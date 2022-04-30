IPL 2022 | Rajasthan Royals vs Mumbai Indians Highlights: Mumbai Indians win first match of the season by 5 wickets

A topsy turvy match for Mumbai Indians this. While Ishan Kishan looked roaring to go and hitting some clean fours, Rohit got out early. Then Tilak Varma and Suryakumar Yadav steadied the ship. In the end, it was Kieron Pollard and Tim David who took them close and Daniel Sams hit the winning run a heave over deep square leg for a six. To clinch MI's first win of the season.
Mumbai Indians won by 5 wickets
MI 161/5 after 19.2 overs
Sen to bowl Pollard is on strike.
4 runs needed from 6 balls.
19.1Sen to Pollard,OUT! Caught!! back of length, slower ball waist height and he whips it to long leg fielder.
Daniel Sams is the new batter.
19.2Sen to Sams,SIX!! He finishes it off with a heave! Length ball outside off, heaved over deep square leg
MI 155/4 after 19 overs
Prasidh to bowl. David is on strike.
18.1Prasidh to David, 1run, back of length and jabbed to deep square leg
18.2Prasidh to Pollard, 2 runs. slower ball outside off, whacked over cover fielder
18.3Prasidh to Pollard, 2 runs, full on middle and leg, heaved over wide of mid wicket fielder
18.4Prasidh to Pollard, 2 runs, wide yorker outside off, heaved over the off side and falls in no man's land
5 runs needed from 8 balls.
18.5Prasidh to Pollard, no run, short and quick around off, jabbed to mid wicket
18.6Prasidh to Pollard, 1 run
MI 147/4 after 18 overs
Sen to bowl,Pollard is on strike.
17.1 Sen to Pollard, 1 leg by e
17.2Sen to David,FOUR!! Full around off stump, under edge goes past keeper
17.3Sen to David,FOUR!! Length ball outside off, slashed wide of cover fielder
17.4Sen to David, wide
17.4Sen to David, 1 run, length ball on legs, clipped to long leg
17.5Sen to Pollard, 1 run, length ball on middle and leg cramped him up, jabbed to mid wicket
17.6Sen to Pollard, 1 run
MI 134/4 after 17 overs
Chahal to bowl, David is on strike.
16.1 Chahal to David, 1 run, length ball around off stump, punched wide of long off
16.2Chahal to Pollard, 1 run, length ball on middle and leg, nudged to mid wicket
16.3Chahal to David,SIX!! Wrong'un and thrown up on the middle stump, clobbered over long on
16.4Chahal to David, 1 run, length ball, flat on middle stump, punched to long on
16.5Chahal to Pollard, no run, flighted on leg stump, rips past him to outside off stump.
16.6Chahal to Pollard, 1 run
MI 124/4 after 16 overs
Prasidh to bowl. Varma is on strike.
Kieron Pollard is the new batter.
15.1Prasidh to Varma, no run, length ball around off, nudged to backward point
15.2Prasidh to Varma,OUT! Length ball, on off stump, goes for a heave and Riyan Parag runs from long on and takes it easily.
Tim David is the new batter.
15.3Prasidh to David, 1 run, length ball around fourth stump, slashed wide of point fielder
15.4Prasidh to Pollard, no run, length ball comes back in and hits him on pads, sliding down the leg
15.5Prasidh to Pollard, no run, short and quick, on the leg stump, he ducks under it
15.6Prasidh to Pollard, wide
15.6 Prasidh to Pollard,no run
MI 122/3 after 15 overs
Chahal to bowl, Varma is on strike,
14.1Chahal to Varma, 1 run, full ball on legs, jabbed to deep mid wicket
14.2Chahal to SKY, no run, flat, and quick on middle and leg, nudged to point
14.3Chahal to SKY, 1 bye, length ball, bounced and goes to cut to just bounces over the stumps
14.4Chahal to Varma, SIX!! Flighted around off, googly and slog swept over deep mid wicket
14.5Chahal to Varma, 1 run, short and wide, slashed to deep point
14.6Chahal to SKY,OUT! Flighted this time on off stump, comes down and heaved to Riyan Parag who runs to his left and takes an easy catch at long on
MI 113/2 after 14 overs
Ashwin to bowl, Varma is on strike.
