IPL 2022 | Lucknow Super Giants vs Mumbai Indians Live: LSG's inspired bowling effort delivers 36-run win over MI

While KL Rahul was the lone wolf in their batting notched up his second hundred of this season against MI. The bowling was a collective effort with everyone pitching in, Dushmantha Chameera ended the match with figures of 4 overs for 14 runs. MI batters never really got into the game and kept losing wickets at regular intervals. Eventually losing by 36 runs. With this loss now MI has 8 losses from 8 matches.
LSG won by 36 runs
MI 132/8 after 20 overs
Pollard is on strike.39 runs needed from 6 balls.
19.1 Krunal to Pollard, wide, way outside the off stump
19.1Krunal to Pollard,OUT! Caught! This time straight on stumps, Pollard goes for a heave and hit it straight to long on fielder.
Jayadev Unadkat is the new batter
19.2Krunal to Unadkat, 1 run,full outside off, hit to deep mid wicket
19.3Krunal to Sams,RUN OUT! Flat, fired at him on his legs, under edge to short fine leg, Unadkat runs and is sent back, meanwhile Krunal removes the bails.
Hrithik Shokeen is the new batter. MI need 37 from 3 balls.
19.4Krunal to Sams,OUT! CAUGHT! Length ball outside off, heaved straight to long off.
19.5Krunal to Bumrah, no run, full ball on off, defended back to bowler
19.6Krunal to Bumrah, no run, short and wide. cut to short third man
MI 130/5 after 19 overs
Chameera to bowl, Sams is on strike.44 runs required in 12 balls.
18.1 Chameera to Sams, wide
18.1Chameera to Sams, no run, wide yorker from around the wicket, swing and a miss
18.2Chameera to Sams, 1 run.low full toss, outside off stump, heaved to long off
18.3Chameera to Pollard, 1 run, full ball, angling across, pitched wide outside off, heaved to long off
18.4Chameera to Sams, no run, wide, quick and a yorker. Swing and a miss. Excellent execution from Chameera
18.5Chameera to Sams, 1 run, low full toss, wide of off, edge to square leg
18.6Chameera to Pollard, 1 run
MI 125/5 after 18 overs
Holder to bowl, Varma is on strike.50 needed from 18 balls.
17.1 Holder to Varma, 1 run, low full toss, wide outside off, hit to long off
17.2Holder to Pollard. 1 run, wide yorker, driven to long off
17.3Holder to Varma, wide
17.3Holder to Varma, no run, slow ball, outside off, looks to sweep it.
17.4Holder to Varma, 2 runs, full ball, outside off, pushed down the ground to long on
17.5Holder to Varma,OUT! Caught! Low full toss on middle and leg, flicked it straight to deep mid wicket.
Daniel Sams is the new batter.
17.6Holder to Sams, 1 run
MI 119/4 after 17 overs
Mohsin to bowl, Varma is on strike.
16.1 Mohsin to Varma, 1 run, short on middle and leg, pulled to deep square leg
16.2Mohsin to Pollard,SIX!! Short ball at chest height, dispatched, flat over deep square leg
16.3Mohsin to Pollard, no run, length, angling across, under edge and ball drops dead on the pitch
16.4Mohsin to Pollard, 1 run, length ball on off, goes for a heave, mistimes it to deep mid wicket
16.5Mohsin to Varma, 1 run, length ball on leg, backs aways taps it to short third
16.6Mohsin to Pollard, no run
LSG 110/4 after 16 overs
Holder to bowl. Varma is on strike.
15.1 Holder to Varma,FOUR!! length ball, angling across, slashed infront of cover
15.2Holder to Varma,FOUR!! Short and wide, pulled to deep mid wicket
15.3Holder to Varma, 1 run, yorker on leg stump, tucked to deep square leg
15.4Holder to Pollard, wide
15.3Holder to Pollard, no run, short, on his body. Ducks under it.
15.5Holder to Pollard, 1 run, low full toss on off, flicked to deep mid wicket
15.6Holder to Varma, 1 run
MI 98/4 after 15 overs
Mohsin to bowl, Varma is on strike.
14.1 Mohsin to Varma, 1 run, back of length on middle and leg, tucked to deep fine leg
14.2Mohsin to Pollard, 1 run, back of lengthon middle and leg, nudged to mid wicket
14.3Mohsin to Varma, 1 run, back of length outside off, moves to off and nudges it to deep fine leg
14.4Mohsin to Pollard, 1 run, full, outside off, driven to deep extra cover
14.5Mohsin to Varma, 1 run, length ball on fourth stump, dabbed to point
14.6Mohsin to Pollard, no run
MI 93/4 after 14 overs
Bishnoi to bowl, Varma is on strike.
