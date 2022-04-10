IPL 2022 | Rajasthan Royals vs Lucknow Super Giants Highlights: Chahal and 'Hit'myer help Royals prevail over Super Giants

After a sensational end from Shimron Hetmyer in the first innings and some swinging deliveries from Trent Boult in the first over. The LSG never really recovered after that. LSG missed quite a few tricks with their batting order failing to fire when needed. Ravichandran Ashwin with his tight bowling added pressure and it was Yuzvendra Chahal with his loopy leg breaks that bamboozled LSG batters and Kuldeep Sen's sensational last over helped Rajasthan Royals cross the line against Lucknow Supergiants.
RR won by 3 runs
Kuldeep Sen to bowl last over, Avesh Khan is on strike
They require 15 runs
19.1Sen to Avesh, 1 run, Full toss and on his stumps, he hits it to long off
19.2Sen to Stoinis, no run, Full and wide, smashes it straight to extra cover
19.3Sen toStoinis, no run, Slower one. Full and straight, he looks to ramp it, misses it
14 runs in 3 balls
19.4Sen toStoinis, no run, Swing and a miss! Full and wide. He cannot put bat on ball
3 dot balls in a row.
19.5Sen toStoinis,FOUR!! Full and wide, hoicks it and ball takes the outside edge over short third man
19.6 Sen toStoinis,SIX!! KULDEEP SEN WHAT AN OVER! SLOWER ONE AND WHIPS IT TO DEEP MID WICKET.
LSG 151/8 after 19 overs
Prasidh to bowl,Stoinis is on strike
18.1Prasidh to Stoinis, wide
18.2Prasidh to Stoinis,FOUR!! Full and on his stumps, he moved away from the stumps and flicks it to long leg
18.2Prasidh to Stoinis, 2 runs, full on his stumps, heaves it to deep mid wicket
18.3Prasidh to Stoinis,SIX!! Smacks that! Low full toss, and fired over bowler's head
18.4Prasidh to Stoinis, no run, Full toss and hits it to long on. Want the strike and does not run
18.5Prasidh to Stoinis, no run, Short. Swing and a miss.Samson reviews! Broad daylight between ball and bat. Review lost!
18.6Prasidh to Stoinis,SIX! Full toss and hammers it down the ground
LSG 132/8 after 18 overs
Chahal to bowl, Stoinis is on strike
17.1Chahal to Stoinis,SIX!! Short and on his body, he sends it into deep mid wicket
17.2Chahal to Stoinis, no run, flat and wide, hits to long off.
17.3Chahal to Stoinis, 1 run, Slow and wide, cuts it to deep extra cover
17.4Chahal to Chameera, wide
17.4Chahal to Chameera, Flat and quick, defended back to bowler
17.5Chahal to Chameera, wide
17.5Chahal to Chameera, OUT!!Yorled himself and hits his pad.RR reviews! Umpire has given it not out! Three red.
Avesh Khan is new batter
17.6Chahal to Avesh,SIX! Swings it over deep mid wicket
LSG 116/7 after 17 overs
Boult to bowl, Stoinis is on strike
16.1Boult to Stoinis, 1 run, slower ball, tapped to point
16.2Boult to Chameera, 2 runs, full and wide, driven to deep extra cover
16.3Boult to Chameera, yorker and tapped to deep point
16.4Boult to Stoinis, 1 run, Full and driven down the ground
16.5Boult to Chammera,FOUR!! Short ball, hangs back and pulls it over deep mid wicket
16.6Boult to Chameera, 1 run
LSG 106/7 after 16 overs
Chahal to bowl, QDK is on strike.
15.1Chahal to QDK, 1 run, Flat and wide, slapped to long off
15.2Chahal to Krunal, 3runs, Flat and short, chipped to deep mid wicket
15.3Chahal to QDK,OUT!! Flat and wide, he fetches it from there and hits it straight to deep long on fielder.
Marcus Stoinis is new batter
15.4Chahal to Stoinis, 1 run, short and cut away
15.5Chahal to Krunal,OUT!! Bowled him around his legs. Full, flat and quick. He moves to his off stump to sweep and balls crashes on to stumps.
