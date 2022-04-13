IPL 2022 | Mumbai Indians vs Punjab Kings Live: Vaibhav and Rabada have sent back both the MI openers back
IPL 2022 | Mumbai Indians vs Punjab Kings Live: Vaibhav and Rabada have sent back both the MI openers back
updated: Apr 13 2022, 22:13 ist
DH is covering every match of the Indian Premier League 2022. Follow our live ball-by-ball updates from Match 23 between the Mumbai Indians and the Punjab Kings at the Maharashtra Cricket Association Stadium in Pune.
22:10
MI 63/2 after 8 overs
Livingstone to bowl, Tilak is on strike.
7.1 Livingstone to Tilak,FOUR! Short and on the stumps, he edges it backward of short third man
7.2Livingstone to Tilak, 1 run, short and punched to deep mid wicket
7.3Livingstone to Brevis, 1 run, short and wide, cut infront of covers
7.4Livingstone to TilakFOUR!! Short and wide, slashed to backward point
7.5Livingstone to Tilak,1 run, run down to long on
7.6Livingstone to Brevis, no run
22:04
MI 52/2 after 7 overs
Odean to bowl, Tilak is on strike.
6.1 Odean to Tilak, wide
6.1Odean to Tilak, 1 run,short of length and guided to third man
6.2Odean to Brevis,SIX!! Full. Straight heaves it over long off.
6.3Odean to Brevis, no run
6.4Odean to Brevis,1 run, short and dabbed to backward point
6.5Odean to Tilak, norun
6.6Odean to TIlak, 1 run
21:59
MI 42/2 after 6 overs
Arshdeep to bowl, Tilak is on strike.
5.1 Arshdeep to Tilak, 1 run, full and swinging away, and dabbed to backward point
5.2Arshdeep to Brevis, no run, full, comes back in, hit to mid on
5.3Arshdeep to Brevis, no run, touch short
5.4Arshdeep to brevis,FOUR!! Banged in short and hit over point
5.5Arshdeep to Brevis,FOUR!! Two in two now! Pulls it over deep square
5.6Arshdeep to Brevis, no run
21:54
MI 33/2 after 5 overs
Arora to bowl, Ishan is on strike
4.1 Arora to Ishan, no run, full and way too wide, drive and a miss
4.2Arora to Ishan,OUT!! WHAT A BEAUTY!! On fourth stump, angling away, he looks to defend it and an outside edge goes to keeper
Tilak Varma is new batter.
4.3Arora to Tilak, 1 run, wide and dabbed to short third man
4.4Arora to Brevis, no run, comes back in sharply and hits him on his pads
4.5Arora to Brevis, no run, this time swings aways, looks to heave it and misses it
4.6Arora to Brevis, no run
21:48
MI 31/1 after 4 overs
Rabada to bowl, Sharma is on strike.
3.1 Rabada to Sharma, no run, short and wide, cut to point.
3.2Rabada to Sharma, no run, full and on off stump, defended to point
3.3Rabada to Sharma,SIX!! Full and loftedover cover.
3.4Rabada to Sharma,OUT! Short and on his body, top edges it and short fine leg takes a diving catch.
Dewald Brevis is new batter.
3.5Rabada to Brevis, no run, on fifth stump, left alone
3.6Rabada to Brevis, no run
21:43
MI 25/0 after 3 overs
Arshdeeptobowl, Ishan is on strike.
2.1Arshdeepto Ishan, no run, touch full, comes back in, hit him on thigh
2.2Arshdeepto Ishan, 1 run, Short and wide, uses his feat and cuts it to backward point
2.3Arshdeepto Rohit, no run, full and hits him on thigh pad
2.4Arshdeepto Rohit, no run, comes back in, full and leading edge to point
2.5Arshdeepto Sharma, 2runs, full on pads, tucked to square
2.6Arshdeepto Sharma, 1 run
21:40
MI 21/0 after 2 overs
Rabada to bowl, Ishan is on strike
1.1Rabada to Ishan, 1 run, Full on middle, leading edge to third man
1.2Rabada to Rohit,FOUR!! Full and wide, driven to extra cover
1.3Rabada to Rohit, no run, outside off, left alone
1.4Rabada to Rohit,FOUR!! He looks in sublime touch here! Full on fifth stump, tucked to third man
1.5Rabada to Rohit, no run, short, wide, play and a miss
1.6Rabada to Rohit, no run
21:33
MI 10/0 after 1 over
Vaibhav Arora to bowl, Rohit Sharma is on strike.