13.1 Bishnoi to Varma,SIX!! Full outside off, lofted over long off
13.2Bishnoi to Varma, no run, full, googly, outside off, guided to short third
13.3Bishnoi to Varma, wide
13.3Bishnoi to Varma, 2 runsshort and wide, cut infront of deep point
13.4Bishnoi to Varma,SIX!! Right in the slot! Overpitched outside off, slog swept over deep mid wicket
13.5Bishnoi to Varma, 1 run, full outside off, nudged to point
13.6Bishnoi to Pollard, no run
MI 77/4 after 13 overs
Chameera to bowl. Pollard is on strike.
12.1Chameera to Pollard, 1 run, length ball on off, driven to mid off
12.2Chameera to Varma, 1 leg bye, short ball, on leg stump, gloved to deep fine leg
12.3Chameera to Pollard, no run, back of length on off, defended back to bowler
12.4Chameera to Pollard, 1 run, back of length on legside this time, tucked to deep fine leg
12.5Chameera to Varma, no run, short, on body, top edge lands safe.
12.6Chameera to Varma, wide
12.6 Chameera to Varma, 1 run
MI 72/4 after 12 overs
Badoni to bowl, Varma is on strike.
11.1 Badoni to Varma, 1 run, flat, short on legs pulled to deep square leg
11.2Badoni to SKY,OUT! Caught! Around the wicket, length ball on off, angling across, looks to work it on legside, leading edge to KL at short cover.
KIeron Pollard is the new batter
11.3Badoni to Pollard, 1 run, over the wicket, length ball on off, pushed to long on
11.4Badoni to Varma, 1 run, full on legs, driven down to long on
11.5Badoni to Pollard, 2 runs, touch fuller on off, clipped to mid wicket
11.6Badoni to Varma, 1 run
MI 66/3 after 11 overs
Bishnoi to bowl, Varma is on strike.
10.1 Bishnoi to Varma, no run,overpitched outside off, punched to short cover
10.2Bishnoi to Varma, 1 run, googly, full length, leading edge to deep point
10.3Bishnoi to SKY, no run, full ball, goes for a heave, misses it.
10.4Bishnoi to SKY, 1 run, length ball on off, pushed to long on
10.5Bishnoi to Varma, 1 run, short and wide, dabbed to short third.
10.6Bishnoi to SKY,FOUR!! Short, sliding down the leg, paddle sweep over short fine leg
MI 59/3 after 10 overs
Krunal to bowl, Sharma is on strike.
9.1 Krunal to Sharma, no run, Full ball on leg stump, looks to reverse sweep it missed
9.2Krunal to Sharma, 1 run, length ball on middle stump, tucked to deep mid wicket
9.3Krunal to SKY, 1 run, flat, quick on good length, tucked to deep square leg
9.4Krunal to Sharma,OUT! CAUGHT!! Flat, quick and full on off stump, he goes for a slog sweep, top edge to short third man.
NT Tilak Varma is the new batter.
9.5Krunal to Varma, 1 run, length ball, outside off, cut to backward point
9.6Krunal to SKY, no run
MI 56/2 after 9 overs
Mohsin to bowl, Brevis is on strike.
8.1 Mohsin to Brevis, no run, short and on body, pulled, inside edge on body
8.2Mohsin to Brevis, no run, length ball, outside off, punched to extra cover
8.3Mohsin to Brevis,OUT! Caught! Slow, short, wide, looks to carve it over third man, Falls short of the boundary.
Suryakumar Yadav is the new batter
8.4Mohsin toSKY,1 run, short and wide, cut away to deep point
8.5Mohsin to Sharma, no run, length ball on off, defended to cover
8.6Mohsin to Sharma, 1 run
MI 54/1 after 8 overs
Bishnoi to bowl, Kishan is on strike.
7.1 Bishnoi to Kishan,OUT! Caught! wide outside off, under edge, the ball bounces on QDK's shoe and Holder at first slip.
Dewald Brevis is the new batter.
