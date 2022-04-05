IPL 2022 | Rajasthan Royals vs Royal Challengers Bangalore Live: RCB tightening screws on Rajasthan
IPL 2022 | Rajasthan Royals vs Royal Challengers Bangalore Live: RCB tightening screws on Rajasthan
updated: Apr 05 2022, 20:49 ist
DH is covering every match of the Indian Premier League 2022. Follow our live ball-by-ball updates from match 13 between the Rajasthan Royals and the Royal Challengers at the Wankhede Stadium in Mumbai.
20:44
RR 100/3 after 14 overs
Hasaranga to bowl, Hetymer is on strike.
13.1hasaranga to Hetmyer, no run
13.2hasaranga to Hetmyer,FOUR!! googly, way outside off, cuts it.
13.3hasaranga to Hetmyer,FOUR! Googly, short way outside off, this time lofts it over covers fielder.
13.4hasaranga to Hetmyer, no run
13.5hasaranga to Hetmyer, 1 run
13.6hasaranga to Buttler, 2 runs
20:38
RR 89/3 after 13 overs
Harshal to bowl, Buttler is on strike.
12.1 Harshal to Buttler, 1 run
12.2Harshal to Hetmyer, no run
12.3Harshal to Hetmyer, wide
12.3Harshal to Hetmyer, no run
12.4Harshal to Hetmyer, no run
12.5Harshal to Hetmyer, no run
12.6Harshal to Hetmyer, 1 leg bye
20:32
RR 86/3 after 12 overs
Hasaranga to bowl, Samson is on strike.
11.1Hasaranga to Samson, no run
11.2Hasaranga to Samson,SIX!! Flighted on leg stump, clears his front leg and hits it straight over bowler's head.
11.3Hasaranga to Samson, no run,Googly on short ball, he goes for cut but misses it, hits him on pads! RCB review! NOT OUT
11.4Hasaranga to Samson,OUT!! Googly, held back, Samson stumped with the length, chips it back to bowler.
Shimron Hetmyer is next batter.
11.5Hasaranga to Hetmyer, no run
11.6Hasaranga to Hetmyer, no run
20:25
RR 80/2 after 11 overs
Deep to bowl, Buttler is on strike.Sanju Samson is next batter.
10.1 Deep to Buttler, 1 run
10.2Deep to Samson, no run
10.3Deep to Samson, 1 run
10.4Deep to Buttler, 1 run
10.5Deep to Samson, no run
10.6Deep to Buttler, 1 run
20:19
RR 76/2 after 10 overs
Harshal to bowl, DDP is on strike.
9.1 Harshal to DDP, no run
9.2Harshal to DDP, no run
9.3Harshal to DDP, 1 run
9.4Harshal to Buttler, no run
9.5Harshal to Buttler, 1 run
9.6Harshal to DDP, wide
9.6Harshal to DDP,OUT!! Slower ball on fifth stump, Miscues it and Kohli takes a skier.
20:12
RR 73/1 after 9 overs
Wanindu Hasaranga to bowl, Buttler is on strike.
8.1Hasaranga to Buttler, 1 run
8.2Hasaranga to DDP, 2 runs
8.3Hasaranga to DDP, 2 runs
8.4Hasaranga to DDP, 1 run
8.5Hasaranga to Buttler, no run
8.6Hasaranga to Buttler,SIX!! Dances down the track and hits it over wide long on
20:07
RR 61/1 after 8 overs
Willey to bowl, DDP is on strike.
7.1 Willey to DDP, 1 leg bye
7.2Willey to Buttler, 1 run
7.3Willey to DDP,FOUR!!Short ball on fourth stump, pulls it to square leg.
7.4Willey to DDP, 1 run
7.5Willey to Buttler, 1 run
7.6Willey to DDP, SIX!! On his stumps, drives it over long-on
20:01
RR 47/1 after 7 overs
Deep to bowl, Buttler is on strike.
6.1Deep to Buttler, 1 run
6.2Deep to DDP, no run
6.3Deep to DDP, 1 run
6.4Deep to Buttler, 2 runs
6.5Deep to Buttler,SIX!! Full ball, slaps it over long-off
6.6Deep to Buttler, 2 runs
19:57
RR 35/1 after 6 overs
Willey to bowl, Buttler is on strike.
5.1 Willey to Buttler, 1 run
5.2Willey to DDP, 1 run
5.3Willey to Buttler, 1 run
5.4Willey to DDP, 1 run
5.5Willey to Buttler, 1 run
5.6Willey to DDP, no run
19:52
RR 30/1 after 5 overs
Akash Deep to bowl, Buttler is on strike.
