IPL 2022 | Mumbai Indians vs Punjab Kings Live: MI opt to bowl
updated: Apr 13 2022, 19:07 ist
Mumbai Indians have won the toss and will bowl first
This is where Punjab Kings have been strong this season
A clear approach of going all out from the start more often than not has put opposition bowlers on the backfoot. Liam Livingstone's batting, bowling, and in the field performance has been sensational.
Tilak Varma and Jasprit Bumrah have shone for Mumbai
Even though the side has been struggling to put a playing XI that looks threatening, some players have managed to carve out their names whilesome have lived up to theirs. The lot includes names likeTilak Varma, Murugan Ashwin, Suryakumar Yadav, and Jasprit Bumrah.
The Mumbai Indians (MI), who are eyeing a resurgence after having lost four matches on the trot, will clash with Punjab Kings (PBKS) tonight
Teams
Punjab Kings(Playing XI): Mayank Agarwal(c), Shikhar Dhawan, Jonny Bairstow(w), Liam Livingstone, Jitesh Sharma, Odean Smith, Shahrukh Khan, Kagiso Rabada, Rahul Chahar, Vaibhav Arora, Arshdeep Singh
Mumbai Indians(Playing XI): Rohit Sharma(c), Ishan Kishan(w), Dewald Brevis, Suryakumar Yadav, Tilak Varma, Kieron Pollard, Jaydev Unadkat, Murugan Ashwin, Jasprit Bumrah, Tymal Mills, Basil Thampi
The Mumbai Indians (MI), who are eyeing a resurgence after having lost four matches on the trot, will clash with Punjab Kings (PBKS) tonight