IPL 2022 | Royal Challengers Bangalore vs Chennai Super Kings Highlights: RCB bowlers stop CSK juggernaut by 13 runs

A complete team effort from RCB. CSK never really took off thanks to some brilliant bowling by Glenn Maxwell in the powerplay and the spin duo of Wanindu Hasaranga and Shahbaz Ahmed tied the CSK batters in the middle over At the end, Harshal Patel and Josh Hazlewood ran through the lower order. RCB won by 13 runs and with this win, they enter the top 4 in the points table.
RCB won by 13 runs
CSK 160/8 after 20 overs
Harshal to bowl, Pretorius is on strike.
19.1Harshal to Pretorius,SIX!! Fuller length on off stump, smoked over long on.
25 runs from 5 balls.
19.2Harshal to Pretorius,OUT! heavy ball back of length around off stump, top edge goes to Virat Kohli at long on.
Maheesh Theekshaa is the new batter.
19.3Harshal to Theekshana,SiX! Short ball wide outside off, fetched and dispatched over deep mid wicket
19.4Harshal toTheekshana 4 Leg bye, length ball on his pads, deflected to fine leg
19.5Harshal toTheekshana, no run, short and quick aimed at his head, ducks under it
19.6Harshal toTheekshana, 1 run
CSK 143/7 after 19 overs
Hazlewood to bowl, Dhoni is on strike.
39 runs required from 12 balls.
18.1Hazlewood to Dhoni,OUT! Caught! Short hits him high on his bat, pulled to deep mid wicket.
Simarjeet Singh is the new batter.
18.2Hazlewood to Simrajeet, 1 run, length ball on middle and leg, nudged to fine leg
18.3Hazlewood to Pretorius, 1 run, Full outside off, punched to long on
18.4Hazlewood to Simarjeet, 1 run, length ball on the off stump, punched to mid on
18.5Hazlewood toPretorius,FOUR!! Short on off stump, goes for a pull top edge over keeper
18.6Hazlewood toPretorius, 1 run
CSK 135/6 after 18 overs
Harshal to bowl, Moeen is on strike.
17.1Harshal to Moeen,SIX!! Slower ball length outside off, flicked over deep square leg
17.2Harshal to Moeen,OUT! Slower ball, this time wide outside off, chipped to mid off fielder.
Dwaine Pretorius is the new batter.
17.3Harshal to Pretorius, no run, length ball around off, pushed back to bowler
17.4Harshal to Pretorius, no run, hard length, quick, around fourth stump, beats the outside edge
17.5Harshal toPretorius, 1 run, Yorker on middle and leg, flicked to fine leg
17.6Harshal to Dhoni, 1 run
CSK 127/5 after 17 overs
Hazlewood to bowl, Moeen is on strike.
MS Dhoni is the new batter. 52 required frrom 24 balls
16.1 Hazlewood to Moeen, 2 runs
16.2Hazlewood to Moeen, 1 run, length ball on middle stump, guided past point
16.3Hazlewood to Dhoni, 1 run, short and wide, slashed to third
16.4Hazlewood to Moeen, no run,length ball around off, driven to cover fielder
16.5Hazlewood to Moeen, no run, length ball around off stump, just past the outside edge
16.6Hazlewood to Moeen, 1 run
CSK 122/5 after 16 overs
Harshal to bowl, Jadeja is on strike.
15.1Harshal to Jadeja, 1 run, length ball on leg stump, clipped to deep square leg
15.2Harshal to Moeen, no run, length ball around off stump, pushed back to bowler
15.3Harshal to Moeen, no run, slower ball, length ball around off stump, punched to cover
15.4Harshal to Moeen, 2 runs, length ball on off stump, hoicked to cow corner
15.5Harshal to Moeen, 1 run, Slower ball length outside off, pushed to deep point
15.6Harshal to Jadeja, OUT! Slower touch fuller, outside off, goes for a hit and top edge goes high in the sky, Virat Kohli holds on to it.