0.1Arora to Rohit, 1 run,swinging in, tucked to square.
0.2Arora to Ishan, no run, swingin away, dabbed to point
0.3Arora to Ishan, 1 run angling away, dabbed to third man.
0.4Arora to Rohit, FOUR!! full and wide, looked to flip it over fine leg. top edge goes over first slip.
0.5Arora to Rohit, no run, left alone outside off.
0.6Arora to Rohit,SIX!! Full and lapped over fine leg
21:31
The match is about to get underway. The two umpires have made their way to the middle. PBKS players are on the field and in a huddle. MIopeners Rohit Sharma and Ishan Kishan march to the middle. We are all in readiness for the match to begin.
21:13
PBKS 198/5 after 20 overs
Basil Thampi to bowl, Sharma is on strike.
19.1Thampi to Sharma, 1run, hit to extra cover
19.2Thampi to SRK, wide short and over the head
19.2Thampi to SRK,SIX!! Full and straight, he goes straight over the ground
19.3Thampi to SRK, wide
19.3Thampi to SRK,SIX!! Full, straight, hammers it over long off
19.4Thampi to SRK,OUT!! Bowled'Im!! Ripper! Yorker on fourth stump, he looks for hoick it, bottom edge on the stumps.
Odean Smith is new batter.
19.5Thampi to Smith, 1 run, yorker and taps it to backward square
19.6Thampi to Sharma, no run, swing and a miss.
21:09
PBKS 182/4 after 19 overs
Bumrah to bowl, SRK is on strike
18.1Bumrah to SRK, 1 run, full and straight, driven straight down
18.2Bumrah to Sharma, 2 runs, full length and thick edge to short third man
18.3Bumrah to Sharma, 1 run, slow and driven straight to long off
18.4Bumrah to SRK, 1 run, yorker on off, through long on.
18.5Bumrah to SRK, 1 run
18.6Bumrah to Sharma, 1 run
21:04
PBKS 174/4 after 18 overs
Unadkat to bowl, Sharma is on strike
17.1 Unadkat to Sharma,SIX!! Full, slow and wide, launched over long off
17.2Unadkat to Sharma,FOUR!! Slow and on middle, times it down the ground.
17.3Unadkat to Sharma,SIX! Around the wicket, slow, full and wide, crunched over deep extra cover.
17.4Unadkat to Sharma, no run, slower on legs, missed the pull, hits his thigh pad.
17.5Unadkat to Sharma, 2 wide, slower bouncer way outside leg
17.5Unadkat to SRK, 1 run, full and edged to backward square.
17.6Unadkat to Sharma,FOUR!!
20:59
PBKS 151/4 after 17 overs
Thampi to bowl, Dhawan is on strike
16.1Thampi to Dhawan, 1 run, full and played to mid wicket
16.2Thampi to Sharma, yorker, tucked to covers
16.3Thampi to Dhawan, 2 runs, attempted yorker to long off
16.4Thampi to Dhawan,SIX!! Full and on off stump, swept over deep sqaure.
16.5Thampi to Dhawan, 2 runs, driven straight down the ground.
16.6Thampi to Dhawan,OUT!! CAUGHT!! Another slower and miscues it to long on
Shahrukh Khan is new batter.
20:51
PBKS 139/3 after 16 overs
Mills to bowl, Dhawan is on strike.
15.1 Mills to Dhawan, 1 leg bye, MI review! inside egde on to pads, wasted review!
15.2Mills to Sharma, 1 run, short and guided to third man
15.3Mills to Dhawan, no run,
15.4 Mills to Dhawan,FOUR!! Short and quick, slashed over short third man.
15.5Mills to Dhawan, no run
15.6Mills to Dhawan,1 run
20:44
PBKS 132/3 after 15 overs
Bumrah to bowl, Livingstone is on strike.
14.1 Bumrah to Livingstone, 1 run, low full on legs, driven to long off
14.2 Bumrah to Dhawan, 1 run, hit down to long off
14.3 Bumrah to Livingstone,OUT!! Bowled'im! Full. Straight. Yorker. Livingstone had no clue straight on to the stumps. He's pumped!!
Jitesh Sharma is new batter.
14.4 Bumrah to Sharma, 1 run, yorker and pushed down the ground
14.5 Bumrah to Dhawan, 1 run, yorker on off stump, manages to push it to cover
14.6 Bumrah to Sharma, no run
20:38
PBKS 128/2 after 14 overs
Unadkat to bowl, Dhawan is on strike.
