.4Narine to QDK, no run, Floated around off, pushed to cover
3.5Narine to QDK, 1 run, back of a length around off, clipped to mid-on
3.6Narine to KL, no run
19:39
LSG 22/0 after 3 overs
QDK is on strike, Umesh to bowl.
2.1Umesh to QDK, length ball around off, covers the length and looks to smash it, mistimes it mid-on
2.2Umesh to QDK, 1 run, Length ball angling away outside off, whacks it, top edges it to third,Tomar drops it!
2.3Umesh to KL, no run, length ball on off stump, driven to mid-on
2.4Umesh to KL, no run, back of a length around middle and off, fended off the backfoot
2.5Umesh to KL, 1 run, Length ball outside off, steers it to third
2.6Umesh to QDK,SIX!! Back of a length around off stump, whacks it over deep mid-wicket
19:34
LSG 14/0 after 2 overs
Tim Southee to bowl, KL is on strike.
1.1Southee to KL, no run, back of a length around off and middle, tucked to square leg
1.2Southee to KL, 1 run, fuller and angling in, woked to fine leg
1.3Southee to QDK,FOUR!! Full ball, swinging in, on his pads, flicks it away to deep backward square
1.4Southee to QDK, no run, Full around off stump, swinging in, jammed out to Southee
1.5Southee to QDK, no run, length ball around off stump, driven to mid-off
1.6Southee to QDK, 1 run
19:29
LSG 8/0 after 1 over
Umesh Yadav to start for KKR, QDK is on strike.
0.1Umesh Yadav to QDK, no run, Full on his leg stump, pushed to mid-wicket
0.2Umesh Yadav to QDK, 1 run, back of a length on his hips, tucked to deep square leg
0.3Umesh Yadav to KL, 1 run, length ball on off stump, nudged to mid-wicket
0.4Umesh Yadav to QDK, 2 runs, length ball around off, drives, and inside edge to square leg
0.5Umesh Yadav to QDK,FOUR!! Short ball on his leg stump, looks to pull, balls hits the glove and fly past keeper
0.6Umesh Yadav to QDK, no run
19:27
The match is about to get underway. The two umpires have made their way to the middle. KKR players are on the field and in a huddle. LSG openers KL Rahul and Quinton de Kock march to the middle. We are all in readiness for the match to begin.
19:05
Teams
Kolkata Knight Riders(Playing XI): Venkatesh Iyer, Abhijeet Tomar, Shreyas Iyer(c), Nitish Rana, Sam Billings(w), Rinku Singh, Andre Russell, Sunil Narine, Umesh Yadav, Tim Southee, Varun Chakaravarthy
Lucknow Super Giants(Playing XI): Quinton de Kock(w), KL Rahul(c), Evin Lewis, Deepak Hooda, Manan Vohra, Marcus Stoinis, Jason Holder, Krishnappa Gowtham, Mohsin Khan, Avesh Khan, Ravi Bishnoi
In all their previousgames, LSG have had a different playerwho stood up when the situationwasn't in their favour. Lately, the bowling has paid off in crunch situations, whether it is Ravi Bishnoifinallypitching the ball at the right spot, Mohsin Khan with his hit-the-deck bowling in the powerplay or Avesh Khan withhis consistent and accurate bowling, picking wickets in the slog overs.
18:32
Here's where KKR's strengths lie
A team that’s coming on the back of two wins, KKR will havetheir tail up when they face LSG. The batting issues have been resolved, with Venkatesh Iyer and Ajinkya Rahane, exuding the confidence at the top.
18:31
Play-off berths are at stake in what is the final league match for both sides
A win for KKR would keep their play-off hopes alive* (subject to other teams' results), while LSG could seal 2nd place with a victory.
18:30
Good evening and welcome to our live coverage of Match 66 of this IPL!
