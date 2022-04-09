IPL 2022 | Royal Challengers Bangalore vs Mumbai Indians live: RCB are off to a flyer

The much-awaited clash between Royal Challengers Bangalore and Mumbai Indians will be played at MCA Stadium in Pune. RCB is currently at 4 points having won 2 out of 3 matches and MI still searching for their first win of the season after 3 games. Follow DH for live updates.
RCB 28/0 after 5 overs
M. Ashwinto bowl,Anuj is on strike.
4.1Ashwinto Anuj, 1 run
4.2Ashwinto Faf, no run
4.3Ashwinto Faf, no run
4.4Ashwinto Faf, no run
4.5Ashwinto Faf, no run
4.6Ashwinto Faf, 1 run
RCB 26/0 after 4 overs
Thampi to bowl, Faf is on strike.
3.1 Thampi to Faf, wide
3.1Thampi to Faf. 1 run
3.2Thampi to Anuj, no run
3.3Thampi to Anuj, no run
3.4Thampi to Anuj, 1 run
3.5Thampi to Faf, 1 run
3.6Thampi to Anuj, 1 run
RCB 21/0 after 3 overs
Bumrah to bowl, Faf is on strike.
2.1 Bumrah to Faf, 1 run
2.2Bumrah to Anuj, 2 runs
2.3Bumrah to Anuj, 1 leg bye
2.4Bumrah to Faf, 1 run
2.5Bumrah to Anuj, 1 leg bye
2.6Bumrah to Faf, 1 run
RCB 14/0 after 2 overs
Unadkat to bowl, Faf is on strike.
1.1Unadkat to Faf, 1 run
1.2Unadkat to Anuj, no run
1.3Unadkat to Anuj, no run
1.4Unadkat to Anuj,SIX!! Down the track and hammers it down the ground.
1.5Unadkat to Anuj,SIX!! Comes down the track again, fuller this time and thumps it down the ground.
1.6Unadkat to Anuj, no run
RCB 1/0 after 1 over
Basil Thampi to start for MI, Faf du Plessis is on strike.
0.1Thampi to Faf, no run
0.2Thampi to Faf, no run
0.3Thampi to Faf, no run
0.4Thampi to Faf, 1 leg bye
0.5Thampi to Anuj, no run
0.6Thampi to Anuj, no run
The match is about to get underway. The two umpires have made their way to the middle. MI players are on the field and in a huddle. RCB openers Faf du Plessis and Anuj Rawatmarch to the middle. We are all in readiness for the match to begin.
MI 151/6 after 20 overs
Harshal to bowl, Unadkat is on strike
19.1Harshal to Unadkat, no run
19.2Harshal to Unadkat, no run
19.3Harshal to Unadkat, 1 run
19.4Harshal to SKY, no run
19.5Harshal to SKY, no run
19.6Harshal to SKY,SIX!! Slower full toss and bludgeoned it over deep mid wicket
MI 144/6 after 19 overs
Siraj to bowl, SKY is on strike.
18.1 Siraj to SKY,SIX!! Quick, wide and short, slashes it over covers with ease.
18.2Siraj to SKY, 2 runs + no balls
18.2Siraj to SKY, Freehit - no run
18.3Siraj to SKY, 1 run
18.4Siraj to Unadkat, 1 run
18.5Siraj to SKY,SIX!! SKY HAS ROCKETTED THIS ONE!! Fuller on pads, he was launched this one. Goes for Helicopter shot and ball is GONEEEEEEE!
18.6Siraj to SKY,SIX!! Slower, wide outside off, throws bat and gets an edge over short third man
MI 121/6 after 18 overs
Harshal to bowl, SKY is on strike.
17.1 Harshal to SKY, 2 leg byeSlower ball, dipping in, SKY is dumbfounded and ducks under it, Ball hits him on full. RCB review! Umpire Calls save him
17.2Harshal to SKY, no run
17.3Harshal to SKY,FOUR!! Wide and slower, slashes it over backward point
17.4Harshal to SKY, 1run
17.5Harshal to Unadkat, FOUR!! Full and slow, Unadkat hits it down the ground
17.6Harshal to Unadkat, 2 runs
MI 108/6 after 17 overs
Hasaranga to bowl, SKY is on strike.
