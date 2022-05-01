IPL 2022: LSG at 49/1 after 5 overs

Lucknow Super Giants skipper KL Rahul won the toss and opted to bat against Delhi Capitals in an IPL match here on Sunday.
Lucknow left out pacer Avesh Khan and included off-spinner Krishnappa Gowtham, while Delhi fielded the same XI.
LSG are placed at the third spot, while DC are currently at the sixth place in the overall standing.
After 5 overs, Lucknow Super Giants are at 49/1, with skipper K L Rahul (17) and Deepak Hooda (5) in the crease. Fellow opener Quinton de Kock was dismissed for 23(13) in the 5th over by Shardul Thakur.
Teams:
Delhi Capitals: Prithvi Shaw, David Warner, Mitchell Marsh, Rishabh Pant(w/c), Lalit Yadav, Rovman Powell, Axar Patel, Shardul Thakur, Kuldeep Yadav, Mustafizur Rahman, Chetan Sakariya
Lucknow Super Giants: Quinton de Kock (w), KL Rahul (c), Deepak Hooda, Marcus Stoinis, Ayush Badoni, Krunal Pandya, Krishnappa Gowtham, Jason Holder, Dushmantha Chameera, Mohsin Khan, Ravi Bishnoi.
