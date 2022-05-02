IPL 2022 | Kolkata Knight Riders vs Rajasthan Royals Highlights: Rinku Singh and Nitish Rana take KKR home against Rajasthan Royals

A team effort from KKR to finally break their 5 matches losing streak. It was their bowlers who first restricted the Royals to 151. Then Shreyas Iyer and Nitish Rana steadied the innings and attacked at the right time. In the end, it was Rinku Singh who just completely shifted the momentum in KKR's favour with some quick singles and innovative shots.
KKR won by 7 wickets
KKR 158/3 after 19.1 overs
Sen to bowl, Rana is on strike.
1 run required from 6 balls
19.1 Sen to Rana,SIX!! Short around off upper cut over keeper. KKR
KKR 152/3 after 19 overs
Prasidh to bowl, Rinku is on strike.
18 runs needed from 12 balls.
18.1 Prasidh to Rinku, 1 run, full and wide, driven wide of mid off fielder.
18.2Prasidh to Rana, 1 run, Full and wide, goes for a reverse lap, under edge
18.3Prasidh to Rinku, wide,
18.3 Prasidh toRinku,FOUR!! Full just around off stump, smashed wide of mid off fielder, misflied from Boult.
18.4Prasidh toRinku, wide, some tactical move by Sanju Samson they've reviewed this one. Not out!
18.4 Prasidh toRinku, 1 run, Slower, full wide outside off, toe end of the bat and worked on the on side
18.5Prasidh to Rana, 2 runs, yorker on middle and leg, jammed wide of long on
7 runs from 7 balls required
18.6Prasidh to Rana, 1 + wide
18.6 Prasidh to Rinku,FOUR! Low full toss outside off, flicked it wide of deep mid wicket
KKR 135/3 after 18 overs
Chahal to bowl, Rinku is on strike.
17.1 Chahal to Rinku,FOUR! Short around off, wrong'un, punched infront of long off
17.2Chahal to Rinku,FOUR!! Flighted this time outside off, steps down and whacked it in between long on and deep mid wicket
17.3Chahal to Rinku, 2 runs, length ball on leg stump,flicked to long on
17.4Chahal to Rinku, 1 leg bye
20 runs needed from 14 balls.
17.5Chahal to Rana, 1 leg bye
17.6Chahal toRinku, 1 run
RR 122/3 after 17 overs
Prasidh to bowl, Rinku is on strike.
16.1 Prasidh toRinku, 1 run, length ball, angling away and slashed to deep point
16.2Prasidh to Rana, 1 run, full and wide, slashed to third man, falls short of Trent Boult.
16.3Prasidh toRinku, wide
16.3 Prasidh toRinku, no run, full and wide outside off, goes for a lap, then chanages the shot.
16.4Prasidh toRinku,FOUR!! Short around off stump, pulled behind short fine leg
16.5Prasidh toRinku, 1 run, Full and wide outside off, slashed to deep cover
16.6Prasidh to Rana, no run
KKR 114/3 after 16 overs
Sen to bowl, Rinku is on strike.
15.1 Sen to Rinku, no run, fuller ball outside off, pushed to point
15.2Sen to Rinku,SIX! Full ball on leg stump, scooped it over long leg
15.3Sen toRinku, no run, full and outside off, driven to cover
15.4Sen toRinku, 1 run, length ball on his pads, tucked to long leg
15.5Sen to Rana, no run, length ball, wide outside off, left.
15.6Sen to Rana, no run
KKR 106/3 after 15 overs
Ashiwn to bowl, Rana is on strike.
14.1 Ashiwn to Rana, no run, length ball on middle, pushed to cover
14.2Ashiwn to Rana,2 runs yorker around off, jammed to deep cover
14.3Ashiwn to Rana, 1 run, flatter outside off, length ball, swept to fine leg
14.4Ashiwn to Rinku, 1 run, Flatter, comes back in on leg stump, pushed to the off side
14.5Ashiwn to Rana, 1 run,full on middle stump, pushed to mid off. Direct hit at batting end.
14.6Ashiwn to Rinku,1 run
KKR 101/3 after 14 overs
Chahal to bowl, Rana is on strike.