7.2Bishnoi to Brevis, 2 runs, googly, length ball on pads, tucked to deep square leg
7.3Bishnoi to Brevis, 1 run, full on pads, tucked to deep mid wicket
7.4Bishnoi to Sharma, no run, overpitched outside off, driven to cover
7.5Bishnoi to Sharma, no run, overpitched on middle, pushed back to bowler
7.6Bishnoi to Sharma, 2 runs
MI 49/0 after 7 overs
Krunal to bowl, Sharma is on strike.
6.1 Krunal to Sharma, 1 run, length ball on middle, tucked to mid wicket
6.2Krunal to Kishan, 1 run, full on legs, swept behind square leg
6.3Krunal to Sharma, no run, length ball, punched to cover
6.4Krunal to Sharma, 2 runs, length ball on pads, tucked to deep mid wicket
6.5Krunal to Sharma, 1 run
6.6Krunal to Kishan, 1 run
MI 43/0 after 6 overs
Holder to bowl, Kishan is on strike.
5.1 Holder to Kishan, 1 run, full on middle, flicked to deep mid wicket
5.2Holder to Sharma, no run, length ball,.comes in, inside edge on to pads
5.3Holder to Sharma, no run, full ball, shapes in, beats his inside edge and QDK takes a phennomenal catch
5.4Holder to Sharma,SIX! Short, comes down and top edge goes over deep fine leg
5.5Holder to Sharma,FOUR!! Full on the stumps and hits it over bowler's head
5.6Holder to Sharma, 1 run
MI 31/0 after 5 overs
Krunal to bowl, Sharma is on strike.
4.1 Krunal to Sharma, 1 run, length ball around off punched to long off
4.2Krunal to Kishan, no run, short and wide cut to cover
4.3Krunal to Kishan, 1 run, length on off, dabbed to cover
4.4Krunal to Sharma, 1 run, full on off,clipped to deep square leg
4.5Krunal to Kishan, 1 run, length ball on middle, pushed to long on
4.6Krunal to Sharma,FOUR!! Full on legs, backs away and inside out over extra cover
MI 23/0 after 4 overs
Chameera to bowl, Sharma is on strike.
3.1 Chameera to Sharma, FOUR!! Full on stumps, comes down and goes down the ground
3.2Chameera to Sharma, no run, length ball on fourth stump, pushed to cover
3.3Chameera to Sharma, no run, length ball on fourth stump, tapped to mid wicket
3.4Chameera to Sharma, no run, length ball, wide outside off, pulled to mid on
3.5Chameera to Sharma, 1 run, low full toss on middle, flicked to backward square leg
3.6Chameera to Kishan, no run
MI 18/0 after 3 overs
Holder to bowl, Kishan is on strike.
2.1Holderto Kishan, 1 run, back of length on off, pushed to third man
2.2Holder to Sharma,FOUR!! Short on off, swivelled behind square leg
2.3Holder to Sharma, 1 run, length ball on off, dabbed to mid wicket
2.4Holder to Kishan, no run, length ball on leg, dabbed to bowler
2.5Holder to Kishan, no run,
2.6Holder to Kishan, no run
MI 12/0 after 2 overs
Chameera to bowl, Kishan is on strike.
1.1Chameera to Kishan, no run, length ball just outside off, pushed to short cover
1.2Chameera to Kishan, no run, back of length on off, pushed to point
1.3Chameera to Kishan, no run, length ball on the stumps, defended back to bowler
1.4Chameera to Kishan, no run, length ball, quick and the ball lobes up in the air as it him on the shoulder.
1.5Chameera to Kishan, 1 run, length ball on off, just pushes it wide of point
1.6Chameera to Sharma, no run
MI 11/0 after 1 over
Mohsin to bowl, Ishan Kishan is on strike.
0.1 Mohsinto Kishan, no run,short of length on his body, lobes to fine leg
0.2Mohsin to Kishan, 4 + wide
0.2Mohsin to Kishan, no run, length ball, on off, pushed to point
0.3Mohsin to Kishan, 1 run, length ball outside off, guided to third man
0.4Mohsin to Sharma, wide, short and wide, swing and a miss
0.4 Mohsin to Sharma, no run, length ball, angling across, beaten
0.5Mohsin to Sharma, no run
0.6Mohsin to Sharma,FOUR!! Short and wide, carved over short third
The match is about to get underway. The two umpires have made their way to the middle. LSG players are on the field and in a huddle. MI openers Rohit Sharma and Ishan Kishan march to the middle. We are all in readiness for the match to begin.
