IPL 2022 Mega Auction, Marquee Players: Who got whom

The 15th IPL auction is currently live in Bengaluru and will see 590 players go under the hammer. Gujarat Titans and Lucknow Super Giants are the two new teams that have joined the fray in this edition.

So far, the auction for Marquee players has concluded.

Here is the list:

- Shikhar Dhawan to Punjab Kings for 8.25 crore

- R Ashwin to Rajasthan Royals for 5 crore

- Pat Cummins to KKR for 7.25 crore

- Kagiso Rabada to Punjab Kings for 9.25 crore

- Trent Boult to Rajasthan Royals for 8 crore

- Shreyas Iyer to KKR for 12.25 crore

- Md Shami to Gujarat Titans for 6.25 crore

- Faf du Plessis to RCB for 7 crore

- Quinton de Kock to Lucknow Super Giants for 6.75 crore

- David Warner to Delhi Capitals for 6.25 crore

