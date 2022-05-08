IPL 2022: RCB opt to bat against SRH

PTI
PTI,
  • May 08 2022, 15:06 ist
  • updated: May 08 2022, 15:35 ist
Captain Faf du Plessis. Credit: PTI File Photo

Royal Challengers Bangalore won the toss and opted to bat against Sunrisers Hyderabad in the Indian Premier League here on Sunday.

RCB made no changes to their playing eleven while SRH replaced Shreyas Gopal and Sean Abbott with Fazalhaq Farooqi and J Suchith.

Teams:

Sunrisers Hyderabad: Abhishek Sharma, Kane Williamson (c), Rahul Tripathi, Aiden Markram, Nicholas Pooran (w), Shashank Singh, Jagadeesha Suchith, Kartik Tyagi, Bhuvneshwar Kumar, Fazalhaq Farooqi, Umran Malik.

Royal Challengers Bangalore: Virat Kohli, Faf du Plessis (c), Rajat Patidar, Glenn Maxwell, Mahipal Lomror, Dinesh Karthik (w), Shahbaz Ahmed, Wanindu Hasaranga, Harshal Patel, Mohammed Siraj, Josh Hazlewood.