13.1 Unadkat to Dhawan,FOUR!! Around the wicket, full outside off, moves in the line and lapped over fine leg
13.2Unadkat to Dhawan, 1 run, full and flicked to deep mid wicket. 50 for Dhawan,
13.3Unadkat to Bairstow, 1 run
13.4Unadkat to Dhawan, 1 run
13.5Unadkat to Bairstow,OUT! Bowled'im! slow and full, inside edge on stumps.
Liam Livingstone is new batter.
13.6Unadkat to Livingstone,1 run
20:33
PBKS 120/1 after 13 overs
Mills to bowl, Bairstow is on strike.
12.1 Mills to Bairstow,FOUR!! Full on the stumps, lofted over mid off
12.2Mills to Bairstow, 1 run, slow and swivelled to backward square
12.3Mills to Dhawan, 1 run, full on stumps, walks back and slices to third man
12.4Mills to Bairstow, 1 run, full on middle, driven to deep cover
12.5Mills to Dhawan, 1 run, short and edged to keeper
12.6Mills to Bairstow, no run
20:29
PBKS 112/1 after 12 overs
Ashwin to bowl, Dhawan is on strike.
11.1 Ashwin to Dhawan, 1run, short and tucked to fine leg
11.2Ashwin to Bairstow, 1 leg bye
11.3Ashwin to Dhawan, no run, swing, and a miss.
11.4Ashwin to Dhawan, 1 run.
11.5Ashwin to Bairstow, 2 runs, short and cut to deep point
11.6 Ashwin to Bairstow, 1 run
20:24
PBKS 106/1 after 11 overs
Bumrah to bowl, Dhawan is on strike.
10.1 Bumrah to Dhawan, 1 run, Short and angling in, cut away to backward point.
10.2Bumrah to Bairstow, no run, short and defended back to bowler.
10.3Bumrah to Bairstow, 1 run, slow and on midtdle, guided to third man
10.4Bumrah to Dhawan,FOUR!! Short and aimed at body, upper cut over the keeper.
10.5Bumrah to Dhawan, no run, touch fuller, slow and pushed to point
10.6Bumrah to Dhawan, 1 run
20:19
PBKS 99/1 after 10 overs
Ashwin to bowl, Dhawan is on strike.
9.1 Ashwin to Dhawan,SIX!! Down the track and hoicks it over deep square.
9.2Ashwin to Dhawan, 1 run, full on legs, tucked to mid wicket
9.3Ashwin to Agarwal,OUT!! CAUGHT! Flighted on off stump again goes for a hoick and a good catch at long off.
Bairstow is new batter
9.4Ashwin to Bairstow, no run,full and defended to cover
9.5Ashwin to Bairstow, 1 run, flighted and driven to deep cover
9.6Ashwin to Dhawan, 1 run
20:15
PBKS 90/0 after 9 overs
Mills to bowl, Agarwal is on strike
8.1 Mills to Agarwal, no run, full and wide in the blockhole.
8.2Mills to Agarwal, 1 runs, short and tucked to deep mid wicket
8.3Mills to Dhawan, 1 run, full and on the stump driven to long on
8.4Mills to Agarwal,SIX!! Slow and full, and hammered over long of. 50 for Agarwal.
8.5Mills to Agarwal, 1 run
8.6Mills to Dhawan, 1 run
20:08
PBKS 80/0 after 8 overs
Thampi to bowl, Dhawan is on strike.
7.1 Thampi to Dhawan,FOUR!! Short and wide, cut away to backward point
7.2Thampi to Dhawan, 1 run, full and defended
7.3Thampi to Agarwal, 2 runs, Slow and hit straight over the bowler's head.
7.4Thampi to Agarwal, 2 runs, Short and short arm jabbed to deep mid wicket
7.5Thampi to Agarwal, 1 run, short and wide, cut to deep point.
7.6Thampi to Dhawan, no run
20:03
PBKS 70/0 after 7 overs
Ashwin to bowl,Dhawan is on strike
6.1 Ashwin to Dhawan, 1 run
6.2 Ashwin to Agarwal, 1run
6.3Ashwin to Dhawan, 1 run, full and flicked to deep mid wicket
6.4Ashwin to Agarwal, 1 run, short and pulled to wide long on
6.5Ashwin to Dhawan, 1 leg bye
6.6Ashwin to Agarwal, no run
19:56
PBKS 65/0 after 6 overs
Mills to bowl, Agarwal is on strike.
