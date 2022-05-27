IPL 2022 Rajasthan Royals vs Royal Challengers Bangalore live: Scintillating 100 from Jos Buttler powers Royals into the finals

A complete team effort from Rajasthan Royals in a do-or-die match. RCB never really took off thanks to some brilliant bowling by Prasidh Krishna and Trent Boult in the powerplay and the Obed McCoy in middle and slog overs made sure runs were not easy to come for RCB batters. In the second innings, Jaiswal set the tone with his attacking Strokeplay and Jos Buttler carried on his batting form and smashed the bowlers on his way to 4th hundred of the season. Now, Rajasthan Royals will meet Gujarat Titans in the Finals of the IPL
Rajasthan Royals won by 7 wickets
RR 161/3 after 18.1 overs
Jos Buttler is on strike, Harshal to bowl 3 need from 2 overs.
18.1 Harshal to Buttler,SIX!! SHort ball makes room outside off and smokes it over midwicket
RR 155/3 after 18 overs
Jos Buttler is on strike, Maxwell to bowl.
17.1 Maxwell to Buttler, 1 run, length ball on middle, pushed to midwicket
Jos Buttler is on 96.
17.2Maxwell to Hetmyer, 1 run, Fuller on middle stumps clipped to the leg side
17.3Maxwell to Buttler, 1 run, flat into the pads, worked to the onside.
7 needed now.
17.4Maxwell toHetmyer, 1 run, length ball around off punched to long-on
17.5Maxwell to Buttler, 2 runs,full on off stump, heaved wide of long-on.
Jos Buttler is on 99. RR needs 4 runs to go to the finals.
17.6Maxwell to Buttler, 1 run,100 for Jos Buttler! Fourth one for the seaon, full and outside off, pushed to cover
RR 148/3 after 17 overs
DDP is on strike, Hazlewood to bowl.
18 from 25 needed.
16.1 Hazlewood to DDP, 1 run, length ball around off stump steered to third
16.2 Hazlewood to Buttler, 2 runs, short and outside off, thick edge flies over short third as he looked to slog it over midwicket
16.3Hazlewood to Buttler,FOUR!! Length ball outside off walks outside off and laps it over short fine leg
11 from 21 needed.
16.4Hazlewood to Buttler, 1 run, length ball outside off drags it to deep midwicket
16.5Hazlewood to DDP,OUT! Caught behind!! Banged in short on middle, looks to upper cut, thin edge to DK.
Here's Hetmyer. 10 required from 19 balls.
16.6Hazlewood to Hetmyer, no run
RR 140/2 after 16 overs
Jos Buttler is on strike, Hasaranga to bowl
15.1 Hasaranga to Buttler, 1 run, length ball coming on the pads, worked it to the onside
15.2Hasaranga to DDP, 1 run, length ball coming in on leg stump pushed to long-on
15.3Hasaranga to Buttler, no run, wrong'un on a good length punched back
15.4Hasaranga to Buttler,SIX!! tosses it up on off stump, smashes it over long-off
24 from 26 needed.
15.5Hasaranga to Buttler, no run, flatter and quicker leg break, pushed to point
15.6Hasaranga to Buttler,SIX! Flighted this time on off stump wrong'un, deposited this one over long-on
RR 126/2 after 15 overs
DDP is on strike, Harshal to bowl. 36 needed from 36 balls.
14.1 Harshal to DDP, 1 run, length ball outside off steered to third
14.2 Harshal to Buttler, no run, back of a length around off pushed to point
14.3Harshal to Buttler, 1 run, length ball off-pace outside off slapped to sweeper cover
14.4Harshal to DDP, 1 run, Full and wide, jammed out to deep cover
33 from 32.
14.5Harshal to Buttler, no run, back of a length around off attemps to run it down to third, misses
14.6Harshal to Buttler, 1 run
RR 122/2 after 14 overs
DDP is on strike, Maxwell to bowl.
