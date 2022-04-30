IPL 2022 | Rajasthan Royals vs Mumbai Indians Live: Samson departs, Buttler still there out in the middle

The last time Mumbai Indians and Rajasthan Royals met, Jos Buttler scored a century and Ishan Kishan secured a fifty. As both teams meet again in the 44th match at DY Patil Stadium in Mumbai, MI enter the duel having lost 8 out of 8, while RR is currently placed second on the points table. Stay tuned for live updates.
RR 78/2 after 11 overs
Meredith to bowl, Mitchell is on strike.
10.1 Meredith to Mitchell, 1 run, length ball around middle and leg, pushed to long on
10.2Meredith to Buttler, 2 runs, short ball, slower one on the stumps, pulled to deep square leg
10.3Meredith to Buttler, no run, short and quick, hits him on his body.
10.4Meredith to Buttler, no run, short ball on the stumps, goes for a lap, misses it
10.5Meredith to Buttler, wide
10.5 Meredith to Buttler, no run, length ball outside off, goes past under the bat
10.6Meredith to Buttler, 1 run
RR 73/2 after 10 overs
Kartikeya to bowl, Mitchell is on strike.
9.1Kartikeya to Mitchell,FOUR! Full outside off, reverse swept and helped on its away
9.2Kartikeya to Mitchell, 1 run, length ball outside off, dabbed wide of point fielder
9.3Kartikeya to Buttler, 1 run, short ball on the stumps, pulled to deep sqaure leg
9.4Kartikeya to Mitchell, 1 run, length ball around leg stump, pushed to deep mid wicket
9.5Kartikeya to Buttler, fuller length on leg stump, clipped to backward square leg
9.6Kartikeya to Mitchell, 1 run
RR 64/2 after 9 overs
Pollard to bowl, Buttler is on strike.
8.1 Pollard to Buttler,FOUR!! Short and wide, slashed past point fielder
8.2Pollard to Buttler, 1 run, length ball slower around off stump, clipped to long on
8.3Pollard to Mitchell, 1 run, fuller ball around off, driven to long on
8.4Pollard to Buttler, 1 run, length ball around middle and leg, clipped to deep mid wicket
8.5Pollard toMitchell, no run, short ball, nudged to cover
8.6Pollard toMitchell, 1 run
RR 56/2 after 8 overs
Karitkeya to bowl, Buttler is on strike.
7.1 Karitkeya to Buttler, 1 run, full ball outside off, driven to long off
7.2Karitkeya to Samson,OUT!! Short and wide, rocks back and slashed straight to deep cover fielder.
Daryl Mitchell is the new batter
7.3Karitkeya to Mitchell, 2 run
7.4Karitkeya to Mitchell, no run, full ball around off stump, goes for a paddle and balls hits the pad
7.5Karitkeya to MItchell, no run, length ball outside off, goes down and hits it to mid wicket
7.6Karitkeya to Mitchell no run
RR 53/1 after 7 overs
Shokeen to bowl, Buttler is on strike.
6.1 Shokeen to Buttler, no run, length ball around off, reverse swept to point
6.2Shokeen to Buttler, no run, length around off and middle, reverse sweep, goes no where
6.3Shokeen to Buttler, 1 leg bye
6.4Shokeen to Samson,SIX!! Flighted outside off, down the track and clobbered over long off
6.5Shokeen to Samson, no run, length around off, cut to point
6.6Shokeen to Samson,SIX!! Over pitched on off stump, slogged over long on this time
RR 40/1 after 6 overs
Meredith to bowl, Samson is on strike.
5.1 Meredith to Samson, 1 run, length ball outside off, guided to third
5.2Meredith to Buttler, wide
5.2Meredith to Buttler, no run, full on off stump, driven to mid off
5.3Meredith to Buttler, no run, length ball around middle and off, check drive to mid on
5.4Meredith to Buttler, no run, slower ball length on off stump, hits his thigh pads
5.5Meredith to Buttler, no run, bouncer hits him on his helmet, as he tried to pull it.
