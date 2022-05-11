IPL 2022 | Rajasthan Royals vs Delhi Capitals: David Warner and Mitchell Marsh are taking this game away from Royals
IPL 2022 | Rajasthan Royals vs Delhi Capitals: David Warner and Mitchell Marsh are taking this game away from Royals
updated: May 11 2022, 22:52 ist
The Delhi Capitals and Rajasthan Royals will go head-to-head in the 58th match of this season's IPL, in what is a must-win for the former, in order to keep their play-off hopes alive. Stay tuned for live updates from the match.
22:52
DC 129/1 after 16 overs
Ashwin to bowl, Warner is on strike.
47 needed from 30 balls.
15.1Ashwin to Warner,FOUR!! Short around off, pullsit to cow corner.
15.2Ashwin to Warner, 1 run, length ball on middle and leg, pushes it to deep backward square
15.3Ashwin to Marsh,SIX! Short ball on middle, hangs back and pulls it to vacantdeep mid wicket
15.4Ashwin to Marsh, 1 run, carrom ball full on pads, clips it to short fine leg
15.5Ashwin to Warner, 1 run, length ball outside off, nudges it to square leg
15.6Ashwin to Marsh, wide
15.6Ashwin to Marsh, 1 run
22:48
DC 114/1 after 15 overs
Chahal to bowl, Marsh is on strike.
14.1 Chahal to Marsh, no run, short and wide, looks to cut, under edge to keeper on one bounce
14.2Chahal to Marsh, 1 run, short and wide, cut away to deep point
14.3Chahal to Warner,FOUR! Full on middle, sweeps it in front of deep square leg
14.4Chahal to Warner, 1 run, short ball on middle and leg, jabs it to deep mid wicket
14.5Chahal to Marsh, 1. slider, on middle and, manages it to steer it to point
14.6Chahal to Warner, wide
14.6Chahal to Warner, 1 run
22:40
DC 105/1 after 14 overs
Sen to bowl, Marsh is on strike.
13.1 Sen to Marsh, 1 run
13.2Sen to Warner, no run, short and wide, hit to the extra cover fielder
13.3Sen to Warner,FOUR!! full and wide, slapped in front of the extra cover fielder.
13.4Sen to Warner, 1 run, short ball on middle and leg, pulled to deep backward square
13.5Sen to Marsh, no run
13.6Sen to Marsh, 1 run
22:33
DC 98/1 after 13 overs
Prasidh toowl ,Warner is on strike.
12.1 Prasidh toWarner, no run, back of a length, rises from a length, hits him on his bat, as he looks to defend it on backfoot
12.2Prasidh to Warner, no run, back of a length, pushed to deep square leg
12.3Prasidh to Warner, 1 run
12.4Prasidh to Marsh,FOUR!! Length ball outside off, slashes it in front of deep point
12.5Prasidh to Marsh,FOUR!! Back of a length on leg stump, pulled to deep backward square
12.6Prasidh to Marsh, 1 run
22:29
DC 88/1 after 12 overs
Marsh is on strike,Ashwin to bowl
11.1 Ashwin to Marsh, no run
11.2Ashwin to Marsh, 1 run, flat outside off, leading edge to deep point
11.3Ashwin to Warner, 1 run, Full, yorker, jammed to point
11.4Ashwin to Marsh, wide, full and angling down the leg stump, looks to flick it, misses, RR appeals, umpire gives it not out,RR reviews this one! nothing on ultra edge.
11.4Ashwin to Marsh, no run, length ball on middle, punched back
11.5Ashwin to Marsh, 1 run, shortaround off ,pushed to deep cover
11.6Ashwin to Warner, 1 run
22:25
DC 83/1 after 11 overs
Marsh is on strike, Chahal to bowl.
10.1 Chahal to Marsh, no run, length ball on off stump,punched to cover
10.2 Chahal to Marsh,SIX!! Tossed up on middle and leg, clears the front leg, hammers it down the ground.
50 for Mitchell Marsh, First in the IPL.
