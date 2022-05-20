IPL 2022 Rajasthan Royals vs Chennai Super Kings Live: Royals are slowly clawing back
IPL 2022 Rajasthan Royals vs Chennai Super Kings Live: Royals are slowly clawing back
updated: May 20 2022, 20:21 ist
The 68th match is going to be a make-or-break game for the Rajasthan Royals. Meanwhile, Chennai Super Kings, who are already out from the race of play-offs, will be looking to cause some last-second hiccups in the points table.
20:18
CSK 94/3 after 10 overs
Rayudu is on strike, Ashwin to bowl.
9.1 Ashwin to Rayudu, wide
9.1Ashwin to Rayudu, 1 run, length ball around off, pushed to long-on
9.2Ashwin to Ali, norun, length ball around off, punched to extra cover
9.3Ashwin to Ali, 1 run, floated on off, punched back to Ashwin
9.4Ashwin to Rayudu, 1 run, length ball around off, punched to cover sweeper
9.5Ashwin to Ali, 1 run, tossed up outside off, driven to long-off
9.6Ashwin to Rayudu, no run
20:12
CSK 89/3 after 9 overs
Ali is on strike, McCoy to bowl.
8.1 McCoy to Ali, 1 run,full ball on his leg stump, flicks it to short fine leg
8.2McCoy to Jagadessan, no run, Fuller outside off, goes for a drive and beaten
8.3McCoy to Jagadessan, no run, back of a length around middle and off, fended off
8.4McCoy to Jagadessan,OUT! Caught! Slower ball comes down to hit it over mid-off, takes it on full toss, and just picks Riyan Parag at mid-off.
Here's Rayudu.
8.5McCoy to Rayudu, no run, Fuller outside off, angling away from him, play and a miss
8.6McCoy to Rayudu, 1 run
20:05
CSK 87/2 after 8 overs
Ali is on strike, Ashwin to bowl.
7.1 Ashwin to Ali, wide
7.1Ashwin to Ali, 1 run, full toss on leg stump, punched to long-on
7.2Ashwin to Conway, no run, length ball on middle and leg, reverse sweeps it to poinr
7.3Ashwin to Conway,OUT! LBW! Fires this one on middle and leg, he looks to sweep it, but ball was too full to sweep, and Umpire raises his finger. Conway has reviewed this one, this one is hitting the leg stump on Umpire's call.
Here's Jagadessan
7.4Ashwin to Jagadessan, 1 run, length ball around off, cut away to third
7.5Ashwin to Ali, no run, length ball on middle, pushed back
7.6Ashwin to Ali, 1 run
19:59
CSK 83/1 after 7 overs
Conway is on strike, Chahal to bowl.
6.1 Chahal to Conway, 1 run, floated on leg stump, pushed to the onside
6.2Chahal to Ali, 1 run, floated outside off slower one, nudged to point
6.3Chahal to Conway, 1 run, floated on leg stump, looks to sweep it, getsit fine
6.4Chahal to Ali,FOUR!! Floated full outside off, slices it over cover this time, bread and butter for Mo
6.5Chahal to Ali, 1 run, slow on good length around leg,pushed to mid-wicket
6.6Chahal to Conway, no run
19:53
CSK 75/1 after 6 overs
Ali is on strike, Boult to bowl
5.1 Boult to Ali,SIX!! touch fuller on his pads, flicks it over deep square leg
5.2Boult to Ali,FOUR! fuller on leg stumpsflicksit to square leg
5.3Boult to Ali,FOUR!! slower one length ball around off, times it to cow corner
5.4Boult to Ali,FOUR!! Makes room and short ball on off, slashes it over short third.
Moeen Ali gets to his fifty in 19 balls.