13.1 Maxwell to DDP, no run,
13.2Maxwell to DDP, 1 run, length ball on middle and off pushed to point
13.3Maxwell to Buttler, 1 run, short ball on coming in worked to deep square leg
13.4Maxwell to DDP, 1 run, short outside off punched to sweeper cover
13.5Maxwell to Buttler, 2 runs, short and outside off punched wide of sweeper cover.
13.6Maxwell to Buttler, no run
RR 117/2 after 13 overs
DDP is on strike,Hazlewood to bowl.
44 needed from 48
12.1 Hazlewood to DDP, no run, length ball around off stump, beats him.
12.2Hazlewood to DDP, 1 run, length ball outside off steered to third
12.3Hazlewood to Buttler, no run, back of a length around off, beats his attempt to punch it to covers
12.4Hazlewood to Buttler, 1 run, length ball on middle and off, tucked away to deep square leg
12.5Hazlewood to DDP, 1 run, back of a length on off stump, slapped to deep point
12.6Hazlewood to Buttler, no run
RR 114/2 after 12 overs
Jos Buttler is on strike, Hasaranga to bowl.
11.1 Hasaranga to Buttler, 1 run, comes down the track to heave, and hits it to long-on
11.2Hasaranga to Samson, no run, length ball around off late cut to short third
11.3Hasaranga to Samson, no run, floated on off stump, wrong'un, defended
11.4Hasaranga to Samson,OUT! Stumped! Floated around off stump, wrong'un, Samson comes down looking to hit it out of the park, misses it completely.
Here's DDP.
11.5Hasaranga to DDP, 1 run, wrong'un from around the wicket, length ball on middle and leg worked to the legside
11.6Hasaranga to Buttler, no run
RR 112/1 after 11 overs
Jos Buttler is on strike,Harshal to bowl.
55 from 60 balls.
10.1 Harshal to Buttler, 1 run,Dropped! Full and quick wide outside off, Buttler looks to drive it, thick edge flies to DK and he drops a sitter.
10.2Harshal to Samson, no run, length ball on off stump pushed to point
10.3Harshal to Samson, no run
10.4Harshal to Samson,SIX!! Length ball around off, stands and launched over long-on for a huge six.
48 from 56.
10.5Harshal to Samson, 1 run, short ball on-pace, pulled away to midwicket
10.6Harshal to Buttler, 1 run
RR 103/1 after 10 overs
Sanju Samson is on strike,Hasaranga to bowl.
9.1 Hasaranga to Samson,FOUR!! Flighted wide outside off, thick outside edge goes to third man boundary.
9.2 Hasaranga to Samson, no run, fuller on off stump, wrong'un, defended
9.3Hasaranga to Samson, no run, roundarm short and wide, slashed to short third
9.4Hasaranga to Samson, 1 run, short and wide cut away to deep point
9.5Hasaranga to Buttler, 1 run, fuller coming in pushed to deep square leg
9.6Hasaranga to Samson, no run
RR 97/1 after 9 overs
Jos Buttler is on strike,Shahbaz to bowl.
77 needed from 72 balls.
8.1 Shahbaz to Buttler, 1 run, lengthball on the pads worked to the on side
8.2 Shahbaz to Samson,SIX!! Full ball on middle and leg steps down and smokes it straight down the ground
8.3Shahbaz to Samson, 1 run, floated outside off slapped to deep cover
8.4Shahbaz to Buttler,FOUR!! short and wide, edged away to third man boundary.
8.5Shahbaz to Buttler,FOUR!! Floated of a full wide outside off throws his bat and balls run to behind point
8.6Shahbaz to Buttler, no run
RR 81/1 after 8 overs
Sanju Samson is on strike,Hasaranga to bowl.
