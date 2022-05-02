IPL 2022 | Kolkata Knight Riders vs Rajasthan Royals Live: Another setback for Royals as they look to accelerate

With Kolkata now at eighth place in the points table, Monday's match against Rajasthan Royals at the Wankhede Stadium became all-important for them to keep their playoffs hopes alive. In the last match between these two teams, Jos Buttler cracked 103 off 60 balls while Yuzvendra Chahal took 5/40, including a hat-trick, to set up a seven-run win for Rajasthan despite opener Aaron Finch making 58 and Iyer hitting a stunning 85 apart from a nine-ball 21 from Umesh Yadav.
RR 122/5 after 18 overs
Mavi to bowl, Samson is on strike.
Shimron Hetmyer is the new batter/
17.1 Mavi to Samson,OUT!! Caught!! Length ball around off stump, heaved and went high into the night sky and Rinku Singh takes it just infront of the ropes.
Ravinchandran Ashwin is the new batter.
17.2Mavi to Ashwin, 1 run, fuller on off and middle, nudged wide of square leg
17.3Mavi to Hetmyer, no run, fuller around off, defended back to bowler
17.4Mavi to Hetmyer, 1 run, slower ball around off, pushed to vacant cover region
17.5Mavi to Ashwin, 2 runs, length ball on middle and tucked to deep square leg
17.6Mavi to Ashwin, 1 run,no ball, over his waist
17.6 Mavi to Hetmyer, FREE HIT - 1 run
RR 115/4 after 17 overs
Southee to bowl Samson is on strike.
16.1Southee to Samson,no run,fuller length, slower ball, he goes for a heave on the leg side, misses it completely and hits his pad. He reviews, missing leg stump.
16.2Southee to Samson,1 leg bye, Banged in short, on his leg stump, hits the body
16.3Southee to Parag, no run, length ball on his legs, goes for a wild pull, hits his thigh pads
16.4Southee to Parag, no run, short ball around off stump, swing and a miss
16.5Southee to Parag,SIX! Short ball on his body, picked up and deposited over deep square leg
16.6Southee to Parag,OUT! Short again this time outside off, fetches it and hits it straight to Anukul Roy at cow corner
RR 108/3 after 16 overs
Narine to bowl, Samson is on strike.
15.1 Narine to Samson, no run, length ball around off, cut to point
15.2Narine to Samson, 1 run, length balll around off, pushed to long on
15.3Narine to Parag, 1 run, length ball comes in, tucked to deep square
15.4Narine to Samson, 1 run, full on middle and leg, pushed to long off
15.5Narine to Parag, no run
15.6Narine to Parag, no run
RR 105/3 after 15 overs
Umesh to bowl, Samson is on strike.
14.1 Umesh to Samson, no run, length ball around off, dabbed to point
14.2Umesh to Samson, no run, short around off stump, looks to play it over short third, misses
14.3 Umesh to Samson. no run, Short and slower ball, swing and a miss
14.4Umesh to Samson, 1 run, Full outside off, chipped to long on
14.5Umesh to Parag, no run,length ball around off stump, beats the outside edge
14.6Umesh to Parag,FOUR!! Short and wide, misfielded by third man,
RR 100/3 after 14 overs
Roy to bowl, Nair is on strike.
13.1 Roy toNair,OUT! Short around off stump, steps down and heaved straight to deep mid wicket fielder.
Riyan Parag is the new batter.
13.2Roy to Parag, 1 run, length ball on middle pushed to long on
13.3Roy to Samson, 1 run, overpitched on middle, jammed to deep extra cover.50 for Sanju Samson.
13.4Roy to Parag, 1 run, fuller on off, driven to long off
13.5Roy to Samson, 1 run
13.6Roy to Parag,SIX!! Full on middle and off, hammered straight down the ground
RR 90/2 after 13 overs
Southee to bowl, Samson is on strike.
12.1 Southee to Samson,FOUR!! Fuller on legs, helped on its way wide of keeper to long leg boundary
12.2Southee to Samson, 1 run, length ball around off stump, pushed to cover
12.3Southee to Nair, 1 leg bye
12.4Southee to Samson, 1 run, length ball around off, pushed to long on
12.5Southee to Nair,FOUR!! Slower fuller on the stump, moves back to make room and lofted over mid off
12.6Southee to Nair,1 run
RR 78/2 after 12 overs
Narine to bowl, Nair is on strike.
