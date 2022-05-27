IPL 2022 Rajasthan Royals vs Royal Challengers Bangalore live: Jaiswal and Buttler are out to chase 158

After losing to Gujarat Titans in Qualifier 1, the Sanju Samson-led Rajasthan Royals will face a stern challenge against Faf du Plessis' formidable Royal Challengers Bangalore in the Qualifier 2 of the IPL 2022 at Narendra Modi Stadium. Stay tuned for live updates.
The second innings is about to get underway. The two umpires have made their way to the middle. RCB players are on the field and in a huddle. RR openers Yashasvi Jaiswal and Jos Buttler march to the middle. We are all in readiness for the match to begin.
RCB 157/8 after 20 overs
McCoy to bowl the last over, Harshal Patel is on the strike.
19.1 McCoy to Harshal,OUT!! Fuller and quick on the off stump, walks across looking to lap it, misses and he hits the stumps.
Here's Hazlewood.
19.2McCoy to Hazlewood, no run, full outside off, missed
19.3McCoy toHazlewood, 1 run, slow yorker on the off stump, jammed out to point
19.4McCoy to Shahbaz, short ball outside off, swing and a miss
19.5McCoy toShahbaz, no run, Slow ball very full outside off, whips it to deep midwicket
19.6McCoy toShahbaz, 2 runs, short and wide, manages to slap it to long-on
RCB 154/7 after 19 overs
Prasidh Krishna to bowl, Dinesh Karthik is on strike.
18.1 Prasidh to DK,OUT! Length ball slower one, outside off, hits it straight down to Riyan Parag at long-on,
Hasaranga walks out to bat.
18.2Prasidh to Hasaranga,OUT! Yorker! Straight through his defenseand the stumps are out of the ground.
Harshal walks out to bat. Hat trick ball coming up.
18.3Prasidh to Harshal, 1 run, full toss on the off stump driven to deep cover
18.4Prasidh to Shahbaz, wide
18.4 Prasidh to Shahbaz, no run, slower ball on a good length, pushed back
18.5Prasidh to Shahbaz,SIX! Slower ball touchfuller on the stumps smokes it over long-on for a six
18.6Prasidh to Shahbaz, no run
RCB 146/5 after 18 overs
McCoy to bowl, Mahipal Lomror is on strike.
17.1 McCoy to Lomror, 1 run, short and wide, slapped to deep point
17.2McCoy to DK,1 run, full toss on off stump slower one, whipped to behind square leg
17.3McCoy toLomror, no run, length ball around off, moveso outside off looking to lap it, mmisses
17.4McCoy toLomror,OUT! Caught! slow ball, short and wide, slashes at it, and only manages Ashwin at backward point.
Here's Shahbaz.
17.5McCoy to Shahbaz, wide
17.5 McCoy to Shahbaz,FOUR!! short ball wide outside off slapped over the extra cover fielder
17.6McCoy to Shahbaz, no run
RCB 137/4 after 17 overs
Yuzvendra Chahal to bowl, Mahipal Lomror is on strike.
16.1 Chahal to Lomror, 1 run, floated on the leg stump worked it to the onside
16.2Chahal to DK, 1 run, fuller on middle and off, sweeps it aerially to deep square leg
16.3Chahal to Lomror, 1 run, fuller on middle, flicked to deep midwicket
16.4Chahal to DK, 1 run, fuller on middle and leg pushed to long-on
16.5Chahal to Lomror, 1 run, short ball spinning away punched to deep extra cover
16.6Chahal to DK, 2 runs
RCB 132/4 after 16 overs
Mahipal Lomror is on strike, Ashwin to bowl.
15.1 Ashwin to Lomror, 1 run, length ball on the pads tucked away to deep square leg
15.2Ashwin to Patidar,SIX!! Fuller on the stumps, this time launchedover deep midwicket.
15.3Ashwin toPatidar,OUT! Caught! Flatter outside off on a length tries to muscleit over long-off but hits it to Jos Buttler at long-off.
Here's DK.
15.4Ashwin to DK, no run, length ball outside off steered to point
15.5Ashwin to DK, 1 run, floated outside off punched to deep point
15.6Ashwin to Lomror, 1 run
RCB 123/3 after 15 overs
Rajat Patidar is on strike, Chahal to bowl.
14.1 Chahal to Patidar, no run, flat outside off, driven back
14.2Chahal to Patidar, slow, floated on a length wide outside off slapped to long-off
Here's Lomror.
14.3Chahal to Lomror, 1 run, length ball on off stump worked to midwicket
14.4Chahal toPatidar, wide
14.4 Chahal toPatidar, wide
14.4 Chahal toPatidar, 1 run, floated on off stump, drills it to long-on
14.5Chahal to Lomror, 1 run, fuller on the stumps sweeps it along the ground to deep square leg
14.6Chahal to Patidar,SIX! length ball outside off, smashes it over long-off for a six
RCB 111/3 after 14 overs
Glenn Maxwell is on strike, Boult to bowl.
