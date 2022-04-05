IPL 2022 | Rajasthan Royals vs Royal Challengers Bangalore Highlights: DK powers RCB home against RR
IPL 2022 | Rajasthan Royals vs Royal Challengers Bangalore Highlights: DK powers RCB home against RR
updated: Apr 06 2022, 09:19 ist
After a flurry of wickets in the middle overs, the match was almost gone but Dinesh Karthik and Shahbaz Ahmed resurrected the innings and blasted their way to win this Royal contest by 4 wickets.
23:25
RCB won by 4 wickets
Jaiswal to bowl the last over, Harshal is on strike.
19.1 Jaiswal to Harshal,SIX! GAME.SET.MATCH! Short ball, launches it into grand stand.
23:17
RCB 167/6 after 19 overs
Prasidh to bowl,.Harshal is on strike.
18.1 Prasidh to Harshal, 1 run
18.2Prasidh to DK, 1 run
18.3Prasidh to Harshal, 1 run
18.4Prasidh to DK, wide
18.4Prasidh to DK,FOUR!! Full wide outside off, fetches it from there and hits it to mid-wicket.
18.5Prasidh to DK,FOUR!! Almost seals the match!! Slower ball, on middle stump, powers it over fine leg
18.6Prasidh to DK, no run
23:11
RCB 155/6 after 18 overs
Boult to bowl his last over, Ahmed is on strike.
17.1Boult to Ahmed, no run
17.2Boult to Ahmed,FOUR!! Slower ball, on fifth stump, goes down the ground.
17.3Boult to Ahmed,SIX!! SHAHBAZ AHMED! Short ball, short arm jab and hits it over mid-wicket.
17.4Boult to Ahmed, 2 runs
17.5Boult to Ahmed,OUT!! BOWLED'IM!! Sensational knock from him! Full and straight, wants to scoop it but misses it.
Harshal Patel is next batter
17.6Boult to Harshal, 1 run
23:06
RCB 142/5 after 17 overs
Chahal to bowl, DK is on strike.
16.1 Chahal to DK, no run
16.2Chahal to DK, no run
16.3Chahal to DK, 1 run
16.4Chahal to Ahmed, 1 run
16.5Chahal to DK, 1 run
16.6Chahal to Ahmed, 1 run
22:58
RCB 138/5 after 16 overs
Prasidh to bowl, DK is on strike
15.1Prasidh to DK, 1 run
15.2Prasidh to Ahmed,FOUR!! Shahbaz matching shot by shot! Yorker on fifth stump, digs it out and guides it to backward point
15.3Prasidh to Ahmed, 1 run
15.4Prasidh to DK, 1 run
15.5Prasidh to Ahmed, no run
15.6Prasidh to Ahmed, SIX! Short ball on his legs, flips it over fine leg
22:50
RCB 125/5 after 15 over
Saini to bowl, Ahmed is on strike.
14.1 Saini to Ahmed, 1 run
14.2Saini to DK,FOUR!! Low full toss on middle stump, flicks it square leg
14.3Saini to DK,FOUR!! DK is on FIREE!!! Low full toss, way outside off, ramps it from outside off.
14.4Saini to DK, 2 runs
14.5Saini to DK, 1 run
14.6Saini to Ahmed,FOUR!! Slower on his pads, pulls it over fine leg
22:45
RCB 109/5 after 14 overs
Ashwin to bowl, DK is on strike.
13.1 Ashwin to DK, 1 run
13.2Ashwin to Ahmed, 1 run
13.3Ashwin to DK,FOUR!! (NO BALL) Slow ball way outside leg, hoicks it over fine leg
13.3Ashwin to DK, SIX!! Full ball on off stump, DK poweres it down the ground
13.4Ashwin to DK,FOUR!! Full again and this time chips it down the ground.
13.5Ashwin to DK, no run
13.6Ashwin to DK,FOUR!
22:39
RCB 88/5 after 13 overs
Boult to bowl, Ahmed is on strike.
12.1 Boult to Ahmed, no run
12.2Boult to Ahmed, 1 run
12.3Boult to Rutherford,OUT!! Short ball, aimed at his head, miscues the hook and Saini holds on to the ball at short third man
Dinesh Karthik is next batter.