7.1 Hasaranga to Samson, no run, floated outside off, defended
7.2Hasaranga to Samson, 1 run, flighted outside off driven to long-off
7.3Hasaranga to Buttler, 1 run, length ball outside off paddle it to fine leg
7.4Hasaranga to Samson, 1 run, short ball wrong'un on the middle stump pushed to long-off
7.5Hasaranga to Buttler, no run, floated outside off, comes down and worked to midwicket
7.6Hasaranga to Buttler, 1 run
RR 77/1 after 7 overs
Harshal Patel to bowl, Jos Buttler is on strike.
6.1 Harshal to Buttler, no run, full outside off, looks to drill it, misses
6.2Harshal to Buttler, 1 run, Slow full toss on the off stump worked to deep midwicket
6.3Harshal to Samson, 1 run, quicker one fuller around off stump driven to mid-off
6.4Harshal to Buttler,FOUR!! Full ball outside off times it through extra cover for a four.
50 for Jos Buttler of just 23 balls.
6.5Harshal to Buttler, no run, full slower ball outside off driven to mid-off
6.6Harshal to Buttler,FOUR! Full toss sliding down the legside nudged it wide of short fine leg
RR 67/1 after 6 overs
Yashasvi Jaiswal is on strike,Hazlewood to bowl.
5.1 Hazlewood to Jaiswal,OUT! Caught! Half volley outside off, Jaiswal slaps it straight to Virat Kohli at cover-point.
Here's Samson.
5.2Hazlewood to Samson, no run, length ball on the off stump, driven back.
5.3Hazlewood to Samson, 1 run, length ball outside off driven on the up to mid-off, misfielding allows them to run a single
5.4Hazlewood to Buttler,FOUR! Length ball on middle and leg, drives it wide of mid-on
Buttler 44 off 19.
5.5Hazlewood to Buttler, 1 run, length ball outside off moves to the offside, defended to mid-on
5.6Hazlewood to Samson, no run
RR 61/0 after 5 overs
Yashasvi Jaiswal is on strike, Shahbaz to bowl.
4.1 Shahbaz toJaiswal, 2 runs, length ball outside off, slog sweeps it to vacant deep midwicket
4.2Shahbaz to Jaiswal, 1 run, length ball on middle and leg pushed to long-on
4.3Shahbaz to Buttler,SIX! Floated on a lengthon the middle and off stump, short arm jabbed over long-on for a six.
4.4Shahbaz to Buttler, no run, short ball on the middle stump punched to cover
4.5Shahbaz to Buttler,SIX! Flighted wide outside off, reaches and smokes it straight down the ground
4.6Shahbaz to Buttler,FOUR!!Short on the stumps this time punched over midwicket
RR 42/0 after 4 overs
Yashasvi Jasiwal is on strike,Maxwell to bowl.
3.1 Maxwell to Jaiswal, no run, length ball around off cut away to point
3.2Maxwell to Jaiswal, 1 run, length ball on off stump comes down and punched to long-off
3.3Maxwell to Buttler, 2 runs, short ball on the off, punched it aerially wide of Siraj at mid-off
3.4Maxwell to Buttler, 2 runs, short ball coming in flicked to deep midwicket
3.5Maxwell to Buttler, no run, length ball on off stump pushed to midwicket
3.6Maxwell to Buttler, no run
RR 37/0 after 3 overs
Yashasvi Jaiswal is on strike, Siraj to bowl.
2.1 Siraj to Jaiswal, no run, back of a length around off, looks to punch it, beaten
2.2Siraj to Jaiswal, 1 run, length ball on off driven on the up to extra cover
2.3Siraj to Buttler, no run, length ball on the off stump pushed to cover
2.4Siraj to Buttler,FOUR!! Slower ball touch fuller outside off, drills it through covers
2.5Siraj to Buttler,FOUR! Full and outside off, looks to heave it, big inside edge run past fine of fine leg
2.6Siraj to Buttler,SIX! length ball sliding down the leg, clears the front leg and smokes it over square leg
RR 22/0 after 2 overs
Josh Hazlewood is to bowl, Jos Buttler is on strike.
