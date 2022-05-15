IPL 2022 Lucknow Super Giants vs Rajasthan Royals Highlights: Royals' bowlers keep them in the race for play-offs as they beat LSG

A complete team effort from Rajasthan Royals in their opening game. LSG never really took off thanks to some brilliant bowling by Prasidh Krishna and Trent Boult in the powerplay and the spin of Ravichandran Ashwin tied the LSG batters in the middle over. In the end, it was all too late for LSG to score as the required rate kept going high
Rajasthan Royals won by 24 runs
LSG 154/8 after 20 overs
Stoinis is on strike, Prasidh to bowl.
34 needed
19.1Prasidh to Stoinis,SIX!! Low full toss around off, hammers it straight down the ground.
19.2Prasidh toStoinis,OUT! Caught! Slower one this time, wide outside off on a good length, drags it and slaps it to Riyan Parag at long-on.
Here's Avesh. 28 needed off 4 balls.
19.3Prasidh to Avesh, no run, short and wide, swing and a miss
19.4Prasidh toAvesh,1 run, Slower ball around off, swings it to deep mid-wicket
19.5Prasidh to Mohsin, no run, Short, quick and around leg stump, beatan
19.6Prasidh toMohsin, wide
19.6 Prasidh to Mohsin, 1 run
LSG 145/7 after 19 overs
Mohsin is on strike, McCoy to bowl.
49 needed from 12 balls.
18.1McCoy to Mohsin, 1 run, fuller on leg stump, slower one, driven to long-on
18.2McCoy to Stoinis, wide
18.2 McCoy toStoinis,FOUR!! Slower ball on a good length outside off hits it to cow corner for a four.
18.3McCoy toStoinis,1 run SENSATIONAL CATCH FROM RIYAN PARAG AT LONG-ON?Full ball-on-leg stump gets under it, and just manageslong-on, Riyan Parag comes in running and takes it low in front of him, looks like it bounced!
18.4McCoy to Mohsin, wide
41 needed from 9 balls.
18.4 McCoy to Mohsin, wide
18.4 McCoy to Mohsin, 2 runs, low full toss outside off, jammed out to extra cover
18.5McCoy toMoshin, no run, back of a length, outside off swing and a miss
18.6McCoy to Mohsin,FOUR!! Length ball outside off, slashes it behind point
LSG 130/7 after 18 overs
Stoinis is on strike, Chahal to bowl.
59 needed from 18 balls.
17.1Chahal to Stoinis, no run, length ball on leg stump, punched to long-on, does not take the single
17.2Chahal toStoinis, no run, floated on middle and leg, goes on one knee and swings it to deep mid-wicket
17.3Chahal toStoinis, 2 runs, Short and wide, slapped to deep cover
17.4Chahal toStoinis, no run, fuller around off, drills it to long-on
Mohsin is the new batter.
17.5Chahal to Mohsin, 1 run
17.6Chahal to Stoinis,SIX!! Fuller on leg stump, smashes it over long-on
LSG 120/7 after 17 overs
Stoinis is on strike, McCoy to bowl.
63 needed from 24 balls.
16.1McCoy to Stoinis, 1 run, full ball around off, pushed to long-off
Holder is new batter
16.2McCoy to Holder, wide
16.2 McCoy to Holder, 1 run, Slower ball around off stump, fuller in length, driven to long-off
16.3McCoy toStoinis,1 run, Slow ball back of a length, pulled to deep square leg
16.4McCoy to Holder,OUT! Caught behind! Full and quick, around off stump, Holder looks to squeeze it, outside edge to Samson.
Here's Chameera.
16.5McCoy to Chameera, no run
16.6McCoy toChameera,OUT! Bowled! yorker on middle and leg, looks to swing it, beaten by pace
LSG 116/4 after 16 overs
Hooda is on strike, Chahal to bowl.
72 needed from 30 balls.
15.1Chahal to Hooda, no run
15.2Chahal to Hooda,FOUR! Short and wide, cut away in between cover and point
15.3Chahal to Hooda, wide
15.3Chahal to Hooda, 2 runs, length ball on pads, steered to deep square leg
15.4Chahal to Hooda, 1 run, floated around the leg, sweeps it to deep mid-wicket
15.5Chahal to Stoinis, 1 run, Flat, quick outside off, on a length, drags it to long on
15.6Chahal to Hooda,OUT! LBW! Comes down the track, Chahal fires it on his foot, the ball goes to the keeper, who dislodges the bail
LSG 107/4 after 15 overs
Hooda is on strike, Boult to bowl.
