IPL 2022 | Lucknow Super Giants vs Mumbai Indians Live: LSG's inspired bowling effort delivers 36-run win over MI

While KL Rahul was the lone wolf in their batting notched up his second hundred of this season against MI. The bowling was a collective effort with everyone pitching in, Dushmantha Chameera ended the match with figures of 4 overs for 14 runs. MI batters never really got into the game and kept losing wickets at regular intervals. Eventually losing by 36 runs. With this loss now MI has 8 losses from 8 matches.