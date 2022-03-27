IPL 2022 | PBKS pull off 205-run chase against RCB

Punjab Kings (PBKS) pulled off a blinder by beating Royal Challengers Bangalore (RCB) by 5 wickets in a high-scoring thriller with six balls to spare.

How many times have you seen a team winning a 200-run chase match and no one from the top order scoring a fifty? Well, it happened on Sunday in the third game of IPL Season 15 between PBKS and RCB.

Batting first, RCB put up a mammoth total of 205/2 in 20 overs, thanks to their captain Faf du Plessis’ splendid knock of 88. His innings was well supported by Anuj Rawat, who scored 21 runs and then Virat Kohli, who scored 41 in 29 balls.

In fact, both Faf and Virat had a vital 118-run partnership that set the platform for the huge total on the board. In the end, there were quick fireworks by Dinesh Karthik, who scored 32 off 14 to get his team past the 200 mark.

For Punjab, the innings began on a bright note with Mayank Agarwal and Shikhar Dhawan putting up a 70-run stand in the first 7 overs. Everyone in the top order, whether it was Dhawan, Agarwal, Rajapaksa, Livingstone, SRK, Smith, all contributed with important innings and batted with a positive attitude.

RCB had a lot of runs to play with but their bowlers failed to apply the brakes on the scoring rate for the PBKS batsman. In the end, a late flurry from Odean Smith (25 off 8 balls) propelled PBKS to 208/5, winning the game with an over to spare and getting off the mark on the points table.

Watch the latest DH Videos here: