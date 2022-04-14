IPL 2022 | Rajasthan Royals vs Gujarat Titans Live: Matthew Wade and GT are off to a flyer
updated: Apr 14 2022, 19:34 ist
DH is covering every match of the Indian Premier League 2022. Follow our live ball-by-ball updates from Match 24 between the Rajasthan Royals and the Gujarat Titans at the DY Patil Stadium in Mumbai.
19:26
GT 12/0 after 1 over
James Neesham to bowl, Matthew Wade is on strike.
0.1Neesham to Wade,FOUR!! Yorker on leg stump, flicked to backward square
0.2Neesham to Wade, no run, full on fourth stump, driven to mid off
0.3Neesham to Wade, no run, full on fifth stump, driven to mid on
0.4Neesham to Wade,FOUR!! low full, wide of offstump, crunched through cover.
0.5Neesham to Wade, no run, short and cut to point.
0.6Neesham to Wade,FOUR!!
19:25
The match is about to get underway. The two umpires have made their way to the middle. RR players are on the field and in a huddle. GT openers Shubman Gill and Matthew Wade march to the middle. We are all in readiness for the match to begin.
19:04
Teams
Gujarat Titans: Matthew Wade(w), Shubman Gill, Vijay Shankar, Hardik Pandya(c), David Miller, Abhinav Manohar, Rahul Tewatia, Rashid Khan, Lockie Ferguson, Mohammed Shami, Yash Dayal
Rajasthan Royals: Jos Buttler, Devdutt Padikkal, Sanju Samson(w/c), Rassie van der Dussen, Shimron Hetmyer, Ravichandran Ashwin, Riyan Parag, James Neesham, Kuldeep Sen, Prasidh Krishna, Yuzvendra Chahal
19:00
Toss
Rajasthan Royals have won the toss and elected to bowl first.
18:54
Lethal poweplay bowling is where Rajasthan Royals are strong
One of their biggest strength this year hasbeen the ability to pick wickets in the powerplays which derails the opposition teams. Trent Boult and Prasidh Krishna share the spoils amongst them during the powerplays.
18:53
Gujarat and Pandya can rely on ace spinner Rashid Khan
Rashid Khan’s bowling in the middle overs has been the biggest strength of GT this season. His bowling can be divided into 2 phases i.e., one between 7-12 overs and the other between 12-16 overs of the innings.
18:52
A battle royale is on the cards when Hardik Pandya’s Gujarat Titans take on the Sanju Samson-led Rajasthan Royals tonight
