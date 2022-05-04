IPL 2022 | Royal Challengers Bangalore vs Chennai Super Kings Live: Moeen Ali goes through Virat Kohli defence
updated: May 04 2022, 20:23 ist
DH is covering every match of the Indian Premier League 2022. Follow our live ball-by-ball updates from Match 49 between the Royal Challengers Bangalore and the Chennai Super Kings at the Maharashtra Cricket Association Stadium in Pune.
20:21
RCB 99/3 after 13 overs
Jadeja to bowl, Patidar is on strike.
12.1 Jadeja to Patidar, 1 run, full on off stump, jammed to cover
12.2Jadeja to Lomror, no run, length ball on off stump,clipped to mid wicket
12.3Jadeja to Lomror,1 run, short and wide, cut to deep point
12.4Jadeja to Patidar, 1 run, full on fifth stump, tapped wide of cover
12.5Jadeja to Lomror, no run, short ball on leg stump, pushed back to bowler
12.6Jadeja to Lomror,1 run
20:17
RCB 95/3 after 12 overs
Moeen to bowl, Lomror is on strike.
11.1 Moeen to Lomror, 1 run, tossed up, pushed to long off
11.2Moeen to Patidar,SIX!! Tossed up on middle stump, heaved over deep mid wicket
11.3Moeen to Patidar, wide
11.3Moeen to Patidar, 1 run, length ball around off stump,worked on the on side
11.4Moeen to Lomror, no run, full on off stump, defended to cover
11.5Moeen to Lomror, 1 run, full on middle and off, pushed to long off
11.6Moeen to Patidar, no run
20:15
RCB 84/3 after 11 overs
Jadeja to bowl, Lomror is on strike.
10.1Jadeja to Lomror, 1 run
10.2Jadeja to Patidar, 1 run
10.3Jadeja to Lomror, 1 run,length ball on stumps cut to deep point
10.4Jadeja to Patidar, 1 run, flat and quick on off stump, pushed to cover
10.5Jadeja to Lomror,no run
10.6Jadeja to Lomror, 1 run
20:09
RCB 79/3 after 10 overs
Moeen to bowl, Kohli is on strike.
Mahipal Lomroris the new batter.
9.1 Moeen to Kohli, 1 run, floated on middle, worked on the on side
9.2Moeen to Lomror, 1 run, tossed up on off stump,pushed to cover, overthrows and they run
9.3Moeen to Kohli, no run, tossed up around off, nudged to mid wicket
9.4Moeen to Kohli, no run, tossed up on length, outside off, misses the deft touch
9.5Moeen to Kohli wide
9.5Moeen to Kohli,OUT! Classic off spinner dismissal! Bowled! Tossed up around off stump, comes back in sharply and hits the off stump, Virat looked to drive it through cover.
Rajat Patidar is the new batter.
9.6Moeen to Rajat, no run
20:04
RCB 76/2 after 9 overs
Jadeja to bowl, Kohli is on strike.
8.1 Jadeja to Kohli, 4 leg byes, length ball,, angling on the pads, deflected off the pad
8.2Jadeja to Kohli, 1 run, tossed up on off stump, dabbed to point
8.3Jadeja to Maxwell, 1 run, fuller on middle and leg, turned away to square leg
8.4Jadeja to Kohli, no run, fuller on middle and leg, pushed back
8.5Jadeja to Kohli,FOUR!! Short around off stump, slashed behind point
8.6Jadeja to Kohli,OUT! RUN OUT! Maxwellno run, length ball on off stump,pushed to the on side, they took off, Maxwell is well short of his ground
20:01
RCB 66/1 after 8 overs
Moeen to bowl, Faf is on strike.
7.1 Moeen to Faf, no run, length ball around off, pushed to cover
7.2Moeen to Faf,OUT! Caught! Short around off stump, pulled straight to Ravindra Jadeja at deep mid wicket.
Glenn Maxwell is the new batter.
7.3Moeen to Maxwell, 1 run, full on off, down the ground to long on
7.4Moeen to Kohli, 1 run, shorter come back in, and hit to long on
7.5Moeen to Maxwell, 1 run, floated outside off, driven to long off
7.6Moeen to Kohli, 1 run
19:58
RCB 62/0 after 7 overs
Jadeja to bowl, Faf is on strike.
6.1 Jadeja to Faf, 1 run,.length ball around off, pushed to cover
6.2Jadeja to Kohli, 1 run, flatter on middle and worked to mid wicket
6.3Jadeja to Faf, 1 run, shorter on off, worked to mid wicket
6.4Jadeja to Kohli,norun, length ball around off, pushed to cover
6.5Jadeja to Kohli, 1 run, short around off stump, pushed to deep square leg
6.6Jadeja to Faf, 1 run
19:54
RCB 57/0 after 6 overs
Theekshana to bowl, Kohli is on strike.
5.1 Theekshana to Kohli, 1 run, short and wide, stopped at extra cover
5.2Theekshana to Faf, 1 run, length around off stump worked on the on side
5.3Theekshana to Kohli, 1 run, flatter length ball, on off stump, worked to deep mid wicket
5.4Theekshana to Faf, 1 run, flatter on middle stump worked to deep mid wicket.