CSK 118/4 after 15 overs
Hasaranga to bowl, Conway is on strike.
14.1 Hasaranga to Conway,OUT! Caught! Flighted on middle stump, wrong'un, swept straight to Shahbaz at backward square leg.
Ravindra Jadeja is the new batter.
14.2Hasaranga to Jadeja, no run, full on middle, pushed to mid wicket
14.3Hasaranga to Jadeja, 1 run, fuller on middle, pushed to long on
14.4Hasaranga to Moeen, 1 run, full on leg stump, driven to long on
14.5Hasaranga to Jadeja, 1 run, length ball on middle stump, worked to the on side
14.6Hasaranga to Moeen,SIX!! Flighted on off stump, smoked over long on
CSK 109/3 after 14 overs
Maxwell to bowl, Conway is on strike.
13.1 Maxwell to Conway, 1 run, short and wide, cut to deep point
13.2Maxwell to Moeen, 1 run, short ball on pads, worked to the on side
13.3Maxwell to Conway,FOUR!! Length ball outside off, swept infronf of deep square leg
13.4Maxwell to Conway, 1 run, Short and wide, cut away to deep cover
13.5Maxwell to Moeen, no run, length ball around off, pushed to cover
13.6Maxwell to Moeen, no run
CSK 102/3 after 13 overs
Harshal to bowl, Moeen is on strike.
12.1 Harshal to Moeen, no run, full ball around off, driven to mid off fielder
12.2Harshal to Moeen,FOUR!! Short around leg stump, pulled to fine of fine leg
12.3Harshal to Moeen, 1 run, back of length on middle and leg, nudged to square leg
12.4Harshal to Conway,FOUR!! Full on the off stump, driven through extra cover
12.5Harshal to Conway, 1 run, slower ball, around middle and off, worked on the on side
50 for Devon Conway. Back to back fifties
12.6Harshal to Moeen, no run
CSK 92/3 after 12 overs
Maxwell to bowl, Moeen is on strike.
11.1 Maxwell to Moeen, 1 run, short around off, pushed to long on
11.2 Maxwell to Conway, 1 run
11.3 Maxwell to Moeen, FOUR! Flat just outside off, edged past keeper
11.4 Maxwell to Moeen, no run, length ball outside off, defended
11.5 Maxwell to Moeen, 1 run,length ball around off, pushed to deep cover
11.6 Maxwell to Conway, no run
CSK 84/3 after 11 overs
Hasaranga to bowl, Conway is on strike.
10.1 Hasaranga to Conway, no run, fuller around off pushed back to bowler
10.2Hasaranga to Conway, 1 run, flatter, quicker and defended to cover
10.3Hasaranga to Ali, no run, fuller on the stump,s pushed back
10.4Hasaranga to Ali, 1 run1 run
10.5Hasaranga to Conway, no run, length ball,swept to short fine leg
10.6Hasaranga to Conway,SIX!! Floated on off stump, comes down and hammered over long on
CSK 77/3 after 10 overs
Maxwell to bowl, Conway is on strike.
9.1 Maxwell to Conway, 1 run, length ball, swept to deep square leg
9.2Maxwell to Rayudu, 1 run
9.3Maxwell to Conway, 1 run, short and wide, cut to point
9.4Maxwell to Rayudu,OUT! Bowled! floated on the middle stump, quick, flat and straighter one, looks to cut it, but hits the middle stump.
Moeen Ali is the new batter.
9.5Maxwell to Moeen, 1 run, tossed up outside off, driven to deep point
9.6Maxwell to Conway, 1 run
CSK 72/2 after 9 overs
Shahbaz tobowl, Rayudu is on strike.