16.1Hasaranga to SKY, no run
16.2Hasaranga to SKY, 1 run
16.3Hasaranga to Unadkat, 1 run
16.4Hasaranga to SKY,SIX!! Googly and on his legs, sits and hammers it over deep mid wicket
16.5Hasaranga to SKY, 1 run
16.6Hasaranga to Unadkat, no run
MI 99/6 after 16 overs
Siraj to bowl, SKY is on strike.
15.1 Siraj to SKY,FOUR!! Short and on the stump, rocks back and pulls it over deep mid wicket
15.2Siraj to SKY, no run
15.3Siraj to SKY, 1 run
15.4Siraj to Unadkat, 2 runs
15.5Siraj to Unadkat, no run
15.6Siraj to Unadkat, no run
MI 92/6 after 15 overs
Shahbaz to bowl, Unadkat is on strike
14.1 Shahbaz to Unadkat, no run
14.2Shahbaz to Unadkat, 1 run
14.3Shahbaz to SKY,SIX!! Flighted on leg stump, makes room and goes inside out over extra cover
14.4Shahbaz to SKY, no run
14.5Shahbaz to SKY,FOUR!! Quicker and on his pads, sweeps it fine to long leg
14.6Shahbaz to SKY, 1 run
MI 80/6 after 14 overs
Harshal to bowl, Singh is on strike.
13.1 Harshal to Singh, 2 runs
13.2Harshal to Singh, no run,OUT!! EDGED AND DK TAKES IT COMFORTABLY!slower one and wide outside off, there was a noise as ball passed.Umpire review! OUT!
Jayadev Unadkat is next batter
13.3Harshal to Unadkat, 1 run
13.4Harshal to SKY, no run
13.5Harshal to SKY, no run
13.6Harshal to SKY, no run
MI 77/5 after 13 overs
Shahbaz to bowl, Singh is on strike.
12.1 Shahbaz to Singh, 1 run
12.2Shahbaz to SKY, no run
12.3Shahbaz to SKY, no run
12.4Shahbaz to SKY, 1 run
12.5Shahbaz to Singh, 1 run
12.6Shahbaz to SKY,FOUR! Cuts and Siraj misfields at covers
MI 70/5 after 12 overs
Deep to bowl, SKY is on strike.
11.1 Deep to SKY, 1 run
11.2Deep to Singh, no run
11.3Deep to Singh, no run
11.4Deep to Singh, no run
11.5Deep to Singh, 1 run
11.6Deep to SKY,FOUR!! Wide and drives it to cover
MI 64/5 after 11 overs
Hasaranga to bowl, Pollard is on strike.
10.1Hasaranga to Pollard,OUT!! LBW!! Couldn't read the wrong'un! Did not move and PLUMB in front. He has reviewed! Umpire calls. OUT!
Ramandeep Singh is next batter.
10.2Hasaranga to Singh, no run
10.3Hasaranga to Singh, no run
10.4Hasaranga to Singh, no run
10.5Hasaranga to Singh, 1 run
10.6Hasaranga to SKY, 1 run
MI 62/4 after 10 overs
Deep to bowl, Ishan is on strike.
9.1 Deep to Ishan, no run
9.2Deep to Ishan,OUT!! Quick, short of length on fourth stump, tries to upper cut it, times it straight and third man who was very fine.
Tilak Varma is next batter
9.3Deep to Varma, no run
9.4Deep to Varma, no run
9.5Deep to Varma,OUT! Varma taps and ran suicidal run, Maxi runs, picks and hits the stumps at non-striker end. ATHLETICISM AT ITS PEAK!
Kieron Pollard is new batter.
9.6Deep to Pollard, no run
MI 62/2 after 9 overs
Hasaranga to bowl, Brevis is on strike.
8.1 Hasaranga to Brevis, 1 run
8.2Hasaranga to Ishan, 1 run
8.3Hasaranga to Brevis,OUT!! LBW!!Googly, slighlty fuller, he rocks back and tries to flick it, miss read the length and missed the bowl. PLUMB in front of the stumps
Suryakumar Yadav is next batter.
8.4Hasaranga to SKY, 1 run
8.5Hasaranga to Ishan, 1 run
8.6Hasaranga to SKY, no run
MI 58/1 after 8 overs
Deep to bowl,Brevis is on strike.