5.5Theekshana to Kohli, 1 run
5.6Theekshana to Faf, 1 run
19:49
RCB 51/0 after 5 overs
Mukesh to bowl, Faf is on strike.
4.1 Mukesh to Faf,FOUR!! Length ball on off stump driven down the ground
4.2Mukesh to Faf, no run, length ball wide outside off, goes for a lap, at the end, withdraws
4.3Mukesh to Faf,FOUR!! Full and wide outside off, he reaches for it and edge goes past MS Dhoni.
4.4Mukesh to Faf, 2 runs, length ball on the stumps, clipped wide of fine leg
4.5Mukesh to Faf, 2 runs, Fuller length outside off, sliced over cover and point.
4.6Mukesh to Faf,SIX!! Full around off stump, lofted down the ground
19:44
RCB 33/0 after 4 overs
Simrajeet to bowl, Faf is on strike.
3.1 Simrajeet to Faf, no run, length ball on the stumps, pushed to cover
3.2Simrajeet to Faf,FOUR!! Length ball wide outside off, goes hard at it, thick outside edge flies over short third
3.3Simrajeet to Faf, 3 runs, length ball on pads, nudged wide of mid wicket fielder
3.4Simrajeet to Kohli, no run, back of length around off stump, Kohli misses the pull.
3.5Simrajeet to Kohli, no run, lengtht ball outside off, bounced more than expected as Virat looks to cut it.
3.6Simrajeet to Kohli,SIX!! Shortball outside off, Slapped over extra cover
19:39
RCB 20/0 after 3 overs
Mukesh to bowl, Faf is on strike.
2.1Mukesh to Faf,FOUR!! Length ball on off stump, tentative with the bat, sliced past the stump to fine leg boundary
2.2Mukesh to Faf, no run, touch fuller outside off, comes down the track and misses.
2.3Mukesh to Faf,1 run, length ball around off stump, dabbed to third
2.4Mukesh to Kohli, no run, touch short, on off stump, pushed on the backfoot to cover
2.5Mukesh to Kohli, no run, length ball, angling away, dabbed to point
2.6Mukesh to Kohli, wide
2.6 Mukesh to Kohli, no run
19:34
RCB 14/0 after 2 overs
Simarjeet to bowl, Faf is on strike.
1.1 Simarjeet to Faf, wide
1.1Simarjeet to Faf, 1 run, back of length ball on leg stump, clipped to square leg
1.2Simarjeet to Kohli, no run, length ball around middle and off, carefully guided to mid wicket
1.3Simarjeet to Kohli,FOUR!! Length ball wide outside, Kohli chases it as he looks to drive it, thick outside edge past second slip.
1.4Simarjeet to Kohli, no run, back of length, around off stump, pushed to point
1.5Simarjeet to Kohli, no run, on off stump, worked away on the on side
1.6Simarjeet to Kohli, 2 runs
19:25
RCB 6/0 after 1 over
Mukesh is to start for CSK, Virat Kohli is on strike.
0.1Mukesh toKohli, 1 run,full length angling in on pads, tucked to fine leg
0.2Mukesh to Faf, 1 run, Fuller length around leg stump, swinging in, clipped to long leg
0.3Mukesh toKohli, no run, length ball around off stump, shaping in, pushed to cover
0.4Mukesh toKohli, no run, touch fuller around off stump, pushed to square leg
0.5Mukesh toKohli,FOUR!! good length shaping in on his pads, flicked fine of fine leg
0.6Mukesh toKohli, no run
19:25
The match is about to get underway. The two umpires have made their way to the middle. CSK players are on the field and in a huddle. RCBopeners Faf du Plessis and Virat Kohlimarch to the middle. We are all in readiness for the match to begin.
19:03
Teams
Royal Challengers Bangalore: Faf du Plessis(c), Virat Kohli, Rajat Patidar, Glenn Maxwell, Shahbaz Ahmed, Dinesh Karthik(w), Mahipal Lomror, Wanindu Hasaranga, Harshal Patel, Mohammed Siraj, Josh Hazlewood
Chennai Super Kings: Ruturaj Gaikwad, Devon Conway, Moeen Ali, Robin Uthappa, Ambati Rayudu, MS Dhoni(w/c), Ravindra Jadeja, Dwaine Pretorius, Simarjeet Singh, Mukesh Choudhary, Maheesh Theekshana
19:00
Toss
CSK won the toss and opted to bowl first
18:48
CSK can bank on their reliable batting lineup
The batting side of things for CSK now looks very much in order with almost all the batters in the top 6 having scored at least a fifty in their previous 9 matches.
18:46
RCB can finally rely on their top order
With some runs at the top finally for the RCB, as both Virat Kohli and Rajat Patidar scored a fifty. The management will be quite relieved.
18:46
The last time these two played, Shivam Dube and Robin Uthappa lit up the crowd and CSK's spirits
18:45
Chennai Super Kings' fragile bowling vis-a-vis Royal Challengers Bengaluru's struggling batting line-up put the sides on an even keel as the two heavyweights face-off in an important mid-table clash of this season's IPL.
