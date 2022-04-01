IPL 2022 | Kolkata Knight Riders vs Punjab Kings Live: Russell muscles KKR to an emphatic win over PBKS
IPL 2022 | Kolkata Knight Riders vs Punjab Kings Live: Russell muscles KKR to an emphatic win over PBKS
updated: Apr 01 2022, 22:45 ist
While Umesh Yadav took 4 wickets to stop PBKS juggernaut in the first innings. Andre Russell muscled KKR over the line with a 70 off 31 balls.
22:36
KKR win by 6 wickets
Livingstone to bowl, Sam is on strike.
14.1 Livingstone toSam, 1 run
14.2Livingstone to Russell,SIX!! Loopy outside off, Russell muscles it downtown.
14.3Livingstone to Russell,SIXX!! GAME. SET. MATCH FOR KKR!
22:30
KKR 128/4 after 14 overs
Arshdeep to bowl, Sam is on strike.
13.1 Arshdeep to Sam, no run
13.2Arshdeep to Sam, no run
13.3Arshdeep to Sam, 1 run
13.4Arshdeep to Russell,FOUR!! NO ball, Arshdeep was saved by a whisker, low full toss, hits almost the bowler
13.4Arshdeep to Russell, (FREE HIT) - 2 runs
13.5Arshdeep to Russell, no run
13.6Arshdeep to Russell,SIX!! Slashes it over backward point
22:26
KKR 114/4 after 13 overs
Rahul to bowl, Russell is on strike.
12.1 Rahul toRussell, 1 run
12.2Rahul to Sam, 1 run
12.3Rahul to Russell, 1 run
12.4Rahul to Sam, 1 run
12.5Rahul to Russell, wide
12.5Rahul to Russell, no run
12.6Rahul to Russell, no run
22:19
KKR 108/4 after 12 overs
Odean to bowl, Russell is on strike.
11.1 Odean to Russell,FOUR!! Way down the leg side, steers it to fine leg
11.2Odean to Russell,SIX!! SMACKS THAT!! Clears the front leg and muscles it to square leg. not that full to be hit but Russell CAN!!
11.3Odean to Russell,SIX!! AGAIN!! SLOWER BALL, RUSSELL WAITS FOR IT AND PULLS it to square leg.
11.4Odean to Russell, no run
11.5Odean to Russell,SIX!! HE IS ON FIRE HERE!! AGAIN IN HIS ZONE!! Clears the leg, clears the boundary. BRUTAL.
11.6Odean to Russell, 1 run, no ball
11.6 Odean to Sam (FREE HIT) -SIX! SAM JOINS NOW!!
22:15
KKR 79/4 after 11 overs
Rahul to bowl, Sam is on strike.
10.1 Rahul to Sam, 1 run
10.2Rahul to Russell, no run
10.3Rahul to Russell, 2 runs
10.4Rahul to Russell, 1 run
10.5Rahul to Sam, 1 run
10.6Rahul to Russell, no run
22:08
KKR 73/4 after 10 overs
Brar to bowl, Russell is on strike
9.1Brar to Russell, wide
9.1Brar to Russell, no run
9.2Brar to Russell,SIX!! On off, launches it to mid-wicket
9.3Brar to Russell, 2 runs
9.4Brar to Russell,SIX!! Tonks this one, over pitched in his zone as he clears his front and launches it over long-on.
9.5Brar to Russell, 1 run
9.6 Brar to Sam, 1 run
22:05
KKR 56/4 after 9 overs
Rahulto bowl, Sam is on strike.
8.1 Rahul to Sam, no run
8.2 Rahul to Sam, 1 run
8.3Rahul to Russell, no run
8.4Rahulto Russell, no run
8.5Rahul to Russell, 1 run
8.6 Rahul to Sam, no run
22:01
KKR 54/4 after 8 overs
Brar to bowl, Sam is on strike.ANDRE RUSSELL is the next batter
7.1 Brar to Sam, 1 run
7.2 Brar to Russell, 1 run
7.3Brar to Sam, no run
7.4Brar to Sam, 1 run
7.5Brar to Russell, no run
7.6Brar to Russell, no run
21:54
KKR 51/4 after 8 overs
Rahul Chahar to bowl, Shreyas is on strike
7.1 Rahul to Shreyas, no run
7.2Rahul to Shreyas, no run
7.3Rahul to Shreyas, no run
7.4Rahul to Shreyas,OUT!! Full on middle stump, tries to sweep it, only manages to top edge it. Rabada takes an easy catch.
