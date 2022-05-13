IPL 2022 | Royal Challengers Bangalore vs Punjab Kings Highlights: With this win, Punjab Kings are still in race for playoffs

The innings never really took off for RCB. The Punjab bowlers kept on hitting the right areas and RCB batters kept getting out. Chasing such a huge target, the batters couldn't really take their time. Liam Livingstone. and Jonny Bairstow both made sure RCB were never in the game, after a sensational batting effort. PBKS are still in the race for playoffs.
RCB won by 54 runs
RCB 155/9 after 20 overs
Arshdeep to bowl, Hazlewood is on strike.
19.1Arshdeep to Hazlewood, 1 run, full around off stump, driven to mid-off
19.2Arshdeep to Siraj, 1 run, Slower one fuller on stumps, slices this to cover sweeper
19.3Arshdeep toHazlewood,FOUR!! Slow ball, full around off, makes room and hits it over mid-wicket
19.4Arshdeep toHazlewood, 1 run, Full on leg stump, makes room and inside edge to short fine leg
19.5Arshdeep to Siraj, no run, length ball on stumps, heave and misses
19.6Arshdeep to Siraj, 1 run
RCB 147/9 after 19 overs
Rabada to bowl, Harshal is on strike.
18.1 Rabada to Harshal,OUT! length ball around off stump, looks to swing it, top edge and Mayank takes it at backward point
Here's Hazlewood.
18.2Rabada to Hazlewood, 1 run, short and outside off, uppercut to third
18.3Rabada to Siraj, no run, back of a length, around off, makes room, swing and a miss
18.4Rabada to Siraj,FOUR!! Full-on the stumps, thick edge flies past keeper and fine of third
18.5Rabada to Siraj, no run
18.6Rabada to Siraj, no run
RCB 142/8 after 18 overs
Harshal is on strike,Arshdeep to bowl.
17.1 Arshdeep to Harshal, 1 run, slow yorker, dug out to third
17.2Arshdeep to Siraj, 1 run, yorker around off, squeezed to third
17.3Arshdeep to Harshal, 1 run, Short outside off stump, cut away to deep point
17.4Arshdeep to Siraj, 2 runs, short and wide, slices it behind point
17.5Arshdeep to Siraj, no run
17.6Arshdeep to Siraj, no run
RCB 137/8 after 17 overs
Hasaranga is on strike, Chahar to bowl.
16.1Chahar to Hasaranga,1 run
16.2Chahar to Harshal,FOUR!! Length ball wide outside off, slashed over point
16.3Chahar to Harshal, wide
16.3Chahar to Harshal, 1 run, full around off stump, dug out to long on
16.4Chahar toHasaranga, no run,OUT! Tossed up around off stump, drags it to Arshdeep SIngh at deep mid-wicket right on the edge, stops it, goes over boundary and catches it again, safely.
Here's Siraj.
16.5Chahar to Siraj, no run
16.6Chahar to Siraj, no run
RCB 130/7 after 16 overs
Shahbaz is on strike, Rabada to bowl.
15.1 Rabada to Shahbaz, no run
15.2Rabada to Shahbaz, 2 runs, slower on good length outside off, inside edge to third
15.3Rabada to Shahbaz, 2 runs, short and outside off, slapped over Rabada's head
15.4Rabada toShahbaz,OUT Caught! Slower one on good length, outside off, checks his shot and chips it to Bhanuka Rajapaksa at backward point.
Here's Hasaranga.
15.5Rabada to Hasaranga, no run
15.6 Rabada to Hasaranga, wide + 1
15.6 Rabada to Harshal,FOUR!! Edges and over third
RCB 120/6 after 15 overs
DK is on strike,Arshdeep to bowl.
14.1 Arshdeep to DK, 1 run, length ball outside off, pushed to deep point
14.2Arshdeep to Shahbaz, no run, banged in short on middle, beaten by pace
14.3Arshdeep to Shahbaz, 1 run, Full around off, whacked to deep mid wicket
90 needed.