8.1 Shahbaz to Rayudu, no run, flatter outside off, pushed to cover
8.2Shahbaz to Rayudu, no run, short around off stump, chopped to mid off
8.3Shahbaz to Rayudu, 1 run, tossed up on off stump, pushed to cover
8.4Shahbaz to Conway, 2 runs, Fuller on leg stump, nudged to deep square leg
8.5Shahbaz to Conway, 1 run, full outside off, whacked to deep mid wicket
8.6Shahbaz to Rayudu,SIX!! Short around off, dismissed over deep mid wicket
CSK 62/2 after 8 overs
Maxwell to bowl, Uthappa is on strike.
7.1Maxwell to Uthappa, no run, length ball outside off, punched back
7.2Maxwell to Uthappa,OUT! Caught! around the wicket, flat outside off, cut straight to backward point.
Ambati Rayudu is the new batter.
7.3Maxwell to Rayudu, 1 run, fuller on leg stump, nudged to deep square leg
7.4Maxwell to Conway, no run, tossed up outside off, pushed to cover
7.5Maxwell to Conway, 1 run, fuller on outside off, punched to long on
7.6Maxwell to Rayudu, 1 run
CSK 59/1 after 7 overs
Shahbaz to bowl, Conway is on strike.
6.1 Shahbaz to Conway, 1 run, quicker and flatter, worked on the on side
6.2Shahbaz to Gaikwad, 1 run, outside off, driven to long off
6.3Shahbaz to Conway,1 run, length ball on the stumps, reverse swept to short third
6.4Shahbaz toGaikwad,OUT! Half tracker around off stump, he again goes for a pull, top edge to long on fielder.
Robin Uthappa is the new batter.
6.5Shahbaz to Uthappa, 1 run
6.6Shahbaz to Conway,FOUR!! Fuller around off, punched infront of cover
CSK 51/0 after 6 overs
Hasaranga to bowl, Gaikwad is on strike.
5.1 Hasaranga to Gaikwad, 1 run, tossed up on leg stump, jammed to mid on
5.2Hasaranga to Conway, no run, floated outside off, punched to cover
5.3Hasaranga to Conway, no run, punched to cover, length ball around off stump
5.4Hasaranga to Conway,SIX!! Tossed up on the off stump, smacked over cow corner
5.5Hasaranga to Conway, 1 run, floated fuller on the off stump, swept to deep square leg
5.6Hasaranga toGaikwad,SIX!! Short ball on the stumps, pumped over long on
CSK 37/0 after 5 overs
Siraj to bowl, Conway is on strike.
4.1Siraj to Conway, 1 leg bye
4.2Siraj to Gaikwad,FOUR!! Length ball outside off, whacked to deep mid wicket
4.3Siraj toGaikwad,FOUR!! Slower length, full outside off, gives it a charge and hammered down the ground wide of long off fielder
4.4Siraj toGaikwad, 1 run, Full outside off, driven wide of mid off fielder
4.5Siraj to Conway, 1 run, short ball, pulled to deep square leg.
4.6Siraj toGaikwad, 1 run
CSK 25/0 after 4 overs
Hazlewood to bowl, Conway is on strike.
3.1Hazlewood to Conway, 1 run, length ball around off stump, guided to third
3.2Hazlewood to Gaikwad, no run, length ball outside off, defended.
3.3Hazlewood toGaikwad, no run, length ball around off stump, defended on the front foot
3.4Hazlewood toGaikwad, no run, length ball around off stump, dabbed to point
3.5Hazlewood toGaikwad, 2 runs, back of length outside off, pulled infont of deep square leg
3.6Hazlewood toGaikwad, no run
CSK 22/0 after 3 overs
Siraj to bowl, Gaikwad is on strike.
2.1 Siraj to Gaikwad, no run, full outside off, left alone
2.2Siraj toGaikwad,no run, short ball, outside off, cut to point fielder
2.3Siraj toGaikwad,FOUR!! Short and wide, cut away infront of cover fielder
2.4Siraj toGaikwad, no run, length ball outside, nudged to third
2.5Siraj to Conway,FOUR!! Fuller on stumps, driven down the ground wide of mid off fielder
2.6Siraj to Conway, 1 run
CSK 12/0 after 2 overs
Hazlewood to bowl. Gaikwad is on strike.