Nitish Rana is the new batter
7.5Rahul to Rana, no run
7.6Rahul to Rana,OUT!! LBW!! Full length ball, hits him on middle and leg, RANA REVIEWS!! Three red
21:50
KKR 51/2 after 7 overs
KG to bowl, Shreyas is on strike
6.1 KG to Shreyas,FOUR!! Short ball, smashes it to point
6.2 KG to Shreyas, 1 run
6.3KG to Sam, 2 runs
6.4KG to Sam, no run
6.5KG to Sam, 2 runs
6.6KG to Sam, no run
21:44
KKR 42/2 after 5 overs
Odean to bowl, Shreyas is on strike
4.1 Odean to Shreyas,FOUR!! Way down the legside, Iyer just steers it to fine leg
4.2Odean to Shreyas, 1 run
4.3Odean to Iyer,OUT!! WHAT A CATCH!! Smashed through the covers, where Brar takes a BLINDER!
Sam Billinghs is the next batter.
4.4Odean to Sam, FOUR!! On his pads, flicks it to mid-wicket
4.5Odean to Sam, no run
4.6Odean to Sam, no run
21:40
KKR 33/1 after 4 overs
KG to bowl, Iyer is on strike
3.1 KG to Iyer, no run
3.2KG to Iyer, no run
3.3KG to Iyer, 1 run
3.4KG to Shreyas, 2 runs
3.5KG to Shreyas,FOUR!! Attempted yorker, is a low full toss, Iyer drives it down the ground
3.6KG to Shreyaw, 1 run
21:35
KKR 25/1 after 3 overs
Shreyas is the new batter. Arshdeep to bowl, Iyer is on strike.
2.1Arshdeep to Iyer, 1 leg bye
2.2Arshdeep to Shreyas, 1 run
2.3Arshdeep to Iyer, 1 run
2.4Arshdeep to Shreyas, no run
2.5Arshdeep to Shreyas,FOUR!! Full slower ball, driven to wide-off
2.6Arshdeep to Shreyas,FOUR!!
21:30
KKR 14/1 after 2 overs
KG Rabada to bowl, Venkatesh Iyer is on strike.
1.1KG to Iyer, 1 run
1.2KG to Rahane, no run
1.3KG to Rahane,FOUR!! Full length, leans into a drive.
1.4KG to Rahane, wide
1.4KG to Rahane, no run
1.5KG to Rahane, no run
1.6KG to Rahane,OUT!! CAUGHT!! Looks to drive it, edge and Odean catches a wide edge at short third man
21:22
KKR 8/0 after 1 over
Arshdeep to bowl, Rahane is on strike.
0.1 Arshdeep to Rahane, no run
0.2Arshdeep to Rahane,FOUR!! Full swinging in, Rahane tucks it to square leg
0.3Arshdeep to Rahane, no run
0.4Arshdeep to Rahane,FOUR!! Waits for it, on the pads, flicks it to square leg.
0.5Arshdeep to Rahane, no run
0.6Arshdeep to Rahane, no run
21:21
The match is about to get underway. The two umpires have made their way to the middle. PBKS players are on the field and in a huddle. KKR openers Ajinkya Rahane and Venkatesh Iyermarch to the middle. We are all in readiness for the match to begin.
21:08
PBKS all out for 137
Russell to bowl, KG is on strike
18.1 Russell to KG,OUT!! Slower ball, wide of off, KG launches it in the night sky, Tim Southee takes a sensational catch
Arshdeep Singh is the last man in.
18.2Russell to Singh, RUN OUT!! Arshdeep is gone.
21:00
PBKS 137/8 after 18 overs
Mavi to bowl, KG is on strike.
17.1 Mavi to KG,FOUR!! Short length, wide outside off, hangs back, and slaps it over bowlers head
17.2Mavi to KG,FOUR!! KG TAKING ON FAST BOWLERS!! Full wide outside off, edge and goes to third man
17.3Mavi to KG, 1 run
17.4Mavi to Odean, no run
17.5Mavi to Odean, wide
17.5Mavi to Odean, no run
17.6Mavi to Odean, wide
17.6Mavi to Odean,SIX!! Connects this to, short ball, pulls it to deep square leg
20:55
PBKS 120/8 after 17 overs
Southee to bowl, KG is on strike.
16.1 Southee to KG,FOURR!!Full length, just lofts it over cover
16.2Southee to KG,FOUR!! Again same line, same result
16.3Southee to KG,SIX!! Same length, this time it has gone for maximum.