13.1 Ashwin to Varma, 1 run, full ball on legs, reverse sweep to deep point
13.2Ashwin to SKY, 1 run, full, carrom ball flat and quick on middle, edge to deep on the off side
13.3Ashwin toVarma, 1 run, flat, on middle and leg from around the wicket, tucked to deep mid wicket
13.4Ashwin to SKY, 1 run, carrom ball, wide of the crease and wide of the off, cut to short third
13.5Ashwin to Varma, 1 run, length ball on off, punched to long off
13.6Ashwin to SKY,SIX!! Flighted outside off, heaved over long on. 50 for SKY.
MI 102/2 after 13 overs
Sen to bowl, Varma is on strike.
12.1 Sen to Varma, no run, full around off stump, under edge to mid on
12.2Sen to Varma,FOUR!! length ball on middle and leg, tucked it wide of keeper
12.3Sen to Varma, 2 runs, short and wide, angling away, dabbed wide of third
12.4Sen to Varma, no run, length ball on middle and off, nudged to point.
12.5Sen to Varma, 1 leg bye
12.6Sen to SKY, no run
MI 95/2 after 12 overs
Chahal to bowl, SKY is on strike.
11.1 Chahal to SKY,SIX!! Overpitched on leg stump, clears the front leg and swept over deep square leg
11.2Chahal to SKY, no run, fuller this time on middle stump, goes for a slog sweep, gloved it.
11.3Chahal to SKY, 2 runs, flighted on middle and leg, swept fine of long leg
11.4Chahal to SKY, no run, flighted on off stump, length ball dabbed to cover
11.5Chahal to SKY, 1 run, flighted wide outside off, driven to deep cover
11.6Chahal to Varma, 1 run
MI 85/2 after 11 overs
Boult to bowl, SKY is on strike.
10.1 Boult to SKY, 1 run, around the wicket, short and wide, slapped to deep cover
10.2Boult to Varma, 1 run, length ball on fourth stump, pushed to mid wicket
10.3Boult to SKY, 1 leg bye
10.4Boult to Varma, 4 + wide
10.4Boult to Varma, 1 run, length on off stump, worked to deep square leg
10.5Boult to SKY, no run, length ball around off stump, driven to mid off
10.6Boult to SKY, 1 run
MI 75/2 after 10 overs
Ashwin tobowl, SKY is on strike.
9.1 Ashwin to SKY, 1 run, length, flat and quick pushed to long on
9.2Ashwin to Varma, 1 run, full on middle and driven to long off
9.3Ashwin to SKY, 1 run, length ball on fourth off, nudged to short third
9.4Ashwin to Varma, no run, back of length on the legs, flicked to short fine leg
9.5Ashwin to Varma, 1 run, length ball on middle and pushed to mid wicket
9.6Ashwin to SKY, 1 run
MI 70/2 after 9 overs
Sen to bowl, Varma is on strike.
8.1 Sen to Varma, no run, length ball on off stump, pushed back to Sen.
8.2Sen to Varma, 1 run, length ball on pads, tucked to long leg
8.3Sen to SKY, 1 run, full and wide outside off, driven to deep cover
8.4Sen to Varma, 1 run, length ball on pads, tucked to long leg
8.5Sen to SKY, 1 run, length ball around off, pushed to mid off
8.6Sen to Varma, no run
MI 68/2 after 8 overs
Chahal to bowl, Varma is on strike.
7.1 Chahal to Varma, 2 runs, full outside off, swept to deep square leg
7.2Chahal toVarma, no run, length ball, flat outside off, defended
7.3Chahal toVarma, 1 run, flat and length ball outside off, slashed to deep cover
7.4Chahal to SKY, no run, full outside leg.swept to fine leg
7.5Chahal to SKY, 2 runs, flighted on off, punched to deep point
7.6Chahal to SKY, Full ball around middle and off, goes for a sweep and hits the pads.RR reviews! No bat, Umpire calls. Not out
MI 61/2 after 7 overs
Mitchell to bowl, SKY is on strike.
6.1 Mitchell to SKY,FOUR!! Slower ball full on middle stump, flicked wide of long on
6.2Mitchell to SKY, 1 run, length ball on off stump, tucked to long on
6.3Mitchell to Varma,SIX!! Full ball around off stump, pumped over long off
6.4Mitchell to Varma, 1 run, length ball, slower one, nudged to fine leg
6.5Mitchell to SKY,FOUR!! Length outside off, flicked wide of fine leg
6.6Mitchell to SKY,FOUR!! Low full toss outside off, flicked fine of fine leg
MI 41/2 after 6 overs
Boult to bowl, SKY is on strike.
