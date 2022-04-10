IPL 2022 | Rajasthan Royals vs Lucknow Super Giants Highlights: Chahal and 'Hit'myer help Royals prevail over Supergiants

  • updated: Apr 10 2022, 23:40 ist
After a sensational end from Shimron Hetmyer in the first innings and some swinging deliveries from Trent Boult in the first over. The LSG never really recovered after that. LSG missed quite a few tricks with their batting order failing to fire when needed. Ravichandran Ashwin with his tight bowling added pressure and it was Yuzvendra Chahal with his loopy leg breaks that bamboozled LSG batters and Kuldeep Sen's sensational last over helped Rajasthan Royals cross the line against Lucknow Supergiants.
  • 23:28

    RR won by 3 runs

    Kuldeep Sen to bowl last over, Avesh Khan is on strike

    They require 15 runs

    19.1Sen to Avesh, 1 run, Full toss and on his stumps, he hits it to long off

    19.2Sen to Stoinis, no run, Full and wide, smashes it straight to extra cover

    19.3Sen toStoinis, no run, Slower one. Full and straight, he looks to ramp it, misses it

    14 runs in 3 balls

    19.4Sen toStoinis, no run, Swing and a miss! Full and wide. He cannot put bat on ball

    3 dot balls in a row.

    19.5Sen toStoinis,FOUR!! Full and wide, hoicks it and ball takes the outside edge over short third man

    19.6 Sen toStoinis,SIX!! KULDEEP SEN WHAT AN OVER! SLOWER ONE AND WHIPS IT TO DEEP MID WICKET.

  • 23:18

    LSG 151/8 after 19 overs

    Prasidh to bowl,Stoinis is on strike

    18.1Prasidh to Stoinis, wide

    18.2Prasidh to Stoinis,FOUR!! Full and on his stumps, he moved away from the stumps and flicks it to long leg

    18.2Prasidh to Stoinis, 2 runs, full on his stumps, heaves it to deep mid wicket

    18.3Prasidh to Stoinis,SIX!! Smacks that! Low full toss, and fired over bowler's head

    18.4Prasidh to Stoinis, no run, Full toss and hits it to long on. Want the strike and does not run

    18.5Prasidh to Stoinis, no run, Short. Swing and a miss.Samson reviews! Broad daylight between ball and bat. Review lost!

    18.6Prasidh to Stoinis,SIX! Full toss and hammers it down the ground

  • 23:09

    LSG 132/8 after 18 overs

    Chahal to bowl, Stoinis is on strike

    17.1Chahal to Stoinis,SIX!! Short and on his body, he sends it into deep mid wicket

    17.2Chahal to Stoinis, no run, flat and wide, hits to long off.

    17.3Chahal to Stoinis, 1 run, Slow and wide, cuts it to deep extra cover

    17.4Chahal to Chameera, wide

    17.4Chahal to Chameera, Flat and quick, defended back to bowler

    17.5Chahal to Chameera, wide

    17.5Chahal to Chameera, OUT!!Yorled himself and hits his pad.RR reviews! Umpire has given it not out! Three red.

    Avesh Khan is new batter

    17.6Chahal to Avesh,SIX! Swings it over deep mid wicket

  • 23:05

    LSG 116/7 after 17 overs

    Boult to bowl, Stoinis is on strike

    16.1Boult to Stoinis, 1 run, slower ball, tapped to point

    16.2Boult to Chameera, 2 runs, full and wide, driven to deep extra cover

    16.3Boult to Chameera, yorker and tapped to deep point

    16.4Boult to Stoinis, 1 run, Full and driven down the ground

    16.5Boult to Chammera,FOUR!! Short ball, hangs back and pulls it over deep mid wicket

    16.6Boult to Chameera, 1 run

  • 22:53

    LSG 106/7 after 16 overs

    Chahal to bowl, QDK is on strike.

    15.1Chahal to QDK, 1 run, Flat and wide, slapped to long off

    15.2Chahal to Krunal, 3runs, Flat and short, chipped to deep mid wicket

    15.3Chahal to QDK,OUT!! Flat and wide, he fetches it from there and hits it straight to deep long on fielder.

    Marcus Stoinis is new batter

    15.4Chahal to Stoinis, 1 run, short and cut away

    15.5Chahal to Krunal,OUT!! Bowled him around his legs. Full, flat and quick. He moves to his off stump to sweep and balls crashes on to stumps.

    Dushmantha Chameera is new batter.