16.4Southee to KG, no ball
16.4Southee to KG,FREE HIT - 1 run
16.5Southee to Odean, no run
16.6Southee to Odean, no run
20:51
PBKS 104/8 after 16 overs
Varun to bowl,Odean is on strike.
15.1 Varun to Odean, 1 run
15.2Varun to KG, no run
15.3Varun to KG, no run
15.4Varun to KG, no run
15.5Varun to KG, no run
15.6Varun to KG, 1 run
20:44
PBKS 102/8 after 15 overs
Umesh to bowl, Brar is on strike.
14.1 Umesh to Brar, no run
14.2Umesh to Brar,OUT!! BOWLED'IM!! Straight through him, looks to tap it to third man, misses it and he hits top of off.
Rahul Chahar is new batter
14.3Umesh to Rahul, no run
14.4Umesh to Rahul,OUT!! He has FOUR!! Short ball aimed at body, Rahul just manages to edge it, Rana takes a simple catch at flying slip.
KG Rabada is new batter.
14.5Umesh to KG, no run
14.6Umesh to KG, no run
20:40
PBKS 102/6 after 14 overs
Narine to bowl, Odean is on strike.
13.1 Narine to Odean, 1 wide
13.1Narine to Brar, 1 run
13.2Narine to Odean, no run
13.3Narine to Odean, no run
13.3Narine to Odean, no run
13.4Narine to Odean, 1 run
13.5Narine to Brar, 1 run
13.6Narine to Odean, no run
20:34
PBKS 97/6 after 13 overs
Southee to bowl, SRK is on strike
12.1 Southee to SRK,OUT!! CAUGHT!! Not that short as he tries to pull it away, only manages to sky it and Rana takes a comfortable catch.
Odean Smith is next
12.2Southee to Odean, no run
12.3Southee to Odean, 1 run
12.4Southee to Brar,FOUR!! Short ball, on his body, guides it to third man
12.5Southee to Brar, no run
12.6Southee to Brar, no run
20:29
PBKS 92/5 after 12 overs
Narine to bowl, Brar is on strike
11.1 Narine to Brar, no run
11.2Narine to Brar, no run
11.3Narine to Brar, no run
11.4Narine to Brar, no run
11.5Narine to Brar, no runQuicker one, hits him on pads, KKR reviews! Carrom ball, coming into him, Brar does not pick this one. NOT OUT
11.6Narine to Brar,SIX! Connects this one. Reaches out to it, way outside off, slog sweeps it
20:26
PBKS 86/5 after 11 overs
Varun to bowl, Brar is on strike.
10.1 Varun to Brar, no run
10.2Varun to Brar, no run
10.3Varun to Brar, no run
10.4Varun to Brar, 1 run
10.5Varun to SRK, no run
10.6Varun to SRK, no run
20:21
PBKS 85/5 after 10 overs
Narine to bowl, Bawa is on strike.
9,1 Narine to Bawa, 2 runs
9.2Narine to Bawa,FOUR!! Finally gets one. Full wide of off, drives it to covers
9.3Narine to Bawa,OUT!! BOWLED! Goes right through him. Full length pitches on off and hits top of off.
Harpreet Brar is the next batter.
9.4Narine to Brar, 1 run
9.5Narine to SRK, no run
9.6Narine to SRK, no run
20:13
PBKS 78/4 after 9 overs
Umesh to bowl, Bawa is on strike
8.1 Umesh to Bawa, 1 run
8.2Umesh to Livingstone,FOUR!! Way outside off, slashes it to cover
8.3Umesh to Livingstone,no ball
8.3Umesh to Livingstone, 1 run
8.4Umesh to Bawa, 1 run
8.5Umesh to Livingstone, no run
8.6Umesh to Livingstone,OUT!!CAUGHT!! In the slot, he hits it to long-off, Tim SOuthee catches it.
20:09
PBKS 70/3 after 8 overs
Narine to bowl, Livingstone is on strike.
7.1 Narine to Livingstone, 1 run
7.2Narine to Bawa, no run
7.3Narine to Bawa, 1 run
7.4Narine to Livingstone, wide
7.4Narine to Livingstone, no run
7.5Narine to Livingstone, 1 run
7.6Narine to Bawa, 1 run
20:05
PBKS 65/3 after 7 overs
Varun to bowl, Livingstone is on strike.
6.1 Varun to Livingstone, 1 run
6.2Varun to Bawa, no run
6.3Varun to Bawa, no run
6.4Varun to Bawa, no run
6.5Varun to Bawa, 1 run
6.6Varun to Livingstone, 1 run
19:59
PBKS 62/3 after 6 overs
Southee toowl, Livingstone is on strike.
