IPL 2022 | Lucknow Super Giants vs Mumbai Indians Live: KL Rahul's hundred powers LSG to 168
IPL 2022 | Lucknow Super Giants vs Mumbai Indians Live: KL Rahul's hundred powers LSG to 168
updated: Apr 24 2022, 21:20 ist
Rohit Sharma's Mumbai Indians will be hoping to break the duck and register their first win in this edition of the Indian Premier League against K L Rahul's Lucknow Super Giants, who will look to grab the top 4 spot.
21:15
LSG 168/6 after 20 overs
Meredith to bowl, KL is on strike.
19.1Meredith to KL,SIX!! Slow ball on good length, rocks back and pulls it over deep mid wicket. 100 for KL Rahul.
19.2Meredith to KL, 1 run, yorker on leg stump, squeezed to deep cover
19.3Meredith to Badoni,SIX!! Full ball on off, in his arc and hammered over long on
19.4Meredith to Badoni,OUT! Caught! Full on off, heaved straight to long on fielder.
Jason Holder is the new batter.
19.5Meredith to Holder, no run, short and quick, swing and a miss
19.6Meredith to Holder, no run, length ball outside off, swing and a miss
21:10
LSG 155/5 after 19 overs
Bumrah to bowl, Badoni is on strike.
18.1 Bumrah to Badoni, 1 run, yorker just outside off, heaved to long on
18.2Bumrah to KL, 1 run, low full toss on middle, squeezed to deep cover
18.3Bumrah to Badoni, 1 run, yorker on off stump, hit to long on
18.4Bumrah to KL, no run, yorker in the block hole, dug out to bowler
18.5Bumrah to KL, 1run, low full toss on leg, flicked to deep mid wicket
18.6Bumrah to Badoni, no run
21:05
LSG 151/5 after 18 overs
Unadkat to bowl, Badoni is on strike.
17.1 Unadkat to Badoni, 1 run, low full toss on leg stump, clipped to backward square leg
17.2Unadkat to KL, 1 run, slow ball, length ball on legs, backs away and swatted to deep cover
17.3Unadkat to Badoni, 1 run, Full length, off cutter, moves to his legside, under edge to short cover
17.4Unadkat to KL,FOUR!! Short, slow on legs, pulled behind square leg
17.5Unadkat to KL,FOUR!! Slow yorker on middle, clears his front leg and smashed it right infront of bowler's head.
17.6Unadkat to KL,FOUR!! Slow bouncer on off, smashed infront of square leg
21:00
LSG 136/5 after 17 overs
Bumrah to bowl, KL is on strike.
16.1 Bumrah to KL,FOUR!! Slow, yorker outside off, squeezed behind deep point
16.2Bumrah to KL 1 run, full wide outside off, heaved to long off
16.3Bumrah to Badoni, no run, Short and quick, goes for a upper cut, Misses it.
16.4Bumrah to Badoni, 1 run, low full outside off, clipped to long on
16.5Bumrah to KL, no run, low full toss on off, pushed to point
16.6Bumrah to KL,FOUR!! Low full toss on off stump, driven through extra cover
20:51
LSG 126/5 after 16 overs
Meredith to bowl, KL is on strike.
15.1 Meredith to KL, FOUR!! Short and wide, carved over short third man
15.2Meredith to KL,1 leg bye, slow ball on pads.
15.3Meredith to Hooda,OUT!! Slow ball on good length, sliding down leg, goes for a heave, mistimed to short fine leg fielder.
Ayush Badoni is the new batter.
15.4Meredith to Badoni, 1 run, full on middle, clipped to backward square leg
15.5Meredith to KL, wide
15.5 Meredith to KL, 1 run, slower one, on off, pushed to deep extra cover
15.6Meredith to Badoni, 2 runs
20:46
LSG 116/4 after 15 overs
Unadkat to bowl, Hooda is on strike.
14.1 Unadkat to Hooda, 1 run, full, slow on leg, pushed to cover
14.2Unadkat to KL, 1 run, full, angling across, driven to deep point
14.3Unadkat to Hooda,FOUR!! Full outside off. smashed through extra cover
14.4Unadkat to Hooda, 1 run, touch short slower one, on pads, tucked to deep square leg
14.5Unadkat to KL, 1 run
14.6Unadkat to Hooda, no run
20:42
LSG 108/4 after 14 overs
Pollard to bowl, Krunal is on strike.
