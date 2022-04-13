IPL 2022 | Mumbai Indians vs Punjab Kings Live: Liam Livingstone is the middle, PBKS are 2 down
IPL 2022 | Mumbai Indians vs Punjab Kings Live: Liam Livingstone is the middle, PBKS are 2 down
updated: Apr 13 2022, 20:44 ist
DH is covering every match of the Indian Premier League 2021. Follow our live ball-by-ball updates from Match 5 between the Kolkata Knight Riders and the Mumbai Indians at the MA Chidambaram Stadium in Chennai.
20:38
PBKS 128/2 after 14 overs
Unadkat to bowl, Dhawan is on strike.
13.1 Unadkat to Dhawan,FOUR!! Around the wicket, full outside off, moves in the line and lapped over fine leg
13.2Unadkat to Dhawan, 1 run, full and flicked to deep mid wicket. 50 for Dhawan,
13.3Unadkat to Bairstow, 1 run
13.4Unadkat to Dhawan, 1 run
13.5Unadkat to Bairstow,OUT! Bowled'im! slow and full, inside edge on stumps.
Liam Livingstone is new batter.
13.6Unadkat to Livingstone,1 run
20:33
PBKS 120/1 after 13 overs
Mills to bowl, Bairstow is on strike.
12.1 Mills to Bairstow,FOUR!! Full on the stumps, lofted over mid off
12.2Mills to Bairstow, 1 run, slow and swivelled to backward square
12.3Mills to Dhawan, 1 run, full on stumps, walks back and slices to third man
12.4Mills to Bairstow, 1 run, full on middle, driven to deep cover
12.5Mills to Dhawan, 1 run, short and edged to keeper
12.6Mills to Bairstow, no run
20:29
PBKS 112/1 after 12 overs
Ashwin to bowl, Dhawan is on strike.
11.1 Ashwin to Dhawan, 1run, short and tucked to fine leg
11.2Ashwin to Bairstow, 1 leg bye
11.3Ashwin to Dhawan, no run, swing, and a miss.
11.4Ashwin to Dhawan, 1 run.
11.5Ashwin to Bairstow, 2 runs, short and cut to deep point
11.6 Ashwin to Bairstow, 1 run
20:24
PBKS 106/1 after 11 overs
Bumrah to bowl, Dhawan is on strike.
10.1 Bumrah to Dhawan, 1 run, Short and angling in, cut away to backward point.
10.2Bumrah to Bairstow, no run, short and defended back to bowler.
10.3Bumrah to Bairstow, 1 run, slow and on midtdle, guided to third man
10.4Bumrah to Dhawan,FOUR!! Short and aimed at body, upper cut over the keeper.
10.5Bumrah to Dhawan, no run, touch fuller, slow and pushed to point
10.6Bumrah to Dhawan, 1 run
20:19
PBKS 99/1 after 10 overs
Ashwin to bowl, Dhawan is on strike.
9.1 Ashwin to Dhawan,SIX!! Down the track and hoicks it over deep square.
9.2Ashwin to Dhawan, 1 run, full on legs, tucked to mid wicket
9.3Ashwin to Agarwal,OUT!! CAUGHT! Flighted on off stump again goes for a hoick and a good catch at long off.
Bairstow is new batter
9.4Ashwin to Bairstow, no run,full and defended to cover
9.5Ashwin to Bairstow, 1 run, flighted and driven to deep cover
9.6Ashwin to Dhawan, 1 run
20:15
PBKS 90/0 after 9 overs
Mills to bowl, Agarwal is on strike
8.1 Mills to Agarwal, no run, full and wide in the blockhole.
8.2Mills to Agarwal, 1 runs, short and tucked to deep mid wicket
8.3Mills to Dhawan, 1 run, full and on the stump driven to long on
8.4Mills to Agarwal,SIX!! Slow and full, and hammered over long of. 50 for Agarwal.
8.5Mills to Agarwal, 1 run
8.6Mills to Dhawan, 1 run
20:08
PBKS 80/0 after 8 overs
Thampi to bowl, Dhawan is on strike.
7.1 Thampi to Dhawan,FOUR!! Short and wide, cut away to backward point
7.2Thampi to Dhawan, 1 run, full and defended
7.3Thampi to Agarwal, 2 runs, Slow and hit straight over the bowler's head.
7.4Thampi to Agarwal, 2 runs, Short and short arm jabbed to deep mid wicket
7.5Thampi to Agarwal, 1 run, short and wide, cut to deep point.