5.1 Southee to Livingstone, no run
5.2Southee to Livingstone,SIX!! Comes down the track, POWERS it over midwicket
5.3Southee to Livingstone, 1 leg bye
5.4Southee to Shikhar,FOUR!! Comes down the track, lofts it over point
5.5Southee to Shikhar,OUT!! Full length outside off, edges it and Sam catches it
Raj Bawa is new batter
5.6Southee to Bawa, no run
19:54
PBKS 51/2 after 5 overs
Varun is the new bowler, Shikhar is on strike.
4.1 Varun to Shikhar, wide
4.1Varun to Shikhar, 1 run
4.2Varun to Livingstone, 3runs
4.3Varun to Shikhar, no run
4.4Varun to Shikhar, wide
4.4Varun to Shikhar, 1 run
4.5Varun to Livingstone, 1 run
4.6Varun to Shikhar, no run
19:44
PBKS 43/2 after 4 over
Mavi to bowl, Rajapaksa is on strike.
3.1 Mavi to Rajapaksa,FOUR!! Good length ball. Rajapaksa tries to heave it over square leg, inside edge and ball runs to fine leg
3.2Mavi to Rajapaksa,SIX!! Short length ball wide outside off, comes down the track and pulls it over long-on
3.3Mavi to Rajapaksa,SIX!! WHAT A SHOT!! Rajapaksa in some touch, Full length, whips it over cow corner.
3.4Mavi to Rajapaksa,SIX!! Three off three!!Full length slower ball, outside off, in his zone, pumps it over wide long-on
3.5Mavi to Raja[aksa,OUT!! Gets him finally!! Short ball wide off the stump, tries to pull it infront, only manages to hit it to Tim Southee at mid-on
Liam Livingstone is the next batter
3.6Mavi to Livingstone, no run
19:40
PBKS 21/1 after 3 over
Umesh to bowl, Shikhar is on strike.
2.1Umesh to Shikhar, 1 run
2.2Umesh to Rajapaksa,FOUR!! Short length ball, on off stump, guides it to third man
2.3Umesh to Rajapaksa, 1 run
2.4Umesh to Shikhar,SIX!! Down the track, hits it on full over bowler.
2.5Umesh to Shikhar, 1 run
2.6Umesh to Rajapaksa, 1 run
19:35
PBKS 7/1 after 2 over
Tim Southee to bowl Shikhar Dhawan is on strike.Bhanuka Rajapaksa is the new batter
1.1 Southee to Shikhar, no run
1.2Southee to Shikhar, no run
1.3Southee to Shikhar, no run
1.4Southee to Shikhar, no run
1.5Southee to Shikhar, 1 run
1.6Southee to Rajapaksa,FOUR!! Full ball, lofts it over covers
19:27
PBKS 2/1 after 1 over
Umesh Yadav to start bowling, Mayank Agarwal to take the strike.
0.1 Umesh to Mayank, no run
0.2Umesh to Mayank, no run
0.3Umesh to Mayank, 1 run
0.4Umesh to Shikhar, 1 run
0.5Umesh to Mayank, no run
0.6Umesh to Mayank,OUT!! LBW!! Straight onto stumps, full length, Mayank tries to hit it across the line, misses it
19:27
The match is about to get underway. The two umpires have made their way to the middle. KKR players are on the field and in a huddle. PBKS openers Mayank Agarwal and Shikhar Dhawan march to the middle. We are all in readiness for the match to begin.
19:03
Teams
Kolkata Knight Riders:Ajinkya Rahane, Venkatesh Iyer, Nitish Rana, Shreyas Iyer(c), Sam Billings(w), Andre Russell, Sunil Narine, Tim Southee, Umesh Yadav, Shivam Mavi, Varun Chakaravarthy.
The Punjab Kings, on the other hand, can bank on their batting depth and versatility to claim a win tonight
The depth and the versatility of the batting line-up were on full display against the RCB with everyone contributing with the bat and scoring at a healthy strike rate.
18:35
KKR can look to their bowling unit to deliver two points today
The way Umesh Yadav and Tim Southee bowled against RCB in the previous game will certainly give KKR some confidence while going in against a really deep and versatile batting line-up of PBKS.
18:34
The clash of the young captains beckons us today!
Two teams -Kolkata Knight Riders andPunjab Kings - led by young captains will clash today. While KKRare expected to continue with their risk-taking approach despitea low-scoring thriller against RCB, PBKS, which began their campaign with a win, would be expecting a better bowling effort.