14.4Arshdeep to DK, no run, around the wicket,length ball, angling in, slower one, goes for a pull, inside edge on to pad
14.5Arshdeep to DK,OUT! Full and wide outside off, DK squeezes it to short third.
Here's Harshal
14.6Arshdeep to Harshal, no run
RCB 118/5 after 14 overs
DK is on strike, R Dhawan to bowl.
13.1R Dhawan toDK, 1 run, back of a length, pulled to deep square
13.2R Dhawan to Shahbaz, 1 run, Slower one, full around off, pushed to long-off
13.3R Dhawan to DK,FOUR!! Slower one on middle and leg shuffles outside off, sweeps it to deep backward square
13.4R Dhawan to DK, 1 run, Slower one ouch fuller, pushes it to cover
13.5R Dhawan to Shahbaz, 1 run
13.6R Dhawan to DK, 1run
RCB 109/5 after 13 overs
DK is on strike, Chahar to bowl.
12.1 Chahar to DK, no run
12.2Chahar to DK, 1 run, length ball on off, punches it to long on
12.3Chahar to Shahbaz, no run, full toss on leg stump, whips it to mid wicket
12.4Chahar to Shahbaz, no run, length ball on pads, worked to short fine leg
12.5Chahar to Shahbaz, 1 run, wrong'un, full around off, chipped to deep poinit
12.6Chahar to DK, 1 run
RCB 106/5 after 12 overs
Maxwell is on strike, Brar to bowl.
DK is new man in.
11.1Brar to Maxwell, no run
11.2Brar to Maxwell,OUT!! Caught! Fuller on middle and off, Maxwell makes room and hits it straight to Arshdeep Singh at long-off.
Here's Shahbaz.
11.3Brar to Shahbaz, no run, length ball around off, pushed to midwicket
11.4Brar to Shahbaz, 1 run, floated wide outside off, tapped to deep point
11.5Brar to DK, 1 run, length ball, let it come to him worked on the on side
11.6Brar to Shahbaz, no run
RCB 104/4 after 11 overs
Maxwell is on strike, Chahar to bowl.
10.1Chahar to Maxwell,FOUR!! Tossed up outside off, inside and out through to extra cover
10.2Chahar to Maxwell, 2 runs, floated iwide outside off, looks to sweep it, under edge through keeper
10.3Chahar to Maxwell, wide
10.3Chahar to Maxwell, no run, full outside off, goes for a reverse sweep, beaten
10.4Chahar to Maxwell, 1 run, length ball around off, pulled to deep mid wicket
10.5Chahar to Patidar, wide
10.5Chahar to Patidar, no run, short and wide outside off, left
10.6Chahar to Patidar,OUT! Caught! Short ball outside off, hits it straight to Dhawan at long on
RCB 95/3 after 10 overs
Maxwell is on strike, R Dhawanto bowl.
9.1R Dhawanto Maxwell, 1 run, length ball, slow outside off, slashed to deep point
9.2R Dhawanto Patidar, 1 run, length ball outside off, jabbed to long on
9.3R Dhawanto Maxwell, 2 runs, Short, slow, pulled to deep backward square
9.4R Dhawanto Maxwell,FOUR!! Slower one on a length outside off, cut away behind deep point
9.5R Dhawanto Maxwell, 1 run, slower ball, on a length, punched to deep mid wicket
9.6R Dhawanto Patidar, 2 runs
RCB 84/3 after 9 overs
Patidar is on strike,Brar to bowl
8.1Brar to Patidar, no run, goes for a swing, full ball, misses
8.2 Brar to Patidar, 1 run, length ball, pumps it to long on
8.3Brar to Maxwell, 1 run, shrot and wide, cut away to deep point
8.4Brar to Patidar,SIX!! Length ball outside off, stands and smashes it straight down the ground
8.5Brar to Patidar,FOUR!! Short and wide, slaps it wide of the long-on fielder.
