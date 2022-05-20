IPL 2022 Rajasthan Royals vs Chennai Super Kings: Royals seek another Buttler show versus CSK to clinch play-off spot
IPL 2022 Rajasthan Royals vs Chennai Super Kings: Royals seek another Buttler show versus CSK to clinch play-off spot
updated: May 20 2022, 18:28 ist
The 68th match is going to be a make-or-break game for the Rajasthan Royals. Meanwhile, Chennai Super Kings, who are already out from the race of play-offs, will be looking to cause some last-second hiccups in the points table.
The Royals' success in the tournament has got a lot to do with brilliant starts from Buttler, who has three hundreds and as many fifties -- most of his runs were scored during the first half of the tournament -- and Yuzvendra Chahal's 24 wickets
While Chahal has maintained his consistency, in the case of Buttler there has been a slight dip in form but the last league game is an ideal time to up the ante before the play-offs.
Royals would like to turn the heat on a lacklustre CSK, who can turn out to be 'party poopers' in their final game.
Having gone off the boil in the last few games, Jos Buttler would be eagerly waiting to pounce on an inexperiencedChennaiSuperKingsattack in order to clinch a playoff berth for Rajasthan Royals in the IPL
