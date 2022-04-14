IPL 2022 | Rajasthan Royals vs Gujarat Titans Live: Yash Dayal on his debut has 2 wickets, Royals are 5 down
IPL 2022 | Rajasthan Royals vs Gujarat Titans Live: Yash Dayal on his debut has 2 wickets, Royals are 5 down
updated: Apr 14 2022, 22:38 ist
DH is covering every match of the Indian Premier League 2022. Follow our live ball-by-ball updates from Match 24 between the Rajasthan Royals and the Gujarat Titans at the DY Patil Stadium in Mumbai.
22:31
RR 94/5 after 11 overs
Dayal to bowl, Hetmyer is on strike
10.1 Dayal to Hetmyer, 1 leg bye, yorker on his pads,
10.2Dayal to Rassie, no run, slow, wide outside off, driven to mid off, Hetmyer takes off and Hardik Pandya again hits the stumps at no striker end. Not out this time.
10.3Dayal to Rassie,OUT!! CAUGHT!! Pitched up this time, angling away and outside edge to keeper.
RIyan Parag is new batter.
10.4Dayal to Parag,FOUR!! Touch short and outside edge runs wide of keeper.
10.5Dayal to Parag, no run
10.6Dayal to Parag, no run
22:24
RR 89/4 after 10 overs
Hardik to bowl, Rassie is on strike,
9.1Hardik to Rassie, 1 run, touch short and pulled to deep square leg.
9.2Hardik to Hetmyer, no run, full on middle, defended
9.3Hardik to Hetmyer, 1 run, touch fuller on middle edged to third man
9.4Hardik to Rassie, wide, short down the legside
9.4Hardik to Rassie, 1 run, offcutter, on his pads, flicked to deep square leg
9.5Hardik to Hetmyer, 1 run, slower boucner and pulled to deep square
9.6Hardik to Rassie, 2 runs
22:20
RR 82/4 after 9 overs
Rashid to bowl, Hetmyer is on strike.
8.1Rashid to Hetmyer, no run, flatter around middle, flicked to mid wicket
8.2Rashid to Hetmyer, 3 runs, flat on off stump, cut to deep cover
8.3Rashid to Rassie, no run, tossed up, googly around middle, tucked to fine leg
8.4Rashid to Rassie, 1 leg bye. flatter and quicker, misses googly
8.5Rashid to Hetmyer, 2 runs,full on legs, flicks it to deep fine leg
8.6Rashid to Hetmyer, no run
22:15
RR 76/4 after 8 overs
Lockie to bowl, Samson is on strike.
7.1 Lockie to Samson, no run, touch fuller on off and driven to cover
7.2 Lockie to Samson, no run, length ball, pushed to point
7.3Lockie to Samson, OUT!! RUNOUT!!full and straight, hit to mid on and he hits the timber at non striker end.Samson keeps running!
Shimron Hetmyer is new batter.
7.4Lockie to Rasie, no run, full and tucked to mid wicket
7.5Lockie to Rassie, 1 run
7.6Lockie to Hetmyer, 1 run
22:04
RR 74/3 after 7 overs
Tewatia to bowl, Samson is on strike.
6.1 Tewatia to Samson, 1 run
6.2Tewatia to Rassie, 1 run. short and tucked to backward square
6.3Tewatia to Samson,SIX!! Flighted on his legs, launches it over wide long on
6.4Tewatia to Samson, no run, fuller on off, defended
6.5Tewatia to Samson, no run, flatter outside off, dabbed to point
6.6Tewatia to Samson, 1 run
21:57
RR 65/3 after 6 overs
Lockie to bowl, Ashwin is on strike.
5.1 Lockie to Ashiwn,OUT! CAUGHT! Full and on fourth stump, Ashiwn rocks back and tries to slice it over covers but Miller takes it low to his left.
Sanju Samson is new batter.
5.2Lockie to Samson, no run, length ball, worked away to sqaure.
5.3Lockie to Samson, 2 runs, Touch fuller on off, driven through extra cover
5.4Lockie to Samson, 1 run, touch short, dabbed to third man
5.5Lockie to Buttler,SIX!! Short and moves to his off side and ramps it over keeper. 50 for Jos Buttler.
