IPL 2022 | Rajasthan Royals vs Mumbai Indians Highlights: Mumbai Indians win first match of the season by 5 wickets

A topsy turvy match for Mumbai Indians this. While Ishan Kishan looked roaring to go and hitting some clean fours, Rohit got out early. Then Tilak Varma and Suryakumar Yadav steadied the ship. In the end, it was Kieron Pollard and Tim David who took them close and Daniel Sams hit the winning run a heave over deep square leg for a six. To clinch MI's first win of the season.