13.1Pollard to Krunal,OUT! Full ball, off cutter outside off, mistimes his flick and goes straight to deep mid wicket.
Deepak Hooda is the new batter.
13.2Pollard to Hooda, 1 run, length ball on off, clipped to long on
13.3Pollard to KL, 1 run, length ball on off, dabbed to deep square leg
13.4Pollard to Hooda, no run
13.5Pollard to Hooda, 2 runs, length ball, off cutter on middle, pushed to deep mid wicket
13.6Pollard to Hooda, 1 run
20:32
LSG 103/3 after 13 overs
Sams to bowl, KL is on strike.
12.1 Sams to KL,SIX!! Full ball on off, slow, clears his front leg and clobbered over long on
12.2Sams to KL, wide
12.2Sams to KL, wide
12.2Sams to KL, wide
12.2Sams to KL,SIX!! Full and wide outside off, slashed over deep point
12.3Sams to KL.no run, slow, length ball, outside off, swing and a miss
12.4Sams to KL, 1 + wide
12.4Sams to Stoinis, no run, length ball on middle pushed to cover
12.5Sams to Stoinis,OUT! Slow, short and pulled straight to deep mid wicket.
Krunal Pandya is the new batter
12.6Sams to KP, 1 run
20:26
LSG 85/2 after 12 overs
Pollard to bowl, KL is on strike.
11.1 Pollard to KL, no run, length ball, just comes back in, swing and a miss
11.2Pollard to KL,1 run, touch fuller on off, pushed to mid on
11.3Pollard to Pandey, 1 run, length ball outside off, slapped to cover
11.4Pollard to KL, 1 run, length ball on middle, pushed to long on
11.5Pollard to Pandey,OUT! Short ball, goes for a tennis forehand, edged and easy catch to Meredith at short fine leg
Marcus Stoinis is the new batter
11.6Pollard to Stoinis,no run
20:20
LSG 82/1 after 11 overs
Bumrah to bowl, Pandey is on strike.
10.1 Bumrah to Pandey, no run, length ball on off, pushed to cover
10.2Bumrah to Pandey, 2 runs, short ball outside off, heavedover mid off.
10.3Bumrah to Pandey, 1 run, short ball, pulled to deep square leg
10.4Bumrah to KL,FOUR!! Length ball on off, in for a heave and balls runs to deep square leg
10.5Bumrah to KL, 2 runs
10.6Bumrah to KL, 1 run
20:15
LSG 72/1 after 10 overs
Meredith to bowl Pandey is on strike.
9.1 Meredith to Pandey, 1 run, full on middle, flicked to deep square leg
9.2Meredith to KL, 1 run, short on legs, looks to pull and edge goes to point
9.3Meredith to Pandey, SIX!! Full on off, clears his front leg and smashes it over long on
9.4Meredith to Pandey, 1 run, length ball on leg, steps down and pushed to long on
9.5Meredith to KL,FOUR! Short ball on off, pulled infron of deep mid wicket
9.6Meredith to KL,FOUR!! Slow, short and wide outside off, slashed infront of deep point
20:10
LSG 54/1 after 9 overs
KL is on strike.
8.1 Unadkat to KL, no run, held back on middle, dabbed to backward point
8.2Unadkat to KL, 1 run, full ball, on off, mistimes it to short cover and runs for his life.
8.3Unadkat to Pandey, 1 run, around the wicket, length ball, wide outside off, pushed to long off
8.4Unadkat to KL, 1run. full on leg stumpl flicked to deep mid wicket
8.5Unadkat to Pandey, 1 run, full outside off, slashes it and saved by diving Rohit at cover
8.6Unadkat to KL,SIX!! Short on middle, heaved over deep mid wicket
20:06
LSG 45/1 after 8 overs
Shokeen to bowl, KL is on strike.
7.1 Shokeen to KL, 1 run, full on off, clipped to deep mid wicket
7.2Shokeen to Pandey, 1 run, outside off, steps down, bowls a flat line, under edge to square leg
7.3Shokeen to KL, 1 run, full outside off, driven to long off
7.4Shokeen to Pandey, 2 runs, flat on stumps, hit to wide of long on
7.5Shokeen to Pandey, 1 run, full on middle, steps down and hit to deep mid wicket
7.6Shokeen to Pandey, 1 run
20:00
LSG 38/1 after 7 overs
Sams to bowl, Pandey is on strike.