4.1Deep to Buttler, 1 run
4.2Deep to DDP, no run
4.3Deep to DDP, 2 runs
4.4Deep to DDP, no run
4.5Deep to DDP, 2 runs
4.6Deep to DDP, no run
19:47
RR 25/1 after 4 overs
Willey to bowl, DDP is on strike.
3.1 Willey to DDP, no run
3.2Willey to DDP, 1 leg bye
3.3Willey to Buttler, no run
3.4Willey to Buttler, 2runs
3.5Willey to Buttler, 1 run
3.6Willey to DDP,FOUR!!
19:41
RR 17/1 after 3 overs
Siraj to bowl, Buttler is on strike.
2.1Siraj to Buttler, wide
2.1Siraj to Buttler, no run
2.2Siraj to Buttler, 1 run
2.3Siraj to DDP,SIX!! Full ball, on his pads, flicks it over deep square leg.
2.4Siraj to DDP, 2 runs
2.5Siraj to DDP, no run
2.6Siraj to DDP, 1 run
19:34
RR 6/1 after 2 overs
David Willey to bowl, Jaiswal is on strike.
1.1Willey to Jaiswal, 1 run
1.2Willey to Buttler, 1 run
1.3Willey to Jaiswal, 2 runs
1.4Willey to Jaiswal, no run
1.5Willey to Jaiswal,OUT!! Full ball, looks to hit it straight, just straightens a little bit and balls goes through the defence and hits the stumps.
DDP is new batter.
1.6Willey to DDP, no run
19:28
RR 2/0 after 1 over
M. Siraj to start for RCB, Jos Buttler is on strike.
0.1Siraj to Buttler, no run
0.2Siraj to Buttler, no run
0.3Siraj to Buttler, 1 run
0.4Siraj to Jaiswal, no run
0.5Siraj to Jaiswal, 1 run
0.6Siraj to Buttler, no run
19:26
The match is about to get underway. The two umpires have made their way to the middle. RCB players are on the field and in a huddle. RR openers Jos Buttler and Yashasvi Jaiswal march to the middle. We are all in readiness for the match to begin.
Royal Challengers Bangalore: Faf du Plessis(c), Anuj Rawat, Virat Kohli, Dinesh Karthik(w), Sherfane Rutherford, Shahbaz Ahmed, Wanindu Hasaranga, David Willey, Harshal Patel, Akash Deep, Mohammed Siraj
18:59
Toss
RCB won the toss and opt to bowl first.
18:51
A destructive batting line-up is where Sanju Samson's Rajasthan can bank on
The batting line-up with almost everyone in form is the most destructive in the league. Jos Butler and Sanju Samson scoring consistently is a big positive for them.
18:51
A solid bowling line-up and reliable middle-order is where RCB's strengths lie
This is the first time that the RCB bowling line-up looks solid with all their bases covered. The middle-order stood out in the match against KKR. Knowing that even the middle order can handle tricky match situations gives Faf du Plessis and Virat Kohli some respite.
18:50
RR would be looking to make it 3 wins on the trot, while RCB, coming on the back of a thrilling win against KKR, would be looking to enter the top 4 in the points table
18:50
Match 13 of the 2022 IPL season will see the two Royals – Rajasthan and Bangalore square off at the Wankhede Stadium in Mumbai
The match is about to get underway. The two umpires have made their way to the middle. RCB players are on the field and in a huddle. RR openers Jos Buttler and Yashasvi Jaiswal march to the middle. We are all in readiness for the match to begin.
Teams
Rajasthan Royals: Jos Buttler, Yashasvi Jaiswal, Devdutt Padikkal, Sanju Samson(w/c), Shimron Hetmyer, Riyan Parag, Ravichandran Ashwin, Navdeep Saini, Trent Boult, Prasidh Krishna, Yuzvendra Chahal
Royal Challengers Bangalore: Faf du Plessis(c), Anuj Rawat, Virat Kohli, Dinesh Karthik(w), Sherfane Rutherford, Shahbaz Ahmed, Wanindu Hasaranga, David Willey, Harshal Patel, Akash Deep, Mohammed Siraj
Toss
RCB won the toss and opt to bowl first.
A destructive batting line-up is where Sanju Samson's Rajasthan can bank on
The batting line-up with almost everyone in form is the most destructive in the league. Jos Butler and Sanju Samson scoring consistently is a big positive for them.
A solid bowling line-up and reliable middle-order is where RCB's strengths lie
This is the first time that the RCB bowling line-up looks solid with all their bases covered. The middle-order stood out in the match against KKR. Knowing that even the middle order can handle tricky match situations gives Faf du Plessis and Virat Kohli some respite.
RR would be looking to make it 3 wins on the trot, while RCB, coming on the back of a thrilling win against KKR, would be looking to enter the top 4 in the points table
Match 13 of the 2022 IPL season will see the two Royals – Rajasthan and Bangalore square off at the Wankhede Stadium in Mumbai