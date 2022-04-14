IPL 2022 | Rajasthan Royals vs Gujarat Titans Highlights: Titans prevail over Royals as they win by 37 runs

A match that was dominated by Gujarat Titans right from their first innings and that momentum went when they were bowling. Jos Buttler was the only silver lining in an otherwise dismissal performance from the Royals' batters. The debutant Yash Dayal after a hammering from Jos Buttler initially picked three wickets in his first over. While GT's captain Hardik Pandya was all over the place, with a stump-shattering run out to get rid of Sanju Samson.