7.6Thampi to Dhawan, no run
20:03
PBKS 70/0 after 7 overs
Ashwin to bowl,Dhawan is on strike
6.1 Ashwin to Dhawan, 1 run
6.2 Ashwin to Agarwal, 1run
6.3Ashwin to Dhawan, 1 run, full and flicked to deep mid wicket
6.4Ashwin to Agarwal, 1 run, short and pulled to wide long on
6.5Ashwin to Dhawan, 1 leg bye
6.6Ashwin to Agarwal, no run
19:56
PBKS 65/0 after 6 overs
Mills to bowl, Agarwal is on strike.
5.1 Mills to Agarwal, 1 run, short and quick, pulled to backward square
5.2Mills to Dhawan,FOUR!! Slow, short and wide. Cut away to deep point
5.3Mills to Dhawan, wide, short. way down leg
5.3Mills to Dhawan, no run,
5.4Mills to Dhawan, 1 run, length on pads, worked to deep mid wicket
5.5Mills to Agarwal, wide
5.5Mills to Agarwal,FOUR!! Short and on fourth stump, deft touch to third man
5.6Mills to Agarwal, no run
19:51
PBKS 53/0 after 5 overs
Ashwin to bowl, Agarwal is on strike.
4.1 Ashwin to Agarwal, 1 run, Full on leg stump, driven to long off.
4.2Ashwin to Dhawan, 1 run, Down the track and pushed to long on
4.3Ashwin to Agarwal,FOUR!! Full and on fourth stump, driven through covers.
4.4Ashwin to Agarwal,FOUR!! Down the track and over mid on
4.5Ashwin to Agarwal,SIX!! He has taken on the spinner! CLASS!! Full on middle, clears his front leg and hammered over long off
4.6Ashwin to Agarwal, 1 run
19:46
PBKS 36/0 after 4 overs
Unadkat to bowl, Dhawan is on strike.
3.1 Unadkat to Dhawan, 1 run, defended and scampers for run.
3.2Unadkat to Agarwal, no run, slower one, full, moves away from stumps, swing and a miss
3.3Unadkat to Agarwal, 2 runs, off cutter and tucked to backward square leg
3.4Unadkat to Agarwal, 1 run, full and pushed to mid off
3.5Unadkat to Dhawan, no run, guided to short third man
3.6Unadkat to Dhawan, 2 runs
19:40
PBKS 30/0 after 3 overs
Bumrah to bowl, Dhawan is on strike
2.1Bumrah to Dhawan,FOUR leg byes!! on his pads and glanced to fine leg
2.2Bumrah to Dhawan, wide, very close to his body
2.2Bumrah to Dhawan, wide
2.2Bumrah to Dhawan, 1 run. Yorker, angling in, defended.
2.3Bumrah to Agarwal, 1 run, touch fuller and guided to third man.
2.4Bumrah to Dhawan, no run, short and through to keepers
2.5Bumrah to Dhawan, 1 run, comes down the track and pushed to deep square leg
2.6Bumrah to Agarwal,FOUR!! Full and wide. Hit over point
19:34
PBKS 17/0 after 2 overs
Unadkat to bowl, Dhawan is on strike
1.1Unadkat to Dhawan,SIX!! Used his feets and smashed over wide long off
1.2Unadkat to Dhawan, 1 run, yorker on middle and tucked to fine leg
1.3Unadkat to Agarwal, no run, short and edged to gully.
1.4Unadkat to Agarwal, norun, short on body and tucked to square leg
1.5Unadkat to Agarwal, no run, slow on middle stump, defended to gully
1.6Unadkat to Agarwal, no run
19:26
PBKS10/0 after 1 over
Basil Thampito start ,Mayank Agarwal is on strike
0.1Thampito Agarwal,FOUR!! Short and cut away to infront of point
0.2Thampito Agarwal, no run, full, swingin away, left.
0.3Thampito Agarwal,FOUR!! Touch fuller and slapped through cover.
0.4Thampito Agarwal, 1 run, Touch shorter and guided to third man.
0.5Thampito Dhawan, no run, pushed to point
0.6Thampito Dhawan, 1 run
19:25
The match is about to get underway. The two umpires have made their way to the middle. MI players are on the field and in a huddle. PBKSopeners Mayank Agarwal and Shikhar Dhawan march to the middle. We are all in readiness for the match to begin.
Mumbai Indians have won the toss and will bowl first
18:56
This is where Punjab Kings have been strong this season
A clear approach of going all out from the start more often than not has put opposition bowlers on the backfoot. Liam Livingstone's batting, bowling, and in the field performance has been sensational.
18:55
Tilak Varma and Jasprit Bumrah have shone for Mumbai
Even though the side has been struggling to put a playing XI that looks threatening, some players have managed to carve out their names whilesome have lived up to theirs. The lot includes names likeTilak Varma, Murugan Ashwin, Suryakumar Yadav, and Jasprit Bumrah.
