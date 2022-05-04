IPL 2022 | Royal Challengers Bangalore vs Chennai Super Kings Highlights: RCB bowlers stop CSK juggernaut by 13 runs

A complete team effort from RCB. CSK never really took off thanks to some brilliant bowling by Glenn Maxwell in the powerplay and the spin duo of Wanindu Hasaranga and Shahbaz Ahmed tied the CSK batters in the middle over At the end, Harshal Patel and Josh Hazlewood ran through the lower order. RCB won by 13 runs and with this win, they enter the top 4 in the points table.