6.1 Sams to Pandey, 1 run, length ball on off, angling across, pushed to deep point
6.2Sams to KL, no run, length ball, outside beats the outside edge
6.3Sams to KL, no run, length ball, angling across, beaten.
6.4Sams to KL, 2 runs, length ball on off, driven wide of long off
6.5Sams to KL, 2 runs, length ball, outside off, slashed to deep point
6.6Sams to KL, 1 run
19:55
LSG 32/1 after 6 overs
Unadkat to bowl, Pandey is on strike.
5.1 Unadkat to Pandey, no run, length ball on off, pushed back to bowler
5.2Unadkat to Pandey, no run, length ball on off, dabbed to cover point
5.3Unadkat to Pandey, no run, length ball on off, pushed to extra cover
5.4Unadkat to Pandey, 1 run, length ball, steps down on middle pushed to mid-off, salvages for a run
5.5Unadkat to KL, 1 run, length ball, angling across on off, pushed to point
5.6Unadkat to Pandey, 1 run
19:50
LSG 29/1 after 5 overs
Meredith to bowl, KL is on strike.
Manish Pandey is the new batter.
4.1 Meredith to KL, no run, length ball on off, pushed to point
4.2Meredith to KL. no run, touch full, outside off, beats his outside edge.
4.3Meredith to KL, 1 run, length ball on off, dabbed to third man
4.4Meredith to Pandey, no run, back of a length, on the stumps, pushed to square leg
4.5Meredith to Pandey, no run, length ball on off, pushed to mid-off
4.6Meredith to Pandey, 1 run
19:44
LSG 27/1 after 4 overs
Bumrah to bowl, KL is on strike.
3.1 Bumrah to KL, no run, full ball on off, comes in., hits his pads
3.2Bumrah to KL, no run, length ball on off, defended
3.3Bumrah to KL, 1 run, length ball on his pads, dabbed to square
3.4Bumrah to QDK, no run, around the wicket, full ball sliding down leg, hits his pad
3.5Bumrah to QDK,SIX! full ball on his pads, flicks itto deep square leg fielder who spills it
3.6Bumrah to QDK,OUT! low full toss, on off, and chips straight to short cover
19:39
LSG 20/0 after 3 overs
Sams to bowl, QDK is on strike.
2.1 Sams to QDK, 1 run, back of length, outside off, slashed to deep point
2.2Sams to KL,FOUR! Full-on pads, flicked in front of mid-wicket
2.3Sams to KL,FOUR!! Short and wide this time, slashedover cover
2.4Sams to KL,2 runs ,length ball on off, punched to deep extra cover
2.5Sams to KL, 1 run, length ball, on off, dabbed to short third
2.6Sams to QDK,2 runs
19:34
LSG 6/0 after 2 overs
Shokeen to bowl, KL is on strike.
1.1 Shokeen to KL, no run, full outside off, driven back to bowler
1.2Shokeen to KL, no run, good length outside off, pushed back to bowler
1.3Shokeen to KL, no run,full length ball,, steps down, drilled, flat and quick on middleand hit to bowler.
1.4Shokeen to KL, no run, length ball on middle, pushed to short cover
1.5Shokeen to KL,FOUR!! around the wicket, full on legs, goes over the bowler
1.6Shokeen to KL,no run
19:26
LSG 2/0 after 1 over
Daniel Sams to start for MI, Quinton de Kockis on strike.
0.1 Sams to QDK, no run, length ball on pads, defended.
0.2Sams to QDK, no run, length ball outside off, pushed to point
0.3Sams to QDK, no run, touch fuller on fourth stump, driven to mid-off
0.4Sams to QDK, 1 run, length ball, on pads, tucked to backward square leg
0.5Sams to KL, no run, length ball on off comes back in, pushed to point
0.6Sams to KL, 1 run
19:26
The match is about to get underway. The two umpires have made their way to the middle. MI players are on the field and in a huddle. LSG openers KL Rahul and Quinton de Kock march to the middle. We are all in readiness for the match to begin.
LSG 168/6 after 20 overs
Meredith to bowl, KL is on strike.
19.1Meredith to KL,SIX!! Slow ball on good length, rocks back and pulls it over deep mid wicket. 100 for KL Rahul.