Dushmantha Chameera is new batter.
15.6Chahal to Chameera,FOUR!! Flighted way outside off, edges and goes to third man
LSG 97/5 after 15 overs
Prasidh tobowl,Krunal is on strike
14.1Prasidh to Krunal, no run, Yorker and defended
14.2Prasidh to Krunal ,FOUR!! Slower ball, fuller length and on his pads, flicks it over deep mid wicket
14.3Prasidh to Krunal, 1 run, Short and quick, swings and hits his toe end and goes to gully
14.4Prasidh to QDK, 1 run, full and wide, hit down the ground
14.5Prasidh to Krunal,FOUR!! Full toss wide outside off, fetches it from there and ramps it over backward square leg
14.6Prasidh to Krunal, no run
LSG 87/5 after 14 overs
Sen to bowl, Krunal is on strike
13.1 Sen to Krunal, 2 runs, Short and wide, cuts it to deep point
13.2Sen to Krunal, 1 run, short and pulled to deep square leg
13.3Sen to QDK, no run, Quick one. Swing and a miss.
13.4Sen to QDK, 1 run, Slower, full and slashed over backward point
13.5Sen to Krunal, 2 runs, Full and on pads, flicked to deep square leg
13.6Sen to Krunal, 1 run
LSG 80/5 after 13 overs
Ashwin to bowl, QDK is on strike.Krunal Pandya is new batter
12.1Ashwin to QDK, 1 run, flighted on pads, clipped to mid wicket
12.2Ashwin to Krunal, 2 runs,Flatter and faster, leading edge runs to third man
12.3Ashwin to Krunal, no run, Flatter and quicket, comes down and defends
12.4Ashwin to Krunal, 1 run, full and hit down the ground
12.5Ashwin to QDK, 1 run,Flighted on leg stump, clipped to deep wicket
12.6Ashwin to Krunal, 1 run
LSG 74/5 after 12 overs
Chahal to bowl, QDK is on strike.
11.1Chahal to QDK, 2 runs, full and hit to deep mid wicket
11.2Chahal to QDK,FOUR!!Flighted and slog sweeps it to deep mid wicket
11.3Chahal to QDK, 1 run, Flighted on legs, flicked to mid wicket
11.4Chahal to Badoni, 1 run, comes down the track and jammed to long on
11.5Chahal to QDK, 1 run, Full and wide, leading edge to point
11.6Chahal to Badoni,OUT!! Flighted, wide, and he comes down the track. Hits it straight to Long off
LSG 65/4 after 11 overs
Ashwin to bowl, Badoni is on strike.
10.1 Ashwin to Badoni, 1 run, full and hit to covers
10.2Ashwin to QDK, no run, reverse sweeps it straight to short third man
10.3Ashwin to QDK, 1 run,Flighted and driven to deep extra cover
10.4Ashwin to Badoni, no run, short and wide, cuts and stopped at poiint
10.5Ashwin to Badoni, 1 run, carrom ball, goes back and clipped to deep mid wicket
10.6Ashwin to QDK, 1 run
LSG 61/4 after 10 overs
Sen to bowl, Hooda is on strike
9.1Sen to Hooda,OUT!! Full and straight. Hooda swings and misses.
Ayush Badoni is new batter
9.2Sen to Badoni, 1 run, short and guided to third man
9.3Sen to QDK, 2 runs, full and heaved to deep mid wicket
9.4Sen to QDK, 1 run, Length and defended to covers
9.5Sen to Badoni, 1 run, Short and guided to third man
9.6Sen to QDK, FOUR!! Low full toss and outside edge to third man
LSG 52/3 after 9 overs
Ashwin to bowl, Hooda is on strike.