13.1 Chahal to Rana, 1 run, flat outside off, tucked to deep square leg
13.2Chahal to Rinku, 1 run, fuller outside off, pushed to long off
13.3Chahal to Rana, 1 run, short around leg, pulled to deep square
13.4Chahal to Rinku, 1 run, full around off, wrong'un, pushed to point
13.5Chahal to Rana, 1 run
13.6Chahal to Rinku, no run
KKR 96/3 after 13 overs
Boult to bowl, Rana is on strike.
12.1 Boult to Rana, 1 leg bye
12.2Boult to Iyer, 1 run, length ball around off, pushed wide of point
12.3Boult to Rana,FOUR!! Short aroudn off stump, guided wide of short third
12.4Boult to Rana, 1 run, slow yorker, squeezed to cover
12.5Boult to Iyer, OUT! He has gloved it, Caught behind!Short ball from around the wicket, angling in, he looks to pull it, goes past him and Sanju appeals. Wide called, He reviews! Gone, he has gloved it.
Rinku Singh is the new batter.
12.6Boult to Rinku,FOUR!Short and wide, slashed wide of third
KKR 85/2 after 12 overs
Chahal to bowl, Iyer is on strike.
11.1Chahal to Iyer, 1 leg bye, tossed up on leg stump, hits his pads as he charged down
11.2Chahal to Rana, 1 run, fuller on off stump, tucked to fine leg
11.3Chahal to Iyer,SIX!! Full ball on leg stump, comes down and hammers it over long on
11.4Chahal to Iyer, 1 run, slow, short and spinning away, pushed wide of cover
11.5Chahal to Rana, no run, short and flat, quicker, misses the bat.
11.6Chahal to Rana, 1 run
KKR 75/2 after 11 overs
Ashwin to bowl. Rana is on strike.
10.1 Ashwin to Rana,FOUR!! length ball on the stump,reverse swept over short third
10.2Ashwin to Rana,SIX! Full ball on middle and swept over deep square leg
10.3Ashwin to Rana,FOUR!! Slower one this time on middle and reverse swept it over short third
10.4Ashwin to Rana, no run, fuller on leg stump, defended infront
10.5Ashwin to Rana,1 run,flatter on leg stump, pushed to long on
10.6Ashwin to Iyer, 1 leg bye
KKR 59/2 after 10 overs
Sen to bowl, Rana is on strike.
9.1Sen to Rana, no run, length ball wide outside off, slashed and miss
9.2Sen to Rana, wide + 1
9.2Sen to Iyer, no run, length ball on middle and off, pushed to mid wicket
9.3Sen to Iyer,FOUR!! Short and wide, shuffles and hits it infront of cover
9.4Sen to Iyer, no run, yorker on leg stump, jammed back to bowler
9.5Sen to Iyer, wide
9.5 Sen to Iyer, 2 runs, back of length on his body, tucked fine of long leg
9.6Sen to Iyer, no run
KKR 50/2 after 9 overs
Ashwin to bowl, Iyer is on strike.
8.1Ashwin to Iyer, no run, carrom ball fuller on leg stump, pushed to cover
8.2Ashwin to Iyer, 1 run
8.3 Ashwin to Rana, 1 run, quicker on the pads, worked to mid wicket
8.4Ashwin to Iyer, 1 run, fuller around off, dabbed to point
8.5Ashwin to Rana, no run, flighted on off stump, spins past his bat
8.6Ashwin to Rana, 1 run
KKR 46/2 after 8 overs
Chahal to bowl, Rana is on strike.
7.1Chahal to Rana, 1 run, full outside off, dabbed to point
7.2Chahal to Iyer, 1 run, length ball on leg stump, slow and spins to the off and pushed to long on
7.3Chahal to Rana, 1 run, tossedoutside off, hits it down the ground
7.4Chahal to Iyer, no run, fuller outside off, pushed to cover
7.5Chahal to Iyer, 1 run, length ball well outside leg, pushed to deep mid wicket
7.6Chahal to Rana, 2 runs
RR 40/2 after 7 over
Ashwin to bowl, Iyer is on strike.
