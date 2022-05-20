IPL 2022 Rajasthan Royals vs Chennai Super Kings Live: RR beat CSK by 5 wickets to finish in top-2

  • updated: May 20 2022, 23:23 ist
A proper blockbuster of a match tonight between these two sides. Eventually, Rajasthan Royals crosses the total with a splendid inning from Ravichandran Ashwin, and Yashasvi Jaiswal Ashwin backed his batting and smashed CSK's bowlers across the stadium to take the Royals home and in the second position on the table.
    Rajasthan Royals won by 5 wickets

    RR 151/5 after 19.5 overs

    Pathirana to bowl, Parag is on strike 19.1 Pathirana to Parag, 1 leg bye 19.2 Pathirana to Ashwin, FOUR!! Backs away, wide outside legs, fuller ball around off, slices it over point 19.3 Pathirana to Ashwin, 1 run, fuller outside off, pokes at it, inside edge behind the stumps 19.4 Pathirana to Parag, no run, yorker around off stump, swing and a miss 19.5 Pathirana to Parag, wide, Royals are through to the playoffs!!
    RR 144/5 after 19 overs

    Ashwin is on strike, and Mukesh to bowl 18.1 Mukesh to Ashwin, 1 run, length ball outside off, shuffles across and punches it to mid-off 18.2 Mukesh to Parag, 1 run, fuller outside off, pushes it to mid-wicket 18.3 Mukesh to Ashwin, SIX!! Misfires yorker lands around off, pumps it over deep mid-wicket. 18.4 Mukesh to Ashwin, 2 runs, Full outside off, punches it wide of deep cover 18.5 Mukesh to Ashwin, 1 run, Fuller outside off, slices it to third 18.6 Mukesh to Parag, 1 run
    RR 132/5 after 18 overs

    Pathirana to bowl, Parag is on strike. 17.1 Pathirana to Parag, wide 17.1 Pathirana to Parag, 2 runs, fuller on middle, chipped to long on 17.2 Pathirana to Parag, FOUR!! slower ball on good length around off, whips it through midwicket 17.3 Pathirana to Parag, no run, wide yorker, fails to connect it 17.4 Pathirana to Parag, 1 run, fuller outside off, punched to mid-off 17.5 Pathirana to Ashwin, FOUR!! short ball outside off, upper cuts it over MSD 17.6 Pathirana to Ashwin, 1 leg bye
    RR 119/5 after 17 overs

    Solanki to bowl, Hetmyer is on strike

    16.1 Solanki to Hetmyer, FOUR!! Full around off, drills it past mid-off fielder

    16.2 Solanki to Hetmyer, OUT! Caught! Floated outside off, on leg stump, slog sweeps it and ball takes the top edge to Conway Here's Parag

    16.3 Solanki to Parag, no run, full around off, driven back

    16.4 Solanki to Parag, 1 run, fuller around off, driven to long-on

    16.5 Solanki to Ashwin, no run

    16.6 Solanki to Ashwin, SIX!

    RR 108/4 after 16 overs

    Ali to bowl, Ashwin is on strike.

    15.1 Ali to Ashwin, 1 run, length ball on middle, pushed to midwicket

    15.2 Ali to Hetmyer, no run, fuller on stumps, defended

    15.3 Ali to Hetmyer, no run, fuller around off, driven back

    15.4 Ali to Hetmyer, 1 run

    15.5 Ali to Ashwin, 1 run, length ball on legs, flicked to square leg

    15.6 Ali to Hetmyer, 1 run

    RR 104/4 after 15 overs

    Solanki to bowl, Jaiswal is on strike

    14.1 Solanki to Jaiswal, SIX

    14.2 Solanki to Jaiswal, 1 leg bye

    14.3 Solanki to Ashwin, 1 run

    14.4 Solanki to Jaiswal, 2 runs

    14.5 Solanki to Jaiswal OUT!! Caught by Pathirana, short ball on leg stump, pulls it to the fielder at deep backward square

    14.6 Solanki to Hetmyer, no run

    RR 84/3 after 13 overs

    Santner to bowl, Jaiswal is on strike.

