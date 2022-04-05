IPL 2022 | Rajasthan Royals vs Royal Challengers Bangalore Live: RCB opt to bowl first

  • updated: Apr 05 2022, 19:04 ist
DH is covering every match of the Indian Premier League 2022. Follow our live ball-by-ball updates from match 13 between the Rajasthan Royals and the Royal Challengers at the Wankhede Stadium in Mumbai.
  • 19:03

    Teams

    Rajasthan Royals: Jos Buttler, Yashasvi Jaiswal, Devdutt Padikkal, Sanju Samson(w/c), Shimron Hetmyer, Riyan Parag, Ravichandran Ashwin, Navdeep Saini, Trent Boult, Prasidh Krishna, Yuzvendra Chahal

    Royal Challengers Bangalore: Faf du Plessis(c), Anuj Rawat, Virat Kohli, Dinesh Karthik(w), Sherfane Rutherford, Shahbaz Ahmed, Wanindu Hasaranga, David Willey, Harshal Patel, Akash Deep, Mohammed Siraj

  • 18:59

    Toss

    RCB won the toss and opt to bowl first.

  • 18:51

    A destructive batting line-up is where Sanju Samson's Rajasthan can bank on

    The batting line-up with almost everyone in form is the most destructive in the league. Jos Butler and Sanju Samson scoring consistently is a big positive for them.

  • 18:51

    A solid bowling line-up and reliable middle-order is where RCB's strengths lie

    This is the first time that the RCB bowling line-up looks solid with all their bases covered. The middle-order stood out in the match against KKR. Knowing that even the middle order can handle tricky match situations gives Faf du Plessis and Virat Kohli some respite.

  • 18:50

    RR would be looking to make it 3 wins on the trot, while RCB, coming on the back of a thrilling win against KKR, would be looking to enter the top 4 in the points table

  • 18:50

    Match 13 of the 2022 IPL season will see the two Royals – Rajasthan and Bangalore square off at the Wankhede Stadium in Mumbai