5.6Meredith to Buttler, 1 run
RR 37/1 after 5 overs
Shokeen to bowl, DDP is on strike.
4.1 Shokeen to DDP, no run
4.2Shokeen to DDP,OUT! Full ball flighted around middle and leg,steps down and lofts it straight to long off fielder.
Sanju Samson is the new batter
4.3Shokeen to Samson, no run, fuller on off andmiddle defended back
4.4Shokeen to Samson, 3 runs, length ball outside off driven wide of cover fielder
4.5Shokeen to Buttler,FOUR! Full around middle and leg, goes for a swing, under edge runs past short fine leg and man at 45.
4.6Shokeen to Buttler,FOUR! Full outside off, driven pas extra cover
RR 26/0 after 4 overs
Bumrah to bowl, Buttler is on strike.
3.1 Bumrah to Buttler, 3 runs, length ball around off stump, driven past cover and point fielder
3.2Bumrah to DDP, no run, length ball around off, angling straight, defended to cover
3.3Bumrah to DDP, 1 run, short ball on leg stump, tucked to square leg, no ball.
3.3 Bumrah to Buttler, (free hit) - no run, full ball on the stumps, hit to mid on fielder
3.4Bumrah to Buttler, 1 run, slower ball full on middle and leg, clipped to mid on
3.5Bumrah to DDP, 1 run, full length outside off, driven wide of point
3.6Bumrah to Buttler, no run
RR 19/0 after 3 overs
Sams to bowl, DDP is on strike.
2.1 Sams to DDP, no run, short around off stump, swing and a miss
2.2Sams to DDP,FOUR!! Short ball around off stump, punched through extra cover
2.3Sams to DDP,FOUR! Slower ball length outside off, makes room and steps down to hit it wide of mid onm
2.4Sams to DDP,FOUR!! Length ball outside off, slashed straight to deep point fielder who was standing a little square, Dewald Brevis drops a sitter at the boundary and ball runs to boundary.
2.5Sams to DDP, no run, Full around off stump, driven to mid off
2.6Sams to DDP, no run
RR 7/0 after 2 overs
Bumrah to bowl, Buttler is on strike.
1.1 Bumrah to Buttler, no run, full outside off, looks to drive it through off side and misses
1.2Bumrah to Buttler no run, fuller length around off stump, pushed to cover
1.3Bumrah to Buttler, no run, full outside off, driven to cover fielder
1.4Bumrah to Butler,FOUR!!Short ball on leg stump, pulled just over deep square leg fielder
1.5Bumrah to Buttler, no run, length ball around off stump, beats the outside edge
1.6Bumrah to Buttler, no run
RR 3/0 after 1 over
Daniel Sams to bowl Jos Buttler is on strike.
0.1 Sams to Buttler, 1 run, full on leg stump, tucked to square leg
0.2Sams to DDP,1 run, Full outside off, swingin away, driven to third
0.3Sams to Buttler, 1 run, Short on leg stump, pulled to long leg
0.4Sams to DDP, no run, full around off stump, driven to mid off
0.5Sams to DDP, no run, good length around off, hint of away swing, and beats the outside edge
0.6Sams to DDP no run
The match is about to get underway. The two umpires have made their way to the middle. MI players are on the field and in a huddle. RR openers Jos Buttler and Devdutt Paddikal march to the middle. We are all in readiness for the match to begin.
Toss
Mumbai Indians won the toss and opt to bowl
In-form Rajasthan Royals take on winless Mumbai Indians | IPL 2022 RR vs MI: Team Analysis
The last time Mumbai Indians and Rajasthan Royals met, Jos Buttler scored a century and Ishan Kishan secured a fifty. Though MI lost the match, it was an eventful evening. As both teams meet again in the 44th match at DY Patil Stadium in Mumbai, MI enter the duel having lost 8 out of 8, while RR is currently placed second on the points table. Here is the team analysis:
Read more