18:54
The Mumbai Indians (MI), who are eyeing a resurgence after having lost four matches on the trot, will clash with Punjab Kings (PBKS) tonight
PBKS 128/2 after 14 overs
Unadkat to bowl, Dhawan is on strike.
13.1 Unadkat to Dhawan,FOUR!! Around the wicket, full outside off, moves in the line and lapped over fine leg
13.2Unadkat to Dhawan, 1 run, full and flicked to deep mid wicket. 50 for Dhawan,
13.3Unadkat to Bairstow, 1 run
13.4Unadkat to Dhawan, 1 run
13.5Unadkat to Bairstow,OUT! Bowled'im! slow and full, inside edge on stumps.
Liam Livingstone is new batter.
13.6Unadkat to Livingstone,1 run
PBKS 120/1 after 13 overs
Mills to bowl, Bairstow is on strike.
12.1 Mills to Bairstow,FOUR!! Full on the stumps, lofted over mid off
12.2Mills to Bairstow, 1 run, slow and swivelled to backward square
12.3Mills to Dhawan, 1 run, full on stumps, walks back and slices to third man
12.4Mills to Bairstow, 1 run, full on middle, driven to deep cover
12.5Mills to Dhawan, 1 run, short and edged to keeper
12.6Mills to Bairstow, no run
PBKS 112/1 after 12 overs
Ashwin to bowl, Dhawan is on strike.
11.1 Ashwin to Dhawan, 1run, short and tucked to fine leg
11.2Ashwin to Bairstow, 1 leg bye
11.3Ashwin to Dhawan, no run, swing, and a miss.
11.4Ashwin to Dhawan, 1 run.
11.5Ashwin to Bairstow, 2 runs, short and cut to deep point
11.6 Ashwin to Bairstow, 1 run
PBKS 106/1 after 11 overs
Bumrah to bowl, Dhawan is on strike.
10.1 Bumrah to Dhawan, 1 run, Short and angling in, cut away to backward point.
10.2Bumrah to Bairstow, no run, short and defended back to bowler.
10.3Bumrah to Bairstow, 1 run, slow and on midtdle, guided to third man
10.4Bumrah to Dhawan,FOUR!! Short and aimed at body, upper cut over the keeper.
10.5Bumrah to Dhawan, no run, touch fuller, slow and pushed to point
10.6Bumrah to Dhawan, 1 run
PBKS 99/1 after 10 overs
Ashwin to bowl, Dhawan is on strike.
9.1 Ashwin to Dhawan,SIX!! Down the track and hoicks it over deep square.
9.2Ashwin to Dhawan, 1 run, full on legs, tucked to mid wicket
9.3Ashwin to Agarwal,OUT!! CAUGHT! Flighted on off stump again goes for a hoick and a good catch at long off.
Bairstow is new batter
9.4Ashwin to Bairstow, no run,full and defended to cover
9.5Ashwin to Bairstow, 1 run, flighted and driven to deep cover
9.6Ashwin to Dhawan, 1 run
PBKS 90/0 after 9 overs
Mills to bowl, Agarwal is on strike
8.1 Mills to Agarwal, no run, full and wide in the blockhole.
8.2Mills to Agarwal, 1 runs, short and tucked to deep mid wicket
8.3Mills to Dhawan, 1 run, full and on the stump driven to long on
8.4Mills to Agarwal,SIX!! Slow and full, and hammered over long of. 50 for Agarwal.
8.5Mills to Agarwal, 1 run
8.6Mills to Dhawan, 1 run
PBKS 80/0 after 8 overs
Thampi to bowl, Dhawan is on strike.
7.1 Thampi to Dhawan,FOUR!! Short and wide, cut away to backward point
7.2Thampi to Dhawan, 1 run, full and defended
7.3Thampi to Agarwal, 2 runs, Slow and hit straight over the bowler's head.
7.4Thampi to Agarwal, 2 runs, Short and short arm jabbed to deep mid wicket
7.5Thampi to Agarwal, 1 run, short and wide, cut to deep point.
7.6Thampi to Dhawan, no run
PBKS 70/0 after 7 overs
Ashwin to bowl,Dhawan is on strike
6.1 Ashwin to Dhawan, 1 run
6.2 Ashwin to Agarwal, 1run
6.3Ashwin to Dhawan, 1 run, full and flicked to deep mid wicket
6.4Ashwin to Agarwal, 1 run, short and pulled to wide long on
6.5Ashwin to Dhawan, 1 leg bye
6.6Ashwin to Agarwal, no run
PBKS 65/0 after 6 overs
Mills to bowl, Agarwal is on strike.