8.1Ashwin to Hooda, 1 run, Full ball and punchedto long off
8.2Ashwin to QDK, 1 run, makes room and hits it down the ground
8.3Ashwin to Hooda, no run, Carrom ball, defended straight back
8.4Ashwin to Hooda, 1 run, Short and wide hit to deep point
8.5Ashwin to QDK, 1 run, full and flighted. defended and they scamper for a run
8.6Ashwin to Hooda, 1 run
LSG 47/3 after 8 overs
Chahal to bowl, QDK is on strike
7.1Chahal to QDK, 1 run, Flat and short, clipped to square leg
7.2Chahal to Hooda, 1 run,Full and on legs, flicked to deep square leg
7.3Chahal to QDK, 1 run, Full and clipped to deep mid wicket
7.4Chahal to Hooda, no run, Flighted on leg stump, leading edge to cover
7.5Chahal to Hooda,FOUR!! Skips down and swings to deep mid wikcet
7.6Chahal to Hooda, 1 run
LSG 39/3 after 7 overs
Sen to bowl. Hooda is on strike
6.1 Sen to Hooda, no run, yorler and defended
6.2Sen to Hooda, 1 run, Full and driven to mid-off. quick single
6.3Sen to QDK,SIX!! Short and swivels and pulls it over fine leg
6.4Sen to QDK, no run, Length ball, fast and swing and a miss, noise as the ball passed the bat.
6.5Sen to QDK,1 run, Yorker and hit away to mid wicket
6.6Sen to Hooda, no run
RR 31/3 after 6 overs
Ashwin to bowl, Hooda is on strike.
5.1 Ashwin to Hooda, 1 run, On his stumps, guided to long on
5.2 Ashwin to QDK, Around the wicket. 1 run, full on leg, hit to long off
5.3 Ashwin to Hooda, 1 run, Carrom ball, chipped to mid wicket
5.4 Ashwin to QDK,1 run
5.5 Ashwin to Hooda, 1 run, slighlty short and goes back and defends it to long on
5.6 Ashwin to QDK, no run
LSG 26/3 after 5 overs
Boult to bowl, Hooda is on strike.
4.1 Boult to Hooda, no run, short and defended to point
4.2Boult to Hooda, no run,Full and swings in, hits him on his pads
4.3Boult to Hooda,FOUR!! Short and on off stump, upper cuts it over the fielder
4.4Boult to Hooda, 2 runs, Full and coming back in, flicks it to fine leg
4.5Boult to Hooda, no run, Around the wicket, Short and comes back in. Defended.
4.6Boult to Hooda, 1 run
RR 19/3 after 4 overs
Prasidh to bowl, QDK is on strike.
3.1Prasidh to QDK, 1 leg bye, short and hits his pads
3.2Prasidh to Holder, no run, Full and swing away, drives and misses.
3.3Prasidh to Holder,OUT!! CAUGHT! Short and on his body, he looks to hoick it and Ashwin catches it at mid-on.
Deepak Hooda is new batter
3.4Prasidh to Hooda,FOUR!! Full and swinging away, wide and drive it uppishly over covers
3.5Prasidh to Hooda, no run, Short and hit straight to cover
3.6Prasidh to Hooda, 1 run
RR 13/2 after 3 overs
Boult to bowl, QDK is on strike
2.1Boult to QDK, no run, touch full and defended
2.2Boult to QDK, 3 runs, driven through cover, Buttler dives to save a run
2.3Boult to Holder, no run, Full and driven straight to cover
2.4Boult to Holder, no run, Full and coming in, hits him on his pads
2.5Boult to Holder, no run, no run, Around the wicket, comes down to hoick it, could not connect
2.6Boult to Holder,FOUR! Coming in and inside egde to fine leg
LSG 6/2 after 2 overs
Prasidh to bowl, QDK is on strike
1.1Prasidh to QDK, no run,Around the wicket, swinging in, hits his pads
1.2Prasidh to QDK, 1 run, Short on his body, knocks it to square leg
1.3Prasidh to Holder, no run, Over the wicket, outisde off, he left this one
1.4Prasidh to Holder, no run, touch fuller, swings away, Holder's misses it.
1.5Prasidh to Holder, no run, Length ball, wide and does not connect
1.6Prasidh to Holder, no run
LSG 5/2 after 1 over
Trent Boult to start for RRKL Rahul is on strike.
0.1Boult to KL,OUT!! Around the wicket, massive swing coming toward KL, He was clueless and he was beaten all ends up.
K. Gowtham is new batter
0.2Boult to Gowtham, wide
0.2Boult to Gowtham,OUT!! Over the wicket this time. Pitches on the stump and comes back in and hit his front pads. What a start!
