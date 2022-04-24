IPL 2022 | Lucknow Super Giants vs Mumbai Indians Live: KL Rahul and Quinton de Kock to start for LSG
IPL 2022 | Lucknow Super Giants vs Mumbai Indians Live: KL Rahul and Quinton de Kock to start for LSG
updated: Apr 24 2022, 19:54 ist
Rohit Sharma's Mumbai Indians will be hoping to break the duck and register their first win in this edition of the Indian Premier League against K L Rahul's Lucknow Super Giants, who will look to grab the top 4 spot.
19:50
LSG 29/1 after 5 overs
Meredith to bowl, KL is on strike.
Manish Pandey is the new batter.
4.1 Meredith to KL, no run, length ball on off, pushed to point
4.2Meredith to KL. no run, touch full, outside off, beats his outside edge.
4.3Meredith to KL, 1 run, length ball on off, dabbed to third man
4.4Meredith to Pandey, no run, back of a length, on the stumps, pushed to square leg
4.5Meredith to Pandey, no run, length ball on off, pushed to mid-off
4.6Meredith to Pandey, 1 run
19:44
LSG 27/1 after 4 overs
Bumrah to bowl, KL is on strike.
3.1 Bumrah to KL, no run, full ball on off, comes in., hits his pads
3.2Bumrah to KL, no run, length ball on off, defended
3.3Bumrah to KL, 1 run, length ball on his pads, dabbed to square
3.4Bumrah to QDK, no run, around the wicket, full ball sliding down leg, hits his pad
3.5Bumrah to QDK,SIX! full ball on his pads, flicks itto deep square leg fielder who spills it
3.6Bumrah to QDK,OUT! low full toss, on off, and chips straight to short cover
19:39
LSG 20/0 after 3 overs
Sams to bowl, QDK is on strike.
2.1 Sams to QDK, 1 run, back of length, outside off, slashed to deep point
2.2Sams to KL,FOUR! Full-on pads, flicked in front of mid-wicket
2.3Sams to KL,FOUR!! Short and wide this time, slashedover cover
2.4Sams to KL,2 runs ,length ball on off, punched to deep extra cover
2.5Sams to KL, 1 run, length ball, on off, dabbed to short third
2.6Sams to QDK,2 runs
19:34
LSG 6/0 after 2 overs
Shokeen to bowl, KL is on strike.
1.1 Shokeen to KL, no run, full outside off, driven back to bowler
1.2Shokeen to KL, no run, good length outside off, pushed back to bowler
1.3Shokeen to KL, no run,full length ball,, steps down, drilled, flat and quick on middleand hit to bowler.
1.4Shokeen to KL, no run, length ball on middle, pushed to short cover
1.5Shokeen to KL,FOUR!! around the wicket, full on legs, goes over the bowler
1.6Shokeen to KL,no run
19:26
LSG 2/0 after 1 over
Daniel Sams to start for MI, Quinton de Kockis on strike.
0.1 Sams to QDK, no run, length ball on pads, defended.
0.2Sams to QDK, no run, length ball outside off, pushed to point
0.3Sams to QDK, no run, touch fuller on fourth stump, driven to mid-off
0.4Sams to QDK, 1 run, length ball, on pads, tucked to backward square leg
0.5Sams to KL, no run, length ball on off comes back in, pushed to point
0.6Sams to KL, 1 run
19:26
The match is about to get underway. The two umpires have made their way to the middle. MI players are on the field and in a huddle. LSG openers KL Rahul and Quinton de Kock march to the middle. We are all in readiness for the match to begin.
The match is about to get underway. The two umpires have made their way to the middle. MI players are on the field and in a huddle. LSG openers KL Rahul and Quinton de Kock march to the middle. We are all in readiness for the match to begin.
Teams
Mumbai Indians(Playing XI): Rohit Sharma(c), Ishan Kishan(w), Dewald Brevis, Suryakumar Yadav, Tilak Varma, Kieron Pollard, Hrithik Shokeen, Daniel Sams, Jaydev Unadkat, Riley Meredith, Jasprit Bumrah
Lucknow Super Giants(Playing XI): Quinton de Kock(w), KL Rahul(c), Manish Pandey, Krunal Pandya, Deepak Hooda, Ayush Badoni, Marcus Stoinis, Jason Holder, Dushmantha Chameera, Ravi Bishnoi, Mohsin Khan
Mumbai Indians won the toss and chose to bowl
