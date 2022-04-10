IPL 2022 | Rajasthan Royals vs Lucknow Super Giants Highlights: Chahal and 'Hit'myer help Royals prevail over Super Giants

After a sensational end from Shimron Hetmyer in the first innings and some swinging deliveries from Trent Boult in the first over. The LSG never really recovered after that. LSG missed quite a few tricks with their batting order failing to fire when needed. Ravichandran Ashwin with his tight bowling added pressure and it was Yuzvendra Chahal with his loopy leg breaks that bamboozled LSG batters and Kuldeep Sen's sensational last over helped Rajasthan Royals cross the line against Lucknow Supergiants.