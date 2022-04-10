IPL 2022 | Rajasthan Royals vs Lucknow Super Giants Live: LSG opt to bowl

After suffering a lose against Royal Challengers Bangalore in their last outing, Sanju Samson-led Rajasthan Royals would look to bounce back to winning ways against new-comers Lucknow Super Giants, who have three back-to-back wins on their trot. The 20th match of this season's IPL will take place at Mumbai's Wankhede Stadium. Follow for more live updates.
Rajasthan Royals: Jos Buttler, Rassie van der Dussen, Devdutt Padikkal, Sanju Samson(w/c), Shimron Hetmyer, Riyan Parag, Kuldeep Sen, Ravichandran Ashwin, Trent Boult, Prasidh Krishna, Yuzvendra Chahal
Lucknow Super Giants: KL Rahul(c), Quinton de Kock(w), Marcus Stoinis, Deepak Hooda, Ayush Badoni, Krunal Pandya, Jason Holder, Krishnappa Gowtham, Dushmantha Chameera, Ravi Bishnoi, Avesh Khan
LSG won the toss and opt to field
IPL 2022: LSG look like the team to beat, says Morne Morkel
Lauding LSG's balance in every department, especially their bowling unit, Morkel claimed that the KL Rahul-led side looks like a team to beat in the tournament.
LSG, RR face off in blockbuster clash
If their performance is any indication, Lucknow Super Giants and Rajasthan Royals could make for a blockbuster Indian Premier League contest on a Sunday evening, an iconic venue adding to its charm.
IPL debutants Lucknow Super Giants got off to an excellent start in their first season and are placed third in the points table, having won three of their four matches.
KL Rahul's team lost its opening game narrowly to fellow first-timers Gujarat Titans, but have since recorded comprehensive wins over defending champions Chennai Super Kings, Sunrisers Hyderabad and a very formidable Delhi Capitals outfit.
While Rahul has led the side admirably in the matches played so far in the 15th edition of the lucrative league, the likes of Evin Lewis, Deepak Hooda and young Ayush Badoni shining with the bat has lent great balance and stability to the team.