5.6Lockie to Buttler,OUT!! Bowled'im! Yorker on off stump, straight through his defense
21:52
RR 56/1 after 5 overs
Rashid to bowl, Ashwin is on strike.
4.1 Rashid to Ashwin, no run, quick around off stump, slapped to cover.
4.2Rashid to Ashwin,SIX!! Spinner taking on spinner!! Googly, full on his stumps, goes down the ground.
4.3Rashid to Ashwin, no run, googly, flighted on offstump, inside egde to short fine leg
4.4Rashid to Ashwin, 1 run, googly, length and tugged to mid wicket
4.5Rashid to Buttler, no run, googly, full and defended back to bowler
4.6Rashid to Buttler,Full, googly, he goes to backfoot and ball hits his pads. GT Review! Wade was saying it was turning too far. Hardik still reviews. Missing leg
21:46
RR 49/1 after 4 overs
Dayal to bowl, Buttler is on strike.
3.1 Dayal to Buttler, FOUR!! Length ball on off stump, punched it through cover.
3.2Dayal to Buttler, no run, Short, bowled on off stump, mistimes the pull.
3.3Dayal to Buttler, FOUR!! Short this time outside off, clears his front leg, and slaps it over mid on.
3.4Dayal to Buttler,SIX!! NO RESPITE FOR DEBUTANT!! Touch short, clears his front leg and hammers it over deep mid wicket.
3.5Dayal to Buttler, no run, around the wicket, touch full, mistimes his pull
3.6Dayal to Buttler, FOUR!! Wide, yorker and driven through covers
21:41
RR 31/1 after 3 overs
Shami to bowl, Buttler is on strike.Ravichandran Ashwin today at 3.
2.1 Shami to Buttler, no run, length ball, goes for a ramp, missed it.
2.2Shami to Buttler, 1 run, short and pulled to deep square.
2.3Shami to Ashwin, no run, length ball, on off stump, pushed to mid wicket
2.4Shami to Ashwin, 1 run, back of length, goes for a pull and outside goes to third man
2.5Shami to Buttler, 1 run, touch short, dropped to point.
2.6Shami to Ashwin, no run
21:36
GT 28/1 after 2 overs
Dayal to bowl, Buttler is on strike.
1.1 Dayal to Buttler, FOUR!! Length ball on legs, tucked to fine leg
1.2Dayal to Buttler, no run, shortens the length and mistimed towards cover point
1.3Dayal to Buttler,FOUR!!Short length on fourth stump, slapped through cover point
1.4Dayal to Buttler,SIX!! HE IS ON FIRE!! touch fuller outside off, ramps it over short fine leg
1.5Dayal to Buttler, 1 run, Finally a single! Phew! Yash Dayal, full on his legs, dabbed to square leg.
1.6Dayal to DDP,OUT!! CAUGHT!! REDEMPTION! Short and wide, looks to hit it over point and edges it to Gill at slip.
21:27
RR 13/0 after 1 over
Mohammad Shami to bowl. Jos Buttler is on strike.
0.1Shami to Buttler, NOT OUT!!Full on his legs, he looks to,flick it, keeper appeals as therewas noise as the ball passed the bat. GT reiview!
0.2Shami to Buttler,FOUR!! full and wide, driven through extra cover.
0.3Shami to Buttler,FOUR!! full on his pads, moves two steps and he flicks it to square leg
0.4Shami to Buttler,FOUR!! Full and straight, flicked infront of mid wicket
0.5Shami to Buttler, no run, length and driven back.
0.6Shami to Buttler, 1 run
21:26
The match is about to get underway. The two umpires have made their way to the middle. GT players are on the field and in a huddle. RR openers Devdutt Paddikal and Jos Buttler march to the middle. We are all in readiness for the match to begin.
21:10
GT 192/4 after 20 overs
Prasidh to bowl, Hardik is on strike
19.1Prasidh to Hardik, wide
19.1Prasidh to Hardik, no run
19.2Prasidh to Hardik,SIX!! goes wide, full toss and slashed over deep cover
19.3Prasidh to Hardik, 1 run, around the wicket, wide yorker, inside edge to fine leg
19.4Prasidh to Miller, no run, fast and straight, swing and a miss.
19.5Prasidh to Miller, 1 run, slow full toss on stumps, dabbed to long on
19.6Prasidh to Hardik,FOUR!! wide, full toss and inside goes behind keeper
21:04
GT 179/4 after 19 overs
Sen to bowl, Hardik is on strike.