10.3 Chahal to Marsh, 1 run, length ball on middle, pushed to mid off, Chahal fields it
10.4 Chahal to Warner, 1 run, length ball on middle and leg, pushed to deep mid wicket
10.5 Chahal to Marsh,no run,tossed up, outside off, cuts and misses
10.6 Chahal to Marsh, 1 run
22:19
DC 74/1 after 10 overs
Sen to bowl, Marsh is on strike.
9.1 Sen to Marsh, 1 leg bye
9.2Sen to Warner, no run, length ball around off, extra bounce, as he looks to slash it, misses
9.3Sen to Warner, 1 run, length ball outside off, slashes it to deep cover
9.4Sen to Marsh, no run, length ball, slower one, outside off, under edge back to bowler
9.5Sen to Marsh,FOUR!! Full toss on middle and leg, flicks it, Boult manages to reach it from deep backward square, couldn't hold on to it.
9.6Sen to Marsh, 1 run
22:14
DC 67/1 after 9 overs
Chahal to bowl, Marsh is on strike.
8.1Chahal to Marsh, 1 run, short ball on off stump, punched to cover
8.2Chahal to Warner,SIX! Short ball, leg break spinning in, pulls it just over DDP at deep mid wicket
8.3Chahal to Warner, 2 runs,Full, tossed up outside off, again goes for a hit, slices it and Jos Buttler running in from long off, cannot reach ot
8.4Chahal to Warner, 1 run
8.5Chahal to Marsh, 1 run, tossed up outside leg, pushed to long on
8.6Chahal to Warner, no run
22:09
DC 56/1 after 8 overs
Ashwin to bowl, Warner is on strike.
7.1 Ashwin to Warner, no run, flat outside off, slapped to extra cover
7.2Ashwin to Warner, no run, flat on good length outside off, punched to cover
7.3Ashwin to Warner, 1 run, length ball on off stump, punched to long off
7.4Ashwin to Marsh, no run, carrom ball full on leg stump, pushed to mid wicket
7.5Ashwin to Marsh, 1 run, short and wide, pushed to deep point
7.6Ashwin to Warner, no run
22:03
DC 54/1 after 7 overs
Sen to bowl, Marsh is on strike.
6.1 Sen to Marsh, 1 run, full toss on middle stump,pushed to long on
6.2Sen to Warner, 1 run, back of a length on off stump, cut away to deep point
6.3Sen to Marsh,SIX!! length ball outside off, clubs it, and it sails away over wide long on
6.4Sen to Marsh, no run, length ball on off stump, pushed to cover
6.5Sen to Marsh,SIX!! Full-on off stump smashes it straight down the ground
6.6Sen to Marsh, 2 run
21:57
DC 38/1 after 6 overs
Prasidh to bowl, Warner is on strike.
5.1 Prasidh toWarner,3 runs, full and wide, slices it in between point and cover, Buttler dives and save a potential fourt.
5.2Prasidh to Marsh, no run, length ball, hits his pads
5.3Prasidh to Marsh,SIX! Short ball around off stump, launches it over deep square leg
5.4Prasidh to Marsh, no run, back of a length, punched to point
5.5Prasidh to Marsh, no run, full toss on middle and off, pushed to mid off
5.6Prasidh to Marsh, 1 run
21:52
DC 28/1 after 5 overs
Boult to bowl, Marsh is on strike.
4.1 Boult to Marsh,FOUR!! length ball outside off, inside edge goes past keeper, alomst a chop-on
4.2Boult to Marsh, no run, length ball around off stump, holds it line, beats the outside edge
4.3Boult to Marsh, 1 run, back of a length, on pads, steered to deep square leg
4.4Boult to Warner, no run, Fuller on middle and leg, defended on the back foot
4.5Boult to Warner, wide
4.5Boult to Warner,FOUR!! Back of a length, pulls it in front of mid wicket
4.6Boult to Warner, wide
4.6 Boult to Warner, 1 run
21:48
DC 16/1 after 4 overs
Ashwin to bowl, Marsh is on strike.