    12.1 Santner to Jaiswal, 1 run

    12.2 Santner to Ashwin, 1 run, fuller around middle, leading edge past cover

    12.3 Santner to Jaiswal, 1 run, length ball on off, cut away to deep point

    12.4 Santner to Ashwin, no run

    12.5 Santner to Ashwin, no run

    12.6 Santner to Ashwin, 1 run

    RR 80/3 after 12 overs

    Ali to bowl, Jaiswal is on strike.

    11.1 Ali to Jaiswal, 1 run

    11.2 Ali to DDP, OUT! Fuller on middle, looks to sweep it, misses the length and is clean bowled Here's Ashwin

    11.3 Ali to Ashwin, 1 run, fuller on off, pushed to long-on 1

    1.4 Ali to Jaiswal, 1 run, length ball around off, punched to cover

    11.5 Ali to Ashwin, 1 run

    11.6 Ali to Jaiswal, 1 run

    RR 75/2 after 11 overs

    Pathirana to bowl, DDP is on strike

    10.1 Pathirana to DDP, no run

    10.2 Pathirana to DDP, 1 run

    10.3 Pathirana to Jaiswal, 1 run, short ball on off, punched into cover

    10.4 Pathirana to DDP, no run, bouncer on off, upper cuts but misses

    10.5 Pathirana to DDP, no run, full on off, jammed back to bowler

    10.6 Pathirana to DDP, no run

    RR 73/2 after 10 overs

    Ali to bowl, Jaiswal is on strike

    9.1 Ali to Jaiswal, no run, full on leg sidde, misses

    9.2 Ali to Jaiswal, no run

    9.3 Ali to Jaiswal,1 run

    9.4 Ali to DDP, no run

    9.5 Ali to DDP, 1 run

    9.6 Ali to Jaiswal, no run

    RR 71/2 after 9 overs

    Santner to bowl, Samson is on strike

    8.1 Santner to Samson, no run

    8.2 Santner to Samson, no run, length ball on off, pushed back

    8.3 Santner to Samson OUT!! Caught and bowled, floated on off, smashes it high above Santner and his jumps and clings on to it Here's DDP

    8.4 Santner to DDP, 1 run, floated outside off, dabbed to the offside

    8.5 Santner to Jaiswal, 2 runs, full-on legs, flicked to midwicket

    8.6 Santner to Jaiswal, 1 run

    RR 67/1 after 8 overs

    Pathirana to bowl, Jaiswal is on strike.

    7.1 Pathirana to Jaiswal, no run, length ball around off,pushed to mid-off

    7.2 Pathirana to Jaiswal, 4 + wide

    7.2 Pathirana to Jaiswal, no run, full around off drives it to cover

    7.3 Pathirana to Jaiswal. wide

    7.3 Pathirana to Jaiswal, 1 run, full around off, driven to deep point

    7.4 Pathirana to Samson, no run, full around off, driven to cover

    7.5 Pathirana to Samson, no run

    7.6 Pathirana to Samson, 1 run

    RR 59/1 after 7 overs

    Jaiswal is on strike, Santner to bowl

    6.1 Santner to Jaiswal, FOUR!! Short and wide, punched through extra cover

    6.2 Santner to Jaiswal, no run, short and around, punched to extra cover fielder this time

    6.3 Santner to Jaiswal, 1 run, short around off this time punched to long-off

    6.4 Santner to Samson, 1 run, back of a length on his legs, flicked to deep mid wicket

    6.5 Santner to Jaiswal, 1 run, fuller on leg stump, flicked through the on side

    6.6 Santner to Samson, no run

    RR 52/1 after 6 overs

    Simarjeet to bowl, Jaiswal is on strike.

    5.1 Simarjeet to Jaiswal, no run, slower ball on good length around off, punched to mid-off

    5.2 Simarjeet to Jaiswal, 1 run, back of a length around off, punched to deep point

    5.3 Simarjeet to Samson, no run, Slower ball full on his pads, defended

    5.4 Simarjeet to Samson, FOUR leg byes!! length ball angling on his pads, flicks it fine of fine leg

    5.5 Simarjeet to Samson, no run, back of a length around off, slashes and misses

    5.6 Simarjeet to Samson, no run

    RR 47/1 after 5 overs

    Mukesh to bowl, Samson is on strike.