1.1 Hazlewood to Buttler, no run, length ball off stump, blocked.
1.2Hazlewood to Buttler,FOUR! Length ball outside off, square drive past cover-point.
1.3Hazlewood to Buttler, no run, length ball on middle and leg, pushed to midwicket fielder
1.4Hazlewood to Buttler, no run, on a length ball outside off, left alone.
1.5Hazlewood to Buttler, 2 runs, fuller on pads flicked past midwicket fielder.
1.6 Hazlewood to Buttler, no run
RR 16/0 after 1 over
Mohmmad Siraj to start for RCB, Yashasvi Jaiswal is on strike.
0.1 Siraj to Jaiswal, no run, length ball around off driven to cover
0.2Siraj to Jaiswal, no run, length ball on the off stump punched to point
0.3Siraj to Jaiswal, SIX!! Back of a length around leg stump, pulls it over fine leg
0.4Siraj to Jaiswal,FOUR!! Fuller on his pads flicks it past the midwicket fielder.
0.5Siraj to Jaiswal, no run, length ball on off stump driven to cover
0.6Siraj to Jaiswal,SIX! Short ball on the middle and off, smashes it over deep square leg
The second innings is about to get underway. The two umpires have made their way to the middle. RCB players are on the field and in a huddle. RR openers Yashasvi Jaiswal and Jos Buttler march to the middle. We are all in readiness for the match to begin.
RCB 157/8 after 20 overs
McCoy to bowl the last over, Harshal Patel is on the strike.
19.1 McCoy to Harshal,OUT!! Fuller and quick on the off stump, walks across looking to lap it, misses and he hits the stumps.
Here's Hazlewood.
19.2McCoy to Hazlewood, no run, full outside off, missed
19.3McCoy toHazlewood, 1 run, slow yorker on the off stump, jammed out to point
19.4McCoy to Shahbaz, short ball outside off, swing and a miss
19.5McCoy toShahbaz, no run, Slow ball very full outside off, whips it to deep midwicket
19.6McCoy toShahbaz, 2 runs, short and wide, manages to slap it to long-on
RCB 154/7 after 19 overs
Prasidh Krishna to bowl, Dinesh Karthik is on strike.
18.1 Prasidh to DK,OUT! Length ball slower one, outside off, hits it straight down to Riyan Parag at long-on,
Hasaranga walks out to bat.
18.2Prasidh to Hasaranga,OUT! Yorker! Straight through his defenseand the stumps are out of the ground.
Harshal walks out to bat. Hat trick ball coming up.
18.3Prasidh to Harshal, 1 run, full toss on the off stump driven to deep cover
18.4Prasidh to Shahbaz, wide
18.4 Prasidh to Shahbaz, no run, slower ball on a good length, pushed back
18.5Prasidh to Shahbaz,SIX! Slower ball touchfuller on the stumps smokes it over long-on for a six
18.6Prasidh to Shahbaz, no run
RCB 146/5 after 18 overs
McCoy to bowl, Mahipal Lomror is on strike.
17.1 McCoy to Lomror, 1 run, short and wide, slapped to deep point
17.2McCoy to DK,1 run, full toss on off stump slower one, whipped to behind square leg
17.3McCoy toLomror, no run, length ball around off, moveso outside off looking to lap it, mmisses
17.4McCoy toLomror,OUT! Caught! slow ball, short and wide, slashes at it, and only manages Ashwin at backward point.
Here's Shahbaz.
17.5McCoy to Shahbaz, wide
17.5 McCoy to Shahbaz,FOUR!! short ball wide outside off slapped over the extra cover fielder
17.6McCoy to Shahbaz, no run
RCB 137/4 after 17 overs
Yuzvendra Chahal to bowl, Mahipal Lomror is on strike.