14.1Boult to Hooda, no run, full wide outside off, misses to bat on it.
14.2Boult to Hooda,FOUR! Yorker wide outside off squeezes it past short third
14.3Boult to Hooda, 1 run, Yorker outside off, jammed out to long-on
14.4Boult toStoinis, 1 run, yorker outside off, under edge to keeper
14.5Boult to Hooda, 2 runs, full ball around off, drive wide of long-off.
50 for Deepak Hooda.
14.6Boult to Hooda, 1 run
LSG 98/4 after 14 overs
Hooda is on strike, Ashwin to bowl.
13.1Ashwin to Hooda,OUT! Floated it on middle and off, Krunal finally tries to pick Ashwin, hits it to Jos Butler at long-on right on the boundary.
Here's Stoinis.
13.2Ashwin to Stoinis, 2 runs, full on off, sweeps aerially it to deep square
13.3Ashwin toStoinis, no run, length ball, coming in sharply, punched to mid-on
13.4Ashwin toStoinis, 1 run, short and wide, slapped to deep point
13.5Ashwin to Hooda, 1 run
13.6Ashwin to Stoinis, no run
LSG 94/3 after 13 overs
Hooda is on strike, McCoy to bowl.
12.1McCoy to Hooda,1 run, slower ball, very full on leg stump, jammed to cover
12.2McCoy to Krunal, 1 run, back of a length, on his hips, steered to deep square
12.3McCoy to Hooda, 1 run, Slow ball, around off stump on good length, slapped to long-off
12.4McCoy to Krunal, 1 run, length ball around off, drilled to extra cover, Neesham dives and saves a potential four.
12.5McCoy to Hooda,1 run, Slow bouncer outside off, flat batted it to extra cover
12.6McCoy to Krunal, 1 run
LSG 88/3 after 12 overs
Hooda is on strike, Ashwin to bowl.
11.1Ashwin to Hooda, 2 run, length ball, pushed to cover
11.2Ashwin to Hooda,1 run
11.3Ashwin to Krunal, 1 run
11.4Ashwin to Hooda,FOUR! Carrom ball around off, thick edge flies past short third
11.5Ashwin to Hooda, 1 run, comes down, he fires it on his leg, jammed out to long-on
11.6Ashwin to Krunal, no run
LSG 79/3 after 11 overs
Hooda is on strike, Chahal to bowl.
10.1Chahal to Hooda,SIX!! Tossesit around off, comes down and deposits it over long-off
10.2Chahal to Hooda,FOUR!! Fuller on off stump, sweeps it in between square leg and mid-wicket
10.3Chahal to Hooda, 1 run, length ball on leg stump, pushed to square leg
10.4Chahal to Krunal, no run, comes down the track, floats it on his foot, pops it short of Chahal.
10.5Chahal to Krunal, 1 run
10.6Chahal to Hooda, 1 run
LSG 66/3 after 10 overs
Krunal is on strike, Ashwin to bowl
9.1Ashwin to Krunal, no run,length ball around off, punched to cover
9.2Ashwin to Krunal, 1 run, Fuller on leg stump, driven to long-off
9.3Ashwin to Hooda, wide
9.3 Ashwin to Hooda, 2 runs, fuller around leg, pushed wide of long-on
9.4Ashwin to Hooda, no run, Floated around the leg, pushed back
9.5Ashwin to Hooda, length ball, quicker one, beats Hooda's bat, sliding down
9.6Ashwin to Hooda, 1 run
LSG 61/3 after 9 overs
Krunal is on strike, McCoy to bowl.
8.1McCoy to Krunal, no run, back of a length around off, steered to short third
8.2McCoy to Krunal, 3 runs, length ball outside off, driven through cover
8.3McCoy to Hooda, no run, back of a hand, slower one, complety decives Hooda and falls wide outside off.
8.4McCoy to Hooda,SIX! Short and wide outside off, hooked over short fine leg
8.5McCoy to Hooda, 1 run, Slow, full-on pads, tucked to fine leg
8.6McCoy to Krunal, 1 run
LSG 50/3 after 8 overs
Hooda is on strike, Ashwin to bowl.