5.1 Boult to SKY, no run, length ball on middle and leg, his the thigh pad
5.2Boult to SKY,FOUR!! Full ball angling away and driven through extra cover
5.3Boult to SKY, 1 run, length ball around off, nudged wide of point
5.4Boult to Kishan,OUT! Caught behind!! Length ball on middle and off, swivells and a top edge to keeper.
Tilak Varma is the new batter.
5.5Boult to Varma, no run, length ball outside off, pushed to cover
5.6Boult to Varma, no run
MI 36/1 after 5 overs
Ashwin to bowl, SKY is on strike.
4.1 Ashwin to SKY, no run, flighted on leg stump, edge flies to cover
4.2Ashwin to SKY, no run, full ball outside off, driven to extra cover
4.3Ashwin to SKY, 1 run, flat on legs, clipped to mid wicket
4.4Ashwin to Kishan, no run full on fifth stump, defended
4.5Ashwin to Kishan, no run, length ball on off stump, pushed to cover
4.6Ashwin to Kishan, 2 runs
MI 33/1 after 4 overs
Prasidh to bowl, SKY is on strike.
3.1 Prasidh to SKY, no run, length ball on leg and middle, pushed to mid off
3.2 Prasidh to SKY, no run, length ball angling in, defended back to bowler
3.3 Prasidh to SKY,FOUR!! Full ball around off, lofted over mid on fielder
3.4 Prasidh to SKY, 1 run, back of length around off, nudged to point
3.5 Prasidh to Kishan,FOUR!! Fuller outside off, hammered over bowler's head.
3.6 Prasidh to Kishan, no run
MI 24/1 after 3 overs
Ashiwn to bowl, Kishan is on strike.
2.1Ashiwn to Kishan, 1 run, full on middle and pushed to long off
2.2Ashiwn to Sharma, no run, length ball, straight to the keeper.
2.3Ashiwn to Sharma,OUT! Caught!! Slower loopy outside off, goes on one knee and he goes for a sweep, top edge to man at fine leg.
SKY is the new batter.
2.4Ashiwn to SKY, 1 run, full ball on middle and off, tucked to square leg
2.5Ashiwn to Kishan, no run,
2.6Ashiwn to Kishan, no run
MI 22/0 after 2 overs
Prasidh to bowl, Sharma is on strike.
1.1Prasidh to Sharma, no run, length ball on fifth stump, beats the outside edge
1.2Prasidh to Sharma, 1 run, length ball on pads, tucked to long leg
1.3Prasidh to Kishan, no run, full and wide outside off, squeezed to first slip
1.4Prasidh to Kishan,FOUR!! Full outside off, smashed fine of mid off.
1.5Prasidh to Kishan,FOUR!! length ball angling straight outside off, heaved over mid on fielder
1.6Prasidh to Kishan, 1 run
MI 12/0 after 1 over
Trent Boult to start for RR, Rohit Sharma is on strike.
0.1Boult to Sharma,1 run, short ball on pads, flicked to deep square leg
0.2Boult to Kishan,SIX!! Short and wide, slashed infront of third man
0.3Boult to Kishan, no run
0.4Boult to Kishan, wide
0.4Boult to Kishan, no run, length ball around off, nudged to point
0.5Boult to Kishan, no run, Short and wide, slashed this time again, edge flies to mid off
0.6Boult to Kishan,FOUR!! length ball on middle and leg, tucked fine of long leg
The match is about to get underway. The two umpires have made their way to the middle. RR players are on the field and in a huddle. MI openers Rohit Sharma and Ishan Kishan march to the middle. We are all in readiness for the match to begin.
RR 158/6 after 20 overs
Meredith to bowl, Ashwin is on strike.
19.1Meredith to Ashwin,OUT! Back of length, moves to his legside, bowler follows, slower one, looks to lap it and gloved to keeper.
Trent Boultis the new batter.