5.1 Mills to Agarwal, 1 run, short and quick, pulled to backward square
5.2Mills to Dhawan,FOUR!! Slow, short and wide. Cut away to deep point
5.3Mills to Dhawan, wide, short. way down leg
5.3Mills to Dhawan, no run,
5.4Mills to Dhawan, 1 run, length on pads, worked to deep mid wicket
5.5Mills to Agarwal, wide
5.5Mills to Agarwal,FOUR!! Short and on fourth stump, deft touch to third man
5.6Mills to Agarwal, no run
PBKS 53/0 after 5 overs
Ashwin to bowl, Agarwal is on strike.
4.1 Ashwin to Agarwal, 1 run, Full on leg stump, driven to long off.
4.2Ashwin to Dhawan, 1 run, Down the track and pushed to long on
4.3Ashwin to Agarwal,FOUR!! Full and on fourth stump, driven through covers.
4.4Ashwin to Agarwal,FOUR!! Down the track and over mid on
4.5Ashwin to Agarwal,SIX!! He has taken on the spinner! CLASS!! Full on middle, clears his front leg and hammered over long off
4.6Ashwin to Agarwal, 1 run
PBKS 36/0 after 4 overs
Unadkat to bowl, Dhawan is on strike.
3.1 Unadkat to Dhawan, 1 run, defended and scampers for run.
3.2Unadkat to Agarwal, no run, slower one, full, moves away from stumps, swing and a miss
3.3Unadkat to Agarwal, 2 runs, off cutter and tucked to backward square leg
3.4Unadkat to Agarwal, 1 run, full and pushed to mid off
3.5Unadkat to Dhawan, no run, guided to short third man
3.6Unadkat to Dhawan, 2 runs
PBKS 30/0 after 3 overs
Bumrah to bowl, Dhawan is on strike
2.1Bumrah to Dhawan,FOUR leg byes!! on his pads and glanced to fine leg
2.2Bumrah to Dhawan, wide, very close to his body
2.2Bumrah to Dhawan, wide
2.2Bumrah to Dhawan, 1 run. Yorker, angling in, defended.
2.3Bumrah to Agarwal, 1 run, touch fuller and guided to third man.
2.4Bumrah to Dhawan, no run, short and through to keepers
2.5Bumrah to Dhawan, 1 run, comes down the track and pushed to deep square leg
2.6Bumrah to Agarwal,FOUR!! Full and wide. Hit over point
PBKS 17/0 after 2 overs
Unadkat to bowl, Dhawan is on strike
1.1Unadkat to Dhawan,SIX!! Used his feets and smashed over wide long off
1.2Unadkat to Dhawan, 1 run, yorker on middle and tucked to fine leg
1.3Unadkat to Agarwal, no run, short and edged to gully.
1.4Unadkat to Agarwal, norun, short on body and tucked to square leg
1.5Unadkat to Agarwal, no run, slow on middle stump, defended to gully
1.6Unadkat to Agarwal, no run
PBKS10/0 after 1 over
Basil Thampito start ,Mayank Agarwal is on strike
0.1Thampito Agarwal,FOUR!! Short and cut away to infront of point
0.2Thampito Agarwal, no run, full, swingin away, left.
0.3Thampito Agarwal,FOUR!! Touch fuller and slapped through cover.
0.4Thampito Agarwal, 1 run, Touch shorter and guided to third man.
0.5Thampito Dhawan, no run, pushed to point
0.6Thampito Dhawan, 1 run
The match is about to get underway. The two umpires have made their way to the middle. MI players are on the field and in a huddle. PBKSopeners Mayank Agarwal and Shikhar Dhawan march to the middle. We are all in readiness for the match to begin.
Teams
Punjab Kings(Playing XI): Mayank Agarwal(c), Shikhar Dhawan, Jonny Bairstow(w), Liam Livingstone, Jitesh Sharma, Odean Smith, Shahrukh Khan, Kagiso Rabada, Rahul Chahar, Vaibhav Arora, Arshdeep Singh
Mumbai Indians(Playing XI): Rohit Sharma(c), Ishan Kishan(w), Dewald Brevis, Suryakumar Yadav, Tilak Varma, Kieron Pollard, Jaydev Unadkat, Murugan Ashwin, Jasprit Bumrah, Tymal Mills, Basil Thampi
Toss
Mumbai Indians have won the toss and will bowl first
This is where Punjab Kings have been strong this season
A clear approach of going all out from the start more often than not has put opposition bowlers on the backfoot. Liam Livingstone's batting, bowling, and in the field performance has been sensational.
Tilak Varma and Jasprit Bumrah have shone for Mumbai
Even though the side has been struggling to put a playing XI that looks threatening, some players have managed to carve out their names whilesome have lived up to theirs. The lot includes names likeTilak Varma, Murugan Ashwin, Suryakumar Yadav, and Jasprit Bumrah.
The Mumbai Indians (MI), who are eyeing a resurgence after having lost four matches on the trot, will clash with Punjab Kings (PBKS) tonight