IPL 2022: Punjab Kings beat Sunrisers Hyderabad by 5 wickets

Punjab Kings beat Sunrisers Hyderabad by five wickets in an inconsequential last league match of the IPL here on Sunday.

Punjab chased down the target of 158 with 29 balls to spare with Liam Livingstone top-scoring with 49 not out off 22 balls. Shikhar Dhawan chipped in with 39.

For SRH, Fazalhaq Farooqi took two wickets for 32 runs.

Earlier, opting to bat, Sunrisers Hyderabad posted 157 for 8.

Abhishek Sharma top-scored for SRH with 43 while Romario Shepherd and Washington Sundar chipped in with 26 not out and 25 respectively.

For Punjab, Harpreet Brar and Nathan Ellis took three wickets apiece.

Brief Scores:

Sunrisers Hyderabad: 157 for 8 in 20 overs (Abhishek Sharma 43; Harpreet Brar 3/26, Nathan Ellis 3/40).

Punjab Kings: 160 for 5 in 15.1 overs (Liam Livingstone 49 not out; Fazalhaq Farooqi 2/32).