6.1Ashwin to Iyer,FOUR!! straighter one, short and wide, cut to deep point
6.2Ashwin to Iyer, 1 run, length ball outside off tapped to the on side
6.3Ashwin to Rana, around the wicket, 1 run, flatter in middle, pushed to long on
6.4Ashwin to Iyer, 1 run, carrom ball, fuller on middle and leg, pushed to long on
6.5Ashwin to Rana,1 run, flatter on pads, worked to deep mid wicket
6.6Ashwin to Iyer, no run
KKR 32/2 after 6 overs
Prasidh to bowl, Iyer is on strike.
5.1 Prasidh toIyer, 2 runs, length ball outside off, pushed wide of point fielder
5.2Prasidh to Iyer, 1 run, back of length on middle tapped on the off side
5.3Prasidh to Baba,FOUR!! Full around off, lapped over fine leg
5.4Prasidh to Baba,OUT! Caught! Short and quick around off, goes for a hook, top edge straight to long leg.
Nitish Rana is the new batter.
5.5Prasidh to Rana, no run, back of length, angling away outside off, beats him.
5.6Prasidh to Rana, no run
KKR 25/1 after 5 overs
Boult to bowl, Iyer is on strike.
4.1 Boult to Iyer, no run, length ball outside off, punched to cover
4.2Boult to Iyer, 1 run, length ball on off and middle and worked to square leg
4.3Boult to Baba, no run, fuller outside off, pushed to cover
4.4Boult to Baba, 1 run, full and angling in, hoicks it to deep square leg
4.5Boult to Iyer, wide.
4.5Boult to Iyer, no run, back of length on middle, tapped to the on side
4.6Boult to Iyer, 1 run
KKR 21/1 after 4 overs
Sen to bowl, Finch is on strike.
3.1 Sen to Finch, wide
3.1Sen to Finch,OUT! Bowled!! Short and wide, goes for a cut, chopped on!
Shreyas Iyer is the new batter.
3.2Sen to Iyer,FOUR!! Short and wide, punched through cover
3.3Sen to Iyer, no run, Short and wide, slashed and miss
3.4Sen to Iyer, no run, full on off, worked to mid wicket
3.5Sen to Iyer, no run, outside off, driven to cover
3.6 Sen to Iyer, 1 run
KKR 15/0 after 3 overs
Boult to bowl, Baba is on strike.
2.1Boult to Baba, 2 runs, full on middle, angling in, pushed to mid on.
2.2Boult to Baba, 1 run, length ball outside off, dabbed to cover
2.3Boult to Finch,norun, Full and wide, pushed to extra cover
2.4Boult to Finch, no run, length ball on pads, hits the thigh pad
2.5Boult to Finch, no run, length ball on middle and misses the flick
2.6Boult to Finch, 1 run
KKR 11/0 after 2 overs
Prasidh to bowl, Baba is on strike.
1.1Prasidh to Baba, no run, full ball around off stump, angling in, inside edge on to pads
1.2Prasidh to Baba,FOUR!! Full around off and middle, flicked in front of mid on
1.3Prasidh to Baba, no run, full again, around fourth stump, pushed back
1.4Prasidh to Baba, no run,Jaffa!!length ball around off stump, hint of shape away as it pitched in.
1.5Prasidh to Baba, no run, full on middle and leg, flicked to mid wicket
1.6Prasidh to Baba, 1 run
KKR 6/0 after 1 over
Trent Boult to start for KKR, Baba Indrajith is on strike.
0.1Boult to Baba, 1 run, length ball angling in, tucked to long leg
0.2Boult to Finch, 2 runs, full around off, swings in and under edge goes to wide of long leg
0.3Boult to Finch, no run, length ball around off, beats the outside edge
0.4Boult to Finch, 1 run,
0.5Boult to Baba, no run, length ball on middle and off, defended back.
0.6Boult to Baba, wide
0.6 Boult to Baba, 1 run
The match is about to get underway. The two umpires have made their way to the middle. RR players are on the field and in a huddle. KKR openers Aaron Finch and Baba Indrajith march to the middle. We are all in readiness for the match to begin.
RR 152/5 after 20 overs
Mavi to bowl, Ashwin is on strike.