Jason Holderis new batter.
0.3Boult to Holder, no run
0.4Boult to Holder, no run, Full and on fifth stump, defends it to covers
0.5Boult to Holder, no run, On fourtth stump, comes back in.
0.6Boult to Holder,FOUR!! Wide and flies off his bat to third man
The match is about to get underway. The two umpires have made their way to the middle. RR players are on the field and in a huddle. LSG openers Quinton de Kock and KL Rahulmarch to the middle. We are all in readiness for the match to begin.
RR 165/6 after 20 overs
Holder to bowl, Parag is on strike.
19.1Holder to Parag, 1 run, low full toss on his pads, swung away to fine leg
19.2Holder to Hetmyer,SIXX!! Slow and full toss, Bread and butter! Bludgeoned that over deep mid wicket
19.3Holder to Hetmyer, 1 run, Short and wide, moves to off, and hits it to long on
19.4Holder to Parag,SIX!! Slow and again on pads, this time launches it over fine leg
19.5Holder to Parag, Slow and on his body, he reaches for it and Gowtham takes a diving catch at deep square leg
Boult is new batter
19.6Holder to Boult, 2 runs, slow and connects it to deep mid wicket
RR 149/5 after 19 overs
Avesh to bowl, Hetmyer is on strike
18.1Avesh to Hetmyer, 1 run, full and straight hit to long on
18.2Avesh to Ashwin, 1 run, Full and wide, guided to deep cover
Ashwin has retired out, Riyan Parag comes in
18.3Avesh to Hetmyer,SIX!! Short and wide, Slashes it over point
18.4Avesh to Hetmyer,SIX!! Length ball, and launches it over deep mid wicket
18.5Avesh to Hetmyer, 1 run
18.6Avesh to Parag, 1 run
RR 133/4 after 18 overs
Holder to bowl, Ashwin is on strike
17.1Holder to Ashwin, 1 run, Low full toss on legs, he guides it to fine leg
17.2Holder to Hetmyer,SIX!! Full and on the stumps, he clears his front leg and hammers it over wide long on
17.3Holder to Hetmyer, no run, off cutter, he moves on off side to reach it, could not connect
17.4Holder to Hetmyer,FOUR!! Off cutter again this time heaves it over fine leg
17.5Holder to Hetmyer,SIX!! Slow. wide outside off. He has bludgeoned this one down the ground
17.6Holder to Hetmyer, 1 run, off cutter, and hit it point
RR 115/4 after 17 overs
Avesh to bowl, Hetmyer is on strike
16.1Avesh to Hetmyer, 1 run, slower on fourth stump, short hit to point
16.2Avesh to Ashwin, 1 run, Full and wide, hits it to mid-on
16.3Avesh to Hetmyer, 1run, Short of length, outside off, hits it straight to point fielder
16.4Avesh to Ashwin, 2 runs, low full toss and edge goes to fine leg overthrow at batting and they run for another
16.5Avesh to Ashwin, wide, way outside the line on the off side
16.5Avesh to Ashwin, no run, Short and wide, swing and a miss
16.6Avesh to Ashwin, 1 run, Slower. wide. he has chipper it to long off
RR 108/4 after 16 overs
Gowtham to bowl, Ashwin is on strike
15.1Gowtham to Ashwin,SIX!! He has struck this one like a baseball player. Straight down the ground.
15.2Gowtham to Ashwin,SIX!! Short this one, goes back and launches it over deep square leg
15.3Gowtham to Ashwin, 1 run
15.4Gowtham to Hetmyer, 2 runs
15.5Gowtham to Hetmyer,1 leg bye
15.6Gowtham to
RR 92/4 after 15 overs
Bishnoi to bowl, Hetmyer is on strike.
14.1 Bishnoi to Hetmyer, no run
14.2Bishnoi to Hetmyer, 1 run
14.3Bishnoi to Ashwin, wide
14.3Bishnoi to Ashwin, 1 run
14.4Bishnoi to Hetmyer, 1 run
14.5Bishnoi to Ashwin, no run
14.6Bishnoi to Ashwin, 1 run
RR 87/4 after 14 overs
Gowtham to bowl, Hetmyer is on strike.