1.1Hazlewood to Gaikwad, 1 run, short and wide, slashed to third
1.2Hazlewood to Conway, 1 run, back of length around off, nudged to third
1.3Hazlewood to Gaikwad, no run, length ball outside off, left alone
1.4Hazlewood toGaikwad, no run, full outside off, pushed back to bowler
1.5Hazlewood toGaikwad, 1 run,length ball, angling in, pushed wide of mid on
1.6Hazlewood to Conway, no run
CSK 9/0 after 1 over
Shahbaz Ahmed to bowl, Ruturaj Gaikwad is on strike.
0.1Ahmed to Gaikwad, no run, full ball at quicker pace, hit to cover
0.2Ahmed to Gaikwad, 1 run, tossed up on off stump, driven to long off
0.3Ahmed to Conway, no run, fuller on middle and leg, pushed to mid wicket
0.4Ahmed toConway,FOUR!! Fuller on middle, reverse swept fine of short third
0.5Ahmed to Conway, no run
0.6Ahmed to Conway,FOUR!! Short on the stumps, whacked to deep square leg
The match is about to get underway. The two umpires have made their way to the middle. RCB players are on the field and in a huddle. CSK openers Devon Conway and Ruturaj Gaikwad march to the middle. We are all in readiness for the match to begin.
RCB 173/8 after 20 overs
DK is on strike.
19.1 Pretorius to DK,no run, Yorker from around the wicket on middle and leg, misses and ball hits the pad, He has reviewed this one. Pitching outside leg,
19.2Pretorius to DK,SIX!! Full on off stump, smashed over deep mid wicket
19.3Pretorius to DK,2 runs, Full outside off, sliced over mid off fielder
19.4Pretorius to DK,SIX!! Fuller length this time again around off, clobbered down the ground over long on
19.5Pretorius to DK, RUN OUT!! Harshal Patelfull outside off, smashed to mid off fielder, Harshal took off, sent back and he's short of his crease at no striker's end.
19.6Pretorius to DK, 2 runs.
RCB 157/7 after 19 overs
Theekshana to bowl, Lomror is on strike.
18.1 Theekshana to Lomror,OUT! Caught! Low full toss on the stumps, goes for another hit and goes straight to deep mid wicket.
Wanindu Hasaranga is the new batter.
18.2Theekshana to Hasaranga,OUT! Caught!Full outside off, hit straight to long off
Shahbaz Ahmed is the new batter.
18.3Theekshana to Shahbaz, 1 run, fuller around off, driven to long off
18.4Theekshana to DK, no run, quick, short outside off, misses the pull.
18.5Theekshana to DK, 1 run, yorker on middle stump, jammed to cover
18.6Theekshana to Shahbaz,OUT! Bowled! Carrom ball on middle stump, quick and goes through his defence
RCB 155/4 after 18 overs
Pretorius to bowl, Lomror is on strike.
17.1Pretorius to Lomror,FOUR!! Short and wide, slapped over mid off fielder
17.2Pretorius to Lomror, 2 runs, Slower ball full outside off, jammed to long off
17.3Pretorius to Lomror, wide
17.3Pretorius to Lomror, 2 runs, Slower length ball outside off, goes for a hit, goes high in the sky, Jadeja runs and drops it, he has hurt himself.
17.4Pretorius to Lomror,SIX!! Full outside off, moves in the line and swept infront of deep mid wicket
17.5Pretorius to Lomror, 1 run, full and wide again, sliced to third
17.6Pretorius to DK, 2 runs
RCB 137/4 after 17 overs
Theekshana to bowl, DK is on strike.