19.2Meredith to Boult, 1 run, length ball around middle and off, pushed to deep mid wicket
19.3Meredith to Hetmyer, no run, Full and wide, swing hard to long off fielder
19.4Meredith toHetmyer, no run, yorker on his leg stump, swing and a miss
19.5Meredith toHetmyer, wide
19.5 Meredith toHetmyer, no run, low full toss on leg stump, flicked to deep square leg
19.6Meredith toHetmyer, 1 run.
RR 155/5 after 19 overs
Bumrah to bowl, Hetmyer is on strike.
18.1Bumrah toHetmyer, 1 run, Full and wide, driven to deep cover
18.2Bumrah to Ashwin,FOUR!! Full and wide outside off, lofted over extra cover fielder.
18.3Bumrah to Ashwin, 1 run, Yorker on off stump, jammed to deep cover
18.4Bumrah toHetmyer, 1 run, full toss on middle and leg, punched to long on
18.5Bumrah to Ashwin,FOUR!! Yorker on off stump, dug out wide of backward point
18.6Bumrah to Ashwin, 1 run
RR 143/5 after 18 overs
Meredith to bowl, Parag is on strike.
17.1 Meredith to Parag,OUT! Caught! Slower ball length outside off, pulled to deep square leg fielder.
Ravichandran Ashwin is the new batter.
17.2Meredith to Ashwin,FOUR!! Bouncer around off, moves to leg side, and upper cut over keeper
17.3Meredith to Ashwin, 1 run, length ball outside of, guided to third man
17.4Meredith to Hetmyer, 1 run, Slower back of length around off, nudged wide of ppoint
17.5Meredith to Ashwin,SIX!! Full length on middle stump, heaved over deep mid wicket
17.6Meredith to Ashwin, wide
17.6 Meredith to Ashwin, no run
RR 130/4 after 17 overs
Bumrah to bowl, Hetmyer is on strike.
Riyan Parag is the new batter.
16.1 Bumrah to Hetmyer, no run, length ball around off stump, beats the outside edge
16.2Bumrah to Hetmyer, no run, short on middle stump, ducks under it
16.3Bumrah to Hetmyer, no run, length ball on off stump, pushed to mid on
16.4Bumrah toHetmyer, 1 run, slower off cutter, outside off pushed to third
16.5Bumrah to Parag, 2 runs, full toss around off stump, driven to deep extra cover
16.6Bumrah to Parag, 1 run
RR 126/4 after 16 overs
Shokeen to bowl,Buttler is on strike.
15.1 Shokeen to Buttler,SIX! Flat, and length ball on middle stump, comes down and launched over wide of long on
15.2Shokeen to Buttler.SIX!! Overpitched on middle stump, clears the front leg and smashed over bowler's head. 50 for Jos Butt;er
15.3Shokeen to Buttler,SIX!! Flighted this time on leg stump, smashed over deep mid wicket
15.4Shokeen to Buttler,SIX!! Flat, quick and full toss wide outside off, hammered over long off this time.
Four in four for Jos Buttler. Can be make it 6?
15.5Shokeen to Buttler, no run, around the wicket, fired down the wicket,, wide outside off.
15.6Shokeen to Buttler,OUT! Caught!! Flat wide outside off, smashed to long off fielder
RR 102/3 after 15 overs
Sams to bowl, Mitchell is on strike.
14.1 Sams to Mitchell,OUT! Slower ball angling away from him, goes for a heave, bats rotates in his hand and gives Rohit Sharma a dolly at mid off.
Shimron Hetmyer is the new batter.
14.2Sams to Hetmyer, no run, Short and wide, dabbed to point
14.3Sams toHetmyer, 4 + wide
14.3 Sams toHetmyer, 1 run, Slower ball, full on off stump, tucked to deep square leg
14.4Sams to Buttler,FOUR!! Low full toss outside leg stump, helped away fine of fine leg
14.5Sams to Buttler, 1 run, slower off cuter, punched to point
14.6Sams toHetmyer, no run
RR 91/2 after 14 overs
Kartikeya to bowl, Buttler is on strike.
13.1 Kartikeya to Buttler, 1 run, length ball outside off, pushed to long off
13.2Kartikeya to Mitchell, no run
13.3Kartikeya to MItchell, 1 run, short and wide, slapped to long on
13.4Kartikeya to Buttler, 1 run, overpitched around off, pumped to long on
13.5Kartikeya to Mitchell, 1 run, length ball on leg, punched to long on
13.6Kartikeya to Buttler, no run
RR 87/2 after 13 overs
Sams to bowl, Buttler is on strike.