19.2Meredith to KL, 1 run, yorker on leg stump, squeezed to deep cover
19.3Meredith to Badoni,SIX!! Full ball on off, in his arc and hammered over long on
19.4Meredith to Badoni,OUT! Caught! Full on off, heaved straight to long on fielder.
Jason Holder is the new batter.
19.5Meredith to Holder, no run, short and quick, swing and a miss
19.6Meredith to Holder, no run, length ball outside off, swing and a miss
LSG 155/5 after 19 overs
Bumrah to bowl, Badoni is on strike.
18.1 Bumrah to Badoni, 1 run, yorker just outside off, heaved to long on
18.2Bumrah to KL, 1 run, low full toss on middle, squeezed to deep cover
18.3Bumrah to Badoni, 1 run, yorker on off stump, hit to long on
18.4Bumrah to KL, no run, yorker in the block hole, dug out to bowler
18.5Bumrah to KL, 1run, low full toss on leg, flicked to deep mid wicket
18.6Bumrah to Badoni, no run
LSG 151/5 after 18 overs
Unadkat to bowl, Badoni is on strike.
17.1 Unadkat to Badoni, 1 run, low full toss on leg stump, clipped to backward square leg
17.2Unadkat to KL, 1 run, slow ball, length ball on legs, backs away and swatted to deep cover
17.3Unadkat to Badoni, 1 run, Full length, off cutter, moves to his legside, under edge to short cover
17.4Unadkat to KL,FOUR!! Short, slow on legs, pulled behind square leg
17.5Unadkat to KL,FOUR!! Slow yorker on middle, clears his front leg and smashed it right infront of bowler's head.
17.6Unadkat to KL,FOUR!! Slow bouncer on off, smashed infront of square leg
LSG 136/5 after 17 overs
Bumrah to bowl, KL is on strike.
16.1 Bumrah to KL,FOUR!! Slow, yorker outside off, squeezed behind deep point
16.2Bumrah to KL 1 run, full wide outside off, heaved to long off
16.3Bumrah to Badoni, no run, Short and quick, goes for a upper cut, Misses it.
16.4Bumrah to Badoni, 1 run, low full outside off, clipped to long on
16.5Bumrah to KL, no run, low full toss on off, pushed to point
16.6Bumrah to KL,FOUR!! Low full toss on off stump, driven through extra cover
LSG 126/5 after 16 overs
Meredith to bowl, KL is on strike.
15.1 Meredith to KL, FOUR!! Short and wide, carved over short third man
15.2Meredith to KL,1 leg bye, slow ball on pads.
15.3Meredith to Hooda,OUT!! Slow ball on good length, sliding down leg, goes for a heave, mistimed to short fine leg fielder.
Ayush Badoni is the new batter.
15.4Meredith to Badoni, 1 run, full on middle, clipped to backward square leg
15.5Meredith to KL, wide
15.5 Meredith to KL, 1 run, slower one, on off, pushed to deep extra cover
15.6Meredith to Badoni, 2 runs
LSG 116/4 after 15 overs
Unadkat to bowl, Hooda is on strike.
14.1 Unadkat to Hooda, 1 run, full, slow on leg, pushed to cover
14.2Unadkat to KL, 1 run, full, angling across, driven to deep point
14.3Unadkat to Hooda,FOUR!! Full outside off. smashed through extra cover
14.4Unadkat to Hooda, 1 run, touch short slower one, on pads, tucked to deep square leg
14.5Unadkat to KL, 1 run
14.6Unadkat to Hooda, no run
LSG 108/4 after 14 overs
Pollard to bowl, Krunal is on strike.
13.1Pollard to Krunal,OUT! Full ball, off cutter outside off, mistimes his flick and goes straight to deep mid wicket.
Deepak Hooda is the new batter.
13.2Pollard to Hooda, 1 run, length ball on off, clipped to long on
13.3Pollard to KL, 1 run, length ball on off, dabbed to deep square leg
13.4Pollard to Hooda, no run
13.5Pollard to Hooda, 2 runs, length ball, off cutter on middle, pushed to deep mid wicket
13.6Pollard to Hooda, 1 run
LSG 103/3 after 13 overs
Sams to bowl, KL is on strike.
