IPL 2022 | Kolkata Knight Riders vs Rajasthan Royals Live: Jos Buttler and Devdutt Paddikal are out in the middle for Royals

With Kolkata now at eighth place in the points table, Monday's match against Rajasthan Royals at the Wankhede Stadium became all-important for them to keep their playoffs hopes alive. In the last match between these two teams, Jos Buttler cracked 103 off 60 balls while Yuzvendra Chahal took 5/40, including a hat-trick, to set up a seven-run win for Rajasthan despite opener Aaron Finch making 58 and Iyer hitting a stunning 85 apart from a nine-ball 21 from Umesh Yadav.
RR 7/0 after 2 overs
Anukul Roy to bowl, DDP is on strike.
1.1 Roy to DDP, no run, flatter on middle and leg, pushed back
1.2Roy to DDP, no run, fuller on off stump, pushed to mid off
1.3 Roy to DDP, 1 run, fired on pads, pushed to long on
1.4 Roy to Buttler, 1 run, tossed up on off stump, pushed to long off
1.5 Roy to DDP, 1 run, flatter one on the pads, worked to the on side
1.6 Roy to Buttler, no run
RR 4/0 after 1 over
Umesh Yadav to start for KKR, Jos Buttler is on strike.
0.1Umesh Yadav to Buttler, no run, length ball around the off stump, shaping away, left alone
0.2Umesh Yadav to Buttler, no run, full around off stump, pushed to exta cover
0.3Umesh Yadav to Buttler.FOUR!! Full ball, slower around off stump, nudged past mid off, misfield and goes to boundary.
0.4Umesh Yadav to Buttler, no run, length ball wide outside off, shaping away, under edge on pads
0.5Umesh Yadav to Buttler, no run
0.6 Umesh Yadav to Buttler, no run
The match is about to get underway. The two umpires have made their way to the middle. KKR players are on the field and in a huddle. RR openers Jos Buttler and Devdutt Paddikal march to the middle. We are all in readiness for the match to begin.
Toss
KKR won the toss and chose to bowl first
High-flying RR take on struggling KKR | IPL 2022 Kolkata Knight Riders vs Rajasthan Royals: Team Analysis
It's a clash between two teams who are plagued by middle-order woes.
Read more
Whatever we do, do it smarter; will try keep the pressure on Rajasthan, says Andre Russell
The start of IPL 2022 for Kolkata Knight Riders was great: three wins out of first four matches. But the promising start has since then taken a downward slide with five defeats on the trot. Apart from captain Shreyas Iyer and pacer Umesh Yadav in patches, Kolkata have struggled to perform consistently in all departments of the game.
Their retentions barring Sunil Narine haven't clicked in the season. Venkatesh Iyer, one of their main catalysts for becoming runners-up in 2021, has been out of form and change in batting slots from opening to middle-order and back at the top haven't got his mojo back.