12.1 Sams to Buttler, 1 run, slowe ball, yorker on leg, dug out to mid wicket
12.2Sams to Mitchell, no run, slower ball on a length outside off, pushed to extra cover
12.3Sams to Mitchell, wide
12.3Sams to Mitchell, 1 run, slower bouncer and pulled down to long leg
12.4Sams to Buttler, 1 run, full on off stump, pushed to deep cover
12.5Sams to MItchell, 1 run, slower ball, full outside off, driven to long off
12.6Sams to Buttler, 1 run
RR 81/2 after 12 overs
Karitkeya to bowl, Buttler is on strike.
11.1 Karitkeya to Buttler, no run, length ball around off, pushed to cover
11.2 Karitkeya to Buttler, 1 run, length ball angling away from off, pushed to deep cover
11.3 Karitkeya to Mitchell, 1 run, length ball outside off, clipped to deep mid wicket
11.4 Karitkeya to Buttler, no run, full ball on off stump, pumoed to cover
11.5 Karitkeya to Buttler, no run, fuller length, flat on middle and leg, pushed back to bowler
11.6 Karitkeya to Buttler, 1 run
RR 78/2 after 11 overs
Meredith to bowl, Mitchell is on strike.
10.1 Meredith to Mitchell, 1 run, length ball around middle and leg, pushed to long on
10.2Meredith to Buttler, 2 runs, short ball, slower one on the stumps, pulled to deep square leg
10.3Meredith to Buttler, no run, short and quick, hits him on his body.
10.4Meredith to Buttler, no run, short ball on the stumps, goes for a lap, misses it
10.5Meredith to Buttler, wide
10.5 Meredith to Buttler, no run, length ball outside off, goes past under the bat
10.6Meredith to Buttler, 1 run
RR 73/2 after 10 overs
Kartikeya to bowl, Mitchell is on strike.
9.1Kartikeya to Mitchell,FOUR! Full outside off, reverse swept and helped on its away
9.2Kartikeya to Mitchell, 1 run, length ball outside off, dabbed wide of point fielder
9.3Kartikeya to Buttler, 1 run, short ball on the stumps, pulled to deep sqaure leg
9.4Kartikeya to Mitchell, 1 run, length ball around leg stump, pushed to deep mid wicket
9.5Kartikeya to Buttler, fuller length on leg stump, clipped to backward square leg
9.6Kartikeya to Mitchell, 1 run
RR 64/2 after 9 overs
Pollard to bowl, Buttler is on strike.
8.1 Pollard to Buttler,FOUR!! Short and wide, slashed past point fielder
8.2Pollard to Buttler, 1 run, length ball slower around off stump, clipped to long on
8.3Pollard to Mitchell, 1 run, fuller ball around off, driven to long on
8.4Pollard to Buttler, 1 run, length ball around middle and leg, clipped to deep mid wicket
8.5Pollard toMitchell, no run, short ball, nudged to cover
8.6Pollard toMitchell, 1 run
RR 56/2 after 8 overs
Karitkeya to bowl, Buttler is on strike.
7.1 Karitkeya to Buttler, 1 run, full ball outside off, driven to long off
7.2Karitkeya to Samson,OUT!! Short and wide, rocks back and slashed straight to deep cover fielder.
Daryl Mitchell is the new batter
7.3Karitkeya to Mitchell, 2 run
7.4Karitkeya to Mitchell, no run, full ball around off stump, goes for a paddle and balls hits the pad
7.5Karitkeya to MItchell, no run, length ball outside off, goes down and hits it to mid wicket
7.6Karitkeya to Mitchell no run
RR 53/1 after 7 overs
Shokeen to bowl, Buttler is on strike.
6.1 Shokeen to Buttler, no run, length ball around off, reverse swept to point
6.2Shokeen to Buttler, no run, length around off and middle, reverse sweep, goes no where
6.3Shokeen to Buttler, 1 leg bye
6.4Shokeen to Samson,SIX!! Flighted outside off, down the track and clobbered over long off
6.5Shokeen to Samson, no run, length around off, cut to point
6.6Shokeen to Samson,SIX!! Over pitched on off stump, slogged over long on this time
RR 40/1 after 6 overs
Meredith to bowl, Samson is on strike.
