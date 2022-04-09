IPL 2022 | Royal Challengers Bangalore vs Mumbai Indians live: Hasaranga is running through MI's batting, 5 down

The much-awaited clash between Royal Challengers Bangalore and Mumbai Indians will be played at MCA Stadium in Pune. RCB is currently at 4 points having won 2 out of 3 matches and MI still searching for their first win of the season after 3 games. Follow DH for live updates.
MI 70/5 after 12 overs
Deep to bowl, SKY is on strike.
11.1 Deep to SKY, 1 run
11.2Deep to Singh, no run
11.3Deep to Singh, no run
11.4Deep to Singh, no run
11.5Deep to Singh, 1 run
11.6Deep to SKY,FOUR!! Wide and drives it to cover
MI 64/5 after 11 overs
Hasaranga to bowl, Pollard is on strike.
10.1Hasaranga to Pollard,OUT!! LBW!! Couldn't read the wrong'un! Did not move and PLUMB in front. He has reviewed! Umpire calls. OUT!
Ramandeep Singh is next batter.
10.2Hasaranga to Singh, no run
10.3Hasaranga to Singh, no run
10.4Hasaranga to Singh, no run
10.5Hasaranga to Singh, 1 run
10.6Hasaranga to SKY, 1 run
MI 62/4 after 10 overs
Deep to bowl, Ishan is on strike.
9.1 Deep to Ishan, no run
9.2Deep to Ishan,OUT!! Quick, short of length on fourth stump, tries to upper cut it, times it straight and third man who was very fine.
Tilak Varma is next batter
9.3Deep to Varma, no run
9.4Deep to Varma, no run
9.5Deep to Varma,OUT! Varma taps and ran suicidal run, Maxi runs, picks and hits the stumps at non-striker end. ATHLETICISM AT ITS PEAK!
Kieron Pollard is new batter.
9.6Deep to Pollard, no run
MI 62/2 after 9 overs
Hasaranga to bowl, Brevis is on strike.
8.1 Hasaranga to Brevis, 1 run
8.2Hasaranga to Ishan, 1 run
8.3Hasaranga to Brevis,OUT!! LBW!!Googly, slighlty fuller, he rocks back and tries to flick it, miss read the length and missed the bowl. PLUMB in front of the stumps
Suryakumar Yadav is next batter.
8.4Hasaranga to SKY, 1 run
8.5Hasaranga to Ishan, 1 run
8.6Hasaranga to SKY, no run
MI 58/1 after 8 overs
Deep to bowl,Brevis is on strike.
7.1 Deep to Brevis,FOUR!! Length ball, wide outside off, looks to drive it on the up, edge and goes in between keeper and first slip
7.2Deep to Brevis, 1 run
7.3Deep to Ishan, 1 run
7.4Deep to Brevis, no run
7.5Deep to Brevis, no run
7.6Deep to Brevis, 1 run
MI 55/1 after 7 overs
Harshal to bowl, Ishan is on strike.
6.1 Harshal to Ishan, 1 run
6.2Harshal to Rohit,OUT!! Slower and full, Rohit gives a practice catch back to Harshal.
Dewald Brevis is next batter.
6.3Harshal to Brevis, no run
6.4Harshal to Brevis, no run
6.5Harshal to Brevis, no run
6.6Harshal to Brevis, 1 run
MI 49/0 after 6 overs
Deep to bowl, Ishan is on strike.
5.1Deep to Ishan, no run
5.2Deep to Ishan, no run
5.3Deep to Ishan, 1 run
5.4Deep to Rohit, no run
5.5Deep to Rohit, 2 runs
5.6Deep to Rohit,FOUR!! Full and wide, cover drives it.
MI 42/0 after 5 overs
Hasaranga to bowl, Ishan is on strike.
4.1 Hasaranga to Ishan,FOUR!! Googly, half-tracker, pulls it to deep mid wicket
4.2Hasaranga to Ishan,FOUR!! Googly, on fifth stump, full, hammers it down the ground
4.3Hasaranga to Ishan, no run
4.4Hasaranga to Ishan, 1 run
4.5Hasaranga to Rohit,FOUR!! Length ball, outside off, sweeps it to deep mid wicket
4.6Hasaranga to Rohit, no run
MI 29/0 after 4 overs
Siraj to bowl, Ishan is on strike.
3.1 Siraj to Ishan, no run
3.2Siraj to Ishan, 3 runs
3.3Siraj to Rohit,SIX!! Comes down the ground and pumps it over wide long on
3.4Siraj to Rohit, 2 runs
3.5Siraj to Rohit,FOUR!! Low full toss on off stump, flicks it to square leg
3.6Siraj to Rohit, wide
3.6 Siraj to Rohit, no run
MI 13/0 after 3 overs
Willey to bowl, Ishan is on strike.
2.1Willey to Ishan, 2 runs
2.2Willey to Ishan,FOUR!! Short and outside off, pulls it to deep mid wicket,it was very controlled.
2.3Willey to Ishan, no run
2.4Willey to Ishan, no run
2.5Willey to Ishan, 1 run
2.6Willey to Rohit, no run
MI 6/0 after 2 overs
Siraj to bowl, Ishan is on strike.
1.1 Siraj to Ishan, no run
1.2Siraj to Ishan, no run
1.3Siraj to Ishan, no run
1.4Siraj to Ishan, 1 run
1.5Siraj to Rohit,FOUR!! Full ball and he times his off drive as ball races down the ground
1.6Siraj to Rohit, no run
MI 1/0 after 1 over
David Willey to start for RCB, Ishan Kishanis on strike.
0.1Willey to Ishan, no run
0.2Willey to Ishan, no run
0.3Willey to Ishan, no run
0.4Willey to Ishan, 1 run
0.5Willey to Rohit, no run
0.6Willey to Rohit, no run
The match is about to get underway. The two umpires have made their way to the middle. RCB players are on the field and in a huddle. MI openers Rohit Sharma and Ishan Kishan march to the middle. We are all in readiness for the match to begin.
Teams
Mumbai Indians: Rohit Sharma(c), Ishan Kishan(w), Dewald Brevis, Suryakumar Yadav, Tilak Varma, Kieron Pollard, Ramandeep Singh, Murugan Ashwin, Jaydev Unadkat, Jasprit Bumrah, Basil Thampi
Royal Challengers Bangalore: Faf du Plessis(c), Anuj Rawat, Virat Kohli, Glenn Maxwell, Shahbaz Ahmed, Dinesh Karthik(w), David Willey, Wanindu Hasaranga, Harshal Patel, Akash Deep, Mohammed Siraj
Toss
RCB won the toss and opt to bowl