5.1 Mills to Agarwal, 1 run, short and quick, pulled to backward square
5.2Mills to Dhawan,FOUR!! Slow, short and wide. Cut away to deep point
5.3Mills to Dhawan, wide, short. way down leg
5.3Mills to Dhawan, no run,
5.4Mills to Dhawan, 1 run, length on pads, worked to deep mid wicket
5.5Mills to Agarwal, wide
5.5Mills to Agarwal,FOUR!! Short and on fourth stump, deft touch to third man
5.6Mills to Agarwal, no run
19:51
PBKS 53/0 after 5 overs
Ashwin to bowl, Agarwal is on strike.
4.1 Ashwin to Agarwal, 1 run, Full on leg stump, driven to long off.
4.2Ashwin to Dhawan, 1 run, Down the track and pushed to long on
4.3Ashwin to Agarwal,FOUR!! Full and on fourth stump, driven through covers.
4.4Ashwin to Agarwal,FOUR!! Down the track and over mid on
4.5Ashwin to Agarwal,SIX!! He has taken on the spinner! CLASS!! Full on middle, clears his front leg and hammered over long off
4.6Ashwin to Agarwal, 1 run
19:46
PBKS 36/0 after 4 overs
Unadkat to bowl, Dhawan is on strike.
3.1 Unadkat to Dhawan, 1 run, defended and scampers for run.
3.2Unadkat to Agarwal, no run, slower one, full, moves away from stumps, swing and a miss
3.3Unadkat to Agarwal, 2 runs, off cutter and tucked to backward square leg
3.4Unadkat to Agarwal, 1 run, full and pushed to mid off
3.5Unadkat to Dhawan, no run, guided to short third man
3.6Unadkat to Dhawan, 2 runs
19:40
PBKS 30/0 after 3 overs
Bumrah to bowl, Dhawan is on strike
2.1Bumrah to Dhawan,FOUR leg byes!! on his pads and glanced to fine leg
2.2Bumrah to Dhawan, wide, very close to his body
2.2Bumrah to Dhawan, wide
2.2Bumrah to Dhawan, 1 run. Yorker, angling in, defended.
2.3Bumrah to Agarwal, 1 run, touch fuller and guided to third man.
2.4Bumrah to Dhawan, no run, short and through to keepers
2.5Bumrah to Dhawan, 1 run, comes down the track and pushed to deep square leg
2.6Bumrah to Agarwal,FOUR!! Full and wide. Hit over point
19:34
PBKS 17/0 after 2 overs
Unadkat to bowl, Dhawan is on strike
1.1Unadkat to Dhawan,SIX!! Used his feets and smashed over wide long off
1.2Unadkat to Dhawan, 1 run, yorker on middle and tucked to fine leg
1.3Unadkat to Agarwal, no run, short and edged to gully.
1.4Unadkat to Agarwal, norun, short on body and tucked to square leg
1.5Unadkat to Agarwal, no run, slow on middle stump, defended to gully
1.6Unadkat to Agarwal, no run
19:26
PBKS10/0 after 1 over
Basil Thampito start ,Mayank Agarwal is on strike
0.1Thampito Agarwal,FOUR!! Short and cut away to infront of point
0.2Thampito Agarwal, no run, full, swingin away, left.
0.3Thampito Agarwal,FOUR!! Touch fuller and slapped through cover.
0.4Thampito Agarwal, 1 run, Touch shorter and guided to third man.
0.5Thampito Dhawan, no run, pushed to point
0.6Thampito Dhawan, 1 run
19:25
The match is about to get underway. The two umpires have made their way to the middle. MI players are on the field and in a huddle. PBKSopeners Mayank Agarwal and Shikhar Dhawan march to the middle. We are all in readiness for the match to begin.
Mumbai Indians have won the toss and will bowl first
18:56
This is where Punjab Kings have been strong this season
A clear approach of going all out from the start more often than not has put opposition bowlers on the backfoot. Liam Livingstone's batting, bowling, and in the field performance has been sensational.
18:55
Tilak Varma and Jasprit Bumrah have shone for Mumbai
Even though the side has been struggling to put a playing XI that looks threatening, some players have managed to carve out their names whilesome have lived up to theirs. The lot includes names likeTilak Varma, Murugan Ashwin, Suryakumar Yadav, and Jasprit Bumrah.