12.4Boult to DK, no run
12.5Boult to DK, no run
12.6Boult to DK, 1 run
22:33
RCB 86/4 after 12 overs
Saini to bowl, Rutherford is on strike.
11.1 Saini to Rutherford, 1 leg bye
11.2Saini to Ahmed, wide
11.2Saini to Ahmed,FOUR!! Short length ball, outside off, connects it over wide long-off
11.3Saini to Ahmed, 1 run
11.4Saini to Rutherford, 1 run
11.5Saini to Ahmed,SIX!! Slower ball on middle stump, powered it down the ground.
11.6Saini to Ahmed, 1 run
22:29
RCB 71/4 after 11 overs
Chahal to bowl, Rutherford is on strike.
10.1Chahal to Rutherford, no run
10.2Chahal to Rutherford, 1 run
10.3Chahal to Ahmed, no run
10.4Chahal to Ahmed, no run
10.5Chahal to Ahmed, 1 run
10.6Chahal to Rutherford, 1 run
22:26
RCB 68/4 after 10 overs
Ashwin to bowl, Rutherford is on strike
9.1 Ashwin to Rutherford, no run
9.2Ashwin to Rutherford, wide
9.2Ashwin to Rutherford, wide
9.2Ashwin to Rutherford, no run
9.3Ashwin to Rutherford, 1 run
9.4Ashwin to Ahmed, no run
9.5Ashwin to Ahmed, wide
9.5Ashwin to Ahmed, 1 leg bye
9.6Ashwin to Ahmed, 1 run
22:18
RCB 62/4 after 9 overs
Chahal to bowl, Kohli is on strike.David Willey is new batter
8.1 Chahal to Kohli, no run
8.2Chahal to Kohli, no run
8.3Chahal to Kohli, 1 run
8.4Chahal to Willey, no run,OUT! RUN OUT! Bat is on the line and Kohli departs. Chahal dislodges the bails and Virat is on the line.
Sherfane Rutherford is next batter.
8.5Chahal to Willey,GONE!! BOWLED!! BEAUTY!! Flighted ball on off stump, he looks to defend it, ball goes through the gate and hits the top of middle stump.
Shahbaz Ahmed is new batter
8.6Chahal to Ahmed, no run
22:13
RCB 62/2 after 8 overs
Saini to bowl, Anuj is on strike.VIRAT KOHLI IS NEW BATTER.
7.1Saini to Anuj, 1 run
7.2Saini to Kohli, 2 runs
7.3Saini to Kohli, 1 run
7.4Saini to Anuj, 1 run
7.5Saini to Kohli, 1 run
7.6Saini to Anuj, OUT!! good length ball, edges it to keeper
22:04
RCB 55/1 after 7 overs
Chahal to bowl, Anuj is on strike.
6.1 Chahal to Anuj, 1 run
6.2Chahal to Faf,FOUR!!Flighted delivery on his stumps, just lofts it over bowler's head
6.3Chahal to Faf, no run
6.4Chahal to Faf, 1 run
6.5Chahal to Anuj, 1 run
6.6Chahal to Faf,OUT!! CAUGHT!! Flights it again and he lofts it straight to long-on
22:01
RCB 48/0 after 6 overs
Ashwin to bowl, Faf is on strike.
5.1 Ashwin to Faf, no run
5.2Ashwin to Faf,FOUR!! Short ball, hangs back and hits in between point and covers
5.3Ashwin to Faf, 1 run
5.4Ashwin to Anuj, 1 run
5.5Ashwin to Faf, 1 run
5.6Ashwin to Anuj, 1 run
21:54
RCB 40/0 after 5 overs
Prasidh to bowl,.Anuj is on strike.