7.1Ashwin to Hooda, 1 run, length ball around off, looks to work it on onside, leading edge flies wide of cover
7.2Ashwin to Krunal,1 run, short, quick and flat on the pads, flicked to deep square
7.3Ashwin to Hooda, 1 run
7.4Ashwin to Krunal, 1 run, fuller on the pads, nudged to short fine leg
7.5Ashwin to Hooda, 1 run, length ball on off, punched to long-on
7.6Ashwin to Krunal, 1 run
LSG 44/3 after 7 overs
Krunal is on strike, Chahal to bowl.
6.1Chahal to Krunal, no run, floated around off, fended on the front foot
6.2Chahal to Krunal, 1 run, Flighted on middle and leg, googly, punches it back, just wide of Chahal's reach
6.3Chahal to Hooda,1 run, length ball on middle and off, pushed to deep square leg
6.4Chahal to Krunal,SIX!! Floated around off, quicker andsmashes it straight down the ground
6.5Chahal to Krunal, 1 run, fuller comes in, nudged to short fine leg
6.6Chahal to Hooda, 1 run
LSG 34/3 after 6 overs
KL is on strike, Prasidh to bowl.
5.1 Prasidh to KL,SIX! Length ball outside off, slams it over extra cover
5.2Prasidh to KL, no run, back of a length around off, fended to point
5.3Prasidh to KL,OUT! Caught! Short ball hint of nipin, around off stump, slashes it to Jaiswal at cover.
Here's Krunal. We have a short leg.
5.4Prasidh to Krunal, no run, length ball on pads, punched to mid-on
5.5Prasidh to Krunal,FOUR!! Back of a length around off, squeezed it wide of third
5.6Prasidh to Krunal, 1 leg bye
LSG 23/2 after 5 overs
KL is on strike, Boult to bowl.
4.1 Boult to KL, no run, back of a length around off, prods his bat out, beats the outside edge
4.2Boult to KL, no run, length ball around off, pushed to point
4.3Boult to KL, no run, length ball outside off, lets it go
4.4Boult to KL, no run, Very full this time on middle, swinging in, pushed to mid-on
4.5Boult to KL, 1 run, back of a length on hips, pushed to mid-wicket
4.6Boult to Hooda, no run
LSG 22/2 after 4 overs
KL is on strike, Prasidh to bowl.
3.1Prasidh to KL, no run, length ball on off stump,fended back
3.2Prasidh to KL, no run, length ball outside off, lets it go
3.3Prasidh to KL, no run, back of a length, around off, pushed to point
3.4Prasidh to KL, no run, back of a length, outside off, left alonr
3.5Prasidh to KL, no run, outside off back of a length, cut to point
3.6Prasidh to KL, 1 run
LSG 21/2 after 3 overs
Boult to bowl, QDK is on strike.
2.1Boult to QDK,OUT! Length ball outside off, slapped straight to cover.
Here's Badoni.
2.2Boult to Badoni,OUT! LBW! Full ball, swinging in, pitches on middle and leg, Badoni looks to flick it, beatn. Badoni reviews! That pitched in line and hitting the middle stumps, short stay for Badoni.
Here's Hooda. Hat-trick ball.
2.3Boult to Hooda, no run, length ball outside off, puts his bat out, edges, and falls short of first slip
2.4Boult to Hooda,FOUR!! Fullert this time outside off, driven through cover
2.5Boult to Hooda, 2 runs, back of a length, outside off, steered wide of third
2.6Boult to Hooda, no run
LSG 15/0 after 2 overs
QDK is on strike, Prasidh to bowl.
1.1 Prasidh to QDK,FOUR!! Fuller on stumps, driven straight down the ground
1.2Prasidh to QDK, no run
1.3Prasidh to QDK, 1 run, pushes to cover, length ball around off
1.4Prasidh to KL, 1 run, length ball, wide outside, KL prods his bat out and a thick edge flies to third.
1.5Prasidh to KL, wide + 4
1.5Prasidh to QDK, 1 run, back of a length, around the pad, nudged to deep square leg
1.6Prasidh to KL, no run
RR 178/6 after 20 overs
Ashwin is on strike,Avesh to bowl.
19.1 Avesh to Ashwin, 1 run, full toss around off, pushed to mid-off
19.2Avesh to Boult,2 runs, yorker on leg stump, dug-out to deep square leg
19.3Avesh to Boult, no run, back of a length, around the leg, pulls and misses
19.4Avesh to Boult, 1 run, Yorker outside off, jammed out to third
19.5Avesh to Ashwin,FOUR!! Very full on leg stump, Ashwin whips it to deep square leg
19.6Avesh to Ashwin, 2 runs
RR 168/6 after 19 overs
Boult is on strike, Moshin to bowl.