18:54
The Mumbai Indians (MI), who are eyeing a resurgence after having lost four matches on the trot, will clash with Punjab Kings (PBKS) tonight
MI 63/2 after 8 overs
Livingstone to bowl, Tilak is on strike.
7.1 Livingstone to Tilak,FOUR! Short and on the stumps, he edges it backward of short third man
7.2Livingstone to Tilak, 1 run, short and punched to deep mid wicket
7.3Livingstone to Brevis, 1 run, short and wide, cut infront of covers
7.4Livingstone to TilakFOUR!! Short and wide, slashed to backward point
7.5Livingstone to Tilak,1 run, run down to long on
7.6Livingstone to Brevis, no run
MI 52/2 after 7 overs
Odean to bowl, Tilak is on strike.
6.1 Odean to Tilak, wide
6.1Odean to Tilak, 1 run,short of length and guided to third man
6.2Odean to Brevis,SIX!! Full. Straight heaves it over long off.
6.3Odean to Brevis, no run
6.4Odean to Brevis,1 run, short and dabbed to backward point
6.5Odean to Tilak, norun
6.6Odean to TIlak, 1 run
MI 42/2 after 6 overs
Arshdeep to bowl, Tilak is on strike.
5.1 Arshdeep to Tilak, 1 run, full and swinging away, and dabbed to backward point
5.2Arshdeep to Brevis, no run, full, comes back in, hit to mid on
5.3Arshdeep to Brevis, no run, touch short
5.4Arshdeep to brevis,FOUR!! Banged in short and hit over point
5.5Arshdeep to Brevis,FOUR!! Two in two now! Pulls it over deep square
5.6Arshdeep to Brevis, no run
MI 33/2 after 5 overs
Arora to bowl, Ishan is on strike
4.1 Arora to Ishan, no run, full and way too wide, drive and a miss
4.2Arora to Ishan,OUT!! WHAT A BEAUTY!! On fourth stump, angling away, he looks to defend it and an outside edge goes to keeper
Tilak Varma is new batter.
4.3Arora to Tilak, 1 run, wide and dabbed to short third man
4.4Arora to Brevis, no run, comes back in sharply and hits him on his pads
4.5Arora to Brevis, no run, this time swings aways, looks to heave it and misses it
4.6Arora to Brevis, no run
MI 31/1 after 4 overs
Rabada to bowl, Sharma is on strike.
3.1 Rabada to Sharma, no run, short and wide, cut to point.
3.2Rabada to Sharma, no run, full and on off stump, defended to point
3.3Rabada to Sharma,SIX!! Full and loftedover cover.
3.4Rabada to Sharma,OUT! Short and on his body, top edges it and short fine leg takes a diving catch.
Dewald Brevis is new batter.
3.5Rabada to Brevis, no run, on fifth stump, left alone
3.6Rabada to Brevis, no run
MI 25/0 after 3 overs
Arshdeeptobowl, Ishan is on strike.
2.1Arshdeepto Ishan, no run, touch full, comes back in, hit him on thigh
2.2Arshdeepto Ishan, 1 run, Short and wide, uses his feat and cuts it to backward point
2.3Arshdeepto Rohit, no run, full and hits him on thigh pad
2.4Arshdeepto Rohit, no run, comes back in, full and leading edge to point
2.5Arshdeepto Sharma, 2runs, full on pads, tucked to square
2.6Arshdeepto Sharma, 1 run
MI 21/0 after 2 overs
Rabada to bowl, Ishan is on strike
1.1Rabada to Ishan, 1 run, Full on middle, leading edge to third man
1.2Rabada to Rohit,FOUR!! Full and wide, driven to extra cover
1.3Rabada to Rohit, no run, outside off, left alone
1.4Rabada to Rohit,FOUR!! He looks in sublime touch here! Full on fifth stump, tucked to third man
1.5Rabada to Rohit, no run, short, wide, play and a miss
1.6Rabada to Rohit, no run
MI 10/0 after 1 over
Vaibhav Arora to bowl, Rohit Sharma is on strike.
0.1Arora to Rohit, 1 run,swinging in, tucked to square.
0.2Arora to Ishan, no run, swingin away, dabbed to point
0.3Arora to Ishan, 1 run angling away, dabbed to third man.
0.4Arora to Rohit, FOUR!! full and wide, looked to flip it over fine leg. top edge goes over first slip.
0.5Arora to Rohit, no run, left alone outside off.