16.1 Chahal to Lomror, 1 run, floated on the leg stump worked it to the onside
16.2Chahal to DK, 1 run, fuller on middle and off, sweeps it aerially to deep square leg
16.3Chahal to Lomror, 1 run, fuller on middle, flicked to deep midwicket
16.4Chahal to DK, 1 run, fuller on middle and leg pushed to long-on
16.5Chahal to Lomror, 1 run, short ball spinning away punched to deep extra cover
16.6Chahal to DK, 2 runs
RCB 132/4 after 16 overs
Mahipal Lomror is on strike, Ashwin to bowl.
15.1 Ashwin to Lomror, 1 run, length ball on the pads tucked away to deep square leg
15.2Ashwin to Patidar,SIX!! Fuller on the stumps, this time launchedover deep midwicket.
15.3Ashwin toPatidar,OUT! Caught! Flatter outside off on a length tries to muscleit over long-off but hits it to Jos Buttler at long-off.
Here's DK.
15.4Ashwin to DK, no run, length ball outside off steered to point
15.5Ashwin to DK, 1 run, floated outside off punched to deep point
15.6Ashwin to Lomror, 1 run
RCB 123/3 after 15 overs
Rajat Patidar is on strike, Chahal to bowl.
14.1 Chahal to Patidar, no run, flat outside off, driven back
14.2Chahal to Patidar, slow, floated on a length wide outside off slapped to long-off
Here's Lomror.
14.3Chahal to Lomror, 1 run, length ball on off stump worked to midwicket
14.4Chahal toPatidar, wide
14.4 Chahal toPatidar, wide
14.4 Chahal toPatidar, 1 run, floated on off stump, drills it to long-on
14.5Chahal to Lomror, 1 run, fuller on the stumps sweeps it along the ground to deep square leg
14.6Chahal to Patidar,SIX! length ball outside off, smashes it over long-off for a six
RCB 111/3 after 14 overs
Glenn Maxwell is on strike, Boult to bowl.
13.1 Boult to Maxwell,3 runs, length ball outside off sliced to deep point, Hetmyer does well to stop the ball.
13.2Boult to Patidar, 1 run, fuller on his pads flicked to deep midwicket
13.3Boult to Maxwell, no run, full around off, slammed to cover
13.4Boult to Maxwell, no run, back of a length slower one outside off, looks to reverse lap it, beaten
13.5Boult to Maxwell, no run, Back of a length on middle and leg, slashes and misses
13.6Boult to Maxwell,OUT! McCoy holds on to it, short ball on the leg stump, slower ball, pulls it to McCoy at fine leg
RCB 107/2 after 13 overs
Rajat Patidar is on strike,Chahal to bowl
12.1 Chahal to Patidar, 1 run, fuller on the stumps driven to long-off
12.2 Chahal to Maxwell,SIX! Short ball on the stump, clears the leg and pulls it just over deep midwicket fielder
12.3Chahal to Maxwell, 1 run, slower on a length goes back and punched to long-on
12.4Chahal toPatidar, wide
12.4 Chahal toPatidar, 1 run. Fuller outside off sweeps it along the ground to deep midwicket
12.5Chahal to Maxwell,FOUR! Fuller outside off reverse sweeps it over short third
12.6Chahal to Maxwell, 1 run
RCB 92/2 after 12 overs
Rajat Patidar is on strike, Ashwin to bowl.
11.1 Ashwin to Patidar, 1 run, length ball on of stump punched to midwicket
11.2Ashwin to Maxwell,SIX!! Flighted outside off stump, smokedit straight down the ground
11.3Ashwin to Maxwell, 1 run, length ball on the stumps backed away and punched to long-on
11.4Ashwin toPatidar, 1 run, length ball on the pads worked to the onside
11.5Ashwin to Maxwell, 1 run, fuller on the stumps driven to long-on
11.6Ashwin toPatidar, 1 run
RCB 81/2 after 11 overs
Rajat Patidar is on strike,McCoy to bowl.
