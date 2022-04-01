IPL 2022 | Kolkata Knight Riders vs Punjab Kings Live: KKR opt to bowl first
updated: Apr 01 2022, 19:04 ist
DH is covering every match of the Indian Premier League 2022. Follow our live ball-by-ball updates from match 8 between the Kolkata Knight Riders and the Punjab Kings at the Wankhede Stadium in Mumbai.
19:03
Teams
18:35
18:34
Teams
Kolkata Knight Riders:Ajinkya Rahane, Venkatesh Iyer, Nitish Rana, Shreyas Iyer(c), Sam Billings(w), Andre Russell, Sunil Narine, Tim Southee, Umesh Yadav, Shivam Mavi, Varun Chakaravarthy.
Punjab Kings:Mayank Agarwal(c), Shikhar Dhawan, Liam Livingstone, Bhanuka Rajapaksa(w), Shahrukh Khan, Odean Smith, Raj Bawa, Arshdeep Singh, Harpreet Brar, Kagiso Rabada, Rahul Chahar
Toss
KKR win the toss and opt to bowl first
The Punjab Kings, on the other hand, can bank on their batting depth and versatility to claim a win tonight
The depth and the versatility of the batting line-up were on full display against the RCB with everyone contributing with the bat and scoring at a healthy strike rate.
KKR can look to their bowling unit to deliver two points today
The way Umesh Yadav and Tim Southee bowled against RCB in the previous game will certainly give KKR some confidence while going in against a really deep and versatile batting line-up of PBKS.
The clash of the young captains beckons us today!
Two teams -Kolkata Knight Riders andPunjab Kings - led by young captains will clash today. While KKRare expected to continue with their risk-taking approach despitea low-scoring thriller against RCB, PBKS, which began their campaign with a win, would be expecting a better bowling effort.