19.1 Mavi to Ashwin, 1 run, slow yorker, on leg stump, flicked on the on side
19.2Mavi to Hetmyer,FOUR!! Full and wide outside off, slashed over deep extra cover
19.3Mavi toHetmyer, no run, full and wide, moves to the offside, left it.
19.4Mavi toHetmyer, short this time, angling away, swing and a miss
19.5Mavi toHetmyer, 2 runs, length ball, slower one, wide outside off, fetches it and heaves it falls outside 30 yards circle.
19.6Mavi toHetmyer, wide
19.6 Mavi toHetmyer, 2 runs
RR 142/5 after 19 overs
Southee to bowl, Hetmyer is on strike.
18.1 Southee to Hetmyer,SIX! In his arc, length ball on off stump, whacked over cow corner
18.2Southee to Hetmyer,SIX!! Two in two!! Around the wicket, Full this time around off stump, clobbered over long on
18.3Southee to Hetmyer, wide
18.3Southee to Hetmyer, 1 run, length ball wide outside off, punched to long off
18.4Southee to Ashwin, 1 run, length ball on his pads, jabbed to deep mid wicket
18.5Southee to Hetmyer, 2 runs, length ball outside off, smacked wide of deep extra cover
18.6Southee to Hetmyer, wide
18.6 Southee to Hetmyer, 2 runs
RR 122/5 after 18 overs
Mavi to bowl, Samson is on strike.
Shimron Hetmyer is the new batter/
17.1 Mavi to Samson,OUT!! Caught!! Length ball around off stump, heaved and went high into the night sky and Rinku Singh takes it just infront of the ropes.
Ravinchandran Ashwin is the new batter.
17.2Mavi to Ashwin, 1 run, fuller on off and middle, nudged wide of square leg
17.3Mavi to Hetmyer, no run, fuller around off, defended back to bowler
17.4Mavi to Hetmyer, 1 run, slower ball around off, pushed to vacant cover region
17.5Mavi to Ashwin, 2 runs, length ball on middle and tucked to deep square leg
17.6Mavi to Ashwin, 1 run,no ball, over his waist
17.6 Mavi to Hetmyer, FREE HIT - 1 run
RR 115/4 after 17 overs
Southee to bowl Samson is on strike.
16.1Southee to Samson,no run,fuller length, slower ball, he goes for a heave on the leg side, misses it completely and hits his pad. He reviews, missing leg stump.
16.2Southee to Samson,1 leg bye, Banged in short, on his leg stump, hits the body
16.3Southee to Parag, no run, length ball on his legs, goes for a wild pull, hits his thigh pads
16.4Southee to Parag, no run, short ball around off stump, swing and a miss
16.5Southee to Parag,SIX! Short ball on his body, picked up and deposited over deep square leg
16.6Southee to Parag,OUT! Short again this time outside off, fetches it and hits it straight to Anukul Roy at cow corner
RR 108/3 after 16 overs
Narine to bowl, Samson is on strike.
15.1 Narine to Samson, no run, length ball around off, cut to point
15.2Narine to Samson, 1 run, length balll around off, pushed to long on
15.3Narine to Parag, 1 run, length ball comes in, tucked to deep square
15.4Narine to Samson, 1 run, full on middle and leg, pushed to long off
15.5Narine to Parag, no run
15.6Narine to Parag, no run
RR 105/3 after 15 overs
Umesh to bowl, Samson is on strike.
14.1 Umesh to Samson, no run, length ball around off, dabbed to point
14.2Umesh to Samson, no run, short around off stump, looks to play it over short third, misses
14.3 Umesh to Samson. no run, Short and slower ball, swing and a miss
14.4Umesh to Samson, 1 run, Full outside off, chipped to long on
14.5Umesh to Parag, no run,length ball around off stump, beats the outside edge
14.6Umesh to Parag,FOUR!! Short and wide, misfielded by third man,
RR 100/3 after 14 overs
Roy to bowl, Nair is on strike.
13.1 Roy toNair,OUT! Short around off stump, steps down and heaved straight to deep mid wicket fielder.
Riyan Parag is the new batter.