18.1Sen to Hardik, 1 run, low full toss on fourth stump, punched to deep cover
18.2Sen to Miller,FOUR!! Wide yorker, manages to hit it over backward point
18.3Sen to Miller,SIX!! Length ball on fourth stump, crunched over long on
18.4Sen to Miller, 2runs, length ball, outside off, tapped to deep extra cover
18.5Sen to MIller,FOUR!! Length again, wide outside off, smashed over deep extra cover
18.6Sen to Miller,FOUR!! wide full toss and over the short third man it goes
20:57
GT 158/4 after 18 overs
Prasidh to bowl, Hardik is on strike
17.1Prasidh to Hardik, FOUR!! Full and wide, slammed through deep extra cover.
17.2Prasidh to Hardik, 1 run, wide of off, length ball, punched to deep extra cover./
17.3Prasidh to Miller, no run, wide yorker, swing and a miss
17.4Prasidh to Miller, no run, off cutter, spins away infront of him, full.
17.5Prasidh to Miller,FOUR!! Short and smacked to deep square leg.
17.6Prasidh to MIller,FOUR!! yorker on fifith stump, hammered down the ground
20:53
GT 145/4 after 17 overs
Ashwin to bowl, Hardik is on strike.
16.1 Ashwin to Hardik, yorker on legs, swing and a miss.
16.2Ashwin to Hardik, wide
16.2Ashwin to Hardik, 2 runs, flat and quick hit to deep mid wicket
16.3Ashwin to Hardik, no run
16.4Ashwin to Hardik, 1run, full on legs, hit to wide long on
16.5Ashwin to Miller, no run, flat and hits him back pad, going down
16.6Ashwin to Miller, 2 runs
20:46
GT 139/4 after 16 overs
Chahal to bowl, Manohar is on strike.
15.1 Chahal to Manohar, wide
15.1Chahal to Manohar, no run
15.2Chahal to Manohar, 1 run, flighted wide of off stump, hits his toe end and goes to cover
15.3Chahal to Hardik, flat and quick, punched to long off
15.4Chahal to Manohar,SIX!! Slow, flighted and wide, fetched it from there and hits it over deep mid wicket
15.5Chahal to Manohar,OUT!! Flat and quick on middle stump, goes for slog sweep, top edge and Ashwin takes it comfortably at short fine leg.
Davind Miller is new batter.
15.6Chahal to Miller, no run
20:42
GT 130/3 after 15 overs
Ashwin to bowl, Hardik is on strike.
14.1 Ashwin to Hardik, no run, short on middle.
14.2Ashwin to Hardik, 2 runs, carrom ball, short and wide, pulled to long off
14.3Ashwin to Hardik,SIX!! Full on middle stump, hammered down the ground.
14.4Ashwin to Hardik,SIX!! Short, slow and bludgeoned over deep mid wicket
14.5Ashwin to Hardik, 1 run
14.6Ashwin to Manohar, 1 run
20:33
GT 114/3 after 14 overs
Sen to bowl, Hardik is on strike.
13.1Sen to Hardik,FOUR!! Full and on fifth stump, hammers it down the ground.
13.2Sen to Hardik, no run, length ball, moves away.
13.3Sen to Hardik, FOUR!! length ball on fourth stump, slashes it to deep cover. 50 for HP.
13.4Sen to Hardik, no run, short and mean bouncer aimed at his head.
13.5Sen to Hardik, 1 run, length ball on middle, and pushed to long on
13.6Sen to Manohar,FOUR!! Full and on fourth stump, slashed it to deep cover
20:28
GT 101/3 after 13 overs
Chahal to bowl, Manohar is on strike.
12.1 Chahal to Manohar,FOUR!! Full and comes down the ground, lofts it over his head.
12.2Chahal to Manohar,SIX!! Loopy leg break wide outside off, goes inside out over extra cover.
12.3Chahal to Manohar, 1 run, flat, touch full, googly and dabbed to point
12.4Chahal to Hardik, 1 run, short and tucked to mid wicket
12.5Chahal to Manohar, 1 run, short and wide, pushed to cover
12.6Chahal to Hardik, 1 run
20:23
GT 87/3 after 12 overs
Nesham to bowl, Manohar is on strike.