    4.1 Mukesh to Samson, FOUR!! Fuller around off, punched to cover

    4.2 Mukesh to Samson, no run, back of a length around off, punched to mid-on

    4.3 Mukesh to Samson, 1 run, full on off, driven to mid-off

    4.4 Mukesh to Jaiswal, no run, back of a length around off, punched to cover

    4.5 Mukesh to Jaiswal, FOUR!! Low full toss on his pads, clipped away to deep backward square

    4.6 Mukesh to Jaiswal, 1 run

    RR 26/1 after 3 overs

    Mukesh to bowl, Jaiswal is on strike.

    2.1 Mukesh to Jaiswal, no run, fuller around off, pushed to mid-off

    2.2 Mukesh to Jaiswal, no run, fuller around off, swing and a miss

    2.3 Mukesh to Jaiswal, FOUR!! Length ball outside off, slashes over short third

    2.4 Mukesh to Jaiswal, FOUR!! short ball outside off, punches it to deep square leg

    2.5 Mukesh to Jaiswal, no run 2.6 Mukesh to Jaiswal, no run

    RR after 2 overs

    Simarjeet to bowl, Jaiswal is on strike. 0.1 Simarjeet to Jaiswal, FOUR! Length ball around, crunced through extra cover 0.2 Simarjeet to Jaiswal, 1 leg bye 0.3 Simarjeet to Buttler, no run 0.4 Simarjeet to Buttler, OUT! Moves outside the off stump length ball, thick outside edge to first slip. Here's Samson. 0.5 Simarjeet to Samson, no run, short ball outside off, lets it go 0.6 Simarjeet to Samson, 2 runs
    RR 11/0 after 1 over

    Mukesh to bowl, Jasiwal is on strike. 0.1 Mukesh to Jaiswal, FOUR! 0.2 Mukesh to Jaiswal, FOUR! 0.3 Mukesh to Jaiswal 1 run 0.4 Mukesh to Jaiswal, no run 0.5 Mukesh to Jaiswal, no run 0.6 Mukesh to Jaiswal, 2 runs
    CSK 150/6 after 20 overs

    Ali is on strike, McCoy to bowl.

    19.1McCoy to Ali,OUT! Caught! Slower ball fuller on off stump, drills it to Riyan Parag at long-off.

    Here's Simarjeet.

    19.2McCoy to Simarjeet, no run, slower ball outside off on a good length, slashes and misses

    19.3McCoy to Simarjeet, 1 run, Slow ball yorker on off, jammed out to long-on

    Here's Santner.

    19.4McCoy to Santner, no run. length ball outside off slapped to cover

    19.5McCoy to Santner, 1 run, back of a length around leg stump, pulled to deep square leg

    19.6McCoy to Simarjeet, 2 runs

    CSK 146/5 after 19 overs

    Ali is on strike, Chahal to bowl.

    18.1 Chahal to Ali,FOUR!! Floated around leg, wrong'un, sweeps it fine leg

    18.2Chahal to Ali, 1 run

    18.3Chahal to Dhoni, 2 runs, Flighted outside off, slaps it to deep extra cover

    18.4Chahal to Dhoni, 1 run, short and wide outside off, slaps it to long-off

    18.5Chahal to Ali, 1 run, steps dow, fires it wide of him on good length inside edge to short fine leg

    18.6Chahal to Dhoni, wide

    18.6 Chahal to Dhoni,OUT! Flighted wide outside off, Dhoni reaches for it and hits a skier to Buttler at long-on

    CSK 136/4 after 18 overs

    Dhoni is on strike, Prasidhto bowl.

    17.1Prasidhto Dhoni,SIX!! Fuller ball in his slot, smokes it over deep mid-wicket

    17.2Prasidhto Dhoni, no run, back of a length around off, slashes at it and misses

    17.3Prasidhto Dhoni, 2 runs, back of a length around off, slaps it to cow corner

    17.4Prasidhto Dhoni, 1 run, Slower ball full on off, leading edge to extra cover as he looks to play it on the legside

    17.5Prasidhto Ali, no run, short and wide, slapped to extra cover

    17.6Prasidhto Ali, 1 run

    CSK 126/4 after 17 overs

    Ali is on strike, McCoy to bowl.