13.2Roy to Parag, 1 run, length ball on middle pushed to long on
13.3Roy to Samson, 1 run, overpitched on middle, jammed to deep extra cover.50 for Sanju Samson.
13.4Roy to Parag, 1 run, fuller on off, driven to long off
13.5Roy to Samson, 1 run
13.6Roy to Parag,SIX!! Full on middle and off, hammered straight down the ground
RR 90/2 after 13 overs
Southee to bowl, Samson is on strike.
12.1 Southee to Samson,FOUR!! Fuller on legs, helped on its way wide of keeper to long leg boundary
12.2Southee to Samson, 1 run, length ball around off stump, pushed to cover
12.3Southee to Nair, 1 leg bye
12.4Southee to Samson, 1 run, length ball around off, pushed to long on
12.5Southee to Nair,FOUR!! Slower fuller on the stump, moves back to make room and lofted over mid off
12.6Southee to Nair,1 run
RR 78/2 after 12 overs
Narine to bowl, Nair is on strike.
11.1 Narine to Nair, 1 run, length ball around off, pushed to long on
11.2Narine to Samson, no run, carrom ball, length ball pushed back
11.3Narine to Samson, 1 run, full ball on middle and off, pushed to long on
11.4Narine to Nair, no run, flat and wide outside off, pushed back.
11.5Narine to Nair, 1 run, length ball outside off, swept to deep square leg
11.6Narine to Samson, 1 run
RR 74/2 after 11 overs
Mavi to bowl, Samson is on strike.
10.1 Mavi to Samson, 1 run, full outside off, squeezed to deep point
10.2Mavi to Nair, 1 run, length ball around off, moves to leg side and pushed to long on
10.3Mavi to Samson,FOUR!! Fuller around off stump, slower one, and lofted over extra cover fielder
10.4Mavi to Samson,FOUR!! Length ball outside off, slashed it behind point, what a top shot, nailed it!
10.5Mavi to Samson, 1 run, back of length around off, pushed to long on
10.6Mavi to Nair, 1 run
RR 62/2 after 10 overs
Roy to bowl, Nair is on strike.
9.1 Roy to Nair, 1 run, lenth ball on middle and leg, pushed to mid on
9.2Roy to Samson, 1 run, shorter on middle, punched to long on
9.3Roy to Nair, 1 run, flatter on middle, flicked to deep mid wicket
9.4Roy to Samson. no run, length ball on middle and pushed back
9.5Roy to Samson, no run, slows it down and pushed to cover
9.6Roy to Samson, 1 run
RR 58/2 after 9 overs
Southeeto bowl, Samson is on strike.
8.1 Southeeto Samson, wide
8.1Southeeto Samson, 1 run, Full on off stump, driven to wide mid on.
8.2Southeeto Buttler,FOUR!! Length ball on middle and leg stump, flicked infront of deep long leg
8.3Southeeto Buttler, OUT! Caught! Fuller length, slower ball, clears the front leg and chipped straight to long on fielder.
Karun Nair is the new batter.
8.4Southeeto Nair, 1 run, length ball on middle and leg, flicked to long leg
8.5Southeeto Samson, 1 run, full and outside off, guides it to third man
8.6Southeeto Nair, 1 run
RR 49/1 after 8 overs
Narine to bowl, Samson is on strike.
7.1 Narine to Samson, no run, fuller carrom ball, outside off, thick edge to short third
7.2Narine to Samson,FOUR!! Short and around off stump, cut behind point fielder
7.3Narine to Samson, no run, Fuller length on pads, pushed to mid wicket
7.4Narine to Samson, no run, flatter on off stump, pushed back
7.5Narine to Samson, 1 run, fuller length flatter on middle and leg, tucked to square leg
7.6Narine to Buttler, 2 runs
RR 41/1 after 7 overs
Mavito bowl, Narine to bowl, Buttler is on strike.
6.1 Mavito Buttler, no run, full on off stump,driven to extra cover
6.2Mavito Buttler, no run, full ball wide outside off, goes for an expansive drive and beaten by pace
6.3Mavito Buttler, 2 runs, Full ball around middle and leg, flicked behind deep square leg
6.4Mavito Buttler, no run, slower one length ball, around off driven to extra cover
6.5Mavito Buttler, 1 run, slower one, fuller this time around off stump, goes for a heave and falls in no man's land infront of long on
6.6Mavito Buttler, no run
RR 38/1 after 6 overs
Roy to bowl, Buttler is on strike.