    15.6Chahal to Chameera,FOUR!! Flighted way outside off, edges and goes to third man

  • 22:47

    LSG 97/5 after 15 overs

    Prasidh tobowl,Krunal is on strike

    14.1Prasidh to Krunal, no run, Yorker and defended

    14.2Prasidh to Krunal ,FOUR!! Slower ball, fuller length and on his pads, flicks it over deep mid wicket

    14.3Prasidh to Krunal, 1 run, Short and quick, swings and hits his toe end and goes to gully

    14.4Prasidh to QDK, 1 run, full and wide, hit down the ground

    14.5Prasidh to Krunal,FOUR!! Full toss wide outside off, fetches it from there and ramps it over backward square leg

    14.6Prasidh to Krunal, no run

  • 22:42

    LSG 87/5 after 14 overs

    Sen to bowl, Krunal is on strike

    13.1 Sen to Krunal, 2 runs, Short and wide, cuts it to deep point

    13.2Sen to Krunal, 1 run, short and pulled to deep square leg

    13.3Sen to QDK, no run, Quick one. Swing and a miss.

    13.4Sen to QDK, 1 run, Slower, full and slashed over backward point

    13.5Sen to Krunal, 2 runs, Full and on pads, flicked to deep square leg

    13.6Sen to Krunal, 1 run

  • 22:37

    LSG 80/5 after 13 overs

    Ashwin to bowl, QDK is on strike.Krunal Pandya is new batter

    12.1Ashwin to QDK, 1 run, flighted on pads, clipped to mid wicket

    12.2Ashwin to Krunal, 2 runs,Flatter and faster, leading edge runs to third man

    12.3Ashwin to Krunal, no run, Flatter and quicket, comes down and defends

    12.4Ashwin to Krunal, 1 run, full and hit down the ground

    12.5Ashwin to QDK, 1 run,Flighted on leg stump, clipped to deep wicket

    12.6Ashwin to Krunal, 1 run

  • 22:32

    LSG 74/5 after 12 overs

    Chahal to bowl, QDK is on strike.

    11.1Chahal to QDK, 2 runs, full and hit to deep mid wicket

    11.2Chahal to QDK,FOUR!!Flighted and slog sweeps it to deep mid wicket

    11.3Chahal to QDK, 1 run, Flighted on legs, flicked to mid wicket

    11.4Chahal to Badoni, 1 run, comes down the track and jammed to long on

    11.5Chahal to QDK, 1 run, Full and wide, leading edge to point

    11.6Chahal to Badoni,OUT!! Flighted, wide, and he comes down the track. Hits it straight to Long off

  • 22:28

    LSG 65/4 after 11 overs

    Ashwin to bowl, Badoni is on strike.

    10.1 Ashwin to Badoni, 1 run, full and hit to covers

    10.2Ashwin to QDK, no run, reverse sweeps it straight to short third man

    10.3Ashwin to QDK, 1 run,Flighted and driven to deep extra cover

    10.4Ashwin to Badoni, no run, short and wide, cuts and stopped at poiint

    10.5Ashwin to Badoni, 1 run, carrom ball, goes back and clipped to deep mid wicket

    10.6Ashwin to QDK, 1 run

  • 22:21

    LSG 61/4 after 10 overs

    Sen to bowl, Hooda is on strike

    9.1Sen to Hooda,OUT!! Full and straight. Hooda swings and misses.

    Ayush Badoni is new batter

    9.2Sen to Badoni, 1 run, short and guided to third man

    9.3Sen to QDK, 2 runs, full and heaved to deep mid wicket

    9.4Sen to QDK, 1 run, Length and defended to covers

    9.5Sen to Badoni, 1 run, Short and guided to third man

    9.6Sen to QDK, FOUR!! Low full toss and outside edge to third man

  • 22:15

    LSG 52/3 after 9 overs

    Ashwin to bowl, Hooda is on strike.