16.1 Theekshana to DK, no run, quicker one,length ball around off, worked to point
16.2Theekshana to DK,FOUR!! Full outside off, swept infront of deep square leg
16.3Theekshana to DK, 1 run, fuller on off stump, pushed to extra cover
16.4Theekshana to Lomror, 1 run, short on leg stump, pulled to cow corner
16.5Theekshana to DK, no run, short and wide, slashed to point
16.6Theekshana to DK, no run
RCB 131/4 after 16 overs
Pretorius to bowl, Patidar is on strike.
15.1 Pretorius to Patidar,OUT! Caught! length ball around the wicket, on leg stump, heaved and goes high in the sky, Mukesh runs down and takes a spectacular catch at square leg
Dinesh Karhik is the new batter.
15.2Pretorius to DK, no run, length ball on off stump, defended back to bowler.
15.3Pretorius to DK, 1 run, short of length on leg stump, clipped to fine leg
15.4Pretorius to Lomror, wide
15.4Pretorius to Lomror, 1 run
15.5Pretorius to DK, 1 run
15.6Pretorius to Lomror,FOUR!! Fuller outside off, slapped to backward square leg
RCB 123/3 after 15 overs
Theekshana to bowl, Patidar is on strike.
14.1 Theekshana to Patidar, 1 run, short, quick outside off, punched to long on
14.2Theekshana to Lomror, 1 run, length ball on middle and leg, worked on the on side
14.3Theekshana to Patidar,FOUR!! Full, flat and quick, smashed straight down the ground
14.4Theekshana to Patidar, 1 run, slow, short on leg stump, nudged to mid on
14.5Theekshana to Lomror, no run
14.6Theekshana to Lomror,SIX!! Fuller length on leg stump, slog swept over deep square leg
RCB 110/3 after 14 overs
Moeen to bowl, Lomror is on strike.
13.1 Moeen to Lomror,FOUR!! Full on off stump, smashed down the ground
13.2Moeen to Lomror, 1 run, full on fourth stump nudged wide of cover
13.3Moeen to Patidar, 2 runs, Full outside off, heaved wide of long on,
13.4Moeen to Patidar, wide
13.4Moeen to Patidar, 1 run, length ball on middle and off, nudge to the on side
13.5Moeen to Lomror, 1 run
13.6Moeen to Patidar, 1 run
RCB 99/3 after 13 overs
Jadeja to bowl, Patidar is on strike.
12.1 Jadeja to Patidar, 1 run, full on off stump, jammed to cover
12.2Jadeja to Lomror, no run, length ball on off stump,clipped to mid wicket
12.3Jadeja to Lomror,1 run, short and wide, cut to deep point
12.4Jadeja to Patidar, 1 run, full on fifth stump, tapped wide of cover
12.5Jadeja to Lomror, no run, short ball on leg stump, pushed back to bowler
12.6Jadeja to Lomror,1 run
RCB 95/3 after 12 overs
Moeen to bowl, Lomror is on strike.
11.1 Moeen to Lomror, 1 run, tossed up, pushed to long off
11.2Moeen to Patidar,SIX!! Tossed up on middle stump, heaved over deep mid wicket
11.3Moeen to Patidar, wide
11.3Moeen to Patidar, 1 run, length ball around off stump,worked on the on side
11.4Moeen to Lomror, no run, full on off stump, defended to cover
11.5Moeen to Lomror, 1 run, full on middle and off, pushed to long off
11.6Moeen to Patidar, no run
RCB 84/3 after 11 overs
Jadeja to bowl, Lomror is on strike.
10.1Jadeja to Lomror, 1 run
10.2Jadeja to Patidar, 1 run
10.3Jadeja to Lomror, 1 run,length ball on stumps cut to deep point
10.4Jadeja to Patidar, 1 run, flat and quick on off stump, pushed to cover
10.5Jadeja to Lomror,no run
10.6Jadeja to Lomror, 1 run
RCB 79/3 after 10 overs
Moeen to bowl, Kohli is on strike.
Mahipal Lomroris the new batter.