13.1 Boult to Maxwell,3 runs, length ball outside off sliced to deep point, Hetmyer does well to stop the ball.
13.2Boult to Patidar, 1 run, fuller on his pads flicked to deep midwicket
13.3Boult to Maxwell, no run, full around off, slammed to cover
13.4Boult to Maxwell, no run, back of a length slower one outside off, looks to reverse lap it, beaten
13.5Boult to Maxwell, no run, Back of a length on middle and leg, slashes and misses
13.6Boult to Maxwell,OUT! McCoy holds on to it, short ball on the leg stump, slower ball, pulls it to McCoy at fine leg
RCB 107/2 after 13 overs
Rajat Patidar is on strike,Chahal to bowl
12.1 Chahal to Patidar, 1 run, fuller on the stumps driven to long-off
12.2 Chahal to Maxwell,SIX! Short ball on the stump, clears the leg and pulls it just over deep midwicket fielder
12.3Chahal to Maxwell, 1 run, slower on a length goes back and punched to long-on
12.4Chahal toPatidar, wide
12.4 Chahal toPatidar, 1 run. Fuller outside off sweeps it along the ground to deep midwicket
12.5Chahal to Maxwell,FOUR! Fuller outside off reverse sweeps it over short third
12.6Chahal to Maxwell, 1 run
RCB 92/2 after 12 overs
Rajat Patidar is on strike, Ashwin to bowl.
11.1 Ashwin to Patidar, 1 run, length ball on of stump punched to midwicket
11.2Ashwin to Maxwell,SIX!! Flighted outside off stump, smokedit straight down the ground
11.3Ashwin to Maxwell, 1 run, length ball on the stumps backed away and punched to long-on
11.4Ashwin toPatidar, 1 run, length ball on the pads worked to the onside
11.5Ashwin to Maxwell, 1 run, fuller on the stumps driven to long-on
11.6Ashwin toPatidar, 1 run
RCB 81/2 after 11 overs
Rajat Patidar is on strike,McCoy to bowl.
10.1 McCoy toPatidar,FOUR!! Length ball around off angling away, looks to pull it, thick edge just wide of short third
10.2 McCoy to Patidar, 1 run, length ball at the stumps flicked to deep midwicket
10.3McCoy to du Plessis, no run, back of a length angling across outside clears the front leg, misses
10.4McCoy todu Plessis,OUT! Caught! Length ball on middle and off slower one, looks to hit it through covers, thick edge this time to Ashwin at short third.
Glenn Maxwell is the next batter.
10.5McCoy to Maxwell, 1 run, short ball on his hips clipped to the onside
10.6 McCoy to Patidar, 1 run
RCB 74/1 after 10 overs
Rajat Patidar is on strike, Ravichandran Ashwin to bowl.
9.1 Ashwin to Patidar, 2 runs, short ball on his pads tucked to deep midwicket
9.2Ashwin to Patidar, no run, short and wide cut away to point
9.3Ashwin to Patidar, no run, fuller around middle and leg stumps,carrom ball, looks to slog it over legside, hits the pads,a loud appeal for lbw, the've reviewed! NOT OUT!
9.4Ashwin to Patidar, 1 run, short ball on the stumps pulled to deep midwicket
9.5 Ashwin to du Plessis,1 run, length ball around middle and off clipped to the on side
9.6Ashwin to Patidar, 1 run
RCB 69/1 after 9 overs
Faf du Plessis is on strike, Chahal to bowl.
8.1 Chahal to du Plessis, no run, tossed up on middle and leg driven to cover
8.2Chahal todu Plessis, 1 run, floated on off stump driven uppishly to long-off
8.3Chahal to Patidar,SIX!! Tossed up on off stump in his slot, stands and delivers it over long-on
8.4Chahal to Patidar, 1 run, flat on a good length around off punched to long-on
8.5Chahal todu Plessis, 1 run, fuller on off and middle driven to cover
8.6Chahal to Patidar, wide
8.6 Chahal to Patidar, 1 run
RCB 58/1 after 8 overs
Faf du Plessis is on strike, Ravichandran Ashwin to bowl.
7.1 Ashwin to du Plessis, 1 run, length ball on middle and leg pushed to long-on
7.2Ashwin to Patidar, 1 run, length ball outside off punched to long-off
7.3Ashwin todu Plessis, 1 run, length ball on middle and off pushed to the legside
7.4Ashwin to Patidar, wide
7.4 Ashwin to Patidar, 1 run, carrom ball on a length on the middle stump punched to long-on
7.5Ashwin todu Plessis, no run, full, quick and outside off, drives and misses
7.6Ashwin todu Plessis,1 run
RCB 52/1 after 7 overs
Rajat Patidar is on strike, McCoy to bowl.