11.1 Narine to Nair, 1 run, length ball around off, pushed to long on
11.2Narine to Samson, no run, carrom ball, length ball pushed back
11.3Narine to Samson, 1 run, full ball on middle and off, pushed to long on
11.4Narine to Nair, no run, flat and wide outside off, pushed back.
11.5Narine to Nair, 1 run, length ball outside off, swept to deep square leg
11.6Narine to Samson, 1 run
RR 74/2 after 11 overs
Mavi to bowl, Samson is on strike.
10.1 Mavi to Samson, 1 run, full outside off, squeezed to deep point
10.2Mavi to Nair, 1 run, length ball around off, moves to leg side and pushed to long on
10.3Mavi to Samson,FOUR!! Fuller around off stump, slower one, and lofted over extra cover fielder
10.4Mavi to Samson,FOUR!! Length ball outside off, slashed it behind point, what a top shot, nailed it!
10.5Mavi to Samson, 1 run, back of length around off, pushed to long on
10.6Mavi to Nair, 1 run
RR 62/2 after 10 overs
Roy to bowl, Nair is on strike.
9.1 Roy to Nair, 1 run, lenth ball on middle and leg, pushed to mid on
9.2Roy to Samson, 1 run, shorter on middle, punched to long on
9.3Roy to Nair, 1 run, flatter on middle, flicked to deep mid wicket
9.4Roy to Samson. no run, length ball on middle and pushed back
9.5Roy to Samson, no run, slows it down and pushed to cover
9.6Roy to Samson, 1 run
RR 58/2 after 9 overs
Southeeto bowl, Samson is on strike.
8.1 Southeeto Samson, wide
8.1Southeeto Samson, 1 run, Full on off stump, driven to wide mid on.
8.2Southeeto Buttler,FOUR!! Length ball on middle and leg stump, flicked infront of deep long leg
8.3Southeeto Buttler, OUT! Caught! Fuller length, slower ball, clears the front leg and chipped straight to long on fielder.
Karun Nair is the new batter.
8.4Southeeto Nair, 1 run, length ball on middle and leg, flicked to long leg
8.5Southeeto Samson, 1 run, full and outside off, guides it to third man
8.6Southeeto Nair, 1 run
RR 49/1 after 8 overs
Narine to bowl, Samson is on strike.
7.1 Narine to Samson, no run, fuller carrom ball, outside off, thick edge to short third
7.2Narine to Samson,FOUR!! Short and around off stump, cut behind point fielder
7.3Narine to Samson, no run, Fuller length on pads, pushed to mid wicket
7.4Narine to Samson, no run, flatter on off stump, pushed back
7.5Narine to Samson, 1 run, fuller length flatter on middle and leg, tucked to square leg
7.6Narine to Buttler, 2 runs
RR 41/1 after 7 overs
Mavito bowl, Narine to bowl, Buttler is on strike.
6.1 Mavito Buttler, no run, full on off stump,driven to extra cover
6.2Mavito Buttler, no run, full ball wide outside off, goes for an expansive drive and beaten by pace
6.3Mavito Buttler, 2 runs, Full ball around middle and leg, flicked behind deep square leg
6.4Mavito Buttler, no run, slower one length ball, around off driven to extra cover
6.5Mavito Buttler, 1 run, slower one, fuller this time around off stump, goes for a heave and falls in no man's land infront of long on
6.6Mavito Buttler, no run
RR 38/1 after 6 overs
Roy to bowl, Buttler is on strike.
5.1 Roy to Buttler, no run, short ball outside off, cut to point
5.2Roy to Buttler, 1 run, length ball around middle and leg, pushed to long off
5.3Roy to Samson, 1 run, tossed on off stump, pushed to long off
5.4Roy to Buttler, 1 run, overpitched comes down and pushed to long off
5.5Roy to Samson, 2 runs, Full ball on middle and leg, chipped over bowler's head
5.6Roy to Samson,SIX!! Full ball on leg stump, moves away and inside out over extra cover
RR 27/1 after 5 overs
Umesh to bowl, Buttler is on strike.