    16.1McCoy to Ali, no run, Fuller ball slower one backs away to make room, drills it to extra cover

    16.2McCoy to Ali, 2 runs, short ball around middle and leg, swats it to deep square leg, falls short of JImmy Neesham

    16.3McCoy to Ali,FOUR!! Slow ball, low full toss on legstump, flicks it to deep backward square

    16.4McCoy to Ali, no run

    16.5McCoy to Ali, no run, slower ball on a good length outside off, swing and a miss

    16.6McCoy to Ali, no run

    CSK 120/4 after 16 overs

    Ali is on strike, and Prasidh is to bowl.

    15.1 Prasidh to Ali, 1 run, Fuller outside off, reaches out to it and slices it to third

    15.2Prasidh to Dhoni, no run, back of a length outside off, punched to point

    15.3Prasidh to Dhoni, no run, short ball outside off, lets it go

    15.4Prasidh to Dhoni, no run, Low full toss on off, pushed to extra cover

    15.5Prasidh to Dhoni, 1 run, slower ball on good length outside off, drags it to long-on

    15.6Prasidh to Ali, 1 run

    CSK 117/4 after 15 overs

    Dhoni is on strike, Chahal to bowl.

    14.1Chahal to Dhoni, no run, length ball on off, punched to extra cover

    14.2Chahal to Dhoni,FOUR!! Short ball on middle, makes room and whips it to deep square leg

    14.3Chahal to Dhoni, no run, floated quick around off, pushed to extra cover

    14.4Chahal to Dhoni, 1 run, floated outside off, pushed wide of extra cover

    14.5Chahal to Ali, no run, full on off, clips it to bowler

    14.6Chahal to Ali, 1 run

    CSK 111/4 after 14 overs

    Dhoni is on strike, Ashwin to bowl.

    13.1 Ashwin to Dhoni, 1 run, carrom ball on a good length on middle and leg, worked to the on side

    13.2Ashwin to Ali, no run, yorker on off, sliced to short third

    13.3Ashwin to Ali, no run, Yorker on leg stump, jammed back to Ashwin

    13.4Ashwin to Ali, 1 run, slower ball on length around pads, worked to the onside

    13.5Ashwin to Dhoni,1 run, Floated outside off, drives it to long-off

    13.6Ashwin to Ali, no run

    CSK 108/4 after 13 overs

    Ali is on strike, McCoy to bowl.

    12.1 McCoy to Ali, wide

    12.1McCoy to Ali, 1 run, back of a length on off, pushed to cover

    12.2McCoy to Dhoni, 1 run, back of a length outside off, Dhoni pokes at it and outside edge wide of flying Samson

    12.3McCoy to Ali, wide

    12.3McCoy to Ali, 1 run, length ball on middle and leg, pushed to long-on

    12.4McCoy to Dhoni, 1 run, Low full toss, slower one, pushed to mid-off

    12.5McCoy to Ali, 1 run, fuller outside off, pushed to long-off

    12.6McCoy to Dhoni, 1 run

    CSK 100/4 after 12 overs

    Dhoni is on strike, Boult to bowl.

    11.1 Boult toDhoni, 1 run, back of a length around off, whips it to deep square leg

    11.2Boult to Ali, 1 run, back of a length outside off, pushed to third

    11.3Boult to Dhoni, no run, back of a length around off, pushed to mid-on

    11.4Boult to Dhoni, 1 run, around the wicket,Fuller angling in, tucked to square leg

    11.5Boult to Ali, 1 run, back of a length around off tapped to point

    11.6Boult to Dhoni, no run

    CSK 96/4 after 11 overs

    Ali is on strike, Chahal to bowl.

    10.1 Chahal to Ali, 1 run, slow on good length on off, pushed to long on

    10.2Chahal to Rayudu,OUT! Flightedon off stump, Rayudu lunges forward to defend it, drifts in and spins away to take the outside to Padikkal at first slip.

    Here's Dhoni.

    10.3Chahal to Dhoni, no run, floated outside off, leg break, unsure to play, under edge to first slip

    10.4Chahal to Dhoni, no run, floated on off and middle, defended

    10.5Chahal to Dhoni, no run,

    10.6Chahal to Dhoni, 1 run

    CSK 94/3 after 10 overs

    Rayudu is on strike, Ashwin to bowl.