    8.1Ashwin to Hooda, 1 run, Full ball and punchedto long off

    8.2Ashwin to QDK, 1 run, makes room and hits it down the ground

    8.3Ashwin to Hooda, no run, Carrom ball, defended straight back

    8.4Ashwin to Hooda, 1 run, Short and wide hit to deep point

    8.5Ashwin to QDK, 1 run, full and flighted. defended and they scamper for a run

    8.6Ashwin to Hooda, 1 run

  • 22:10

    LSG 47/3 after 8 overs

    Chahal to bowl, QDK is on strike

    7.1Chahal to QDK, 1 run, Flat and short, clipped to square leg

    7.2Chahal to Hooda, 1 run,Full and on legs, flicked to deep square leg

    7.3Chahal to QDK, 1 run, Full and clipped to deep mid wicket

    7.4Chahal to Hooda, no run, Flighted on leg stump, leading edge to cover

    7.5Chahal to Hooda,FOUR!! Skips down and swings to deep mid wikcet

    7.6Chahal to Hooda, 1 run

  • 22:05

    LSG 39/3 after 7 overs

    Sen to bowl. Hooda is on strike

    6.1 Sen to Hooda, no run, yorler and defended

    6.2Sen to Hooda, 1 run, Full and driven to mid-off. quick single

    6.3Sen to QDK,SIX!! Short and swivels and pulls it over fine leg

    6.4Sen to QDK, no run, Length ball, fast and swing and a miss, noise as the ball passed the bat.

    6.5Sen to QDK,1 run, Yorker and hit away to mid wicket

    6.6Sen to Hooda, no run

  • 22:01

    RR 31/3 after 6 overs

    Ashwin to bowl, Hooda is on strike.

    5.1 Ashwin to Hooda, 1 run, On his stumps, guided to long on

    5.2 Ashwin to QDK, Around the wicket. 1 run, full on leg, hit to long off

    5.3 Ashwin to Hooda, 1 run, Carrom ball, chipped to mid wicket

    5.4 Ashwin to QDK,1 run

    5.5 Ashwin to Hooda, 1 run, slighlty short and goes back and defends it to long on

    5.6 Ashwin to QDK, no run

  • 21:57

    LSG 26/3 after 5 overs

    Boult to bowl, Hooda is on strike.

    4.1 Boult to Hooda, no run, short and defended to point

    4.2Boult to Hooda, no run,Full and swings in, hits him on his pads

    4.3Boult to Hooda,FOUR!! Short and on off stump, upper cuts it over the fielder

    4.4Boult to Hooda, 2 runs, Full and coming back in, flicks it to fine leg

    4.5Boult to Hooda, no run, Around the wicket, Short and comes back in. Defended.

    4.6Boult to Hooda, 1 run

  • 21:51

    RR 19/3 after 4 overs

    Prasidh to bowl, QDK is on strike.

    3.1Prasidh to QDK, 1 leg bye, short and hits his pads

    3.2Prasidh to Holder, no run, Full and swing away, drives and misses.

    3.3Prasidh to Holder,OUT!! CAUGHT! Short and on his body, he looks to hoick it and Ashwin catches it at mid-on.

    Deepak Hooda is new batter

    3.4Prasidh to Hooda,FOUR!! Full and swinging away, wide and drive it uppishly over covers

    3.5Prasidh to Hooda, no run, Short and hit straight to cover

    3.6Prasidh to Hooda, 1 run

  • 21:47

    RR 13/2 after 3 overs

    Boult to bowl, QDK is on strike

    2.1Boult to QDK, no run, touch full and defended

    2.2Boult to QDK, 3 runs, driven through cover, Buttler dives to save a run

    2.3Boult to Holder, no run, Full and driven straight to cover

    2.4Boult to Holder, no run, Full and coming in, hits him on his pads

    2.5Boult to Holder, no run, no run, Around the wicket, comes down to hoick it, could not connect

    2.6Boult to Holder,FOUR! Coming in and inside egde to fine leg

  • 21:42

    LSG 6/2 after 2 overs

    Prasidh to bowl, QDK is on strike

    1.1Prasidh to QDK, no run,Around the wicket, swinging in, hits his pads

    1.2Prasidh to QDK, 1 run, Short on his body, knocks it to square leg

    1.3Prasidh to Holder, no run, Over the wicket, outisde off, he left this one

    1.4Prasidh to Holder, no run, touch fuller, swings away, Holder's misses it.

    1.5Prasidh to Holder, no run, Length ball, wide and does not connect

    1.6Prasidh to Holder, no run

  • 21:31

    LSG 5/2 after 1 over

    Trent Boult to start for RRKL Rahul is on strike.

    0.1Boult to KL,OUT!! Around the wicket, massive swing coming toward KL, He was clueless and he was beaten all ends up.

    K. Gowtham is new batter

    0.2Boult to Gowtham, wide

    0.2Boult to Gowtham,OUT!! Over the wicket this time. Pitches on the stump and comes back in and hit his front pads. What a start!