3.1 Ashwin to Marsh, 1 run, length ball on pads, tucked to deep square leg
3.2Ashwin to Warner, 1 run, 1 run, quicker, short of length on middle, tucked to mid wicket
3.3Ashwin to Marsh,SIX! Launched over long-off, full on off stump, hits it straight
3.4Ashwin to Marsh, 1 run, full on middle and leg, flicked to deep mid wicket
3.5Ashwin to Warner, 1 leg bye
3.6Ashwin to Marsh, 1 run
21:43
DC 5/1 after 3 overs
Boult to bowl, Warner is on strike.
2.1Boult to Warner, no run, back of a length, on off stump, pushed to cover
2.2Boult to Warner, 1 run, back of a length outside off, slaps it to mid on
2.3Boult to Marsh, 1 run, Yorker on middle stump, manages to put bat on the bowl, goes to fine leg
2.4Boult to Warner, 1 run, back of a length, outside off, steered to third
2.5Boult to Marsh, no run
2.6Boult to Marsh, 1 run
21:39
DC 1/1 after 2 overs
Prasidh to bowl, Marsh is on strike.
1.1Prasidh to Marsh, no run, length ball outside off,left alone
1.2Prasidh to Marsh, no run, touch fuller on off stump, defended on the backfoot
1.3Prasidh to Marsh, no run, length ball on middle and off, looks to flick it, misses
1.4Prasidh to Marsh, no run, full and wide outside, swinging away, big drive, misses
1.5Prasidh to Marsh, no run, length ball on off stump, defended.
1.6Prasidh to Marsh, no run,
21:32
DC 1/1 after 1 over
Trent Boult to start for RR, K S Bharat is on strike.
0.1Boult to Bharat, no run, back of a length, on middle, shapes in, defended on the backfoot
0.2Boult to Bharat,OUT! Caught behind! Back of a length, outside off, goes for a pull, edges it to Samson.
Here's Marsh.
0.3Boult to Marsh, no run, Full around off stump, hint of shape in, driven to mid off
0.4Boult to Marsh, 1 run, back of a length on pads, tucks it to fine leg
0.5Boult to Warner, no run, length ball around off stump, pushed to cover
0.6Boult to Warner, no run
21:32
The match is about to get underway. The two umpires have made their way to the middle. RR players are on the field and in a huddle. DC openers David Warner and KS Bharat march to the middle. We are all in readiness for the match to begin.
21:13
RR 160/6 after 20 overs
Shardul to bowl, Rassie is on strike.
19.1 Shardul to Rassie, 1 run, yorker outside off, jammed to short cover
19.2Shardul to Boult, wide
19.2 Shardul to Boult, 1 run, very full around off, makes room and drills it wide of mid-off.
19.3Shardul toRassie, no run, back of a length, outside off, looks to reverse lap it, misses
19.4Shardul toRassie, no run, back of a length again, around off stump this time, looks to reverse laps it, misses
19.5Shardul toRassie, 2 runs, very full wide outside off, drills it wide of long off
19.6Shardul toRassie, 1 bye
21:08
RR 153/6 after 19 overs
Nortje to bowl, DDP is on strike.
18.1 Nortje to DDP,OUT! Length ball outside off, slices it, Nagarkoti runs in from boundary at deep point and dives infront to hold on to a sensational catch.
Here's Boult.
18.2Nortje to Boult, 1 run, length ball on off stump, pushed to deep point
18.3Nortje to Rassie, 1 run, slower on a good length, outside off, jabs it to deep mid wicket
18.4Nortje to Boult, 1 run, short and wide, slashes it to deep cover
18.5Nortje to Rassie,FOUR!! Low full toss wide outside off, hits it wide of mid off
18.6Nortje to Rassie, 1 run
21:02
RR 146/5 after 18 overs
Sakariya to bowl, Parag is on strike.
17.1 Sakariya to Parag, 1 run, yorker around off stump, jammed to long off
17.2Sakariya to DDP, Yorker around off stump, jammed to deep square leg
17.3Sakariya to Parag, wide
17.3Sakariya to Parag,OUT! Slower ball, back of a length, around middle and leg, cramps him, he looks to power it over long on, Powell takes it well within the boundary.
Here's Rassie van de Dusse.