9.1 Moeen to Kohli, 1 run, floated on middle, worked on the on side
9.2Moeen to Lomror, 1 run, tossed up on off stump,pushed to cover, overthrows and they run
9.3Moeen to Kohli, no run, tossed up around off, nudged to mid wicket
9.4Moeen to Kohli, no run, tossed up on length, outside off, misses the deft touch
9.5Moeen to Kohli wide
9.5Moeen to Kohli,OUT! Classic off spinner dismissal! Bowled! Tossed up around off stump, comes back in sharply and hits the off stump, Virat looked to drive it through cover.
Rajat Patidar is the new batter.
9.6Moeen to Rajat, no run
RCB 76/2 after 9 overs
Jadeja to bowl, Kohli is on strike.
8.1 Jadeja to Kohli, 4 leg byes, length ball,, angling on the pads, deflected off the pad
8.2Jadeja to Kohli, 1 run, tossed up on off stump, dabbed to point
8.3Jadeja to Maxwell, 1 run, fuller on middle and leg, turned away to square leg
8.4Jadeja to Kohli, no run, fuller on middle and leg, pushed back
8.5Jadeja to Kohli,FOUR!! Short around off stump, slashed behind point
8.6Jadeja to Kohli,OUT! RUN OUT! Maxwellno run, length ball on off stump,pushed to the on side, they took off, Maxwell is well short of his ground
RCB 66/1 after 8 overs
Moeen to bowl, Faf is on strike.
7.1 Moeen to Faf, no run, length ball around off, pushed to cover
7.2Moeen to Faf,OUT! Caught! Short around off stump, pulled straight to Ravindra Jadeja at deep mid wicket.
Glenn Maxwell is the new batter.
7.3Moeen to Maxwell, 1 run, full on off, down the ground to long on
7.4Moeen to Kohli, 1 run, shorter come back in, and hit to long on
7.5Moeen to Maxwell, 1 run, floated outside off, driven to long off
7.6Moeen to Kohli, 1 run
RCB 62/0 after 7 overs
Jadeja to bowl, Faf is on strike.
6.1 Jadeja to Faf, 1 run,.length ball around off, pushed to cover
6.2Jadeja to Kohli, 1 run, flatter on middle and worked to mid wicket
6.3Jadeja to Faf, 1 run, shorter on off, worked to mid wicket
6.4Jadeja to Kohli,norun, length ball around off, pushed to cover
6.5Jadeja to Kohli, 1 run, short around off stump, pushed to deep square leg
6.6Jadeja to Faf, 1 run
RCB 57/0 after 6 overs
Theekshana to bowl, Kohli is on strike.
5.1 Theekshana to Kohli, 1 run, short and wide, stopped at extra cover
5.2Theekshana to Faf, 1 run, length around off stump worked on the on side
5.3Theekshana to Kohli, 1 run, flatter length ball, on off stump, worked to deep mid wicket
5.4Theekshana to Faf, 1 run, flatter on middle stump worked to deep mid wicket.
5.5Theekshana to Kohli, 1 run
5.6Theekshana to Faf, 1 run
RCB 51/0 after 5 overs
Mukesh to bowl, Faf is on strike.
4.1 Mukesh to Faf,FOUR!! Length ball on off stump driven down the ground
4.2Mukesh to Faf, no run, length ball wide outside off, goes for a lap, at the end, withdraws
4.3Mukesh to Faf,FOUR!! Full and wide outside off, he reaches for it and edge goes past MS Dhoni.
4.4Mukesh to Faf, 2 runs, length ball on the stumps, clipped wide of fine leg
4.5Mukesh to Faf, 2 runs, Fuller length outside off, sliced over cover and point.
4.6Mukesh to Faf,SIX!! Full around off stump, lofted down the ground
RCB 33/0 after 4 overs
Simrajeet to bowl, Faf is on strike.