LSG 168/6 after 20 overs
Meredith to bowl, KL is on strike.
19.1Meredith to KL,SIX!! Slow ball on good length, rocks back and pulls it over deep mid wicket. 100 for KL Rahul.
19.2Meredith to KL, 1 run, yorker on leg stump, squeezed to deep cover
19.3Meredith to Badoni,SIX!! Full ball on off, in his arc and hammered over long on
19.4Meredith to Badoni,OUT! Caught! Full on off, heaved straight to long on fielder.
Jason Holder is the new batter.
19.5Meredith to Holder, no run, short and quick, swing and a miss
19.6Meredith to Holder, no run, length ball outside off, swing and a miss
LSG 155/5 after 19 overs
Bumrah to bowl, Badoni is on strike.
18.1 Bumrah to Badoni, 1 run, yorker just outside off, heaved to long on
18.2Bumrah to KL, 1 run, low full toss on middle, squeezed to deep cover
18.3Bumrah to Badoni, 1 run, yorker on off stump, hit to long on
18.4Bumrah to KL, no run, yorker in the block hole, dug out to bowler
18.5Bumrah to KL, 1run, low full toss on leg, flicked to deep mid wicket
18.6Bumrah to Badoni, no run
LSG 151/5 after 18 overs
Unadkat to bowl, Badoni is on strike.
17.1 Unadkat to Badoni, 1 run, low full toss on leg stump, clipped to backward square leg
17.2Unadkat to KL, 1 run, slow ball, length ball on legs, backs away and swatted to deep cover
17.3Unadkat to Badoni, 1 run, Full length, off cutter, moves to his legside, under edge to short cover
17.4Unadkat to KL,FOUR!! Short, slow on legs, pulled behind square leg
17.5Unadkat to KL,FOUR!! Slow yorker on middle, clears his front leg and smashed it right infront of bowler's head.
17.6Unadkat to KL,FOUR!! Slow bouncer on off, smashed infront of square leg
LSG 136/5 after 17 overs
Bumrah to bowl, KL is on strike.
16.1 Bumrah to KL,FOUR!! Slow, yorker outside off, squeezed behind deep point
16.2Bumrah to KL 1 run, full wide outside off, heaved to long off
16.3Bumrah to Badoni, no run, Short and quick, goes for a upper cut, Misses it.
16.4Bumrah to Badoni, 1 run, low full outside off, clipped to long on
16.5Bumrah to KL, no run, low full toss on off, pushed to point
16.6Bumrah to KL,FOUR!! Low full toss on off stump, driven through extra cover
LSG 126/5 after 16 overs
Meredith to bowl, KL is on strike.
15.1 Meredith to KL, FOUR!! Short and wide, carved over short third man
15.2Meredith to KL,1 leg bye, slow ball on pads.
15.3Meredith to Hooda,OUT!! Slow ball on good length, sliding down leg, goes for a heave, mistimed to short fine leg fielder.
Ayush Badoni is the new batter.
15.4Meredith to Badoni, 1 run, full on middle, clipped to backward square leg
15.5Meredith to KL, wide
15.5 Meredith to KL, 1 run, slower one, on off, pushed to deep extra cover
15.6Meredith to Badoni, 2 runs
LSG 116/4 after 15 overs
Unadkat to bowl, Hooda is on strike.
14.1 Unadkat to Hooda, 1 run, full, slow on leg, pushed to cover
14.2Unadkat to KL, 1 run, full, angling across, driven to deep point
14.3Unadkat to Hooda,FOUR!! Full outside off. smashed through extra cover
14.4Unadkat to Hooda, 1 run, touch short slower one, on pads, tucked to deep square leg
14.5Unadkat to KL, 1 run
14.6Unadkat to Hooda, no run
LSG 108/4 after 14 overs
Pollard to bowl, Krunal is on strike.
13.1Pollard to Krunal,OUT! Full ball, off cutter outside off, mistimes his flick and goes straight to deep mid wicket.
Deepak Hooda is the new batter.
13.2Pollard to Hooda, 1 run, length ball on off, clipped to long on
13.3Pollard to KL, 1 run, length ball on off, dabbed to deep square leg
13.4Pollard to Hooda, no run
13.5Pollard to Hooda, 2 runs, length ball, off cutter on middle, pushed to deep mid wicket
13.6Pollard to Hooda, 1 run
LSG 103/3 after 13 overs
Sams to bowl, KL is on strike.