8.6Brar to Patidar, wide
8.6 Brar to Patidar, no run
RCB 71/3 after 8 overs
Maxwell is on strike, Chahar tobowl.
7.1Chahar to Maxwell, no run, lenght ball on stumps, cut to cover
7.2Chahar to Maxwell,FOUR!! Short and outside off, reverse sweeps it over short third
7.3Chahar to Maxwell, 1 run, length ball around off, pushed to wide of long on
7.4Chahar to Patidar,SIX!! Full on middle and leg, goes on one knee and deposits it over mid wicket
7.5Chahar to Patidar, 1 run, back of a length, straighter one, pushed to deep mid wicket
7.6Chahar to Maxwell,SIX!! Tossed up on middle switch hits it over deep cover.
RCB 53/3 after 7 overs
Maxwell is on strike, Rishi Dhawan to bowl.
6.1Rishi Dhawan to Maxwell, 1 run, back of a length around off, punched to deep point
6.2Rishi Dhawan to Patidar, 2 runs, length ball on off, worked on the onside
6.3Rishi Dhawan to Patidar, 1 run, Full and around off, driven to long-off
6.4Rishi Dhawan to Maxwell, 1 run, full outside off, slower one, whips it to deep square leg
6.5Rishi Dhawan to Patidar, 1 run, length ball on his legs, flicked to deep mid wicket
6.6Rishi Dhawan to Maxwell, 3 runs
RCB 44/3 after 6 overs
Maxwell is on strike, Rabada to bowl.
5.1Rabada to Maxwell, 1 run, length ball around off, pushed to third
5.2Rabada to Patidar, 1 run, slow bouncer around off, taps it just wide of his stumps.
5.3Rabada to Maxwell, no run, Low full toss, falls just short of short cover
5.4Rabada to Maxwell, 1 run, very full on middle and leg, pushed to mid on
5.5Rabada to Patidar, no run, back of a length, slower ball, pushed back
5.6Rabada to Patidar, no run
RCB 41/3 after 5 overs
Faf is on strike,Rishi Dhawan to bowl.
4.1 Rishi Dhawan to Faf, no run, length ball wide outside off, slapped back to bowler
4.2Rishi Dhawan to Faf, OUT! Caught behind!, Fuller this time, Faf comes down the track to go over the top, misses, Jitesh immediately appeals, umpire turns it down, Punjab goes for a review! Thick edge and Faf is also gone.
Here's Lomror.
4.3Rishi Dhawan to Lomror, no run, length ball on off, pushed back
4.4Rishi Dhawan to Lomror,SIX! Full in his slot, outside off, smashes it over long-off
4.5Rishi Dhawan to Lomror,OUT! Back of a length, on leg stump, steps down, looks to pull, it, pulls it straight to Shikhar Dhawan at mid-wicket.
Here's Maxwell.
4.6Rishi Dhawan to Maxwell, 1 run
RCB 34/1 after 4 overs
Virat is on strike, Rabada to bowl
3.1 Rabada to Virat, 2 runs, full on leg stump, whips it to deep backward square
3.2Rabada to Virat, OUT!short ball angling on his body, looks to pull it, hits the pads and flies to the man at short fine leg, Virat is not moving. PBKS review! He has gloved it. He has to go.
Here's Rajat Patidar.
3.3Rabada to Rajat, no run
3.4Rabada to Rajat, no run, length ball on the stumps hits high on the pads
3.5Rabada to Rajat, no run, the bouncer on off stump, ducks under it
3.6Rabada to Rajat, wide
3.6 Rabada to Rajat, no run
RCB 31/0 after 3 overs
Brar to bowl, Faf is on strike.
2.1Brar to Faf,FOUR! length ball makes room on leg stump, punches it wide of mid on fielder
2.2Brar to Faf, 1bye
2.3Brar to Virat, no run, full on leg stump, worked to square leg
2.4Brar to Virat,SIX!! Full on leg stump, steps down and creams it wide over long on.