4.1 Umesh to Buttler,FOUR!! length ball outside off, driven on the up through extra cover.
4.2Umesh to Buttler, no run, back of length, angling in, defended on the back foot
4.3Umesh to Buttler, wide
4.3Umesh to Buttler, 1 run, short ball slower pace outside off, guides the pull through square leg
4.4Umesh to Samson, no run, Short ball on middle stump, ducks under it.no ball.
4.4 Umesh to Samson, FREE HIT - FOUR!! Full and wide, squeezed fine of third
4.5Umesh to Samson,FOUR!! Length ball outside off, smashed just over mid off fielder
4.6Umesh to Samson, no run
RR 12/1 after 4 overs
Narine to bowl, Buttler is on strike.
3.1Narine to Buttler, no run, full length ball outside off, pushed to point
3.2Narine to Buttler, no run, length ball around off stump, defended.
3.3Narine toButtler, 1 run, carrom ball, length around middle and off, pushed to mid on
3.4Narine to Samson, no run, length, curving away, punched to covers
3.5Narine to Samson,FOUR!! Length ball around off stump, punched in between point and cover fielder
3.6Narine to Samson, no run
KKR 7/1 after 3 overs
Umesh to bowl, DDP is on strike.
2.1Umesh to DDP,OUT! Caught and bowled! Another low score for DDP. Full ball on the off stump, Devdutt just pushed it back to Umesh who takes it easily to his right hand side.
Sanju Samson is the new batter.
2.2Umesh to Samson, no run, length ball on the off stump, driven to mid off on front foot
2.3Umesh to Samson, no run, length ball on off stump, pushed back to bowler
2.4Umesh to Samson, no run, fuller length on the off stump, pushed to mid off
2.5Umesh to Samson, no run, back of length on middle and leg, tucked to mid wicket fielder
2.6Umesh to Samson, no run
RR 7/0 after 2 overs
Anukul Roy to bowl, DDP is on strike.
1.1 Roy to DDP, no run, flatter on middle and leg, pushed back
1.2Roy to DDP, no run, fuller on off stump, pushed to mid off
1.3 Roy to DDP, 1 run, fired on pads, pushed to long on
1.4 Roy to Buttler, 1 run, tossed up on off stump, pushed to long off
1.5 Roy to DDP, 1 run, flatter one on the pads, worked to the on side
1.6 Roy to Buttler, no run
RR 4/0 after 1 over
Umesh Yadav to start for KKR, Jos Buttler is on strike.
0.1Umesh Yadav to Buttler, no run, length ball around the off stump, shaping away, left alone
0.2Umesh Yadav to Buttler, no run, full around off stump, pushed to exta cover
0.3Umesh Yadav to Buttler.FOUR!! Full ball, slower around off stump, nudged past mid off, misfield and goes to boundary.
0.4Umesh Yadav to Buttler, no run, length ball wide outside off, shaping away, under edge on pads
0.5Umesh Yadav to Buttler, no run
0.6 Umesh Yadav to Buttler, no run
The match is about to get underway. The two umpires have made their way to the middle. KKR players are on the field and in a huddle. RR openers Jos Buttler and Devdutt Paddikal march to the middle. We are all in readiness for the match to begin.
Toss
KKR won the toss and chose to bowl first
High-flying RR take on struggling KKR | IPL 2022 Kolkata Knight Riders vs Rajasthan Royals: Team Analysis
It's a clash between two teams who are plagued by middle-order woes.
Read more
Whatever we do, do it smarter; will try keep the pressure on Rajasthan, says Andre Russell
The start of IPL 2022 for Kolkata Knight Riders was great: three wins out of first four matches. But the promising start has since then taken a downward slide with five defeats on the trot. Apart from captain Shreyas Iyer and pacer Umesh Yadav in patches, Kolkata have struggled to perform consistently in all departments of the game.
Their retentions barring Sunil Narine haven't clicked in the season. Venkatesh Iyer, one of their main catalysts for becoming runners-up in 2021, has been out of form and change in batting slots from opening to middle-order and back at the top haven't got his mojo back.