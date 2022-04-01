IPL 2022 | Kolkata Knight Riders vs Punjab Kings Live: KKR tightening screws on Punjab
IPL 2022 | Kolkata Knight Riders vs Punjab Kings Live: KKR tightening screws on Punjab
updated: Apr 01 2022, 20:51 ist
DH is covering every match of the Indian Premier League 2022. Follow our live ball-by-ball updates from match 8 between the Kolkata Knight Riders and the Punjab Kings at the Wankhede Stadium in Mumbai.
20:44
PBKS 102/8 after 15 overs
Umesh to bowl, Brar is on strike.
14.1 Umesh to Brar, no run
14.2Umesh to Brar,OUT!! BOWLED'IM!! Straight through him, looks to tap it to third man, misses it and he hits top of off.
Rahul Chahar is new batter
14.3Umesh to Rahul, no run
14.4Umesh to Rahul,OUT!! He has FOUR!! Short ball aimed at body, Rahul just manages to edge it, Rana takes a simple catch at flying slip.
KG Rabada is new batter.
14.5Umesh to KG, no run
14.6Umesh to KG, no run
20:40
PBKS 102/6 after 14 overs
Narine to bowl, Odean is on strike.
13.1 Narine to Odean, 1 wide
13.1Narine to Brar, 1 run
13.2Narine to Odean, no run
13.3Narine to Odean, no run
13.3Narine to Odean, no run
13.4Narine to Odean, 1 run
13.5Narine to Brar, 1 run
13.6Narine to Odean, no run
20:34
PBKS 97/6 after 13 overs
Southee to bowl, SRK is on strike
12.1 Southee to SRK,OUT!! CAUGHT!! Not that short as he tries to pull it away, only manages to sky it and Rana takes a comfortable catch.
Odean Smith is next
12.2Southee to Odean, no run
12.3Southee to Odean, 1 run
12.4Southee to Brar,FOUR!! Short ball, on his body, guides it to third man
12.5Southee to Brar, no run
12.6Southee to Brar, no run
20:29
PBKS 92/5 after 12 overs
Narine to bowl, Brar is on strike
11.1 Narine to Brar, no run
11.2Narine to Brar, no run
11.3Narine to Brar, no run
11.4Narine to Brar, no run
11.5Narine to Brar, no runQuicker one, hits him on pads, KKR reviews! Carrom ball, coming into him, Brar does not pick this one. NOT OUT
11.6Narine to Brar,SIX! Connects this one. Reaches out to it, way outside off, slog sweeps it
20:26
PBKS 86/5 after 11 overs
Varun to bowl, Brar is on strike.
10.1 Varun to Brar, no run
10.2Varun to Brar, no run
10.3Varun to Brar, no run
10.4Varun to Brar, 1 run
10.5Varun to SRK, no run
10.6Varun to SRK, no run
20:21
PBKS 85/5 after 10 overs
Narine to bowl, Bawa is on strike.
9,1 Narine to Bawa, 2 runs
9.2Narine to Bawa,FOUR!! Finally gets one. Full wide of off, drives it to covers
9.3Narine to Bawa,OUT!! BOWLED! Goes right through him. Full length pitches on off and hits top of off.
Harpreet Brar is the next batter.
9.4Narine to Brar, 1 run
9.5Narine to SRK, no run
9.6Narine to SRK, no run
20:13
PBKS 78/4 after 9 overs
Umesh to bowl, Bawa is on strike
8.1 Umesh to Bawa, 1 run
8.2Umesh to Livingstone,FOUR!! Way outside off, slashes it to cover
8.3Umesh to Livingstone,no ball
8.3Umesh to Livingstone, 1 run
8.4Umesh to Bawa, 1 run
8.5Umesh to Livingstone, no run
8.6Umesh to Livingstone,OUT!!CAUGHT!! In the slot, he hits it to long-off, Tim SOuthee catches it.
20:09
PBKS 70/3 after 8 overs
Narine to bowl, Livingstone is on strike.
7.1 Narine to Livingstone, 1 run
7.2Narine to Bawa, no run
7.3Narine to Bawa, 1 run
7.4Narine to Livingstone, wide
7.4Narine to Livingstone, no run
7.5Narine to Livingstone, 1 run
7.6Narine to Bawa, 1 run
20:05
PBKS 65/3 after 7 overs
Varun to bowl, Livingstone is on strike.
6.1 Varun to Livingstone, 1 run
6.2Varun to Bawa, no run
6.3Varun to Bawa, no run
6.4Varun to Bawa, no run
6.5Varun to Bawa, 1 run
6.6Varun to Livingstone, 1 run
19:59
PBKS 62/3 after 6 overs
Southee toowl, Livingstone is on strike.
5.1 Southee to Livingstone, no run
5.2Southee to Livingstone,SIX!! Comes down the track, POWERS it over midwicket
5.3Southee to Livingstone, 1 leg bye
5.4Southee to Shikhar,FOUR!! Comes down the track, lofts it over point
5.5Southee to Shikhar,OUT!! Full length outside off, edges it and Sam catches it
Raj Bawa is new batter
5.6Southee to Bawa, no run
19:54
PBKS 51/2 after 5 overs
Varun is the new bowler, Shikhar is on strike.