2.5Brar to Virat, no run, length ball outside off, pushed to point
2.6Brar to Virat, 1 run
RCB 19/0 after 2 over
Faf is on strike,Arshdeep to bowl.
1.1 Arshdeep to Faf, 1 run, length ball, around off, angling in, inside edge to cover
1.2Arshdeep to Virat, no run, back of a length, around leg stump, moves to leg side, pull and a miss
1.3Arshdeep to Virat,FOUR!! Length ball outside off stump, creams it through extra cover.
1.4Arshdeep to Virat, no run, touch fuller on middle and leg, swinging in, pushed to mid-on
1.5Arshdeep to Virat,FOUR!! Full on middle and whips itto deep mid wicket
1.6Arshdeep to Virat, wide
1.5 Arshdeep to Virat, 2 runs
RCB 7/0 after 1 over
Brar to bowl, Virat Kohli is on strike.
0.1 Brar to Kohli, 1 run
0.2Brar to Faf.no run, length ball on pads, tucked to square leg
0.3Brar to Faf,FOUR!! Short and wide cutaway to deep cover.
There is a cat, on the sightscreen.
0.4Brar to Faf, 1 run, length ball angling on pads, tucked to deep midwicket
0.5Brar to Virat, no run
0.6Brar to Virat, wide
0.6 Brar to Virat, no run
he match is about to get underway. The two umpires have made their way to the middle. PBKS players are on the field and in a huddle. RCB openers Faf du Plessis and Virat Kohli march to the middle. We are all in readiness for the match to begin.
PBKS 209/9 after 20 overs
Harshal to bowl, Livingstone is on strike.
19.1Harshal to Livingstone, wide, around the wicket
From around
19.1Harshal to Livingstone, no run, full and wide outside off, swing and a miss.
19.2Harshal toLivingstone,OUT! Caught behind, full toss around off stump, laps it just behind DK.
Here's Chahar.
19.3Harshal to Chahar, 1 run, yorker outside off, dug out to long-off
Fine leg goes back mid off is very straight
19.4Harshal to Rishi, OUT! Caught! length ball and wide outside off, goes one knee and drags it to Maxwell at long-on.
Here's Rabada.
19.5Harshal to Rabada, 1 leg bye
19.6Harshal to Chahar, 1 run,Chahar is RAN himself OUT!
PBKS 205/6 after 19 overs
Livingstone is on strike, Hazlewood to bowl.
18.1Hazlewood to Livingstone,FOUR!! length ball, slower on angling on his pads, steered it wide of short fine leg
50 for Liam Livingstone.
18.2Hazlewood to Livingstone,SIX!! Full outside off, muscles it wide over long on, that came from the toe end - 98 meters.
18.3Hazlewood to Livingstone, wide
18.3Hazlewood to Livingstone,FOUR!! Length ball, wide outside off stump, slaps it over the extra cover fielder
18.4Hazlewood toLivingstone, 2 runs, touch fuller on middle and leg, heaves it to deep backward square
18.5Hazlewood toLivingstone,SIX!! Short ball on middle and off, hooks it over fine leg, stand and deliver, Hazlewood has conceded 63 runs, still one ball to go.
18.6Hazlewood toLivingstone, 1 run
PBKS 181/6 after 18 overs
Harshal to bowl, Livingstone is on strike.
17.1Harshal to Livingstone, 1 run, around the wicket, full and wide outside off, low full toss, driven to long-off
17.2Harshal to Brar,SIX!! Slower one full on off stump, smashes it down the ground over long on, in his slot.
17.3Harshal to Brar,OUT! Length ball wide outside off, angling away from him, thick edge to DK.
Here's Rishi.
17.4Harshal to Rishi, 1 run, full on middle and leg, pushed to long on
17.5Harshal toLivingstone, 1 run
17,6Harshal to Rishi,SIX!! Length ball outside off, short arm jab to long on.