13.1Gowtham to Hetmyer, no run
13.2Gowtham to Hetmyer, 1 run. Hit it high and Krunal drops a dolly at long on
13.3Gowtham to Ashwin, 1 run
13.4Gowtham to Hetmyer, no run
13.5Gowtham to Hetmyer, 1 leg bye
13.6Gowtham to Ashwin, no run
RR 84/4 after 13 overs
Bishnoi to bowl,Ashwin is on strike
12.1Bishnoi to Ashwin, 1 run
12.2Bishnoi to Hetmyer, no run
12.3Bishnoi to Hetmyer, 1 run
12.4Bishnoi to Ashwin, 1 run
12.5Bishnoi to Hetmyer, no run
12.6Bishnoi to Hetmyer, 1 run
RR 80/4 after 12 overs
Gowtham to bowl, Hetmyer is on strike.
11.1Gowtham to Hetmyer, 1 run
11.2Gowtham to Ashwin, 1 run
11.3Gowtham to Hetmyer, 1 run
11.4Gowtham to Ashwin, 1 run
11.5Gowtham to Hetmyer, no run
11.6Gowtham to Hetmyer,SIX!!Full on off stump, slams it over wide long
RR 70/4 after 11 overs
Chameera to bowl, Hetmyer is on strike.
10.1Chameera to Hetmyer, no run
10.2Chameera to Hetmyer, 1 run
10.3Chameera to Ashwin, no run
10.4Chameera to Ashwin, no run
10.5Chameera to Ashwin, 2 runs
10.6Chameera to Ashwin, no run
RR 67/4 after 10 overs
Gowtham to bowl,DDP is on stirke.
9.1Gowtham to DDP,OUT!! CAUGHT!! Quick one, touch fuller, DDP goes for reverse sweep and only manages an edge to Jason Holder at first slip.
Shimron Hetmyer is new batter
9.2Gowtham to Hetmyer,no run
9.3Gowtham to Hetmyer, 2 runs
9.4Gowtham to Hetmyer, 1 run
9.5Gowtham to Rassie, OUT!! Around the wicket, full length, pitches on off stump, and spins back to hit top of off.
R. Ashwin is new batter
9.6Gowtham to Ashwn, no run
RR 64/2 after 9 overs
Holder to bowl, Samson is on strike.
8.1Holder to Samson, 1 run
8.2Holder to DDP, 1 run
8.3Holder to Samson,OUT!! LBW!! Low full toss, hits him on his front as he locks to play it across the line.
Rassie van der Dussen is new batter
8.4Holder to Rassie,FOUR!! Full on his pads, just gently guides it to fine leg
8.5Holder to Rassie, no run
8.6Holder to Rassie, no run
RR 58/1 after 8 overs
Avesh to bowl, DDP is on strike.
7.1 Avesh to DDP, 1 run
7.2Avesh to Samson,FOUR!! On fifth stump, guides it behind backward point. EXQUISTE TIMING!
7.3Avesh to Samson, 1 run
7.4Avesh to DDP, no run
7.5Avesh to DDP, no run
7.6Avesh to DDP, no run
RR 52/1 after 7 overs
Bishnoi to bowl, DDP is on strike.
6.1Bishnoi to DDP, 1 run
6.2Bishnoi to Samson,FOUR!! Flighted and full, hammers it down the ground
6.3Bishnoi to Samson, 1 run
6.4Bishnoi to DDP, wide
6.4Bishnoi to DDP, 1 run
6.5Bishnoi to Samson, no run
6.6Bishnoi to
RR 44/1 after 6 overs
Avesh to bowl, Buttler is on strike.
5.1 Avesh to Buttler,OUT! Bowled'im!! Fast and full, he is castled.
Sanju Samson is new batter
5.2Avesh to Samson, 2 runs
5.3Avesh to Samson, no run
5.4Avesh to Samson, no run
5.5Avesh to Samson, no run
5.6Avesh to Samson, no run
RR 42/0 after 5 overs
Chameera to bowl, DDP is on strike.
