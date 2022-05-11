IPL 2022 | Rajasthan Royals vs Delhi Capitals: Sakaria removes Buttler, Ashwin comes in next
updated: May 11 2022, 19:50 ist
The Delhi Capitals and Rajasthan Royals will go head-to-head in the 58th match of this season's IPL, in what is a must-win for the former, in order to keep their play-off hopes alive. Stay tuned for live updates from the match.
19:46
RR 23/1 after 4 overs
Nortje to bowl, Jaiswal is on strike.
3.1 Nortje to Jaiswal,FOUR!! Full on off stump, driven fine of mid off fielder
3.2Nortje to Jaiswal, no run, full again around off stump, driven to mid off
3.3Nortje to Jaiswal, 1 run, back of a length, slaps it to point
3.4Nortje to Ashwin, no run, length ball shaping in, pushed to cover
3.5Nortje to Ashwin, 1 run, lenght ball on middle stump, pushed to third
3.6Nortje to Jaiswal,SIX!! back of a length, around off stump, slapped over third
19:39
RR 11/1 after 3 overs
Sakaria to bowl Buttler is on strike.
2.1 Sakaria to Buttler, no run, back of a length, around off stump, pushed back to bowler
2.2Sakaria to Buttler, no run, touch fuller on off stump, pushed to mid off
2.3Sakaria to Buttler, no run, length ball on middle stump, angling away, pushed back to bowler
2.4Sakaria to Buttler, no run, length ball on middle and leg, shaping away, pushed to cover
2.5Sakaria to Buttler, wide
2.5 Sakaria to Buttler, OUT! Caught! Fuller on middle stump, trying to muscle it, drills it to Shardul at mid on.
Here's Ashwin.
2.6Sakaria to Ashwin, no run
19:35
RR 10/0 after 2 overs
Nortje to bowl, Buttler is on strike.
1.1 Nortje to Buttler,FOUR!! Low full toss outside off, pushed wide of cover.
1.2Nortje to Buttler, 1 run, length ball outside off, slashes it to third
1.3Nortje to Jaiswal, no run, length ball around off stump, extra bounce as he looks to niudge it to third, misses
1.4Nortje to Jaiswal, no run, Fuller around off stump, driven to mid off
1.5Nortje to Jaiswal, no run, length ball around off stump, pushed back to bowler
1.6Nortje to Jaiswal, no run
19:28
RR 5/0 after 1 over
Sakaria to start for DC. Jaiswal is on strike.
0.1Sakaria to Jaiswal, 1 run, back of a length, comes down the track and dabs it to square leg
0.2Sakaria toButtler, wide
0.2Sakaria to Buttler, 1 run, length ball around off stump, punched to deep cover
0.3Sakaria to Jaiswal, 1 run, back of a length, outside off, steered to thrid
0.4Sakaria to Buttler, no run, touch fuller on the off stump, goes with the angle, and beats the outside edge, goes past his thigh pad.
0.5Sakaria to Buttler, no run, length ball on middle stump, driven to mid off
0.6Sakaria to Buttler,1 run
19:27
The match is about to get underway. The two umpires have made their way to the middle. DC players are on the field and in a huddle. RR openers Jos Buttler and Yashasvi Jaiswal march to the middle. We are all in readiness for the match to begin.
Rajasthan Royals(Playing XI): Yashasvi Jaiswal, Jos Buttler, Sanju Samson(w/c), Devdutt Padikkal, Rassie van der Dussen, Riyan Parag, Ravichandran Ashwin, Trent Boult, Prasidh Krishna, Yuzvendra Chahal, Kuldeep Sen
18:59
Toss
Delhi Capitals won the toss and chose to bowl first
18:23
DC face RR test in do-or-die match to make play-off push | IPL 2022 Rajasthan Royals vs Delhi Capitals: Team Analysis
The Delhi Capitals and Rajasthan Royals will go head-to-head in the 58th match of this season's IPL, in what is a must-win for the former, in order to keep their play-off hopes alive. While Rajasthan will be eyeing to go the second spot with a victory. Read more
18:22
RR eyes to secure playoffs berth against DC
In Wednesday's match between Rajasthan Royals and Delhi Capitals at the DY Patil Stadium, the Sanju Samson-led side have brighter chances to defeat Rishabh Pant & Co. to seal their spot in the playoffs, feels former India all-rounder Irfan Pathan.
Rajasthan Royals are currently placed at the third spot in the points table with 14 points in 11 matches while Delhi are at fifth place with 10 points in as many matches.