17.4Sakariya to Rassie, 1 run, Slower ball, fuller outside off, driven to extra cover
17.5Sakariya to DDP, 1 run, Low full toss on off stump, jammed to long off
17.6Sakariya to Rassie, 2 runs
20:54
RR 139/4 after 17 overs
Nortje to bowl, Samson is on strike.
16.1 Nortje to Samson,OUT! Caught! Fuller length on middle and leg, launches it, goes miles up, but Shardul catches it.
Here's Parag.
16.2Nortje to Parag, 1 run, length ball on middle, pushed to long on
16.3Nortje to DDP, 1 run, back of a length, around leg stump, punched to long on.
16.4Nortje to Parag,SIX! back of a length on leg stump, hooked it over deep backward square leg.
16.5Nortje to Parag, 1 run, length ball on middle and off, pushed to deep mid wicket
16.6Nortje to DDP, wide
16.6 Nortje to DDP,FOUR!! Short ball around leg stump, tucks it fine of fine leg
20:50
RR 125/3 after 16 overs
Shardul to bowl, Samson is on strike.
15.1Shardul to Samson,FOUR!! Fuller outside off, slices it over extra cover.
15.2Shardul to Samson, 1 run, short ball on middle, pulled to deep square leg
15.3Shardul to DDP, no run, JAFFA!Length ball on middle and leg, takes off from a length, DDP saved by a whisker
15.4Shardul to DDP, no run, Short and around off stump, slashes and misses
15.5Shardul to DDP,FOUR! Short ball, banged in short, around leg stump, pulls it but lacks timing just fall short of short fine leg
15.6Shardul to DDP, no run
20:44
RR 116/3 after 15 overs
Marsh to bowl, Ashwin is on strike.
14.1 Marsh to Ashwin,OUT! Caught! Slower one around off stump, makes room and just miscues it to Warner at mid off.
Here's Samson
14.2Marsh to Samson, 1 run, length ball on middle, steered to deep mid wicket
14.3Marsh to DDP,FOUR!! Length ball on leg stump tucked fine of fine leg
14.4Marsh to DDP,FOUR!! Back of a length, slower one around off stump, slashes it over short third and backward point
14.5Marsh to DDP, no run, cutter on a length, pushed it to bowler
14.6Marsh to DDP, no run
20:35
RR 107/2 after 14 overs
Sakariya to bowl, DDP is on strike.
13.1 Sakariya to DDP, 1 run, short outside off, slashes it to third
13.2Sakariya to Ashwin, 2 runs, length ball outside off, slapped to point
13.3Sakariya to Ashwin,FOUR!! Back of a length, on middle and off, just upper cuts it over Pant's head.
13.4Sakariya to Ashwin, 1 run, back of a length, on middle and leg, clipped to mid-wicket
13.5Sakariya to DDP, 1 run, fuller outside off, driven to backward point
13.6Sakariya to Ashwin, 1 run
20:31
RR 97/2 after 13 overs
Axar to bowl, Ashwin is on strike.
12.1 Axar to Ashwin, no run, arm ball on a length, cut to short third
12.2Axar to Ashwin, 1 run, Fuller on middle, sweeps it to deep square leg
12.3Axar to DDP, no run, length ball around off, pushed back.
12.4Axar to DDP,SIX!! Length ball on off stump, switch hits it over short third man
12.5Axar to DDP,SIX!! Fuller this time on middle, comes down and hammers it straight down the ground
12.6Axar to DDP, 1 run
20:27
RR 83/2 after 12 overs
Kuldeep to bowl, Ashwin is on strike.
11.1 Kuldeep to Ashwin, 1 run, full toss, comes down the track, pushed to long on
11.2Kuldeep to DDP, 1 run, floated around off, driven to long off
11.3Kuldeep to Ashwin, 1 run, tossed up on leg stump, comes down the track and flicks it to deep mid wicket
11.4Kuldeep to DDP, 1 run, back of a length, around off stump, cut away to deep cover
11.5Kuldeep to Ashwin,SIX!! Floated on middle stump, comes down, slams it straight down the ground
11.6Kuldeep to Ashwin, 1 run
20:21
RR 72/2 after 11 overs
Shardul to bowl, DDP is on strike.