4.1 Prasidh to Anuj, no run
4.2Prasidh to Anuj, no run
4.3Prasidh to Anuj,FOUR!! Again dances down the tracks, hits on full and ball races to long-on
4.4Prasidh to Anuj, no run
4.5Prasidh to Anuj, wide
4.5Prasidh to Anuj, 1 run
4.6Prasidh to Faf, 1 run, hits him on full and he misses it.RR review! Umpire calls! NOT OUT
21:50
RCB 33/0 after 4 overs
R. Ashwin to bowl, Anujs on strike.
3.1 Ashwin to Anuj, no run
3.2Ashwin to Anuj, no run
3.3Ashwin to Anuj, no run
3.4Ashwin to Anuj, no run
3.5Ashwin to Anuj, 1 run
3.6Ashwin to Faf,FOUR! Flighted ball on fifth stump, lofts it over in field
21:46
RCB 28/0 after 3 overs
Boult to bowl, Faf is on strike.
2.1Boult to Faf,FOUR! Back of length, punches it infront of cover.
2.2Boult to Faf, 2runs
2.3Boult to Faf,FOUR!! Back of length again this time punches it in between cover and point
2.4Boult to Faf, 1 run
2.5Boult to Anuj,FOUR!! Comes down the track, outside off, edges it to first slip region
2.6Boult to Anuj, 1 run
21:41
RCB 12/0 after 2 overs
Prasidh to bowl, Faf is on strike.
1.1 Prasidh to Faf, no run
1.2Prasidh to Faf, no run
1.3Prasidh to Faf, 1 run
1.4Prasidh to Anuj, no run
1.5Prasidh to Anuj,FOUR!! This will calmdown his nerves, gave a charge and slaps it over mid-off
1.6Prasidh to Anuj,FOUR!! ball on his legs, glances it to fine leg
21:33
RCB 3/0 after 1 over
Trent Boult to start for RR, Faf is on strike.
0.1Boult to Faf, 1 run
0.2Boult to Anuj, no run
0.3Boult to Anuj, 1 run
0.4Boult to Faf, no run
0.5Boult to Faf, 1 run
0.6Boult to Anuj, no run
21:32
The match is about to get underway. The two umpires have made their way to the middle. RR players are on the field and in a huddle. RCB openers Faf du Plessis and Anuj Rawatmarch to the middle. We are all in readiness for the match to begin.
21:14
RR 169/3 after 20 overs
Akash Deep to bowl, Hetmyer is on strike.
19.1 Akash to Hetmyer, 1 run
19.2Akash to Buttler, no ball
19.2Akash to Buttler,FREE HIT- SIX!! Short ball, slower, thumps it over wide long-on
19,3Akash to Buttler,SIX!! Full length now, moves outside leg, bludgeoned it over long-on
19.4Akash to Buttler, 2 runs
19.5Akash to Buttler, 1 run
19.6Akash to Hetmyer,SIX!! Finishes it in style!! Slower ball, wide outside off, Hetmyer goes for it and launches it to deep square leg
21:08
RR 146/3 after 19 overs
Siraj to bowl, Hetmyer is on strike.
18.1 Siraj to Hetmyer, no run
18.2Siraj to Hetmyer,FOUR!! Wide yorker, he launches it to long-ogg.
18.3Siraj to Hetmyer, 2 runs
18.4Siraj to Hetmyer, 1 run
18.5Siraj to Buttler,SIX!! Slower ball, short length, hits it over wide long-on
18.6Siraj to Buttler,SIX!! Full toss wide outside off, creams it over long-off
21:04
RR 127/3 after 18 overs
Harshal Patel to bowl. Hetmyer is on strike.
17.1 Harshal to Hetmyer, 1 run
17.2Harshal to Buttler, 1 run
17.3Harshal to Hetmyer, 1 run
17.4Harshal to Buttler, 1 run
17.5Harshal to Hetmyer,FOUR!! Slower ball, on fifth stump, manages to hit in the gap at deep mid wicket
17.6Harshal to Hetmyer, 1 run
20:57
RR 118/3 after 17 overs
M. Siraj to bowl, Buttler is on strike.
16.1Siraj to Buttler, 1 run
16.2Siraj to Hetmyer, no run
16.3Siraj to Hetmyer,SIX!! Good length ball, on his legstump, launches it over midwicket
16.4Siraj to Hetmyer, 1 run
16.5Siraj to Buttler,wide
16.5Siraj to Buttler, 1 run
16.6Siraj to Hetmyer, 1 run
20:54
RR 107/3 after 16 overs
Hasaranga to bowl, Hetmyer is on strike.