5.5Boult to Ali,FOUR!! Fifth boundary in a row! Back of a length outside off, smashes it through point
5.6Boult to Ali,FOUR!! 26 runs in the over, length ball around off and drives it through extra cover
19:48
CSK 49/1 after 5 overs
Conway is on strike, Ashwin to bowl
4.1 Ashwin toConway, 1 run, length ball on his pads, clips it to the onside
4.2Ashwin to Ali,FOUR!! Comes down the track, and picks the ball on full around middle and slices it over extra cover
4.3Ashwin to Ali, no run, backs away, follows him and it's a yorker, jammed out to cover
4.4Ashwin to Ali,FOUR!! Floated around leg stump, Moeen Ali stands his ground and whacks it over long-off
4.5Ashwin to Ali,SIX!! Backs away this time to make room, Ashwin floats it on leg stump, lofts it over extra cover
4.6Ashwin to Ali, 1 run
19:42
CSK 33/1 after 4 overs
Prasidh to bowl, Ali is on strike,
3.1Prasidh to Ali,FOUR!! Back of a length around off, pulls it infront of mid-wicket
3.2Prasidh to Ali,FOUR!! Makes room, ball is on middle stump on a good length, slaps it through vacantextra cover
3.3Prasidh to Ali, no run,around the stumps,Fuller angling in, hits the pads, but is going down.
3.4Prasidh to Ali,SIX!! backs away, follows him and it's a back of a length, Ali pulls it over fine leg for a six
3.5Prasidh to Ali,FOUR!! Length ball outside off, stands tall and despatches it past Prasidh
3.6Prasidh to Ali, no run
19:38
CSK 15/1 after 3 overs
Boult to bowl, Conway is on strike.
2.1Boult to Conway, no run, back of a length hint of shape away outside off, pushed to cover
2.2Boult to Conway, no run, length ball around off, pushed back
2.3Boult to Conway,SIX!! Short ball outside off, top edges it over the keeper as he looks to pull it, rushed him
2.4Boult to Conway, no run, back of a length around off, punched to mid-on
2.5Boult to Conway,FOUR!! Length ball steps out bowled on pads, flicks it over mid-wicket
2.6Boult to Conway, 2 runs
19:34
CSK 3/1 after 2 overs
Conway is on strike,Prasidh to bowl.
1.1 Prasidh to Conway, no run, slower one on back of a length around leg, leading edge short of mid-off
1.2Prasidh to Conway, 1 run, length ball around off, dabbed to third
1.3Prasidh to Ali, no run, back of a length around off, beaten
1.4Prasidh to Ali, no run
1.5Prasidh to Ali, no run, length ball angling away outside off, swing and a miss
1.6Prasidh to Ali, no run
19:28
CSK 2/1 after 1 over
Trent Boult to start for the Royals, and Ruturaj Gaikwad is on strike.
0.1Boult to Gaikwad, 2runs, back of a length hinr of shape in, worked wide of mid-wicket
0.2Boult to Gaikwad, no run, length ball outside off, drives it to cover
0.3Boult to Gaikwad, no run, length ball outside off, shaping away, beaten
0.4Boult to Gaikwad, no run, back of a length around off, defended on the backfoot
0.5Boult to Gaikwad, no run, back of a length on hips tucked to square leg
0.6Boult to Gaikwad,OUT! Caught behind! Full ball, straighter one around off, looks to drive it, and takes the outside edge
19:27
The match is about to get underway. The two umpires have made their way to the middle. RR players are on the field and in a huddle. CSK openers Devon Conway and Ruturaj Gaikwad march to the middle. We are all in readiness for the match to begin
The Royals' success in the tournament has got a lot to do with brilliant starts from Buttler, who has three hundreds and as many fifties -- most of his runs were scored during the first half of the tournament -- and Yuzvendra Chahal's 24 wickets
While Chahal has maintained his consistency, in the case of Buttler there has been a slight dip in form but the last league game is an ideal time to up the ante before the play-offs.
18:26
Royals would like to turn the heat on a lacklustre CSK, who can turn out to be 'party poopers' in their final game.
18:23
Royals seek another Buttler show versus CSK to clinch play-off spot
Having gone off the boil in the last few games, Jos Buttler would be eagerly waiting to pounce on an inexperiencedChennaiSuperKingsattack in order to clinch a playoff berth for Rajasthan Royals in the IPL