18.1 Moshin to Boult,FOUR! Short and wide, slaps it very hard and beats the mid-off fielder.
18.2Moshin to Boult,FOUR!! Fuller and off-cutterthis time outside off, slices it to extra cover
18.3Moshin to Boult, 1 run, back of a length, around off, slapped to long-off
18.4Moshin to Ashwin, 1 run, length ball on leg stump, flicks it to deep square leg
18.5Moshin to Boult, 2 runs, low full toss outside off, jammed out over backward point
18.6Moshin to Boult, 2 runs
RR 154/6 after 18 overs
Parag is on strike, Bishnoi tobowl.
17.1Bishnoi to Parag,OUT! Caught! Fired in, on good length around middle and leg, wrong'un, whips it to deep mid-wicket
Here's Ashwin
17.2Bishnoi to Ashwin, wide
17.2Bishnoi to Ashwin, 1 run, length ball on middle, wrong'un,.punched to long-off
17.3Bishnoi to Neesham, 1 run, tossed up around off, pushed to point
17.4Bishnoi to Ashwin,RUN OUT at the non-striker's end! Ashwin pushes a full around off to cover, Jimmy Neesham is the batter who is run out here, they were not able to cross.
Here's Boult.
17.5Bishnoi to Ashwin, 1 run, length ball on pads, punched to mid-wicket
17.6Bishnoi to Boult, 1 run
RR 149/4 after 17 overs
Neesham is on strike,Mohsin to bowl.
16.1 Mohsin to Neesham, 1 run, slower ball on back of a length, steered to third
16.2Mohsin to Parag, no run, length ball on off stump, fended back to Mohsin.
16.3Mohsin to Parag,SIX!! Fuller around off stump, clobbers it over long-on for a six
16.4Mohsin to Parag,2 runs, back of a length, on the stumps, pulls it the gap at cow corner
16.5Mohsin to Parag, 2 leg byes
16.6Mohsin toNeesham, 1 run
RR 137/4 after 16 overs
Neesham is on strike,Bishnoi to bowl.
15.1 Bishnoi to Neesham,FOUR!! Fuller on leg stump, flicked to cow corner
15.2Bishnoi to Neesham, no run, length ball wide outside off, wrong;un, beaten
15.3Bishnoi to Neesham, 1 run, length, wide outside off, googly, drags it to long on
15.4Bishnoi to Parag, no run
15.5Bishnoi toParag,no run fired this time, wrong'un, sliding down the leg, beaten, QDK removes the bail, as Parag stepsout due to momentum, his foot is down in time.
15.6Bishnoi to Parag, 2 runs
RR 130/4 after 15 overs
Neesham is on strike,Krunal to bowl.
14.1 Krunal to Neesham, 1 run
14.2Krunal to Parag, 1 run, length ball on middle, pushed to long-off
14.3Krunal to Neesham,FOUR!! Length ball on middle, reverse sweep it to deep point
14.4Krunal toNeesham,no run, length, fired this time, outside off, pushed to cover
14.5Krunal toNeesham, no run, fuller outside leg, hits the pad
14.6Krunal toNeesham, 1 run
RR 123/4 after 14 overs
DDP is on strike, Bishnoi to bowl.
13.1Bishnoi to DDP, no run, yorker on off, jammed out to mid-off
13.2Bishnoi to DDP,FOUR!! Floated outside off, drags it and sweeps it to deep mid-wicket
13.3Bishnoi to DDP, 2 runs, short and wide, googly, cut away to backward point
13.4Bishnoi to DDP,OUT!! Caught!! Fuller around off, wrong'un, slog sweeps this time, lacks elevation and Krunal Pandya takes it at deep mid-wicket.
Here's Neesham.
13.5Bishnoi to Neesham, no run, fuller on middle pushed back
13.6Bishnoi to Neesham, 1 run
RR 116/3 after 13 overs
DDP is on strike,Krunal to bowl.
12.1 Krunal to DDP, 1 run, lenght ball on leg stump, pushed to the on side
12.2Krunal to Parag, no run, length ball around off, pushed to point
12.3Krunal to Parag,1 run,length ball on off, pushed to long-on
12.4Krunal to DDP,SIX!! Short ball, very slow, pulls it over deep mid-wicket
12.5Krunal to DDP, 1 run, length ball ball on pads, flicked to square leg
12.6Krunal to Parag, no run
RR 107/3 after 12 overs
Jaiswal is on strike,Badoni to bowl.