0.6Arora to Rohit,SIX!! Full and lapped over fine leg
The match is about to get underway. The two umpires have made their way to the middle. PBKS players are on the field and in a huddle. MIopeners Rohit Sharma and Ishan Kishan march to the middle. We are all in readiness for the match to begin.
PBKS 198/5 after 20 overs
Basil Thampi to bowl, Sharma is on strike.
19.1Thampi to Sharma, 1run, hit to extra cover
19.2Thampi to SRK, wide short and over the head
19.2Thampi to SRK,SIX!! Full and straight, he goes straight over the ground
19.3Thampi to SRK, wide
19.3Thampi to SRK,SIX!! Full, straight, hammers it over long off
19.4Thampi to SRK,OUT!! Bowled'Im!! Ripper! Yorker on fourth stump, he looks for hoick it, bottom edge on the stumps.
Odean Smith is new batter.
19.5Thampi to Smith, 1 run, yorker and taps it to backward square
19.6Thampi to Sharma, no run, swing and a miss.
PBKS 182/4 after 19 overs
Bumrah to bowl, SRK is on strike
18.1Bumrah to SRK, 1 run, full and straight, driven straight down
18.2Bumrah to Sharma, 2 runs, full length and thick edge to short third man
18.3Bumrah to Sharma, 1 run, slow and driven straight to long off
18.4Bumrah to SRK, 1 run, yorker on off, through long on.
18.5Bumrah to SRK, 1 run
18.6Bumrah to Sharma, 1 run
PBKS 174/4 after 18 overs
Unadkat to bowl, Sharma is on strike
17.1 Unadkat to Sharma,SIX!! Full, slow and wide, launched over long off
17.2Unadkat to Sharma,FOUR!! Slow and on middle, times it down the ground.
17.3Unadkat to Sharma,SIX! Around the wicket, slow, full and wide, crunched over deep extra cover.
17.4Unadkat to Sharma, no run, slower on legs, missed the pull, hits his thigh pad.
17.5Unadkat to Sharma, 2 wide, slower bouncer way outside leg
17.5Unadkat to SRK, 1 run, full and edged to backward square.
17.6Unadkat to Sharma,FOUR!!
PBKS 151/4 after 17 overs
Thampi to bowl, Dhawan is on strike
16.1Thampi to Dhawan, 1 run, full and played to mid wicket
16.2Thampi to Sharma, yorker, tucked to covers
16.3Thampi to Dhawan, 2 runs, attempted yorker to long off
16.4Thampi to Dhawan,SIX!! Full and on off stump, swept over deep sqaure.
16.5Thampi to Dhawan, 2 runs, driven straight down the ground.
16.6Thampi to Dhawan,OUT!! CAUGHT!! Another slower and miscues it to long on
Shahrukh Khan is new batter.
PBKS 139/3 after 16 overs
Mills to bowl, Dhawan is on strike.
15.1 Mills to Dhawan, 1 leg bye, MI review! inside egde on to pads, wasted review!
15.2Mills to Sharma, 1 run, short and guided to third man
15.3Mills to Dhawan, no run,
15.4 Mills to Dhawan,FOUR!! Short and quick, slashed over short third man.
15.5Mills to Dhawan, no run
15.6Mills to Dhawan,1 run
PBKS 132/3 after 15 overs
Bumrah to bowl, Livingstone is on strike.
14.1 Bumrah to Livingstone, 1 run, low full on legs, driven to long off
14.2 Bumrah to Dhawan, 1 run, hit down to long off
14.3 Bumrah to Livingstone,OUT!! Bowled'im! Full. Straight. Yorker. Livingstone had no clue straight on to the stumps. He's pumped!!
Jitesh Sharma is new batter.
14.4 Bumrah to Sharma, 1 run, yorker and pushed down the ground
14.5 Bumrah to Dhawan, 1 run, yorker on off stump, manages to push it to cover
14.6 Bumrah to Sharma, no run
PBKS 128/2 after 14 overs
Unadkat to bowl, Dhawan is on strike.
13.1 Unadkat to Dhawan,FOUR!! Around the wicket, full outside off, moves in the line and lapped over fine leg
13.2Unadkat to Dhawan, 1 run, full and flicked to deep mid wicket. 50 for Dhawan,
13.3Unadkat to Bairstow, 1 run
13.4Unadkat to Dhawan, 1 run
13.5Unadkat to Bairstow,OUT! Bowled'im! slow and full, inside edge on stumps.
Liam Livingstone is new batter.
