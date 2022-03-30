IPL 2022: RCB beat KKR by 3 wickets

IPL 2022: Royal Challengers Bangalore beat Kolkata Knight Riders by 3 wickets

RCB chased down the target of 129 with four balls to spare with Sherfane Rutherford top-scoring with 28 while Shahbaz Ahmed made 27

PTI
PTI, Navi Mumbai,
  • Mar 30 2022, 23:56 ist
  • updated: Mar 30 2022, 23:56 ist
Dinesh Karthik and Harshal Patel of Royal Challengers Bangalore with Kolkata Knight Riders players, after winning match 6 of the Indian Premier League 2022 cricket tournament against the Kolkata Knight Riders. Credit: PTI Photo

Royal Challengers Bangalore beat Kolkata Knight Riders by three wickets in their Indian Premier League match here on Wednesday.

RCB chased down the target of 129 with four balls to spare with Sherfane Rutherford top-scoring with 28 while Shahbaz Ahmed made 27.

For KKR, Tim Southee took three wickets for 20 runs while Umesh Yadav got two.

Earlier, Royal Challengers Bangalore bowled Kolkata Knight Riders out for 128.

Andre Russell top-scored for KKR with a 25 off 18 balls.

For RCB, Wanindu Hasaranga took four wickets for 20 runs, while Akash Deep and Harshal Patel got three and two wickets respectively.

Brief Scores:

Kolkata Knight Riders: 128 all out in 18.5 overs (Andre Russell 25; Wanindu Hasaranga 4/20, Akash Deep 3/45, Harshal Patel 2/11).

Royal Challengers Bangalore: 132 for 7 in 19.2 overs (Sherfane Rutherford 28, Shahbaz Ahmed 27; Tim Southee 3/20, Umesh Yadav 2/16). 

Check out DH's latest videos:

Deccan Herald News now on Telegram - Click here to subscribe

Follow us on Facebook | Twitter | Dailymotion | YouTube

Get a round-up of the day's top stories in your inbox

Check out all newsletters

IPL 2022
Indian Premier League
Kolkata Knight Riders
Royal Challengers Bangalore
Cricket
Sports News

What's Brewing

'Love hormone' oxytocin turns fierce lions into kittens

'Love hormone' oxytocin turns fierce lions into kittens

Meghalaya's Living Root bridge in tentative UNESCO list

Meghalaya's Living Root bridge in tentative UNESCO list

The non-debate on menstrual leave in Arunachal Assembly

The non-debate on menstrual leave in Arunachal Assembly

Russian, US ISS record-holders return to earth

Russian, US ISS record-holders return to earth

10-hour daily power cut in Lanka as fuel crisis worsens

10-hour daily power cut in Lanka as fuel crisis worsens

UN says half of global pregnancies unintended

UN says half of global pregnancies unintended

Jada Pinkett Smith breaks silence after Oscars slap

Jada Pinkett Smith breaks silence after Oscars slap

 