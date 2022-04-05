IPL 2022 | Rajasthan Royals vs Royal Challengers Bangalore Live: RCB opt to bowl first
updated: Apr 05 2022, 19:04 ist
DH is covering every match of the Indian Premier League 2022. Follow our live ball-by-ball updates from match 13 between the Rajasthan Royals and the Royal Challengers at the Wankhede Stadium in Mumbai.
Royal Challengers Bangalore: Faf du Plessis(c), Anuj Rawat, Virat Kohli, Dinesh Karthik(w), Sherfane Rutherford, Shahbaz Ahmed, Wanindu Hasaranga, David Willey, Harshal Patel, Akash Deep, Mohammed Siraj
18:59
Toss
RCB won the toss and opt to bowl first.
18:51
A destructive batting line-up is where Sanju Samson's Rajasthan can bank on
The batting line-up with almost everyone in form is the most destructive in the league. Jos Butler and Sanju Samson scoring consistently is a big positive for them.
18:51
A solid bowling line-up and reliable middle-order is where RCB's strengths lie
This is the first time that the RCB bowling line-up looks solid with all their bases covered. The middle-order stood out in the match against KKR. Knowing that even the middle order can handle tricky match situations gives Faf du Plessis and Virat Kohli some respite.
18:50
RR would be looking to make it 3 wins on the trot, while RCB, coming on the back of a thrilling win against KKR, would be looking to enter the top 4 in the points table
18:50
Match 13 of the 2022 IPL season will see the two Royals – Rajasthan and Bangalore square off at the Wankhede Stadium in Mumbai
