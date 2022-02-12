IPL 2022 Mega Auction: Who got whom

IPL 2022 Mega Auction, Marquee Players: Who got whom

Gujarat Titans and Lucknow Super Giants are the two new teams this IPL

DH Web Desk
DH Web Desk,
  • Feb 12 2022, 13:03 ist
  • updated: Feb 12 2022, 13:32 ist
ATA IPL Mega Auction 2022 Stage in Bangalore. Credit: IANS Photo

The 15th IPL auction is currently live in Bengaluru and will see 590 players go under the hammer. Gujarat Titans and Lucknow Super Giants are the two new teams that have joined the fray in this edition.

So far, the auction for Marquee players has concluded.

Here is the list:

- Shikhar Dhawan to Punjab Kings for 8.25 crore

- R Ashwin to Rajasthan Royals for 5 crore

- Pat Cummins to KKR for 7.25 crore

- Kagiso Rabada to Punjab Kings for 9.25 crore

- Trent Boult to Rajasthan Royals for 8 crore

- Shreyas Iyer to KKR for 12.25 crore

- Md Shami to Gujarat Titans for 6.25 crore

- Faf du Plessis to RCB for 7 crore

- Quinton de Kock to Lucknow Super Giants for 6.75 crore

- David Warner to Delhi Capitals for 6.25 crore

Watch the latest DH videos:

Union Budget 2022 | Get the latest news, views & analysis only on DeccanHerald.comDeccan Herald News now on Telegram - Click here to subscribe

Follow us on Facebook | Twitter | Dailymotion | YouTube

IPL 2021
IPL
Indian Premier League
Cricket
Sports News
Shikhar Dhawan
Kagiso Rabada

What's Brewing

V-Day: Flowers, chocolates or a good whipping?

V-Day: Flowers, chocolates or a good whipping?

Roughing it outdoors in winter

Roughing it outdoors in winter

In a first at Beijing Games, Zhangjiakou sees real snow

In a first at Beijing Games, Zhangjiakou sees real snow

Whip up some romance with these Valentine’s Day treats

Whip up some romance with these Valentine’s Day treats

NASA telescope sends home 18 images of starlight

NASA telescope sends home 18 images of starlight

 