5.1 Meredith to Samson, 1 run, length ball outside off, guided to third
5.2Meredith to Buttler, wide
5.2Meredith to Buttler, no run, full on off stump, driven to mid off
5.3Meredith to Buttler, no run, length ball around middle and off, check drive to mid on
5.4Meredith to Buttler, no run, slower ball length on off stump, hits his thigh pads
5.5Meredith to Buttler, no run, bouncer hits him on his helmet, as he tried to pull it.
5.6Meredith to Buttler, 1 run
RR 37/1 after 5 overs
Shokeen to bowl, DDP is on strike.
4.1 Shokeen to DDP, no run
4.2Shokeen to DDP,OUT! Full ball flighted around middle and leg,steps down and lofts it straight to long off fielder.
Sanju Samson is the new batter
4.3Shokeen to Samson, no run, fuller on off andmiddle defended back
4.4Shokeen to Samson, 3 runs, length ball outside off driven wide of cover fielder
4.5Shokeen to Buttler,FOUR! Full around middle and leg, goes for a swing, under edge runs past short fine leg and man at 45.
4.6Shokeen to Buttler,FOUR! Full outside off, driven pas extra cover
RR 26/0 after 4 overs
Bumrah to bowl, Buttler is on strike.
3.1 Bumrah to Buttler, 3 runs, length ball around off stump, driven past cover and point fielder
3.2Bumrah to DDP, no run, length ball around off, angling straight, defended to cover
3.3Bumrah to DDP, 1 run, short ball on leg stump, tucked to square leg, no ball.
3.3 Bumrah to Buttler, (free hit) - no run, full ball on the stumps, hit to mid on fielder
3.4Bumrah to Buttler, 1 run, slower ball full on middle and leg, clipped to mid on
3.5Bumrah to DDP, 1 run, full length outside off, driven wide of point
3.6Bumrah to Buttler, no run
RR 19/0 after 3 overs
Sams to bowl, DDP is on strike.
2.1 Sams to DDP, no run, short around off stump, swing and a miss
2.2Sams to DDP,FOUR!! Short ball around off stump, punched through extra cover
2.3Sams to DDP,FOUR! Slower ball length outside off, makes room and steps down to hit it wide of mid onm
2.4Sams to DDP,FOUR!! Length ball outside off, slashed straight to deep point fielder who was standing a little square, Dewald Brevis drops a sitter at the boundary and ball runs to boundary.
2.5Sams to DDP, no run, Full around off stump, driven to mid off
2.6Sams to DDP, no run
RR 7/0 after 2 overs
Bumrah to bowl, Buttler is on strike.
1.1 Bumrah to Buttler, no run, full outside off, looks to drive it through off side and misses
1.2Bumrah to Buttler no run, fuller length around off stump, pushed to cover
1.3Bumrah to Buttler, no run, full outside off, driven to cover fielder
1.4Bumrah to Butler,FOUR!!Short ball on leg stump, pulled just over deep square leg fielder
1.5Bumrah to Buttler, no run, length ball around off stump, beats the outside edge
1.6Bumrah to Buttler, no run
RR 3/0 after 1 over
Daniel Sams to bowl Jos Buttler is on strike.
0.1 Sams to Buttler, 1 run, full on leg stump, tucked to square leg
0.2Sams to DDP,1 run, Full outside off, swingin away, driven to third
0.3Sams to Buttler, 1 run, Short on leg stump, pulled to long leg
0.4Sams to DDP, no run, full around off stump, driven to mid off
0.5Sams to DDP, no run, good length around off, hint of away swing, and beats the outside edge
0.6Sams to DDP no run
The match is about to get underway. The two umpires have made their way to the middle. MI players are on the field and in a huddle. RR openers Jos Buttler and Devdutt Paddikal march to the middle. We are all in readiness for the match to begin.
Toss
Mumbai Indians won the toss and opt to bowl
In-form Rajasthan Royals take on winless Mumbai Indians | IPL 2022 RR vs MI: Team Analysis
The last time Mumbai Indians and Rajasthan Royals met, Jos Buttler scored a century and Ishan Kishan secured a fifty. Though MI lost the match, it was an eventful evening. As both teams meet again in the 44th match at DY Patil Stadium in Mumbai, MI enter the duel having lost 8 out of 8, while RR is currently placed second on the points table. Here is the team analysis:
Read more