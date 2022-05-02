IPL 2022 | Kolkata Knight Riders vs Rajasthan Royals Live: Jos Buttler and Devdutt Paddikal are out in the middle for Royals

With Kolkata now at eighth place in the points table, Monday's match against Rajasthan Royals at the Wankhede Stadium became all-important for them to keep their playoffs hopes alive. In the last match between these two teams, Jos Buttler cracked 103 off 60 balls while Yuzvendra Chahal took 5/40, including a hat-trick, to set up a seven-run win for Rajasthan despite opener Aaron Finch making 58 and Iyer hitting a stunning 85 apart from a nine-ball 21 from Umesh Yadav.