12.1 Sams to KL,SIX!! Full ball on off, slow, clears his front leg and clobbered over long on
12.2Sams to KL, wide
12.2Sams to KL, wide
12.2Sams to KL, wide
12.2Sams to KL,SIX!! Full and wide outside off, slashed over deep point
12.3Sams to KL.no run, slow, length ball, outside off, swing and a miss
12.4Sams to KL, 1 + wide
12.4Sams to Stoinis, no run, length ball on middle pushed to cover
12.5Sams to Stoinis,OUT! Slow, short and pulled straight to deep mid wicket.
Krunal Pandya is the new batter
12.6Sams to KP, 1 run
LSG 85/2 after 12 overs
Pollard to bowl, KL is on strike.
11.1 Pollard to KL, no run, length ball, just comes back in, swing and a miss
11.2Pollard to KL,1 run, touch fuller on off, pushed to mid on
11.3Pollard to Pandey, 1 run, length ball outside off, slapped to cover
11.4Pollard to KL, 1 run, length ball on middle, pushed to long on
11.5Pollard to Pandey,OUT! Short ball, goes for a tennis forehand, edged and easy catch to Meredith at short fine leg
Marcus Stoinis is the new batter
11.6Pollard to Stoinis,no run
LSG 82/1 after 11 overs
Bumrah to bowl, Pandey is on strike.
10.1 Bumrah to Pandey, no run, length ball on off, pushed to cover
10.2Bumrah to Pandey, 2 runs, short ball outside off, heavedover mid off.
10.3Bumrah to Pandey, 1 run, short ball, pulled to deep square leg
10.4Bumrah to KL,FOUR!! Length ball on off, in for a heave and balls runs to deep square leg
10.5Bumrah to KL, 2 runs
10.6Bumrah to KL, 1 run
LSG 72/1 after 10 overs
Meredith to bowl Pandey is on strike.
9.1 Meredith to Pandey, 1 run, full on middle, flicked to deep square leg
9.2Meredith to KL, 1 run, short on legs, looks to pull and edge goes to point
9.3Meredith to Pandey, SIX!! Full on off, clears his front leg and smashes it over long on
9.4Meredith to Pandey, 1 run, length ball on leg, steps down and pushed to long on
9.5Meredith to KL,FOUR! Short ball on off, pulled infron of deep mid wicket
9.6Meredith to KL,FOUR!! Slow, short and wide outside off, slashed infront of deep point
LSG 54/1 after 9 overs
KL is on strike.
8.1 Unadkat to KL, no run, held back on middle, dabbed to backward point
8.2Unadkat to KL, 1 run, full ball, on off, mistimes it to short cover and runs for his life.
8.3Unadkat to Pandey, 1 run, around the wicket, length ball, wide outside off, pushed to long off
8.4Unadkat to KL, 1run. full on leg stumpl flicked to deep mid wicket
8.5Unadkat to Pandey, 1 run, full outside off, slashes it and saved by diving Rohit at cover
8.6Unadkat to KL,SIX!! Short on middle, heaved over deep mid wicket
LSG 45/1 after 8 overs
Shokeen to bowl, KL is on strike.
7.1 Shokeen to KL, 1 run, full on off, clipped to deep mid wicket
7.2Shokeen to Pandey, 1 run, outside off, steps down, bowls a flat line, under edge to square leg
7.3Shokeen to KL, 1 run, full outside off, driven to long off
7.4Shokeen to Pandey, 2 runs, flat on stumps, hit to wide of long on
7.5Shokeen to Pandey, 1 run, full on middle, steps down and hit to deep mid wicket
7.6Shokeen to Pandey, 1 run
LSG 38/1 after 7 overs
Sams to bowl, Pandey is on strike.
6.1 Sams to Pandey, 1 run, length ball on off, angling across, pushed to deep point
6.2Sams to KL, no run, length ball, outside beats the outside edge
6.3Sams to KL, no run, length ball, angling across, beaten.
6.4Sams to KL, 2 runs, length ball on off, driven wide of long off
6.5Sams to KL, 2 runs, length ball, outside off, slashed to deep point
6.6Sams to KL, 1 run
LSG 32/1 after 6 overs
Unadkat to bowl, Pandey is on strike.