12.1 Sams to KL,SIX!! Full ball on off, slow, clears his front leg and clobbered over long on
12.2Sams to KL, wide
12.2Sams to KL, wide
12.2Sams to KL, wide
12.2Sams to KL,SIX!! Full and wide outside off, slashed over deep point
12.3Sams to KL.no run, slow, length ball, outside off, swing and a miss
12.4Sams to KL, 1 + wide
12.4Sams to Stoinis, no run, length ball on middle pushed to cover
12.5Sams to Stoinis,OUT! Slow, short and pulled straight to deep mid wicket.
Krunal Pandya is the new batter
12.6Sams to KP, 1 run
LSG 85/2 after 12 overs
Pollard to bowl, KL is on strike.
11.1 Pollard to KL, no run, length ball, just comes back in, swing and a miss
11.2Pollard to KL,1 run, touch fuller on off, pushed to mid on
11.3Pollard to Pandey, 1 run, length ball outside off, slapped to cover
11.4Pollard to KL, 1 run, length ball on middle, pushed to long on
11.5Pollard to Pandey,OUT! Short ball, goes for a tennis forehand, edged and easy catch to Meredith at short fine leg
Marcus Stoinis is the new batter
11.6Pollard to Stoinis,no run
LSG 82/1 after 11 overs
Bumrah to bowl, Pandey is on strike.
10.1 Bumrah to Pandey, no run, length ball on off, pushed to cover
10.2Bumrah to Pandey, 2 runs, short ball outside off, heavedover mid off.
10.3Bumrah to Pandey, 1 run, short ball, pulled to deep square leg
10.4Bumrah to KL,FOUR!! Length ball on off, in for a heave and balls runs to deep square leg
10.5Bumrah to KL, 2 runs
10.6Bumrah to KL, 1 run
LSG 72/1 after 10 overs
Meredith to bowl Pandey is on strike.
9.1 Meredith to Pandey, 1 run, full on middle, flicked to deep square leg
9.2Meredith to KL, 1 run, short on legs, looks to pull and edge goes to point
9.3Meredith to Pandey, SIX!! Full on off, clears his front leg and smashes it over long on
9.4Meredith to Pandey, 1 run, length ball on leg, steps down and pushed to long on
9.5Meredith to KL,FOUR! Short ball on off, pulled infron of deep mid wicket
9.6Meredith to KL,FOUR!! Slow, short and wide outside off, slashed infront of deep point
LSG 54/1 after 9 overs
KL is on strike.
8.1 Unadkat to KL, no run, held back on middle, dabbed to backward point
8.2Unadkat to KL, 1 run, full ball, on off, mistimes it to short cover and runs for his life.
8.3Unadkat to Pandey, 1 run, around the wicket, length ball, wide outside off, pushed to long off
8.4Unadkat to KL, 1run. full on leg stumpl flicked to deep mid wicket
8.5Unadkat to Pandey, 1 run, full outside off, slashes it and saved by diving Rohit at cover
8.6Unadkat to KL,SIX!! Short on middle, heaved over deep mid wicket
LSG 45/1 after 8 overs
Shokeen to bowl, KL is on strike.
7.1 Shokeen to KL, 1 run, full on off, clipped to deep mid wicket
7.2Shokeen to Pandey, 1 run, outside off, steps down, bowls a flat line, under edge to square leg
7.3Shokeen to KL, 1 run, full outside off, driven to long off
7.4Shokeen to Pandey, 2 runs, flat on stumps, hit to wide of long on
7.5Shokeen to Pandey, 1 run, full on middle, steps down and hit to deep mid wicket
7.6Shokeen to Pandey, 1 run
LSG 38/1 after 7 overs
Sams to bowl, Pandey is on strike.
6.1 Sams to Pandey, 1 run, length ball on off, angling across, pushed to deep point
6.2Sams to KL, no run, length ball, outside beats the outside edge
6.3Sams to KL, no run, length ball, angling across, beaten.
6.4Sams to KL, 2 runs, length ball on off, driven wide of long off
6.5Sams to KL, 2 runs, length ball, outside off, slashed to deep point
6.6Sams to KL, 1 run
LSG 32/1 after 6 overs
Unadkat to bowl, Pandey is on strike.