13.6Unadkat to Livingstone,1 run
PBKS 120/1 after 13 overs
Mills to bowl, Bairstow is on strike.
12.1 Mills to Bairstow,FOUR!! Full on the stumps, lofted over mid off
12.2Mills to Bairstow, 1 run, slow and swivelled to backward square
12.3Mills to Dhawan, 1 run, full on stumps, walks back and slices to third man
12.4Mills to Bairstow, 1 run, full on middle, driven to deep cover
12.5Mills to Dhawan, 1 run, short and edged to keeper
12.6Mills to Bairstow, no run
PBKS 112/1 after 12 overs
Ashwin to bowl, Dhawan is on strike.
11.1 Ashwin to Dhawan, 1run, short and tucked to fine leg
11.2Ashwin to Bairstow, 1 leg bye
11.3Ashwin to Dhawan, no run, swing, and a miss.
11.4Ashwin to Dhawan, 1 run.
11.5Ashwin to Bairstow, 2 runs, short and cut to deep point
11.6 Ashwin to Bairstow, 1 run
PBKS 106/1 after 11 overs
Bumrah to bowl, Dhawan is on strike.
10.1 Bumrah to Dhawan, 1 run, Short and angling in, cut away to backward point.
10.2Bumrah to Bairstow, no run, short and defended back to bowler.
10.3Bumrah to Bairstow, 1 run, slow and on midtdle, guided to third man
10.4Bumrah to Dhawan,FOUR!! Short and aimed at body, upper cut over the keeper.
10.5Bumrah to Dhawan, no run, touch fuller, slow and pushed to point
10.6Bumrah to Dhawan, 1 run
PBKS 99/1 after 10 overs
Ashwin to bowl, Dhawan is on strike.
9.1 Ashwin to Dhawan,SIX!! Down the track and hoicks it over deep square.
9.2Ashwin to Dhawan, 1 run, full on legs, tucked to mid wicket
9.3Ashwin to Agarwal,OUT!! CAUGHT! Flighted on off stump again goes for a hoick and a good catch at long off.
Bairstow is new batter
9.4Ashwin to Bairstow, no run,full and defended to cover
9.5Ashwin to Bairstow, 1 run, flighted and driven to deep cover
9.6Ashwin to Dhawan, 1 run
PBKS 90/0 after 9 overs
Mills to bowl, Agarwal is on strike
8.1 Mills to Agarwal, no run, full and wide in the blockhole.
8.2Mills to Agarwal, 1 runs, short and tucked to deep mid wicket
8.3Mills to Dhawan, 1 run, full and on the stump driven to long on
8.4Mills to Agarwal,SIX!! Slow and full, and hammered over long of. 50 for Agarwal.
8.5Mills to Agarwal, 1 run
8.6Mills to Dhawan, 1 run
PBKS 80/0 after 8 overs
Thampi to bowl, Dhawan is on strike.
7.1 Thampi to Dhawan,FOUR!! Short and wide, cut away to backward point
7.2Thampi to Dhawan, 1 run, full and defended
7.3Thampi to Agarwal, 2 runs, Slow and hit straight over the bowler's head.
7.4Thampi to Agarwal, 2 runs, Short and short arm jabbed to deep mid wicket
7.5Thampi to Agarwal, 1 run, short and wide, cut to deep point.
7.6Thampi to Dhawan, no run
PBKS 70/0 after 7 overs
Ashwin to bowl,Dhawan is on strike
6.1 Ashwin to Dhawan, 1 run
6.2 Ashwin to Agarwal, 1run
6.3Ashwin to Dhawan, 1 run, full and flicked to deep mid wicket
6.4Ashwin to Agarwal, 1 run, short and pulled to wide long on
6.5Ashwin to Dhawan, 1 leg bye
6.6Ashwin to Agarwal, no run
PBKS 65/0 after 6 overs
Mills to bowl, Agarwal is on strike.
5.1 Mills to Agarwal, 1 run, short and quick, pulled to backward square
5.2Mills to Dhawan,FOUR!! Slow, short and wide. Cut away to deep point
5.3Mills to Dhawan, wide, short. way down leg
5.3Mills to Dhawan, no run,
5.4Mills to Dhawan, 1 run, length on pads, worked to deep mid wicket
5.5Mills to Agarwal, wide
5.5Mills to Agarwal,FOUR!! Short and on fourth stump, deft touch to third man
5.6Mills to Agarwal, no run
PBKS 53/0 after 5 overs
Ashwin to bowl, Agarwal is on strike.