    Jason Holderis new batter.

    0.3Boult to Holder, no run

    0.4Boult to Holder, no run, Full and on fifth stump, defends it to covers

    0.5Boult to Holder, no run, On fourtth stump, comes back in.

    0.6Boult to Holder,FOUR!! Wide and flies off his bat to third man

  • 21:30

    The match is about to get underway. The two umpires have made their way to the middle. RR players are on the field and in a huddle. LSG openers Quinton de Kock and KL Rahulmarch to the middle. We are all in readiness for the match to begin.

  • 21:14

    RR 165/6 after 20 overs

    Holder to bowl, Parag is on strike.

    19.1Holder to Parag, 1 run, low full toss on his pads, swung away to fine leg

    19.2Holder to Hetmyer,SIXX!! Slow and full toss, Bread and butter! Bludgeoned that over deep mid wicket

    19.3Holder to Hetmyer, 1 run, Short and wide, moves to off, and hits it to long on

    19.4Holder to Parag,SIX!! Slow and again on pads, this time launches it over fine leg

    19.5Holder to Parag, Slow and on his body, he reaches for it and Gowtham takes a diving catch at deep square leg

    Boult is new batter

    19.6Holder to Boult, 2 runs, slow and connects it to deep mid wicket

  • 21:09

    RR 149/5 after 19 overs

    Avesh to bowl, Hetmyer is on strike

    18.1Avesh to Hetmyer, 1 run, full and straight hit to long on

    18.2Avesh to Ashwin, 1 run, Full and wide, guided to deep cover

    Ashwin has retired out, Riyan Parag comes in

    18.3Avesh to Hetmyer,SIX!! Short and wide, Slashes it over point

    18.4Avesh to Hetmyer,SIX!! Length ball, and launches it over deep mid wicket

    18.5Avesh to Hetmyer, 1 run

    18.6Avesh to Parag, 1 run

  • 21:03

    RR 133/4 after 18 overs

    Holder to bowl, Ashwin is on strike

    17.1Holder to Ashwin, 1 run, Low full toss on legs, he guides it to fine leg

    17.2Holder to Hetmyer,SIX!! Full and on the stumps, he clears his front leg and hammers it over wide long on

    17.3Holder to Hetmyer, no run, off cutter, he moves on off side to reach it, could not connect

    17.4Holder to Hetmyer,FOUR!! Off cutter again this time heaves it over fine leg

    17.5Holder to Hetmyer,SIX!! Slow. wide outside off. He has bludgeoned this one down the ground

    17.6Holder to Hetmyer, 1 run, off cutter, and hit it point

  • 20:56

    RR 115/4 after 17 overs

    Avesh to bowl, Hetmyer is on strike

    16.1Avesh to Hetmyer, 1 run, slower on fourth stump, short hit to point

    16.2Avesh to Ashwin, 1 run, Full and wide, hits it to mid-on

    16.3Avesh to Hetmyer, 1run, Short of length, outside off, hits it straight to point fielder

    16.4Avesh to Ashwin, 2 runs, low full toss and edge goes to fine leg overthrow at batting and they run for another

    16.5Avesh to Ashwin, wide, way outside the line on the off side

    16.5Avesh to Ashwin, no run, Short and wide, swing and a miss

    16.6Avesh to Ashwin, 1 run, Slower. wide. he has chipper it to long off

  • 20:52

    RR 108/4 after 16 overs

    Gowtham to bowl, Ashwin is on strike

    15.1Gowtham to Ashwin,SIX!! He has struck this one like a baseball player. Straight down the ground.

    15.2Gowtham to Ashwin,SIX!! Short this one, goes back and launches it over deep square leg

    15.3Gowtham to Ashwin, 1 run

    15.4Gowtham to Hetmyer, 2 runs

    15.5Gowtham to Hetmyer,1 leg bye

    15.6Gowtham to

  • 20:48

    RR 92/4 after 15 overs

    Bishnoi to bowl, Hetmyer is on strike.

    14.1 Bishnoi to Hetmyer, no run

    14.2Bishnoi to Hetmyer, 1 run

    14.3Bishnoi to Ashwin, wide

    14.3Bishnoi to Ashwin, 1 run

    14.4Bishnoi to Hetmyer, 1 run

    14.5Bishnoi to Ashwin, no run

    14.6Bishnoi to Ashwin, 1 run

  • 20:42

    RR 87/4 after 14 overs

    Gowtham to bowl, Hetmyer is on strike.