4.1 Chameera to DDP, no run
4.2Chameera to DDP, no run
4.3Chameera to DDP, no run
4.4Chameera to DDP, 1 run
4.5Chameera to Buttler, 1 run
4.6Chameera to DDP, wide
4.6Chameera to DDP, no run
RR 39/0 after 4 overs
Bishnoi to bowl, DDP is on strike
3.1 Bishnoi to DDP, 1 run
3.2Bishnoi to Buttler, wide
3.2Bishnoi to Buttler, 1 run
3.3Bishnoi to DDP,FOUR!! Hangs back. Wide. Short. Cuts it
3.4Bishnoi to DDP, FOUR! Short and wide. again rock backs. Hits it infront of cover
3.5Bishnoi to DDP, no run, simple chance and he drops a sitter.
3.6Bishnoi to DDP, 1 run
RR 27/0 after 3 overs
Chameera to bowl, DDP is on strike.
2.1Chameera to DDP,FOUR!! Full ball on fifth stump, stands tall and drives it over bowler
2.2Chameera to DDP, no run
2.3Chameera to DDP, 1 run
2.4Chameera to Buttler, 1 leg bye
2.5Chameera to DDP, wide
2.5Chameera to DDP, no run
2.6Chameera to DDP, 1 run
RR 19/0 after 2 overs
Holder to bowl, Buttler is on strike
1.1Holder to Buttler, no run
1.2Holder to Buttler, no run
1.3Holder to Buttler, no run
1.4Holder to Buttler, no run
1.5Holder to Buttler,SIX!! Length ball, wide outside of, cracks it down the ground
1.6Holder to Buttler,FOUR!! On his pads and flicks it to long leg
RR 9/0 after 1 over
Dushmantha Chameera to start for LSG, Jos Buttler is on strike
0.1Chameera to Buttler, 1 run
0.2Chameera to DDP,FOUR!! Full ball, he goes for a expansive drive, edge and ball bounces infront of Holder at first slip, runs to third man
0.3Chameera to DDP,FOUR!! Overthrow at non-striker end.
0.4Chameera to DDP,NOTOUT!! AND NOW GONE!! Length ball, hits him in line of the stumps, Umpire raises his finger. DDP reviews! Slight edge. NOT OUT
0.5Chameera to DDP, no run
0.6Chameera to DDP, no run
The match is about to get underway. The two umpires have made their way to the middle. LSGplayers are on the field and in a huddle. RR openers Jos Buttler and Devdutt Paddikalmarch to the middle. We are all in readiness for the match to begin.
Teams
Rajasthan Royals: Jos Buttler, Rassie van der Dussen, Devdutt Padikkal, Sanju Samson(w/c), Shimron Hetmyer, Riyan Parag, Kuldeep Sen, Ravichandran Ashwin, Trent Boult, Prasidh Krishna, Yuzvendra Chahal
Lucknow Super Giants: KL Rahul(c), Quinton de Kock(w), Marcus Stoinis, Deepak Hooda, Ayush Badoni, Krunal Pandya, Jason Holder, Krishnappa Gowtham, Dushmantha Chameera, Ravi Bishnoi, Avesh Khan
Toss
LSG won the toss and opt to field
IPL 2022: LSG look like the team to beat, says Morne Morkel
Lauding LSG's balance in every department, especially their bowling unit, Morkel claimed that the KL Rahul-led side looks like a team to beat in the tournament.
Read more
LSG, RR face off in blockbuster clash
If their performance is any indication, Lucknow Super Giants and Rajasthan Royals could make for a blockbuster Indian Premier League contest on a Sunday evening, an iconic venue adding to its charm.
IPL debutants Lucknow Super Giants got off to an excellent start in their first season and are placed third in the points table, having won three of their four matches.
KL Rahul's team lost its opening game narrowly to fellow first-timers Gujarat Titans, but have since recorded comprehensive wins over defending champions Chennai Super Kings, Sunrisers Hyderabad and a very formidable Delhi Capitals outfit.
While Rahul has led the side admirably in the matches played so far in the 15th edition of the lucrative league, the likes of Evin Lewis, Deepak Hooda and young Ayush Badoni shining with the bat has lent great balance and stability to the team.