7.1 Deep to Brevis,FOUR!! Length ball, wide outside off, looks to drive it on the up, edge and goes in between keeper and first slip
7.2Deep to Brevis, 1 run
7.3Deep to Ishan, 1 run
7.4Deep to Brevis, no run
7.5Deep to Brevis, no run
7.6Deep to Brevis, 1 run
MI 55/1 after 7 overs
Harshal to bowl, Ishan is on strike.
6.1 Harshal to Ishan, 1 run
6.2Harshal to Rohit,OUT!! Slower and full, Rohit gives a practice catch back to Harshal.
Dewald Brevis is next batter.
6.3Harshal to Brevis, no run
6.4Harshal to Brevis, no run
6.5Harshal to Brevis, no run
6.6Harshal to Brevis, 1 run
MI 49/0 after 6 overs
Deep to bowl, Ishan is on strike.
5.1Deep to Ishan, no run
5.2Deep to Ishan, no run
5.3Deep to Ishan, 1 run
5.4Deep to Rohit, no run
5.5Deep to Rohit, 2 runs
5.6Deep to Rohit,FOUR!! Full and wide, cover drives it.
MI 42/0 after 5 overs
Hasaranga to bowl, Ishan is on strike.
4.1 Hasaranga to Ishan,FOUR!! Googly, half-tracker, pulls it to deep mid wicket
4.2Hasaranga to Ishan,FOUR!! Googly, on fifth stump, full, hammers it down the ground
4.3Hasaranga to Ishan, no run
4.4Hasaranga to Ishan, 1 run
4.5Hasaranga to Rohit,FOUR!! Length ball, outside off, sweeps it to deep mid wicket
4.6Hasaranga to Rohit, no run
MI 29/0 after 4 overs
Siraj to bowl, Ishan is on strike.
3.1 Siraj to Ishan, no run
3.2Siraj to Ishan, 3 runs
3.3Siraj to Rohit,SIX!! Comes down the ground and pumps it over wide long on
3.4Siraj to Rohit, 2 runs
3.5Siraj to Rohit,FOUR!! Low full toss on off stump, flicks it to square leg
3.6Siraj to Rohit, wide
3.6 Siraj to Rohit, no run
MI 13/0 after 3 overs
Willey to bowl, Ishan is on strike.
2.1Willey to Ishan, 2 runs
2.2Willey to Ishan,FOUR!! Short and outside off, pulls it to deep mid wicket,it was very controlled.
2.3Willey to Ishan, no run
2.4Willey to Ishan, no run
2.5Willey to Ishan, 1 run
2.6Willey to Rohit, no run
MI 6/0 after 2 overs
Siraj to bowl, Ishan is on strike.
1.1 Siraj to Ishan, no run
1.2Siraj to Ishan, no run
1.3Siraj to Ishan, no run
1.4Siraj to Ishan, 1 run
1.5Siraj to Rohit,FOUR!! Full ball and he times his off drive as ball races down the ground
1.6Siraj to Rohit, no run
MI 1/0 after 1 over
David Willey to start for RCB, Ishan Kishanis on strike.
0.1Willey to Ishan, no run
0.2Willey to Ishan, no run
0.3Willey to Ishan, no run
0.4Willey to Ishan, 1 run
0.5Willey to Rohit, no run
0.6Willey to Rohit, no run
The match is about to get underway. The two umpires have made their way to the middle. RCB players are on the field and in a huddle. MI openers Rohit Sharma and Ishan Kishan march to the middle. We are all in readiness for the match to begin.
Teams
Mumbai Indians: Rohit Sharma(c), Ishan Kishan(w), Dewald Brevis, Suryakumar Yadav, Tilak Varma, Kieron Pollard, Ramandeep Singh, Murugan Ashwin, Jaydev Unadkat, Jasprit Bumrah, Basil Thampi
Royal Challengers Bangalore: Faf du Plessis(c), Anuj Rawat, Virat Kohli, Glenn Maxwell, Shahbaz Ahmed, Dinesh Karthik(w), David Willey, Wanindu Hasaranga, Harshal Patel, Akash Deep, Mohammed Siraj
Toss
RCB won the toss and opt to bowl
Here is our analysis for the 18th match of this season.