15.1Hasaranga to Hetmyer, 1 run
15.2Hasaranga to Buttler, 1 run
15.3Hasaranga to Hetmyer, 1 run
15.4Hasaranga to Buttler, no run
15.5Hasaranga to Buttler, 1 run
15.6Hasaranga to Hetmyer, no run
20:49
RR 103/3 after 15 overs
Harshal to bowl, Buttler is on strike.
14.1 Harshal to Buttler, 1 run
14.2Harshal to Hetmyer, 1 run
14.3Harshal to Buttler, no run
14.4Harshal to Buttler, no runSlower ball yorker, hits him right in front of stumps, he has knicked it.
14.5Harshal to Buttler, 1 run
14.6Harshal to Hetmyer, 1 run
20:44
RR 100/3 after 14 overs
Hasaranga to bowl, Hetymer is on strike.
13.1hasaranga to Hetmyer, no run
13.2hasaranga to Hetmyer,FOUR!! googly, way outside off, cuts it.
13.3hasaranga to Hetmyer,FOUR! Googly, short way outside off, this time lofts it over covers fielder.
13.4hasaranga to Hetmyer, no run
13.5hasaranga to Hetmyer, 1 run
13.6hasaranga to Buttler, 2 runs
20:38
RR 89/3 after 13 overs
Harshal to bowl, Buttler is on strike.
12.1 Harshal to Buttler, 1 run
12.2Harshal to Hetmyer, no run
12.3Harshal to Hetmyer, wide
12.3Harshal to Hetmyer, no run
12.4Harshal to Hetmyer, no run
12.5Harshal to Hetmyer, no run
12.6Harshal to Hetmyer, 1 leg bye
20:32
RR 86/3 after 12 overs
Hasaranga to bowl, Samson is on strike.
11.1Hasaranga to Samson, no run
11.2Hasaranga to Samson,SIX!! Flighted on leg stump, clears his front leg and hits it straight over bowler's head.
11.3Hasaranga to Samson, no run,Googly on short ball, he goes for cut but misses it, hits him on pads! RCB review! NOT OUT
11.4Hasaranga to Samson,OUT!! Googly, held back, Samson stumped with the length, chips it back to bowler.
Shimron Hetmyer is next batter.
11.5Hasaranga to Hetmyer, no run
11.6Hasaranga to Hetmyer, no run
20:25
RR 80/2 after 11 overs
Deep to bowl, Buttler is on strike.Sanju Samson is next batter.
10.1 Deep to Buttler, 1 run
10.2Deep to Samson, no run
10.3Deep to Samson, 1 run
10.4Deep to Buttler, 1 run
10.5Deep to Samson, no run
10.6Deep to Buttler, 1 run
20:19
RR 76/2 after 10 overs
Harshal to bowl, DDP is on strike.
9.1 Harshal to DDP, no run
9.2Harshal to DDP, no run
9.3Harshal to DDP, 1 run
9.4Harshal to Buttler, no run
9.5Harshal to Buttler, 1 run
9.6Harshal to DDP, wide
9.6Harshal to DDP,OUT!! Slower ball on fifth stump, Miscues it and Kohli takes a skier.
20:12
RR 73/1 after 9 overs
Wanindu Hasaranga to bowl, Buttler is on strike.
8.1Hasaranga to Buttler, 1 run
8.2Hasaranga to DDP, 2 runs
8.3Hasaranga to DDP, 2 runs
8.4Hasaranga to DDP, 1 run
8.5Hasaranga to Buttler, no run
8.6Hasaranga to Buttler,SIX!! Dances down the track and hits it over wide long on
20:07
RR 61/1 after 8 overs
Willey to bowl, DDP is on strike.
7.1 Willey to DDP, 1 leg bye
7.2Willey to Buttler, 1 run
7.3Willey to DDP,FOUR!!Short ball on fourth stump, pulls it to square leg.
7.4Willey to DDP, 1 run
7.5Willey to Buttler, 1 run
7.6Willey to DDP, SIX!! On his stumps, drives it over long-on
20:01
RR 47/1 after 7 overs
Deep to bowl, Buttler is on strike.