11.1 Badoni to Jasiwal, no run, full around off, drilled to extra cover
11.2Badoni to Jaiswal,OUT! Caught and bowled! Floated, slow, around off,spins away, goes for a slog sweep, top edge and Badoni takes it.
Here's Parag.
11.3Badoni to Parag, 1 leg bye
11.4Badoni to DDP, 1 run, lenght ball on middle, punched to long-on
11.5 Badoni to Parag, 2 runs, Fuller on leg, heaved to cow corner
11.6Badoni to Parag, 2 runs
RR 101/2 after 11 overs
Jaiswal is on strike, Chameera to bowl.
10.1 Chameera to Jaiswal, 1 run, length ball on middle stump, steered to square leg
10.2Chameera to DDP, no run, length ball on off stump, opens the blade, edge balls short of QDK
10.3Chameera to DDP, no run, length ball on off stump, pushed to point
10.4Chameera to DDP,FOUR!! Short ball on leg stump, makes room, forehand over mid-off, and runs to the boundary
10.5Chameera to DDP, 2 runs, short ball outside leg, gloved to fine leg
10.6Chameera to DDP,FOUR!!length ball on leg stump, guided it fine of fine leg
RR 90/2 after 10 overs
Jaiswal is on strike, Stoinisto bowl.
9.1Stoinisto Jaiswal, no run, length ball around middle and off, beaten
9.2Stoinisto Jaiswal, 1 run, Fuller around off, driven to long-on
9.3Stoinisto DDP,FOUR!! touch fuller on middle stump, driven justfine of mid-off
9.4Stoinisto DDP,SIX!! Length ball again on middle stump, creams it straight down the ground.
9.5Stoinisto DDP, no run, length ball on middle, pushed to cover
9.6Stoinisto DDP,FOUR!! Back of a length outside off, cut away to cover
RR 75/2 after 9 overs
Jaiswal is on strike, Holder to bowl.
8.1 Holder to Jaiswal, 1 run, Short ball outside off, drags it to deep square leg
8.2Holder to Samson, 1 run, Slower ball, very full on leg stump, pushed to long-on
8.3Holder to Jaiswal, 1 run, length, outside off, slapped to deep point
8.4Holder to Samson, no run, length ball outside off, cut to point
8.5Holder to Samson,OUT! Full ball outside off, slices it, but lacks power and easy catch to Deepak Hooda at deep point.
Here's DDP.
8.6Holder to DDP, no run
RR 72/1 after 8 overs
Samsonis on strike, Bishnoi to bowl.
7.1Bishnoi to Samson,FOUR!! Floated outside off, drills it over extra cover
7.2Bishnoi to Samson, 2 runs, tossed up again, this time around off, drilled to long-off, falls short of Stoinis.
7.3Bishnoi to Samson, no run, length ball on middle, punched to cover
7.4Bishnoi to Samson, 1 run, banged in short, wrong'un, outside leg, pulled to deep square leg
7.5Bishnoi to Jaiswal, 1 run, tossed up outside leg, pushed to long-on
7.6Bishnoi to Samson,FOUR!! Tossed up wide outside off, driven through extra cover
RR 60/1 after 7 overs
Samson is on strike, Holder to bowl.
6.1Holder to Samson, 1 run, length ball outside off, driven to deep point
6.2Holder to Jaiswal, 1 run, length ball around off, steered to third
6.3Holder to Samson, 1 run,
6.4Holder to Jaiswal, 1 run, back of a length, around the leg, flicked to deep square leg
6.5Holder to Samson, FOUR!! Short ball around off, pulls it to deep mid-wicket
6.6Holder to Samson, 1 run
RR 51/1 after 6 overs
Jaiswal is on strike,Chameera to bowl
5.1 Chameera to Jaiswal,FOUR!! Fuller ball around off stump, sliced over point.
5.2Chameera to Jaiswal, 2 runs, length ball on the stumps, launches it over mid-on.
5.3Chameera to Jaiswal,FOUR!! around the stumps, fires a low full toss and he squeezes it wide of deep cover, NO BALL
5.3 Chameera to Jaiswal, Free hit - no run, drilled on leg stump, makes room and hits it to mid-off fielder
5.4Chameera to Jaiswal,FOUR!! short ball on leg stump, swivels and pulls it over short fine leg
5.5Chameera to Jaiswal,SIX! CRUNCHED IT!! Short of a length, around middle and leg, hangs back and pulls it over square leg for a six, it's out of the park. 103 METERS!!