4.1 Ashwin to Agarwal, 1 run, Full on leg stump, driven to long off.
4.2Ashwin to Dhawan, 1 run, Down the track and pushed to long on
4.3Ashwin to Agarwal,FOUR!! Full and on fourth stump, driven through covers.
4.4Ashwin to Agarwal,FOUR!! Down the track and over mid on
4.5Ashwin to Agarwal,SIX!! He has taken on the spinner! CLASS!! Full on middle, clears his front leg and hammered over long off
4.6Ashwin to Agarwal, 1 run
PBKS 36/0 after 4 overs
Unadkat to bowl, Dhawan is on strike.
3.1 Unadkat to Dhawan, 1 run, defended and scampers for run.
3.2Unadkat to Agarwal, no run, slower one, full, moves away from stumps, swing and a miss
3.3Unadkat to Agarwal, 2 runs, off cutter and tucked to backward square leg
3.4Unadkat to Agarwal, 1 run, full and pushed to mid off
3.5Unadkat to Dhawan, no run, guided to short third man
3.6Unadkat to Dhawan, 2 runs
PBKS 30/0 after 3 overs
Bumrah to bowl, Dhawan is on strike
2.1Bumrah to Dhawan,FOUR leg byes!! on his pads and glanced to fine leg
2.2Bumrah to Dhawan, wide, very close to his body
2.2Bumrah to Dhawan, wide
2.2Bumrah to Dhawan, 1 run. Yorker, angling in, defended.
2.3Bumrah to Agarwal, 1 run, touch fuller and guided to third man.
2.4Bumrah to Dhawan, no run, short and through to keepers
2.5Bumrah to Dhawan, 1 run, comes down the track and pushed to deep square leg
2.6Bumrah to Agarwal,FOUR!! Full and wide. Hit over point
PBKS 17/0 after 2 overs
Unadkat to bowl, Dhawan is on strike
1.1Unadkat to Dhawan,SIX!! Used his feets and smashed over wide long off
1.2Unadkat to Dhawan, 1 run, yorker on middle and tucked to fine leg
1.3Unadkat to Agarwal, no run, short and edged to gully.
1.4Unadkat to Agarwal, norun, short on body and tucked to square leg
1.5Unadkat to Agarwal, no run, slow on middle stump, defended to gully
1.6Unadkat to Agarwal, no run
PBKS10/0 after 1 over
Basil Thampito start ,Mayank Agarwal is on strike
0.1Thampito Agarwal,FOUR!! Short and cut away to infront of point
0.2Thampito Agarwal, no run, full, swingin away, left.
0.3Thampito Agarwal,FOUR!! Touch fuller and slapped through cover.
0.4Thampito Agarwal, 1 run, Touch shorter and guided to third man.
0.5Thampito Dhawan, no run, pushed to point
0.6Thampito Dhawan, 1 run
The match is about to get underway. The two umpires have made their way to the middle. MI players are on the field and in a huddle. PBKSopeners Mayank Agarwal and Shikhar Dhawan march to the middle. We are all in readiness for the match to begin.
Teams
Punjab Kings(Playing XI): Mayank Agarwal(c), Shikhar Dhawan, Jonny Bairstow(w), Liam Livingstone, Jitesh Sharma, Odean Smith, Shahrukh Khan, Kagiso Rabada, Rahul Chahar, Vaibhav Arora, Arshdeep Singh
Mumbai Indians(Playing XI): Rohit Sharma(c), Ishan Kishan(w), Dewald Brevis, Suryakumar Yadav, Tilak Varma, Kieron Pollard, Jaydev Unadkat, Murugan Ashwin, Jasprit Bumrah, Tymal Mills, Basil Thampi
Toss
Mumbai Indians have won the toss and will bowl first
This is where Punjab Kings have been strong this season
A clear approach of going all out from the start more often than not has put opposition bowlers on the backfoot. Liam Livingstone's batting, bowling, and in the field performance has been sensational.
Tilak Varma and Jasprit Bumrah have shone for Mumbai
Even though the side has been struggling to put a playing XI that looks threatening, some players have managed to carve out their names whilesome have lived up to theirs. The lot includes names likeTilak Varma, Murugan Ashwin, Suryakumar Yadav, and Jasprit Bumrah.
The Mumbai Indians (MI), who are eyeing a resurgence after having lost four matches on the trot, will clash with Punjab Kings (PBKS) tonight