4.1 Varun to Shikhar, wide
4.1Varun to Shikhar, 1 run
4.2Varun to Livingstone, 3runs
4.3Varun to Shikhar, no run
4.4Varun to Shikhar, wide
4.4Varun to Shikhar, 1 run
4.5Varun to Livingstone, 1 run
4.6Varun to Shikhar, no run
19:44
PBKS 43/2 after 4 over
Mavi to bowl, Rajapaksa is on strike.
3.1 Mavi to Rajapaksa,FOUR!! Good length ball. Rajapaksa tries to heave it over square leg, inside edge and ball runs to fine leg
3.2Mavi to Rajapaksa,SIX!! Short length ball wide outside off, comes down the track and pulls it over long-on
3.3Mavi to Rajapaksa,SIX!! WHAT A SHOT!! Rajapaksa in some touch, Full length, whips it over cow corner.
3.4Mavi to Rajapaksa,SIX!! Three off three!!Full length slower ball, outside off, in his zone, pumps it over wide long-on
3.5Mavi to Raja[aksa,OUT!! Gets him finally!! Short ball wide off the stump, tries to pull it infront, only manages to hit it to Tim Southee at mid-on
Liam Livingstone is the next batter
3.6Mavi to Livingstone, no run
19:40
PBKS 21/1 after 3 over
Umesh to bowl, Shikhar is on strike.
2.1Umesh to Shikhar, 1 run
2.2Umesh to Rajapaksa,FOUR!! Short length ball, on off stump, guides it to third man
2.3Umesh to Rajapaksa, 1 run
2.4Umesh to Shikhar,SIX!! Down the track, hits it on full over bowler.
2.5Umesh to Shikhar, 1 run
2.6Umesh to Rajapaksa, 1 run
19:35
PBKS 7/1 after 2 over
Tim Southee to bowl Shikhar Dhawan is on strike.Bhanuka Rajapaksa is the new batter
1.1 Southee to Shikhar, no run
1.2Southee to Shikhar, no run
1.3Southee to Shikhar, no run
1.4Southee to Shikhar, no run
1.5Southee to Shikhar, 1 run
1.6Southee to Rajapaksa,FOUR!! Full ball, lofts it over covers
19:27
PBKS 2/1 after 1 over
Umesh Yadav to start bowling, Mayank Agarwal to take the strike.
0.1 Umesh to Mayank, no run
0.2Umesh to Mayank, no run
0.3Umesh to Mayank, 1 run
0.4Umesh to Shikhar, 1 run
0.5Umesh to Mayank, no run
0.6Umesh to Mayank,OUT!! LBW!! Straight onto stumps, full length, Mayank tries to hit it across the line, misses it
19:27
The match is about to get underway. The two umpires have made their way to the middle. KKR players are on the field and in a huddle. PBKS openers Mayank Agarwal and Shikhar Dhawan march to the middle. We are all in readiness for the match to begin.
19:03
Teams
Kolkata Knight Riders:Ajinkya Rahane, Venkatesh Iyer, Nitish Rana, Shreyas Iyer(c), Sam Billings(w), Andre Russell, Sunil Narine, Tim Southee, Umesh Yadav, Shivam Mavi, Varun Chakaravarthy.
The Punjab Kings, on the other hand, can bank on their batting depth and versatility to claim a win tonight
The depth and the versatility of the batting line-up were on full display against the RCB with everyone contributing with the bat and scoring at a healthy strike rate.
18:35
KKR can look to their bowling unit to deliver two points today
The way Umesh Yadav and Tim Southee bowled against RCB in the previous game will certainly give KKR some confidence while going in against a really deep and versatile batting line-up of PBKS.
18:34
The clash of the young captains beckons us today!
Two teams -Kolkata Knight Riders andPunjab Kings - led by young captains will clash today. While KKRare expected to continue with their risk-taking approach despitea low-scoring thriller against RCB, PBKS, which began their campaign with a win, would be expecting a better bowling effort.
The match is about to get underway. The two umpires have made their way to the middle. KKR players are on the field and in a huddle. PBKS openers Mayank Agarwal and Shikhar Dhawan march to the middle. We are all in readiness for the match to begin.
Teams
Kolkata Knight Riders:Ajinkya Rahane, Venkatesh Iyer, Nitish Rana, Shreyas Iyer(c), Sam Billings(w), Andre Russell, Sunil Narine, Tim Southee, Umesh Yadav, Shivam Mavi, Varun Chakaravarthy.
Punjab Kings:Mayank Agarwal(c), Shikhar Dhawan, Liam Livingstone, Bhanuka Rajapaksa(w), Shahrukh Khan, Odean Smith, Raj Bawa, Arshdeep Singh, Harpreet Brar, Kagiso Rabada, Rahul Chahar
Toss
KKR win the toss and opt to bowl first