    13.1Gowtham to Hetmyer, no run

    13.2Gowtham to Hetmyer, 1 run. Hit it high and Krunal drops a dolly at long on

    13.3Gowtham to Ashwin, 1 run

    13.4Gowtham to Hetmyer, no run

    13.5Gowtham to Hetmyer, 1 leg bye

    13.6Gowtham to Ashwin, no run

  • 20:38

    RR 84/4 after 13 overs

    Bishnoi to bowl,Ashwin is on strike

    12.1Bishnoi to Ashwin, 1 run

    12.2Bishnoi to Hetmyer, no run

    12.3Bishnoi to Hetmyer, 1 run

    12.4Bishnoi to Ashwin, 1 run

    12.5Bishnoi to Hetmyer, no run

    12.6Bishnoi to Hetmyer, 1 run

  • 20:35

    RR 80/4 after 12 overs

    Gowtham to bowl, Hetmyer is on strike.

    11.1Gowtham to Hetmyer, 1 run

    11.2Gowtham to Ashwin, 1 run

    11.3Gowtham to Hetmyer, 1 run

    11.4Gowtham to Ashwin, 1 run

    11.5Gowtham to Hetmyer, no run

    11.6Gowtham to Hetmyer,SIX!!Full on off stump, slams it over wide long

  • 20:30

    RR 70/4 after 11 overs

    Chameera to bowl, Hetmyer is on strike.

    10.1Chameera to Hetmyer, no run

    10.2Chameera to Hetmyer, 1 run

    10.3Chameera to Ashwin, no run

    10.4Chameera to Ashwin, no run

    10.5Chameera to Ashwin, 2 runs

    10.6Chameera to Ashwin, no run

  • 20:22

    RR 67/4 after 10 overs

    Gowtham to bowl,DDP is on stirke.

    9.1Gowtham to DDP,OUT!! CAUGHT!! Quick one, touch fuller, DDP goes for reverse sweep and only manages an edge to Jason Holder at first slip.

    Shimron Hetmyer is new batter

    9.2Gowtham to Hetmyer,no run

    9.3Gowtham to Hetmyer, 2 runs

    9.4Gowtham to Hetmyer, 1 run

    9.5Gowtham to Rassie, OUT!! Around the wicket, full length, pitches on off stump, and spins back to hit top of off.

    R. Ashwin is new batter

    9.6Gowtham to Ashwn, no run

  • 20:16

    RR 64/2 after 9 overs

    Holder to bowl, Samson is on strike.

    8.1Holder to Samson, 1 run

    8.2Holder to DDP, 1 run

    8.3Holder to Samson,OUT!! LBW!! Low full toss, hits him on his front as he locks to play it across the line.

    Rassie van der Dussen is new batter

    8.4Holder to Rassie,FOUR!! Full on his pads, just gently guides it to fine leg

    8.5Holder to Rassie, no run

    8.6Holder to Rassie, no run

  • 20:08

    RR 58/1 after 8 overs

    Avesh to bowl, DDP is on strike.

    7.1 Avesh to DDP, 1 run

    7.2Avesh to Samson,FOUR!! On fifth stump, guides it behind backward point. EXQUISTE TIMING!

    7.3Avesh to Samson, 1 run

    7.4Avesh to DDP, no run

    7.5Avesh to DDP, no run

    7.6Avesh to DDP, no run

  • 20:04

    RR 52/1 after 7 overs

    Bishnoi to bowl, DDP is on strike.

    6.1Bishnoi to DDP, 1 run

    6.2Bishnoi to Samson,FOUR!! Flighted and full, hammers it down the ground

    6.3Bishnoi to Samson, 1 run

    6.4Bishnoi to DDP, wide

    6.4Bishnoi to DDP, 1 run

    6.5Bishnoi to Samson, no run

    6.6Bishnoi to

  • 19:57

    RR 44/1 after 6 overs

    Avesh to bowl, Buttler is on strike.

    5.1 Avesh to Buttler,OUT! Bowled'im!! Fast and full, he is castled.

    Sanju Samson is new batter

    5.2Avesh to Samson, 2 runs

    5.3Avesh to Samson, no run

    5.4Avesh to Samson, no run

    5.5Avesh to Samson, no run

    5.6Avesh to Samson, no run

  • 19:51

    RR 42/0 after 5 overs

    Chameera to bowl, DDP is on strike.