10.1 Shardul to DDP, no run, no run, length ball on off stump, punched to cover
10.2Shardul to DDP, 1 run, length ball on leg stump, clipped to backward square leg
10.3Shardul to Ashwin, 2 runs, fuller around off stump, driven to deep extra cover
10.4Shardul to Ashwin, no run, banged in short, goes for a pull, misses, hits him on his grill
10.5Shardul to Ashwin, no run, back of a length, outside off, slash and a miss
10.6Shardul to Ashwin, 1 run
20:16
RR 68/2 after 10 overs
Kuldeep to bowl, Ashwin is on strike.
9.1 Kuldeep to Ashwin, 1 run, length ball on off stump, pushed to mid wicket
9.2Kuldeep to DDP, no run, fuller on leg stump, jammed back to bowler
9.3Kuldeep to DDP, 1 run, short of length around off stump, tucked wide of short third
9.4Kuldeep to Ashwin, 1 run, fuller around off stump, driven to deep cover
9.5Kuldeep to DDP, 1 run, floated on off stump, driven to deep point
9.6Kuldeep to Ashwin, no run
20:12
RR 64/2 after 9 overs
Marsh to bowl, Jaiswal is on strike.
8.1 Marsh to Jaiswal, OUT! Caught! Moves to outside leg stump, follows him, bowls a short of length, pulls it to Lalit at deep square leg.
Here's DDP.
8.2Marsh to DDP,FOUR!! Full outside off, driven wide of third
8.3Marsh to DDP, 1 run, length ball outside off, punches it to deep extra cover
8.4Marsh to Ashwin, 1 run, length ball on middle and leg, tucked to fine leg
8.5Marsh to DDP,FOUR!! Short ball on leg stump, pulls it fine of fine leg
8.6Marsh to DDP, no run
20:04
RR 54/1 after 8 overs
Kuldeep to bowl, Jaiswal is on strike.
7.1 Kuldeep to Jaiswal, 1 run, flat around middle, turns to outside off, clipped to deep mid wicket
7.2Kuldeep to Ashwin, 1 run, flat around off stump, steered to deep mid wicket
7.3Kuldeep to Jaiswal, 1 run, length ball on middle and off, punchesto cover
7.4Kuldeep to Ashwin, 1 run, Fuller outside off, comes down, clipped to long on
7.5Kuldeep to Jaiswal. 1 run, full and wide outside off, slapped to deep cover
7.6Kuldeep to Ashwin, 1 run
20:00
RR 49/1 after 7 overs
Marsh to bowl, Ashwin is on strike.
6.1Marsh to Ashwin, 1 run, length ball on off stump, steered to long leg
6.2 Marsh to Jaiswal, 1 run, Fuller outside off, goes for a drive, thick edge flies to third
6.3Marsh to Ashwin, 1 run, Short ball outside off, pulled to deep mid wicket
6.4Marsh to Jaiswal, 1 run, fuller on leg stump, driven to long on
6.5Marsh to Ashwin, 1 run, back of a length, wide outside off, cut away to deep point
6.6Marsh to Jaiswal, 1 run
19:55
RR 43/1 after 6 overs
Axar to bowl, Ashwin is on strike.
5.1 Axar to Ashwin, no run
5.2Axar to Ashwin,no run, length ball on his pads, clipped to short fine leg
5.3Axar to Ashwin,FOUR!! Short ball outside off, cut away behind point
5.4Axar to Ashwin,SIX!! Fuller this time, comes down the track, and times it over long on
5.5Axar to Ashwin, 1 run, short ball around middle and leg, tucked to square leg
5.6 Axar to Jaiswal, no run
19:51
RR 32/1 after 5 overs
Shardul to bowl, Ashwin is on strike.
4.1 Shardul to Ashwin, no run, full outside off, swinging away, driven to extra cover
4.2Shardul to Ashwin,FOUR!! Fuller around off stump, flicked over mid wicket fielder
4.3Shardul to Ashwin, no run, Fuller again, this time just outside off, chipped fine of to mid-off fielder
4.4Shardul to Ashwin,FOUR!! Full-on fifth stump, driven on the up through the covers.