5.1 Unadkat to Pandey, no run, length ball on off, pushed back to bowler
5.2Unadkat to Pandey, no run, length ball on off, dabbed to cover point
5.3Unadkat to Pandey, no run, length ball on off, pushed to extra cover
5.4Unadkat to Pandey, 1 run, length ball, steps down on middle pushed to mid-off, salvages for a run
5.5Unadkat to KL, 1 run, length ball, angling across on off, pushed to point
5.6Unadkat to Pandey, 1 run
LSG 29/1 after 5 overs
Meredith to bowl, KL is on strike.
Manish Pandey is the new batter.
4.1 Meredith to KL, no run, length ball on off, pushed to point
4.2Meredith to KL. no run, touch full, outside off, beats his outside edge.
4.3Meredith to KL, 1 run, length ball on off, dabbed to third man
4.4Meredith to Pandey, no run, back of a length, on the stumps, pushed to square leg
4.5Meredith to Pandey, no run, length ball on off, pushed to mid-off
4.6Meredith to Pandey, 1 run
LSG 27/1 after 4 overs
Bumrah to bowl, KL is on strike.
3.1 Bumrah to KL, no run, full ball on off, comes in., hits his pads
3.2Bumrah to KL, no run, length ball on off, defended
3.3Bumrah to KL, 1 run, length ball on his pads, dabbed to square
3.4Bumrah to QDK, no run, around the wicket, full ball sliding down leg, hits his pad
3.5Bumrah to QDK,SIX! full ball on his pads, flicks itto deep square leg fielder who spills it
3.6Bumrah to QDK,OUT! low full toss, on off, and chips straight to short cover
LSG 20/0 after 3 overs
Sams to bowl, QDK is on strike.
2.1 Sams to QDK, 1 run, back of length, outside off, slashed to deep point
2.2Sams to KL,FOUR! Full-on pads, flicked in front of mid-wicket
2.3Sams to KL,FOUR!! Short and wide this time, slashedover cover
2.4Sams to KL,2 runs ,length ball on off, punched to deep extra cover
2.5Sams to KL, 1 run, length ball, on off, dabbed to short third
2.6Sams to QDK,2 runs
LSG 6/0 after 2 overs
Shokeen to bowl, KL is on strike.
1.1 Shokeen to KL, no run, full outside off, driven back to bowler
1.2Shokeen to KL, no run, good length outside off, pushed back to bowler
1.3Shokeen to KL, no run,full length ball,, steps down, drilled, flat and quick on middleand hit to bowler.
1.4Shokeen to KL, no run, length ball on middle, pushed to short cover
1.5Shokeen to KL,FOUR!! around the wicket, full on legs, goes over the bowler
1.6Shokeen to KL,no run
LSG 2/0 after 1 over
Daniel Sams to start for MI, Quinton de Kockis on strike.
0.1 Sams to QDK, no run, length ball on pads, defended.
0.2Sams to QDK, no run, length ball outside off, pushed to point
0.3Sams to QDK, no run, touch fuller on fourth stump, driven to mid-off
0.4Sams to QDK, 1 run, length ball, on pads, tucked to backward square leg
0.5Sams to KL, no run, length ball on off comes back in, pushed to point
0.6Sams to KL, 1 run
The match is about to get underway. The two umpires have made their way to the middle. MI players are on the field and in a huddle. LSG openers KL Rahul and Quinton de Kock march to the middle. We are all in readiness for the match to begin.
Teams
Mumbai Indians(Playing XI): Rohit Sharma(c), Ishan Kishan(w), Dewald Brevis, Suryakumar Yadav, Tilak Varma, Kieron Pollard, Hrithik Shokeen, Daniel Sams, Jaydev Unadkat, Riley Meredith, Jasprit Bumrah
Lucknow Super Giants(Playing XI): Quinton de Kock(w), KL Rahul(c), Manish Pandey, Krunal Pandya, Deepak Hooda, Ayush Badoni, Marcus Stoinis, Jason Holder, Dushmantha Chameera, Ravi Bishnoi, Mohsin Khan
Mumbai Indians won the toss and chose to bowl
This MI squad is definitely capable of stacking up wins together: Zaheer Khan
The former India pacer said that it was never easy to be in such a situation and the focus of the side would be to take each game at is comes
Read more
IPL 2022, LSG vs MI: Team Analysis | Mumbai battles to save face against Lucknow Super Giants
The last time these two teams met, KL Rahul scored a hundred, Avesh Khan ran through Mumbai Indians' line-up without breaking a sweat and Suryakumar Yadav held his ground
Read more