5.1 Unadkat to Pandey, no run, length ball on off, pushed back to bowler
5.2Unadkat to Pandey, no run, length ball on off, dabbed to cover point
5.3Unadkat to Pandey, no run, length ball on off, pushed to extra cover
5.4Unadkat to Pandey, 1 run, length ball, steps down on middle pushed to mid-off, salvages for a run
5.5Unadkat to KL, 1 run, length ball, angling across on off, pushed to point
5.6Unadkat to Pandey, 1 run
LSG 29/1 after 5 overs
Meredith to bowl, KL is on strike.
Manish Pandey is the new batter.
4.1 Meredith to KL, no run, length ball on off, pushed to point
4.2Meredith to KL. no run, touch full, outside off, beats his outside edge.
4.3Meredith to KL, 1 run, length ball on off, dabbed to third man
4.4Meredith to Pandey, no run, back of a length, on the stumps, pushed to square leg
4.5Meredith to Pandey, no run, length ball on off, pushed to mid-off
4.6Meredith to Pandey, 1 run
LSG 27/1 after 4 overs
Bumrah to bowl, KL is on strike.
3.1 Bumrah to KL, no run, full ball on off, comes in., hits his pads
3.2Bumrah to KL, no run, length ball on off, defended
3.3Bumrah to KL, 1 run, length ball on his pads, dabbed to square
3.4Bumrah to QDK, no run, around the wicket, full ball sliding down leg, hits his pad
3.5Bumrah to QDK,SIX! full ball on his pads, flicks itto deep square leg fielder who spills it
3.6Bumrah to QDK,OUT! low full toss, on off, and chips straight to short cover
LSG 20/0 after 3 overs
Sams to bowl, QDK is on strike.
2.1 Sams to QDK, 1 run, back of length, outside off, slashed to deep point
2.2Sams to KL,FOUR! Full-on pads, flicked in front of mid-wicket
2.3Sams to KL,FOUR!! Short and wide this time, slashedover cover
2.4Sams to KL,2 runs ,length ball on off, punched to deep extra cover
2.5Sams to KL, 1 run, length ball, on off, dabbed to short third
2.6Sams to QDK,2 runs
LSG 6/0 after 2 overs
Shokeen to bowl, KL is on strike.
1.1 Shokeen to KL, no run, full outside off, driven back to bowler
1.2Shokeen to KL, no run, good length outside off, pushed back to bowler
1.3Shokeen to KL, no run,full length ball,, steps down, drilled, flat and quick on middleand hit to bowler.
1.4Shokeen to KL, no run, length ball on middle, pushed to short cover
1.5Shokeen to KL,FOUR!! around the wicket, full on legs, goes over the bowler
1.6Shokeen to KL,no run
LSG 2/0 after 1 over
Daniel Sams to start for MI, Quinton de Kockis on strike.
0.1 Sams to QDK, no run, length ball on pads, defended.
0.2Sams to QDK, no run, length ball outside off, pushed to point
0.3Sams to QDK, no run, touch fuller on fourth stump, driven to mid-off
0.4Sams to QDK, 1 run, length ball, on pads, tucked to backward square leg
0.5Sams to KL, no run, length ball on off comes back in, pushed to point
0.6Sams to KL, 1 run
The match is about to get underway. The two umpires have made their way to the middle. MI players are on the field and in a huddle. LSG openers KL Rahul and Quinton de Kock march to the middle. We are all in readiness for the match to begin.
Teams
Mumbai Indians(Playing XI): Rohit Sharma(c), Ishan Kishan(w), Dewald Brevis, Suryakumar Yadav, Tilak Varma, Kieron Pollard, Hrithik Shokeen, Daniel Sams, Jaydev Unadkat, Riley Meredith, Jasprit Bumrah
Lucknow Super Giants(Playing XI): Quinton de Kock(w), KL Rahul(c), Manish Pandey, Krunal Pandya, Deepak Hooda, Ayush Badoni, Marcus Stoinis, Jason Holder, Dushmantha Chameera, Ravi Bishnoi, Mohsin Khan
Mumbai Indians won the toss and chose to bowl
This MI squad is definitely capable of stacking up wins together: Zaheer Khan
The former India pacer said that it was never easy to be in such a situation and the focus of the side would be to take each game at is comes
Read more
IPL 2022, LSG vs MI: Team Analysis | Mumbai battles to save face against Lucknow Super Giants
The last time these two teams met, KL Rahul scored a hundred, Avesh Khan ran through Mumbai Indians' line-up without breaking a sweat and Suryakumar Yadav held his ground
Read more