PBKS 166/5 after 17 overs
Livingstone is on strike, and Hasaranga to bowl
16.1 Hasaranga to Livingstone, 1 run, floated on off stump, punched to cover
16.2Hasaranga to Sharma,OUT! Bowled'im!! Floated around off stump just falls shot of Sharma's heave, googly, fails to read it, comes down, misses and hits the middle and off.
Here's Brar.
16.3Hasaranga to Brar, 1 run
16.4Hasaranga toLivingstone, 1 run, short of a length, on leg stump, punched to long on
16.5Hasaranga to Brar, no run, floated around middle and off,googly, beaten as he looks to defend it
16.6Hasaranga to Brar, no run
PBKS 163/4 after 16 overs
Livingstone is on strike,Hazlewood to bowl.
15.1 Hazlewood toLivingstone, 1 run, yorker on off stump, dug out to long off
Here's Jitesh Sharma.
15.2Hazlewood to Sharma, 1 run, length ball around off, pushed to deep point
15.3Hazlewood toLivingstone, 1 run, very full wide outside off, slower one, looks to ramp it, just manages to steer it to square leg
15.4Hazlewood to Sharma, no run, length ball, a hint of shape in, pushed to square leg
15.5Hazlewood to Sharma,FOUR!! Fuller on off stump heaved over mid-wicket fielder
15.6Hazlewood to Sharma,FOUR! Full and wide, slashed to deep extra cover
PBKS 152/4 after 15 overs
Agarwal is on strike, Harshalto bowl.
14.1Harshalto Agarwal, no run, slower ball on good length, pulls and beaten
14.2Harshalto Agarwal,FOUR!! Short and wide, cut away to behind deep poinit
14.3Harshalto Agarwal,FOUR!! Short and outside off, makes room to hit it on the offside, thick edge flies past short third
14.4Harshalto Agarwal, 1 run, Yorker on middle and off, jammed to long-off
14.5Harshalto Livingstone, 1 leg bye
14.6Harshalto Agarwal,OUT! Caught! Slower bouncer outside off, deft-touches it to Hasaranga at short third
PBKS 142/3 after 14 overs
Livingstone is on strike, Shahbaz to bowl
13.1Shahbaz to Livingstone, no run, full wide outside leg stump, swept to backwardsquare leg
13.2Shahbaz toLivingstone, no run, short and wide, cuts and misses
13.3Shahbaz toLivingstone, FOUR!! Length ball wide outside off, reverse sweeps it behind point
13.4Shahbaz toLivingstone,SIX!! Full-on leg stump steps down and clobbers it down the ground over long-on
13.5Shahbaz toLivingstone, 1 run, Short and wide outside off, comes down and slaps it to deep extra cover
13.6Shahbaz to Agarwal, 1 run
PBKS 130/3 after 13 overs
Livingstone is on strike, Harsal to bowl.
12.1Harsal to Livingstone, 1 run, Slower, full on off stump, chipped to long-on
12.2Harsal to Agarwal, no run, length ball outside off, looks to push it to cover, beaten.
12.3Harsal to Agarwal, 1 run, back of a length, around off stump, pushed to deep point
12.4Harsal toLivingstone,FOUR!! Full around off stump jammed wide of deep-cover fielder
12.5Harsal toLivingstone, no run, Slower one, full on middle and off, driven back to bowler, who manages to just stop it
12.6Harsal toLivingstone, 1 run
PBKS 123/3 after 12 overs
Livingstone is on strike, Shahbaz to bowl.
11.1Shahbaz to Livingstone,SIX!! Floated wide outside off, comes down and pumps it straight down the ground
11.2Shahbaz toLivingstone, 2 runs, Short and wide outside off, slashed to deep cover
11.3Shahbaz toLivingstone, 1 run, length ball angling in, outside off, driven wide of long-off.
11.4Shahbaz to Agarwal,FOUR!! length ball on pads clipped fine of fine leg, misfielded.