    4.1 Chameera to DDP, no run

    4.2Chameera to DDP, no run

    4.3Chameera to DDP, no run

    4.4Chameera to DDP, 1 run

    4.5Chameera to Buttler, 1 run

    4.6Chameera to DDP, wide

    4.6Chameera to DDP, no run

  • 19:46

    RR 39/0 after 4 overs

    Bishnoi to bowl, DDP is on strike

    3.1 Bishnoi to DDP, 1 run

    3.2Bishnoi to Buttler, wide

    3.2Bishnoi to Buttler, 1 run

    3.3Bishnoi to DDP,FOUR!! Hangs back. Wide. Short. Cuts it

    3.4Bishnoi to DDP, FOUR! Short and wide. again rock backs. Hits it infront of cover

    3.5Bishnoi to DDP, no run, simple chance and he drops a sitter.

    3.6Bishnoi to DDP, 1 run

  • 19:41

    RR 27/0 after 3 overs

    Chameera to bowl, DDP is on strike.

    2.1Chameera to DDP,FOUR!! Full ball on fifth stump, stands tall and drives it over bowler

    2.2Chameera to DDP, no run

    2.3Chameera to DDP, 1 run

    2.4Chameera to Buttler, 1 leg bye

    2.5Chameera to DDP, wide

    2.5Chameera to DDP, no run

    2.6Chameera to DDP, 1 run

  • 19:36

    RR 19/0 after 2 overs

    Holder to bowl, Buttler is on strike

    1.1Holder to Buttler, no run

    1.2Holder to Buttler, no run

    1.3Holder to Buttler, no run

    1.4Holder to Buttler, no run

    1.5Holder to Buttler,SIX!! Length ball, wide outside of, cracks it down the ground

    1.6Holder to Buttler,FOUR!! On his pads and flicks it to long leg

  • 19:29

    RR 9/0 after 1 over

    Dushmantha Chameera to start for LSG, Jos Buttler is on strike

    0.1Chameera to Buttler, 1 run

    0.2Chameera to DDP,FOUR!! Full ball, he goes for a expansive drive, edge and ball bounces infront of Holder at first slip, runs to third man

    0.3Chameera to DDP,FOUR!! Overthrow at non-striker end.

    0.4Chameera to DDP,NOTOUT!! AND NOW GONE!! Length ball, hits him in line of the stumps, Umpire raises his finger. DDP reviews! Slight edge. NOT OUT

    0.5Chameera to DDP, no run

    0.6Chameera to DDP, no run

  • 19:28

    The match is about to get underway. The two umpires have made their way to the middle. LSGplayers are on the field and in a huddle. RR openers Jos Buttler and Devdutt Paddikalmarch to the middle. We are all in readiness for the match to begin.

  • 19:07

    Teams

    Rajasthan Royals: Jos Buttler, Rassie van der Dussen, Devdutt Padikkal, Sanju Samson(w/c), Shimron Hetmyer, Riyan Parag, Kuldeep Sen, Ravichandran Ashwin, Trent Boult, Prasidh Krishna, Yuzvendra Chahal

    Lucknow Super Giants: KL Rahul(c), Quinton de Kock(w), Marcus Stoinis, Deepak Hooda, Ayush Badoni, Krunal Pandya, Jason Holder, Krishnappa Gowtham, Dushmantha Chameera, Ravi Bishnoi, Avesh Khan

  • 19:06

  • 18:59

    Toss

    LSG won the toss and opt to field

  • 18:57

    IPL 2022: LSG look like the team to beat, says Morne Morkel

    Lauding LSG's balance in every department, especially their bowling unit, Morkel claimed that the KL Rahul-led side looks like a team to beat in the tournament.

  • 18:57

    LSG, RR face off in blockbuster clash

    If their performance is any indication, Lucknow Super Giants and Rajasthan Royals could make for a blockbuster Indian Premier League contest on a Sunday evening, an iconic venue adding to its charm.

    IPL debutants Lucknow Super Giants got off to an excellent start in their first season and are placed third in the points table, having won three of their four matches.

    KL Rahul's team lost its opening game narrowly to fellow first-timers Gujarat Titans, but have since recorded comprehensive wins over defending champions Chennai Super Kings, Sunrisers Hyderabad and a very formidable Delhi Capitals outfit.

    While Rahul has led the side admirably in the matches played so far in the 15th edition of the lucrative league, the likes of Evin Lewis, Deepak Hooda and young Ayush Badoni shining with the bat has lent great balance and stability to the team.