4.5Shardul to Ashwin, 1 run, length ball outside off, slapped to deep point
4.6Shardul to Jaiswal, no run
19:46
RR 23/1 after 4 overs
Nortje to bowl, Jaiswal is on strike.
3.1 Nortje to Jaiswal,FOUR!! Full on off stump, driven fine of mid off fielder
3.2Nortje to Jaiswal, no run, full again around off stump, driven to mid off
3.3Nortje to Jaiswal, 1 run, back of a length, slaps it to point
3.4Nortje to Ashwin, no run, length ball shaping in, pushed to cover
3.5Nortje to Ashwin, 1 run, lenght ball on middle stump, pushed to third
3.6Nortje to Jaiswal,SIX!! back of a length, around off stump, slapped over third
19:39
RR 11/1 after 3 overs
Sakaria to bowl Buttler is on strike.
2.1 Sakaria to Buttler, no run, back of a length, around off stump, pushed back to bowler
2.2Sakaria to Buttler, no run, touch fuller on off stump, pushed to mid off
2.3Sakaria to Buttler, no run, length ball on middle stump, angling away, pushed back to bowler
2.4Sakaria to Buttler, no run, length ball on middle and leg, shaping away, pushed to cover
2.5Sakaria to Buttler, wide
2.5 Sakaria to Buttler, OUT! Caught! Fuller on middle stump, trying to muscle it, drills it to Shardul at mid on.
Here's Ashwin.
2.6Sakaria to Ashwin, no run
19:35
RR 10/0 after 2 overs
Nortje to bowl, Buttler is on strike.
1.1 Nortje to Buttler,FOUR!! Low full toss outside off, pushed wide of cover.
1.2Nortje to Buttler, 1 run, length ball outside off, slashes it to third
1.3Nortje to Jaiswal, no run, length ball around off stump, extra bounce as he looks to niudge it to third, misses
1.4Nortje to Jaiswal, no run, Fuller around off stump, driven to mid off
1.5Nortje to Jaiswal, no run, length ball around off stump, pushed back to bowler
1.6Nortje to Jaiswal, no run
19:28
RR 5/0 after 1 over
Sakaria to start for DC. Jaiswal is on strike.
0.1Sakaria to Jaiswal, 1 run, back of a length, comes down the track and dabs it to square leg
0.2Sakaria toButtler, wide
0.2Sakaria to Buttler, 1 run, length ball around off stump, punched to deep cover
0.3Sakaria to Jaiswal, 1 run, back of a length, outside off, steered to thrid
0.4Sakaria to Buttler, no run, touch fuller on the off stump, goes with the angle, and beats the outside edge, goes past his thigh pad.
0.5Sakaria to Buttler, no run, length ball on middle stump, driven to mid off
0.6Sakaria to Buttler,1 run
19:27
The match is about to get underway. The two umpires have made their way to the middle. DC players are on the field and in a huddle. RR openers Jos Buttler and Yashasvi Jaiswal march to the middle. We are all in readiness for the match to begin.
Rajasthan Royals(Playing XI): Yashasvi Jaiswal, Jos Buttler, Sanju Samson(w/c), Devdutt Padikkal, Rassie van der Dussen, Riyan Parag, Ravichandran Ashwin, Trent Boult, Prasidh Krishna, Yuzvendra Chahal, Kuldeep Sen
18:59
Toss
Delhi Capitals won the toss and chose to bowl first
18:23
DC face RR test in do-or-die match to make play-off push | IPL 2022 Rajasthan Royals vs Delhi Capitals: Team Analysis
The Delhi Capitals and Rajasthan Royals will go head-to-head in the 58th match of this season's IPL, in what is a must-win for the former, in order to keep their play-off hopes alive. While Rajasthan will be eyeing to go the second spot with a victory. Read more
18:22
RR eyes to secure playoffs berth against DC
In Wednesday's match between Rajasthan Royals and Delhi Capitals at the DY Patil Stadium, the Sanju Samson-led side have brighter chances to defeat Rishabh Pant & Co. to seal their spot in the playoffs, feels former India all-rounder Irfan Pathan.
Rajasthan Royals are currently placed at the third spot in the points table with 14 points in 11 matches while Delhi are at fifth place with 10 points in as many matches.