6.1Deep to Buttler, 1 run
6.2Deep to DDP, no run
6.3Deep to DDP, 1 run
6.4Deep to Buttler, 2 runs
6.5Deep to Buttler,SIX!! Full ball, slaps it over long-off
6.6Deep to Buttler, 2 runs
19:57
RR 35/1 after 6 overs
Willey to bowl, Buttler is on strike.
5.1 Willey to Buttler, 1 run
5.2Willey to DDP, 1 run
5.3Willey to Buttler, 1 run
5.4Willey to DDP, 1 run
5.5Willey to Buttler, 1 run
5.6Willey to DDP, no run
19:52
RR 30/1 after 5 overs
Akash Deep to bowl, Buttler is on strike.
4.1Deep to Buttler, 1 run
4.2Deep to DDP, no run
4.3Deep to DDP, 2 runs
4.4Deep to DDP, no run
4.5Deep to DDP, 2 runs
4.6Deep to DDP, no run
19:47
RR 25/1 after 4 overs
Willey to bowl, DDP is on strike.
3.1 Willey to DDP, no run
3.2Willey to DDP, 1 leg bye
3.3Willey to Buttler, no run
3.4Willey to Buttler, 2runs
3.5Willey to Buttler, 1 run
3.6Willey to DDP,FOUR!!
19:41
RR 17/1 after 3 overs
Siraj to bowl, Buttler is on strike.
2.1Siraj to Buttler, wide
2.1Siraj to Buttler, no run
2.2Siraj to Buttler, 1 run
2.3Siraj to DDP,SIX!! Full ball, on his pads, flicks it over deep square leg.
2.4Siraj to DDP, 2 runs
2.5Siraj to DDP, no run
2.6Siraj to DDP, 1 run
19:34
RR 6/1 after 2 overs
David Willey to bowl, Jaiswal is on strike.
1.1Willey to Jaiswal, 1 run
1.2Willey to Buttler, 1 run
1.3Willey to Jaiswal, 2 runs
1.4Willey to Jaiswal, no run
1.5Willey to Jaiswal,OUT!! Full ball, looks to hit it straight, just straightens a little bit and balls goes through the defence and hits the stumps.
DDP is new batter.
1.6Willey to DDP, no run
19:28
RR 2/0 after 1 over
M. Siraj to start for RCB, Jos Buttler is on strike.
0.1Siraj to Buttler, no run
0.2Siraj to Buttler, no run
0.3Siraj to Buttler, 1 run
0.4Siraj to Jaiswal, no run
0.5Siraj to Jaiswal, 1 run
0.6Siraj to Buttler, no run
19:26
The match is about to get underway. The two umpires have made their way to the middle. RCB players are on the field and in a huddle. RR openers Jos Buttler and Yashasvi Jaiswal march to the middle. We are all in readiness for the match to begin.
Royal Challengers Bangalore: Faf du Plessis(c), Anuj Rawat, Virat Kohli, Dinesh Karthik(w), Sherfane Rutherford, Shahbaz Ahmed, Wanindu Hasaranga, David Willey, Harshal Patel, Akash Deep, Mohammed Siraj
18:59
Toss
RCB won the toss and opt to bowl first.
18:51
A destructive batting line-up is where Sanju Samson's Rajasthan can bank on
The batting line-up with almost everyone in form is the most destructive in the league. Jos Butler and Sanju Samson scoring consistently is a big positive for them.
18:51
A solid bowling line-up and reliable middle-order is where RCB's strengths lie
This is the first time that the RCB bowling line-up looks solid with all their bases covered. The middle-order stood out in the match against KKR. Knowing that even the middle order can handle tricky match situations gives Faf du Plessis and Virat Kohli some respite.
18:50
RR would be looking to make it 3 wins on the trot, while RCB, coming on the back of a thrilling win against KKR, would be looking to enter the top 4 in the points table
18:50
Match 13 of the 2022 IPL season will see the two Royals – Rajasthan and Bangalore square off at the Wankhede Stadium in Mumbai