10.1 McCoy toPatidar,FOUR!! Length ball around off angling away, looks to pull it, thick edge just wide of short third
10.2 McCoy to Patidar, 1 run, length ball at the stumps flicked to deep midwicket
10.3McCoy to du Plessis, no run, back of a length angling across outside clears the front leg, misses
10.4McCoy todu Plessis,OUT! Caught! Length ball on middle and off slower one, looks to hit it through covers, thick edge this time to Ashwin at short third.
Glenn Maxwell is the next batter.
10.5McCoy to Maxwell, 1 run, short ball on his hips clipped to the onside
10.6 McCoy to Patidar, 1 run
RCB 74/1 after 10 overs
Rajat Patidar is on strike, Ravichandran Ashwin to bowl.
9.1 Ashwin to Patidar, 2 runs, short ball on his pads tucked to deep midwicket
9.2Ashwin to Patidar, no run, short and wide cut away to point
9.3Ashwin to Patidar, no run, fuller around middle and leg stumps,carrom ball, looks to slog it over legside, hits the pads,a loud appeal for lbw, the've reviewed! NOT OUT!
9.4Ashwin to Patidar, 1 run, short ball on the stumps pulled to deep midwicket
9.5 Ashwin to du Plessis,1 run, length ball around middle and off clipped to the on side
9.6Ashwin to Patidar, 1 run
RCB 69/1 after 9 overs
Faf du Plessis is on strike, Chahal to bowl.
8.1 Chahal to du Plessis, no run, tossed up on middle and leg driven to cover
8.2Chahal todu Plessis, 1 run, floated on off stump driven uppishly to long-off
8.3Chahal to Patidar,SIX!! Tossed up on off stump in his slot, stands and delivers it over long-on
8.4Chahal to Patidar, 1 run, flat on a good length around off punched to long-on
8.5Chahal todu Plessis, 1 run, fuller on off and middle driven to cover
8.6Chahal to Patidar, wide
8.6 Chahal to Patidar, 1 run
RCB 58/1 after 8 overs
Faf du Plessis is on strike, Ravichandran Ashwin to bowl.
7.1 Ashwin to du Plessis, 1 run, length ball on middle and leg pushed to long-on
7.2Ashwin to Patidar, 1 run, length ball outside off punched to long-off
7.3Ashwin todu Plessis, 1 run, length ball on middle and off pushed to the legside
7.4Ashwin to Patidar, wide
7.4 Ashwin to Patidar, 1 run, carrom ball on a length on the middle stump punched to long-on
7.5Ashwin todu Plessis, no run, full, quick and outside off, drives and misses
7.6Ashwin todu Plessis,1 run
RCB 52/1 after 7 overs
Rajat Patidar is on strike, McCoy to bowl.
6.1 McCoy to Patidar, 2 runs, length ball outside off, slapped to deep point, Chahal dives and save a four
6.2McCoy to Patidar, no run, length ball outside off, slapped back.
6.3McCoy to Patidar, 1 run, back of a length on middle and leg, tucked away to fine leg
6.4McCoy to du Plessis.1 run, length ball on off stump nudged to cover
6.5McCoy to Patidar, 1 run, length ball around off stump punched to long-off
6.6McCoy todu Plessis, 1 run
RCB 46/1 after 6 overs
Rajat Patidar is on strike,Prasidh to bowl.
5.1 Prasidh to Patidar, no run, bouncer outside off, looks to upper cut, beaten by pace
5.2Prasidh to Patidar, no run, length ball on middle and off, tucked to square leg
5.3Prasidh to Patidar,FOUR!! back of a length ball around off stump, punched to the right of point
5.4Prasidh to Patidar,FOUR! back of a length outside off this time punched on the backfoot through cover
5.5Prasidh to Patidar, 1 run, bouncer around off, punched it straight to Parag at point,Dropped!