6.1 McCoy to Patidar, 2 runs, length ball outside off, slapped to deep point, Chahal dives and save a four
6.2McCoy to Patidar, no run, length ball outside off, slapped back.
6.3McCoy to Patidar, 1 run, back of a length on middle and leg, tucked away to fine leg
6.4McCoy to du Plessis.1 run, length ball on off stump nudged to cover
6.5McCoy to Patidar, 1 run, length ball around off stump punched to long-off
6.6McCoy todu Plessis, 1 run
RCB 46/1 after 6 overs
Rajat Patidar is on strike,Prasidh to bowl.
5.1 Prasidh to Patidar, no run, bouncer outside off, looks to upper cut, beaten by pace
5.2Prasidh to Patidar, no run, length ball on middle and off, tucked to square leg
5.3Prasidh to Patidar,FOUR!! back of a length ball around off stump, punched to the right of point
5.4Prasidh to Patidar,FOUR! back of a length outside off this time punched on the backfoot through cover
5.5Prasidh to Patidar, 1 run, bouncer around off, punched it straight to Parag at point,Dropped!
5.6Prasidh to du Plessis, no run
RCB 37/1 after 5 overs
Faf du Plessis is on strike, Trent Boult to bowl.
4.1 Boult to du Plessis, 1 run, length ball outside off, cut away to deep point
4.2Boult to Patidar, 1 run, back of a length angling away from off stump, steered to third
4.3Boult todu Plessis, 2 runs, fuller on his pads tucked away to deep square leg
4.4Boult todu Plessis,FOUR!! Back of a length sliding down the legside, swivels and gets a glove just past Sanju Samson
4.5Boult todu Plessis, no run, length ball around off stump, pushed back to bowler
4.6Boult todu Plessis,FOUR! Length ball outside off slapped wide of mid-off
RCB 25/1 after 4 overs
Prasidh Krishna to bowl, Rajat Patidar is on strike.
3.1 Prasidh to Patidar,FOUR!! short of a length outside off slashes it over slip for a four
3.2Prasidh to Patidar, no run, length ball outside off steered to point
3.3Prasidh to Patidar, 4 byes, 148 kmph!!length ball nips back in sharply, cuts him in half and beats diving Sanju Samson.
3.4Prasidh to Patidar, no run, length ball outside off stump, lets it go.
3.5Prasidh to Patidar, no run, length ball on the stumps defended to midwicket
3.6Prasidh to Patidar, no run
RCB 17/1 after 3 overs
Trent Boult to bowl, Faf du Plessis is on strike.
2.1 Boult to du Plessis, no run, length ball on off stump swinging in, blocks it.
2.2Boult to du Plessis, no run, length ball on off stump swinging in, blocks it again.
2.3Boult todu Plessis, no run, length ball touch fuller outside off driven to covers
2.4Boult todu Plessis,FOUR!! Full and wide outside off reaches for it and slices it over cover-point
2.5Boult todu Plessis, no run, length ball outside off driven to mid-off
2.6Boult todu Plessis, no run
RCB 13/1 after 2 overs
Prasidh Krishna to bowl, Faf du Plessis is on strike.
1.1 Prasidh to du Plessis, no run, fuller ball angling in hits the pads, sliding down the legside
1.2Prasidh to du Plessis, 1 run, length ball on middle and leg tucked away to fine leg
1.3Prasidh to Kohli, no run, length ball outside off lets it go.
1.4Prasidh to Kohli, no run, length ball around the fifth stump nips back in and hits him on his thigh pad.
1.5Prasidh to Kohli,OUT! Caught behind! Back of a length outside off, Virat pokes at it to steer it to third, the ball bounces a bit more, takes the outside edge, and through to Sanju Samson.
Here's Patidar.
1.6Prasidh to Patidar, 4 leg byes
RCB 8/0 after 1 over
Trent Boult to start for RR, Virat Kohli is on strike.
0.1 Boult to Kohli, no run, back of a length outside off, lets it go
0.2Boult to Kohli, 1 run, length ball at his hips clipped to square leg
0.3Boult to du Plessis, 1 run, length ball down the leg side tucked to fine leg
0.4Boult to Kohli, no run, length ball touch fuller hint of shaping in, lets it go on the front foot
0.5Boult to Kohli, no run, length ball on off stump pushed to point
0.6Boult to Kohli,SIX!! length ball outside off walks out and flicks it over deep midwicket
The match is about to get underway. The two umpires have made their way to the middle. RR players are on the field and in a huddle. RCB openers Faf du Plessis and Virat Kohli march to the middle. We are all in readiness for the match to begin.
Rajasthan Royals(Playing XI): Yashasvi Jaiswal, Jos Buttler, Sanju Samson(w/c), Devdutt Padikkal, Shimron Hetmyer, Riyan Parag, Ravichandran Ashwin, Trent Boult, Prasidh Krishna, Obed McCoy, Yuzvendra Chahal