5.6Chameera to Jaiswal, no run
RR 30/1 after 5 overs
Jaiswal is on strike, Avesh to bowl.
4.1 Avesh to Jaiswal, no run, back of a length, around off, punched to cover
4.2Avesh to Jaiswal, no run, length ball on middle, and off, climbs up from a length, beaten.
4.3Avesh to Jaiswal,FOUR!! Makes room and steps down, back of a length, around leg, punched down the ground, very fine of mid-off
4.4Avesh to Jaiswal, 1 run, back of a length, on leg stump, miscues pull to short fine leg, where Moshin drops a sitter.
4.5Avesh to Samson, no run, length ball outside off, slashes, under edge on one bounce to keeper
4.6Avesh to Samson, no run
RR 25/1 after 4 overs
Samson is on strike,Mohsin to bowl.
3.1 Mohsin to Samson,FOUR!! Back of a length, shaping away, outside off, slashes at it, thick edge flies over first slip
3.2Mohsin to Samson, no run, length ball, on middle, pushed to mid-wicket
3.3Mohsin to Samson, wide, short ball, around leg stump
3.3Mohsin to Samson, no run, back of a length, around middle and leg, nudged to mid-wicket
3.4Mohsin to Samson, no run, back of a length, around off, punched to short cover
3.5Mohsin to Samson, no run, around the wicket, back of a length, around off stump, punched to mid-on
3.6Mohsin to Samson,FOUR! length ball outside off smashes it through extra cover this time
RR 16/1 after 3 overs
Buttler is on strike, Avesh to bowl.
2.1Avesh to Buttler, no run, length ball on off stump, driven back
2.2Avesh to Buttler,OUT! Bowled! Shuffles outside off, Avesh does not flinch and pitches it just around off stump, nips back and is beaten, Stumps clatters.
Here's Samson
2.3Avesh to Samson,FOUR!! Full ball on his pads, flicked infront of mid-wicket
2.4Avesh to Samson, no run, length ball outside off, drives and misses
2.5Avesh to Samson, no run, back of a length, outside off, left alone
2.6Avesh to Samson, 1 run
RR 11/0 after 2 overs
Chameera to bowl, Buttler is on strike.
1.1Chameera to Buttler, 1 run, length ball outside off, pushed to third
1.2Chameera to Jaiswal, no run, back of a length, around off stump, tap the left of Jaiswal
1.3Chameera to Jaiswal, 1 run, back of a length, around off stump pushed to third
1.4Chameera to Buttler, no run, back of a length just outside off, drives and beaten, a hint of shape in, cuts him in half
1.5Chameera to Buttler, no run, length ball around middle and off, driven to cover
1.6Chameera to Buttler, 1 run
RR 8/0 after 1 over
Jaiswal is on strike, and Mohsin Khan is to start for LSG
0.1Mohsin Khan to Jaiswal, no run, length ball outside off, slapped to point
0.2Mohsin Khan to Jaiswal, no run, back of a length, outside off, cut to the point
0.3Mohsin Khan to Jaiswal, no run, length ball, outside off, drives and misses, a hint of swing-away
0.4Mohsin Khan to Jaiswal, no run, touch fuller around off stump, punched to point
0.5Mohsin Khan to Jaiswal,FOUR!! Length ball around off stump punched through cover
0.6Mohsin Khan to Jaiswal,FOUR! Length ball this time on middle and leg, whips it to deep backward square
Teams
Lucknow Super Giants(Playing XI): Quinton de Kock(w), KL Rahul(c), Deepak Hooda, Krunal Pandya, Ayush Badoni, Marcus Stoinis, Jason Holder, Mohsin Khan, Ravi Bishnoi, Dushmantha Chameera, Avesh Khan
Rajasthan Royals(Playing XI): Yashasvi Jaiswal, Jos Buttler, Sanju Samson(w/c), Devdutt Padikkal, James Neesham, Riyan Parag, Ravichandran Ashwin, Trent Boult, Prasidh Krishna, Yuzvendra Chahal, Obed McCoy
Toss
Rajasthan Royals won the toss and chose to bat
In impressive form throughout the season, Lucknow Super Giants would look to bounce back from their previous match defeat and register a win to confirm their IPL play-offs berth when they face another aspirants, Rajasthan Royals on Sunday.
LSG were on top of IPL points table with four wins on the trot before relinquishing that position after losing to Gujarat Titans in their previous match.