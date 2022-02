IPL 2022 Mega Auction Day 2: Who got whom

The IPL Mega auction took place in Bengaluru saw a whopping 204 players sold, which included 67 overseas cricketers. The first day of the 2-day auction saw over 60 players sold to various teams, with Mumbai Indians claiming Ishan Kishan for the highest price of Rs 15.25 crore. A total of 23 players went unsold on the first day.

Here are the players that have been auctioned on Day 2:

Chennai Super Kings Delhi Capitals Gujarat Titans Kolkata Knight Riders Lucknow Super Giants Player and Price Player and Price Player and Price Player and Price Player and Price Shivam Dube; Rs 4 crore Syed Khail Ahmed; Rs 5.25 crore Yash Dayal; Rs 3.2 crore Umesh Yadav; Rs 2 crore Dushmanta Chameera; Rs 2 crore Chris Jordan; Rs 3.6 crore Chetan Sakariya; Rs 4.2 crore David Miller; Rs 3 crore Sam Billings; Rs 2 crore K Gowtham; Rs 90 lakh Mitchell Santner; Rs 1.9 crore Rovman Powell; Rs 2.8 crore Alzarri Joseph; Rs 2.4 crore Alex Hales; Rs 1.5 crore Manan Vohra; Rs 60 lakh Adam Milne; Rs 1.9 crore Mandeep Singh; Rs 1.1 crore Matthew Wade; Rs 2.4 crore Tim Southee; Rs 1.5 crore Shahbaz Nadeem; Rs 50 lakh Rajvardhan Hangargekar; Rs 1.5 crore Lalit Yadav; Rs 65 lakh Wriddhiman Saha; Rs 1.9 crore Ajinkya Rahane; Rs 1 crore Kyle Mayers; Rs 50 lakh Prashant Solanki; Rs 1.2 crore Yash Dhull; Rs 50 lakh Jayant Yadav; Rs 1.7 crore Mohammad Nabi; Rs 1 crore Karan Sharma; Rs 20 lakh Devon Conway; Rs 1 crore Pravin Dube; Rs 50 lakh Vijay Shankar; Rs 1.4 crore Rinku Singh; Rs 55 lakh Mayank Yadav; Rs 20 lakh Maheesh Theekshana; Rs 70 lakh Lungisani Ngidi; Rs 50 lakh Dominic Drakes; Rs 1.1 crore Ashok Sharma; Rs 55 lakh Mohsin Khan; Rs 20 lakh Dwaine Pretorius; Rs 50 lakh Tim Seifert; Rs 50 lakh Gurkeerat Singh; Rs 50 lakh Chamika Karunaratne; Rs 50 lakh Ayush Badoni; Rs 20 lakh Simarjeet Singh; Rs 20 lakh Ripal Patel; 20 lakh Varun Aaron; Rs 50 lakh Anukul Roy; Rs 20 lakh Subhranshu Senapati; Rs 20 lakh Vicky Ostwal; Rs 20 lakh Pradeep Sangwan; Rs 20 lakh Abhijeet Tomar; Rs 40 lakh Mukesh Choudhary; Rs 20 lakh Darshan Nalkande; Rs 20 lakh Rasikh Dar; Rs 20 lakh C Hari Nishaanth; Rs 20 lakh Baba Indrajith; Rs 20 lakh N Jagadeesan; Rs 20 lakh Pratham Singh; Rs 20 lakh Bhagath Varma; Rs 20 lakh Kuldeep Sen; Rs 20 lakh Ramesh Kumar; Rs 20 lakh Aman Khan; Rs 20 lakh