    9.1 Ashwin to Rayudu, wide

    9.1Ashwin to Rayudu, 1 run, length ball around off, pushed to long-on

    9.2Ashwin to Ali, norun, length ball around off, punched to extra cover

    9.3Ashwin to Ali, 1 run, floated on off, punched back to Ashwin

    9.4Ashwin to Rayudu, 1 run, length ball around off, punched to cover sweeper

    9.5Ashwin to Ali, 1 run, tossed up outside off, driven to long-off

    9.6Ashwin to Rayudu, no run

    CSK 89/3 after 9 overs

    Ali is on strike, McCoy to bowl.

    8.1 McCoy to Ali, 1 run,full ball on his leg stump, flicks it to short fine leg

    8.2McCoy to Jagadessan, no run, Fuller outside off, goes for a drive and beaten

    8.3McCoy to Jagadessan, no run, back of a length around middle and off, fended off

    8.4McCoy to Jagadessan,OUT! Caught! Slower ball comes down to hit it over mid-off, takes it on full toss, and just picks Riyan Parag at mid-off.

    Here's Rayudu.

    8.5McCoy to Rayudu, no run, Fuller outside off, angling away from him, play and a miss

    8.6McCoy to Rayudu, 1 run

    CSK 87/2 after 8 overs

    Ali is on strike, Ashwin to bowl.

    7.1 Ashwin to Ali, wide

    7.1Ashwin to Ali, 1 run, full toss on leg stump, punched to long-on

    7.2Ashwin to Conway, no run, length ball on middle and leg, reverse sweeps it to poinr

    7.3Ashwin to Conway,OUT! LBW! Fires this one on middle and leg, he looks to sweep it, but ball was too full to sweep, and Umpire raises his finger. Conway has reviewed this one, this one is hitting the leg stump on Umpire's call.

    Here's Jagadessan

    7.4Ashwin to Jagadessan, 1 run, length ball around off, cut away to third

    7.5Ashwin to Ali, no run, length ball on middle, pushed back

    7.6Ashwin to Ali, 1 run

    CSK 83/1 after 7 overs

    Conway is on strike, Chahal to bowl.

    6.1 Chahal to Conway, 1 run, floated on leg stump, pushed to the onside

    6.2Chahal to Ali, 1 run, floated outside off slower one, nudged to point

    6.3Chahal to Conway, 1 run, floated on leg stump, looks to sweep it, getsit fine

    6.4Chahal to Ali,FOUR!! Floated full outside off, slices it over cover this time, bread and butter for Mo

    6.5Chahal to Ali, 1 run, slow on good length around leg,pushed to mid-wicket

    6.6Chahal to Conway, no run

    CSK 75/1 after 6 overs

    Ali is on strike, Boult to bowl

    5.1 Boult to Ali,SIX!! touch fuller on his pads, flicks it over deep square leg

    5.2Boult to Ali,FOUR! fuller on leg stumpsflicksit to square leg

    5.3Boult to Ali,FOUR!! slower one length ball around off, times it to cow corner

    5.4Boult to Ali,FOUR!! Makes room and short ball on off, slashes it over short third.

    Moeen Ali gets to his fifty in 19 balls.

    5.5Boult to Ali,FOUR!! Fifth boundary in a row! Back of a length outside off, smashes it through point

    5.6Boult to Ali,FOUR!! 26 runs in the over, length ball around off and drives it through extra cover

    CSK 49/1 after 5 overs

    Conway is on strike, Ashwin to bowl

    4.1 Ashwin toConway, 1 run, length ball on his pads, clips it to the onside

    4.2Ashwin to Ali,FOUR!! Comes down the track, and picks the ball on full around middle and slices it over extra cover

    4.3Ashwin to Ali, no run, backs away, follows him and it's a yorker, jammed out to cover

    4.4Ashwin to Ali,FOUR!! Floated around leg stump, Moeen Ali stands his ground and whacks it over long-off

    4.5Ashwin to Ali,SIX!! Backs away this time to make room, Ashwin floats it on leg stump, lofts it over extra cover

    4.6Ashwin to Ali, 1 run

    CSK 33/1 after 4 overs

    Prasidh to bowl, Ali is on strike,

    3.1Prasidh to Ali,FOUR!! Back of a length around off, pulls it infront of mid-wicket

    3.2Prasidh to Ali,FOUR!! Makes room, ball is on middle stump on a good length, slaps it through vacantextra cover

    3.3Prasidh to Ali, no run,around the stumps,Fuller angling in, hits the pads, but is going down.