5.1 Roy to Buttler, no run, short ball outside off, cut to point
5.2Roy to Buttler, 1 run, length ball around middle and leg, pushed to long off
5.3Roy to Samson, 1 run, tossed on off stump, pushed to long off
5.4Roy to Buttler, 1 run, overpitched comes down and pushed to long off
5.5Roy to Samson, 2 runs, Full ball on middle and leg, chipped over bowler's head
5.6Roy to Samson,SIX!! Full ball on leg stump, moves away and inside out over extra cover
RR 27/1 after 5 overs
Umesh to bowl, Buttler is on strike.
4.1 Umesh to Buttler,FOUR!! length ball outside off, driven on the up through extra cover.
4.2Umesh to Buttler, no run, back of length, angling in, defended on the back foot
4.3Umesh to Buttler, wide
4.3Umesh to Buttler, 1 run, short ball slower pace outside off, guides the pull through square leg
4.4Umesh to Samson, no run, Short ball on middle stump, ducks under it.no ball.
4.4 Umesh to Samson, FREE HIT - FOUR!! Full and wide, squeezed fine of third
4.5Umesh to Samson,FOUR!! Length ball outside off, smashed just over mid off fielder
4.6Umesh to Samson, no run
RR 12/1 after 4 overs
Narine to bowl, Buttler is on strike.
3.1Narine to Buttler, no run, full length ball outside off, pushed to point
3.2Narine to Buttler, no run, length ball around off stump, defended.
3.3Narine toButtler, 1 run, carrom ball, length around middle and off, pushed to mid on
3.4Narine to Samson, no run, length, curving away, punched to covers
3.5Narine to Samson,FOUR!! Length ball around off stump, punched in between point and cover fielder
3.6Narine to Samson, no run
KKR 7/1 after 3 overs
Umesh to bowl, DDP is on strike.
2.1Umesh to DDP,OUT! Caught and bowled! Another low score for DDP. Full ball on the off stump, Devdutt just pushed it back to Umesh who takes it easily to his right hand side.
Sanju Samson is the new batter.
2.2Umesh to Samson, no run, length ball on the off stump, driven to mid off on front foot
2.3Umesh to Samson, no run, length ball on off stump, pushed back to bowler
2.4Umesh to Samson, no run, fuller length on the off stump, pushed to mid off
2.5Umesh to Samson, no run, back of length on middle and leg, tucked to mid wicket fielder
2.6Umesh to Samson, no run
RR 7/0 after 2 overs
Anukul Roy to bowl, DDP is on strike.
1.1 Roy to DDP, no run, flatter on middle and leg, pushed back
1.2Roy to DDP, no run, fuller on off stump, pushed to mid off
1.3 Roy to DDP, 1 run, fired on pads, pushed to long on
1.4 Roy to Buttler, 1 run, tossed up on off stump, pushed to long off
1.5 Roy to DDP, 1 run, flatter one on the pads, worked to the on side
1.6 Roy to Buttler, no run
RR 4/0 after 1 over
Umesh Yadav to start for KKR, Jos Buttler is on strike.
0.1Umesh Yadav to Buttler, no run, length ball around the off stump, shaping away, left alone
0.2Umesh Yadav to Buttler, no run, full around off stump, pushed to exta cover
0.3Umesh Yadav to Buttler.FOUR!! Full ball, slower around off stump, nudged past mid off, misfield and goes to boundary.
0.4Umesh Yadav to Buttler, no run, length ball wide outside off, shaping away, under edge on pads
0.5Umesh Yadav to Buttler, no run
0.6 Umesh Yadav to Buttler, no run
The match is about to get underway. The two umpires have made their way to the middle. KKR players are on the field and in a huddle. RR openers Jos Buttler and Devdutt Paddikal march to the middle. We are all in readiness for the match to begin.
Toss
KKR won the toss and chose to bowl first