11.1Nesham to Manohar, 1 run.
11.2Nesham to Hardik, FOUR!!, length and pulled to wide of long.
11.3Nesham to Hardik, 1 run,full toss, and driven to extra cover
11.4Nesham to Manohar, 2 runs, slow, full and wide, sliced over backward point
11.5Nesham to Manohar, 1 run, full and wide, edges goes to square leg
11.6Nesham to Hardik, no run
20:18
GT 78/3 after 11 overs
Ashwin to bowl, Hardik is on strike.
10.1Ashwin to Hardik, 1 run, slow, short and pulled to long on
10.2Ashwin to Manohar, no run, length carrom ball, didn't read it, stumped?Umpire review! Not out!
10.3Ashwin to Manohar, no run, carrom ball, flat and quick, another play and a miss
10.4Ashwin to Manohar, FOUR!! flat, quick on legs, pulls it to backward square
10.5Ashwin to Manohar, 1 run, slow, on middle, pushed to cover
10.6Ashwin to Hardik, no run
20:15
GT 72/3 after 10 overs
Chahal to bowl, Hardik is on strike.
9.1 Chahal to Hardik, 1 run, flighted on middle and hits down the ground.
9.2Chahal to Manohar, 1 run, flighted wide of off, hits it inside edge
9.3Chahal to Hardik, no run, flat on leg stump, missed paddle sweep.
9.4Chahal to Hardik, 1 run, slow, flighted outside leg, pushed to mid wicket
9.5Chahal to Manohar, 1 run,flat, short and wide, cut infront of cover.
9.6Chahal to Hardik, 1 run
20:12
GT 67/3 after 9 overs
Ashiwn to bowl,Hardik is on strike.
8.1 Ashiwn to Hardik, 1 run, full and pushed to long off
8.2Ashiwn to Manohar, 1 run, short and pulled to deep square
8.3Ashiwn to Hardik, 2 runs, short and wide, cut awya to deep cover
8.4Ashiwn to Hardik, 1 run, short on off, defended back to bowlers
8.5Ashiwn to Manohar, no run, carrom ball on off stump, defended.
8.6Ashiwn to Manohar, no run
20:07
GT 62/3 after 8 overs
Neesham to bowl, Manohar is on strike.
7.1 Neesham to Manohar, 1 run, length outside off, driven to deep cover.
7.2Neesham to Hardik, 1 run, slow bouncer and dabbed to third man
7.3Neesham to Manohar, no run, slow bouncer and defended to bowler.
7.4Neesham to Manohar,1 run, length on fourth stump, guided to third man.
7.5Neesham to Hardik, 1 run, yorker and tucked to dep square.
7.6Neesham to Manohar,FOUR!! Outside edge goes past keeper
20:00
GT 54/3 after 7 overs
Parag tobowl, Hardik is on strike.
6.1 Parag to Hardik,SIX!! length ball, wide, smashed over bowler's head.
6.2Parag to Hardik, 1 run, full on leg stump, slammed to wide long on
6.3Parag to Gill,FOUR!! Short and jabbed to deep square
6.4Parag to Gill,OUT!! CAUGHT!! Tossed up on fifth stump, hits it straight to Hetmyer at long on.
Abhinav Manohar is new batter.
6.5Parag to Manohar, no run, full on off stump, defended.
6.6Parag to Manohar, 1 run
19:55
GT 42/2 after 6 overs
Prasidh to bowl, Hardik is on strike.
5.1 Prasidh to Hardik, no run, length ball, cramped him.
5.2Prasidh to Hardik, no run, yorker on off stump, driven to mid off
5.3Prasidh to Hardik, 1 run, yorker on fourth, squeezes it to third man.
5.4Prasidh to Gill, 1 run, length on his pads, tucked to deep square
5.5Prasidh to Hardik, 1 run, full on off, driven to long on
5.6Prasidh to Gill, Full toss, above waist,no ball
5.6 Prasidh to Gill - free hit - FOUR!! full and straight squeezes it to cover
19:50
GT 34/2 after 5 overs
Sen to bowl, Gill is on strike.