11.5Shahbaz to Agarwal, 1 run, fuller angling on pads, worked to fine leg
11.6Shahbaz toLivingstone, 1 run
PBKS 108/3 after 11 overs
Livingstone is on strike, Hasaranga to bowl.
10.1Hasaranga to Livingstone, no run
10.2Hasaranga toLivingstone, 1 run, fuller on leg stump, pushed to deep mid wicket
10.3Hasaranga to Agarwal, no run, fuller on legs, tucked to square leg
10.4Hasaranga to Agarwal, no run, tossed up around off, jammed back to bowler
10.5Hasaranga to Agarwal, 1 run, floated around off, deft-touch to short third
10.6Hasaranga toLivingstone, 1 run
PBKS 105/3 after 10 overs
Bairstow is on strike, Shahbaz to bowl.
9.1Shahbaz to Bairstow,OUT! Caught! Fuller wide outside off, comes down to hit it over long-off, top edge to Siraj to backward point.
Here's Agarwal.
9.2Shahbaz to Agarwal, 1 run, full on middle and leg, pushed to long on
9.3Shahbaz to Livingstone, 1 run, full on middle and off, driven to long-off
9.4Shahbaz to Agarwal, no run, Fuller, flatter on off stump, goes for a drive, inside edge to pad
9.5Shahbaz to Agarwal, 1 run, fuller on middle, driven to long off
9.6Shahbaz toLivingstone,1 run
PBKS 101/2 after 9 overs
Livingstone is on strike,Hasaranga to bowl
8.1 Hasaranga to Livingstone, no run, full on off stump,pushed to cover
8.2Hasaranga to Livingstone, no run, fuller on leg stump, pushed to mid on
8.3Hasaranga to Livingstone, 1 run, floated around off stump,pushed to long on
8.4Hasaranga to Bairstow, no run, floated again on middle, steps down and hits the pad
8.5Hasaranga to Bairstow,FOUR! Floated around off, again comes down looking to heave, wrong'un, inside edge past DK
8.6Hasaranga to Bairstow, 1 run
PBKS 95/2 after 8 overs
Livingstone is on strike,Shahbaz to bowl
7.1 Shahbaz to Livingstone, 1 run, fuller on off, pushed to deep extra cover
7.2Shahbaz to Bairstow, 1 run, Tossed up outside off, punched down the ground to long off
7.3Shahbaz toLivingstone, 2 runs, comes down the ground, fires it wide outside off, manages to put bat on it, balls goes under keeper
7.4Shahbaz toLivingstone,FOUR! Fuller this time, on middle, comes down and smashes it down the ground
7.5Shahbaz toLivingstone, 1 run, floated on middle and off, pushed to long on
7.6Shahbaz to Bairstow, no run
RCB 86/2 after 7 overs
Here's Rajapaksa and he is on strike,Hasaranga to bowl
6.1 Hasaranga to Rajapaksa, no run, tossed up on middle, pushed to square
6.2Hasaranga to Rajapaksa, 1 run, Short, wrong'un, outside off, pushed to deep mid wicket
6.3Hasaranga to Bairstow, 1 run, Fuller on off and middle. punched to long on
6.4Hasaranga to Rajapaksa,OUT! Caught! He get his national side teammate, fuller, and fired outside off, goes for a heave, sliced to short third.
Here's Livingstone.
6.5Hasaranga to Livingstone, no run, tossed up outside off, driven to extra cover
6.6Hasaranga toLivingstone,1 run
PBKS 83/1 after 6 overs
Bairstow is on strike,Siraj to bowl.
5.1 Siraj to Bairstow, FOUR!!Yorker on middle and off, touch and go, this time,RCB reviews! Ball has kissed the bat,
5.2Siraj to Bairstow, no run. length ball outside off, slapped to mid off
5.3Siraj to Bairstow,SIX!! Short and wide outside off, slapped over long on
5.4Siraj toBairstow, no run,no ball, that was a BEAMER!!