3.1 Simrajeet to Faf, no run, length ball on the stumps, pushed to cover
3.2Simrajeet to Faf,FOUR!! Length ball wide outside off, goes hard at it, thick outside edge flies over short third
3.3Simrajeet to Faf, 3 runs, length ball on pads, nudged wide of mid wicket fielder
3.4Simrajeet to Kohli, no run, back of length around off stump, Kohli misses the pull.
3.5Simrajeet to Kohli, no run, lengtht ball outside off, bounced more than expected as Virat looks to cut it.
3.6Simrajeet to Kohli,SIX!! Shortball outside off, Slapped over extra cover
RCB 20/0 after 3 overs
Mukesh to bowl, Faf is on strike.
2.1Mukesh to Faf,FOUR!! Length ball on off stump, tentative with the bat, sliced past the stump to fine leg boundary
2.2Mukesh to Faf, no run, touch fuller outside off, comes down the track and misses.
2.3Mukesh to Faf,1 run, length ball around off stump, dabbed to third
2.4Mukesh to Kohli, no run, touch short, on off stump, pushed on the backfoot to cover
2.5Mukesh to Kohli, no run, length ball, angling away, dabbed to point
2.6Mukesh to Kohli, wide
2.6 Mukesh to Kohli, no run
RCB 14/0 after 2 overs
Simarjeet to bowl, Faf is on strike.
1.1 Simarjeet to Faf, wide
1.1Simarjeet to Faf, 1 run, back of length ball on leg stump, clipped to square leg
1.2Simarjeet to Kohli, no run, length ball around middle and off, carefully guided to mid wicket
1.3Simarjeet to Kohli,FOUR!! Length ball wide outside, Kohli chases it as he looks to drive it, thick outside edge past second slip.
1.4Simarjeet to Kohli, no run, back of length, around off stump, pushed to point
1.5Simarjeet to Kohli, no run, on off stump, worked away on the on side
1.6Simarjeet to Kohli, 2 runs
RCB 6/0 after 1 over
Mukesh is to start for CSK, Virat Kohli is on strike.
0.1Mukesh toKohli, 1 run,full length angling in on pads, tucked to fine leg
0.2Mukesh to Faf, 1 run, Fuller length around leg stump, swinging in, clipped to long leg
0.3Mukesh toKohli, no run, length ball around off stump, shaping in, pushed to cover
0.4Mukesh toKohli, no run, touch fuller around off stump, pushed to square leg
0.5Mukesh toKohli,FOUR!! good length shaping in on his pads, flicked fine of fine leg
0.6Mukesh toKohli, no run
The match is about to get underway. The two umpires have made their way to the middle. CSK players are on the field and in a huddle. RCBopeners Faf du Plessis and Virat Kohlimarch to the middle. We are all in readiness for the match to begin.
Teams
Royal Challengers Bangalore: Faf du Plessis(c), Virat Kohli, Rajat Patidar, Glenn Maxwell, Shahbaz Ahmed, Dinesh Karthik(w), Mahipal Lomror, Wanindu Hasaranga, Harshal Patel, Mohammed Siraj, Josh Hazlewood
Chennai Super Kings: Ruturaj Gaikwad, Devon Conway, Moeen Ali, Robin Uthappa, Ambati Rayudu, MS Dhoni(w/c), Ravindra Jadeja, Dwaine Pretorius, Simarjeet Singh, Mukesh Choudhary, Maheesh Theekshana
Toss
CSK won the toss and opted to bowl first
CSK can bank on their reliable batting lineup
The batting side of things for CSK now looks very much in order with almost all the batters in the top 6 having scored at least a fifty in their previous 9 matches.
RCB can finally rely on their top order
With some runs at the top finally for the RCB, as both Virat Kohli and Rajat Patidar scored a fifty. The management will be quite relieved.
The last time these two played, Shivam Dube and Robin Uthappa lit up the crowd and CSK's spirits
Chennai Super Kings' fragile bowling vis-a-vis Royal Challengers Bengaluru's struggling batting line-up put the sides on an even keel as the two heavyweights face-off in an important mid-table clash of this season's IPL.