5.6Prasidh to du Plessis, no run
RCB 37/1 after 5 overs
Faf du Plessis is on strike, Trent Boult to bowl.
4.1 Boult to du Plessis, 1 run, length ball outside off, cut away to deep point
4.2Boult to Patidar, 1 run, back of a length angling away from off stump, steered to third
4.3Boult todu Plessis, 2 runs, fuller on his pads tucked away to deep square leg
4.4Boult todu Plessis,FOUR!! Back of a length sliding down the legside, swivels and gets a glove just past Sanju Samson
4.5Boult todu Plessis, no run, length ball around off stump, pushed back to bowler
4.6Boult todu Plessis,FOUR! Length ball outside off slapped wide of mid-off
RCB 25/1 after 4 overs
Prasidh Krishna to bowl, Rajat Patidar is on strike.
3.1 Prasidh to Patidar,FOUR!! short of a length outside off slashes it over slip for a four
3.2Prasidh to Patidar, no run, length ball outside off steered to point
3.3Prasidh to Patidar, 4 byes, 148 kmph!!length ball nips back in sharply, cuts him in half and beats diving Sanju Samson.
3.4Prasidh to Patidar, no run, length ball outside off stump, lets it go.
3.5Prasidh to Patidar, no run, length ball on the stumps defended to midwicket
3.6Prasidh to Patidar, no run
RCB 17/1 after 3 overs
Trent Boult to bowl, Faf du Plessis is on strike.
2.1 Boult to du Plessis, no run, length ball on off stump swinging in, blocks it.
2.2Boult to du Plessis, no run, length ball on off stump swinging in, blocks it again.
2.3Boult todu Plessis, no run, length ball touch fuller outside off driven to covers
2.4Boult todu Plessis,FOUR!! Full and wide outside off reaches for it and slices it over cover-point
2.5Boult todu Plessis, no run, length ball outside off driven to mid-off
2.6Boult todu Plessis, no run
RCB 13/1 after 2 overs
Prasidh Krishna to bowl, Faf du Plessis is on strike.
1.1 Prasidh to du Plessis, no run, fuller ball angling in hits the pads, sliding down the legside
1.2Prasidh to du Plessis, 1 run, length ball on middle and leg tucked away to fine leg
1.3Prasidh to Kohli, no run, length ball outside off lets it go.
1.4Prasidh to Kohli, no run, length ball around the fifth stump nips back in and hits him on his thigh pad.
1.5Prasidh to Kohli,OUT! Caught behind! Back of a length outside off, Virat pokes at it to steer it to third, the ball bounces a bit more, takes the outside edge, and through to Sanju Samson.
Here's Patidar.
1.6Prasidh to Patidar, 4 leg byes
RCB 8/0 after 1 over
Trent Boult to start for RR, Virat Kohli is on strike.
0.1 Boult to Kohli, no run, back of a length outside off, lets it go
0.2Boult to Kohli, 1 run, length ball at his hips clipped to square leg
0.3Boult to du Plessis, 1 run, length ball down the leg side tucked to fine leg
0.4Boult to Kohli, no run, length ball touch fuller hint of shaping in, lets it go on the front foot
0.5Boult to Kohli, no run, length ball on off stump pushed to point
0.6Boult to Kohli,SIX!! length ball outside off walks out and flicks it over deep midwicket
The match is about to get underway. The two umpires have made their way to the middle. RR players are on the field and in a huddle. RCB openers Faf du Plessis and Virat Kohli march to the middle. We are all in readiness for the match to begin.
Rajasthan Royals(Playing XI): Yashasvi Jaiswal, Jos Buttler, Sanju Samson(w/c), Devdutt Padikkal, Shimron Hetmyer, Riyan Parag, Ravichandran Ashwin, Trent Boult, Prasidh Krishna, Obed McCoy, Yuzvendra Chahal