5.4 Siraj to Bairstow, Free hit, no run, length ball around middle and leg, swing and a miss, hits the pad
5.5Siraj toBairstow,SIX!! Fuller on pads flicked over square leg.
50 for Jonny Bairstow.
5.6Siraj toBairstow,SIX!! Short ball outside off, smashed over mid wicket.
PBKS 60/1 after 5 overs
Dhawan is on strike,Maxwell to bowl.
4.1 Maxwell to Dhawan,SIX! Fuller on middle and off, comes down the track, creams it straight down the ground
4.2Maxwell to Dhawan, no run, flat, on length around middle and leg, pushed back
4.3Maxwell to Dhawan, 1 leg bye
4.4Maxwell to Bairstow, 2 runs, fired in on his leg, pushed to long on, the ball hits the stumps at bowler's end and ricochets off it
4.5Maxwell toBairstow, 1 run, length ball around off, comes down and pushes it to long on
4.6Maxwell to Dhawan,OUT! Bowled!!Touch fuller, around off, goes with the angle, he looks to sweep it, misses
PBKS 50/0 after 4 overs
Hazlewood to bowl, Dhawan is on strike.
3.1 Hazlewood to Dhawan, no run, pitched it up, around off, driven to short cover
3.2Hazlewood to Dhawan, no run, back of a length, outside off, punched to mid -on
3.3Hazlewood to Dhawan,FOUR!! Length ball outside off, punched it fine of mid-on fielder. down the ground
3.4Hazlewood to Dhawan, 2 runs, short ball on middle and leg, gets into an awkward position, pulls it over square fielder
3.5Hazlewood to Dhawan, 1 run, short and wide, cut away to deep point
3.6Hazlewood to Bairstow, no run
PBKS 43/0 after 3 overs
Siraj to bowl, Dhawan is on strike,
2.1 Siraj to Dhawan,FOUR!! Length ball outside off, cut away infront of point
2.2Siraj to Dhawan, 1 run, length ball on off stump, steered to third
2.3Siraj to Bairstow,SIX! Short on the stump, swivels and pulls it oversquare leg, stand and deliver.
2.4Siraj toBairstow, 1 run, touch fuller on middle and leg, punched fine of mid on
2.5Siraj to Dhawan, 1 run, back of a length, on off stump, steered to third.
2.6Siraj toBairstow, no run
PBKS 30/0 after 2 overs
Hazlewood to bowl, Dhawan is on strike,
1.1 Hazlewood to Dhawan, 1 run, back of a length, on off stump, pushed to short cover
1.2Hazlewood to Bairstow,FOUR!! Touch short around off, jabbed it infront of deep square leg
1.3Hazlewood toBairstow, no run, length ball around off, swing and a miss, hits the thigh pad
1.4Hazlewood toBairstow,SIX! Length ball around off, one step down the track, and hoicked over deep mid wicket.
1.5Hazlewood toBairstow, wide
1.5 Hazlewood toBairstow,SIX!! Length ball on off stump stands on the backfoot, heaved over deep mid-wicket
1.6Hazlewood toBairstow,FOUR!! Full outside off, squeezed it wide of short third
PBKS 8/0 after 1 over
Maxwell to start for RCB. Bairstow is on strike.
0.1 Maxwell to Bairstow, no run, short and outside off, pushedto point
0.2Maxwell toBairstow, 1 run, length ball outside off, two steps down, and pushed to deep square leg
0.3Maxwell to Dhawan, no run, length ball around off, pushed to cover
0.4Maxwell to Dhawan, 1 run, touch fuller on middle and leg, pushed to mid on
0.5Maxwell toBairstow,SIX!! Fuller around off, creams it over mid off for six.
0.6Maxwell to Bairstow, no run
The match is about to get underway. The two umpires have made their way to the middle. RCB players are on the field and in a huddle. PBKS openers Jonny Bairstow and Shikhar Dhawan march to the middle. We are all in readiness for the match to begin.
Toss
RCB won the toss and chose to bowl first