    3.4Prasidh to Ali,SIX!! backs away, follows him and it's a back of a length, Ali pulls it over fine leg for a six

    3.5Prasidh to Ali,FOUR!! Length ball outside off, stands tall and despatches it past Prasidh

    3.6Prasidh to Ali, no run

    CSK 15/1 after 3 overs

    Boult to bowl, Conway is on strike.

    2.1Boult to Conway, no run, back of a length hint of shape away outside off, pushed to cover

    2.2Boult to Conway, no run, length ball around off, pushed back

    2.3Boult to Conway,SIX!! Short ball outside off, top edges it over the keeper as he looks to pull it, rushed him

    2.4Boult to Conway, no run, back of a length around off, punched to mid-on

    2.5Boult to Conway,FOUR!! Length ball steps out bowled on pads, flicks it over mid-wicket

    2.6Boult to Conway, 2 runs

    CSK 3/1 after 2 overs

    Conway is on strike,Prasidh to bowl.

    1.1 Prasidh to Conway, no run, slower one on back of a length around leg, leading edge short of mid-off

    1.2Prasidh to Conway, 1 run, length ball around off, dabbed to third

    1.3Prasidh to Ali, no run, back of a length around off, beaten

    1.4Prasidh to Ali, no run

    1.5Prasidh to Ali, no run, length ball angling away outside off, swing and a miss

    1.6Prasidh to Ali, no run

    CSK 2/1 after 1 over

    Trent Boult to start for the Royals, and Ruturaj Gaikwad is on strike.

    0.1Boult to Gaikwad, 2runs, back of a length hinr of shape in, worked wide of mid-wicket

    0.2Boult to Gaikwad, no run, length ball outside off, drives it to cover

    0.3Boult to Gaikwad, no run, length ball outside off, shaping away, beaten

    0.4Boult to Gaikwad, no run, back of a length around off, defended on the backfoot

    0.5Boult to Gaikwad, no run, back of a length on hips tucked to square leg

    0.6Boult to Gaikwad,OUT! Caught behind! Full ball, straighter one around off, looks to drive it, and takes the outside edge

    The match is about to get underway. The two umpires have made their way to the middle. RR players are on the field and in a huddle. CSK openers Devon Conway and Ruturaj Gaikwad march to the middle. We are all in readiness for the match to begin

    Teams

    Rajasthan Royals(Playing XI): Yashasvi Jaiswal, Jos Buttler, Sanju Samson(w/c), Devdutt Padikkal, Shimron Hetmyer, Riyan Parag, Ravichandran Ashwin, Trent Boult, Prasidh Krishna, Yuzvendra Chahal, Obed McCoy

    Chennai Super Kings(Playing XI): Ruturaj Gaikwad, Devon Conway, Moeen Ali, Ambati Rayudu, N Jagadeesan, MS Dhoni(w/c), Mitchell Santner, Prashant Solanki, Simarjeet Singh, Matheesha Pathirana, Mukesh Choudhary

  • 19:07

    MS Dhoni is still not done with CSK. He will be back for next season.

  • 19:00

    Toss

    CSK won the toss and chose to bat first

    The Royals' success in the tournament has got a lot to do with brilliant starts from Buttler, who has three hundreds and as many fifties -- most of his runs were scored during the first half of the tournament -- and Yuzvendra Chahal's 24 wickets

    While Chahal has maintained his consistency, in the case of Buttler there has been a slight dip in form but the last league game is an ideal time to up the ante before the play-offs.

  • 18:26

    Royals would like to turn the heat on a lacklustre CSK, who can turn out to be 'party poopers' in their final game.

  • 18:23

    Royals seek another Buttler show versus CSK to clinch play-off spot

    Having gone off the boil in the last few games, Jos Buttler would be eagerly waiting to pounce on an inexperiencedChennaiSuperKingsattack in order to clinch a playoff berth for Rajasthan Royals in the IPL