4.1 Sen to Gill, 1 run, length and driven to mid off
4.2Sen to Hardik,FOUR!! Short and wide, slapped over the bowler's head
4.3Sen to Hardik,FOUR!! Short and wide, swatted over deep cover
4.4Sen to Hardik,FOUR!! Full and straight, drives and outside edge goes to third man,
4.5Sen to Hardik, no run, length ball, wide, slapped to extra cover.
4.6Sen to Hardik, 1 run
19:46
GT 20/2 after 4 overs
Chahal to bowl, Hardik Pandya is on strike.
3.1 Chahal to Hardik, 1 run, flighted on the stumps,driven to long off
3.2Chahal to Gill, 1 run, full on leg stump, tucked to mid wicket.
3.3Chahal to Hardik, 1 run, full on middle stump, driven to long off
3.4Chahal to Gill, no run, flat and a flipper, skidded on, cuts it to point
3.5Chahal to Gill, no run, slow and flighted on off stump, defended.
3.6Chahal to Gill, 1 run
19:40
GT 16/2 after 3 overs
Kuldeep Sen to bowl, Shankar is on strike.
2.1Kuldeep Sen to Shankar, 1 run, full on fourth stump, dabbed to cover
2.2Kuldeep Sen to Gill, 1 run, good length and tucked to square leg.
2.3Kuldeep Sen to Shankar, no run, length ball, comes back in, cut him in half.
2.4Kuldeep Sen to Shankar, no run, length ball and defended back to bowler
2.5Kuldeep Sen to Shankar,OUT!! Short and wide, chases it and edges it keeper.
Hardik Pandya is new batter.
2.6Kuldeep Sen to Shankar, 1 run
19:34
GT 13/1 after 2 overs
Prasidh to bowl, Shubman Gill is on strike
1.1Prasidh to Gill, no run, Short and wide, pulled to mid on
1.2Prasidh to Gill, 1 run,RUN OUT!! Wade gone!! short on to his body pushed to covers.Matthew Wade runs and van der Dussen hits the stumps at batting end.
Vijay Shankar is new batter.
1.3Prasidh to Shankar, no run, touch fuller and defended to bowler
1.4Prasidh to Shankar, slow and full, defended back to bowler.
1.5Prasidh to Shankar, 1 run, full and guided to point
1.6Prasidh to Gill, no run
19:26
GT 12/0 after 1 over
James Neesham to bowl, Matthew Wade is on strike.
0.1Neesham to Wade,FOUR!! Yorker on leg stump, flicked to backward square
0.2Neesham to Wade, no run, full on fourth stump, driven to mid off
0.3Neesham to Wade, no run, full on fifth stump, driven to mid on
0.4Neesham to Wade,FOUR!! low full, wide of offstump, crunched through cover.
0.5Neesham to Wade, no run, short and cut to point.
0.6Neesham to Wade,FOUR!!
19:25
The match is about to get underway. The two umpires have made their way to the middle. RR players are on the field and in a huddle. GT openers Shubman Gill and Matthew Wade march to the middle. We are all in readiness for the match to begin.
19:04
Teams
Gujarat Titans: Matthew Wade(w), Shubman Gill, Vijay Shankar, Hardik Pandya(c), David Miller, Abhinav Manohar, Rahul Tewatia, Rashid Khan, Lockie Ferguson, Mohammed Shami, Yash Dayal
Rajasthan Royals: Jos Buttler, Devdutt Padikkal, Sanju Samson(w/c), Rassie van der Dussen, Shimron Hetmyer, Ravichandran Ashwin, Riyan Parag, James Neesham, Kuldeep Sen, Prasidh Krishna, Yuzvendra Chahal
19:00
Toss
Rajasthan Royals have won the toss and elected to bowl first.
18:54
Lethal poweplay bowling is where Rajasthan Royals are strong
One of their biggest strength this year hasbeen the ability to pick wickets in the powerplays which derails the opposition teams. Trent Boult and Prasidh Krishna share the spoils amongst them during the powerplays.
18:53
Gujarat and Pandya can rely on ace spinner Rashid Khan
Rashid Khan’s bowling in the middle overs has been the biggest strength of GT this season. His bowling can be divided into 2 phases i.e., one between 7-12 overs and the other between 12-16 overs of the innings.
18:52
A battle royale is on the cards when Hardik Pandya’s Gujarat Titans take on the Sanju Samson-led Rajasthan Royals tonight
