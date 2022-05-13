IPL 2022 | Royal Challengers Bangalore vs Punjab Kings Live: It's getting bad to worse for RCB
IPL 2022 | Royal Challengers Bangalore vs Punjab Kings Live: It's getting bad to worse for RCB
updated: May 13 2022, 22:10 ist
The 60th match of this season's IPL will determine, whether Punjab Kings are still in the race of playoffs or not and whether Royal Challengers Bangalore will finish in the top two or not. Get live updates from the match here.
22:07
RCB 44/3 after 6 overs
Maxwell is on strike, Rabada to bowl.
5.1Rabada to Maxwell, 1 run, length ball around off, pushed to third
5.2Rabada to Patidar, 1 run, slow bouncer around off, taps it just wide of his stumps.
5.3Rabada to Maxwell, no run, Low full toss, falls just short of short cover
5.4Rabada to Maxwell, 1 run, very full on middle and leg, pushed to mid on
5.5Rabada to Patidar, no run, back of a length, slower ball, pushed back
5.6Rabada to Patidar, no run
21:59
RCB 41/3 after 5 overs
Faf is on strike,Rishi Dhawan to bowl.
4.1 Rishi Dhawan to Faf, no run, length ball wide outside off, slapped back to bowler
4.2Rishi Dhawan to Faf, OUT! Caught behind!, Fuller this time, Faf comes down the track to go over the top, misses, Jitesh immediately appeals, umpire turns it down, Punjab goes for a review! Thick edge and Faf is also gone.
Here's Lomror.
4.3Rishi Dhawan to Lomror, no run, length ball on off, pushed back
4.4Rishi Dhawan to Lomror,SIX! Full in his slot, outside off, smashes it over long-off
4.5Rishi Dhawan to Lomror,OUT! Back of a length, on leg stump, steps down, looks to pull, it, pulls it straight to Shikhar Dhawan at mid-wicket.
Here's Maxwell.
4.6Rishi Dhawan to Maxwell, 1 run
21:51
RCB 34/1 after 4 overs
Virat is on strike, Rabada to bowl
3.1 Rabada to Virat, 2 runs, full on leg stump, whips it to deep backward square
3.2Rabada to Virat, OUT!short ball angling on his body, looks to pull it, hits the pads and flies to the man at short fine leg, Virat is not moving. PBKS review! He has gloved it. He has to go.
Here's Rajat Patidar.
3.3Rabada to Rajat, no run
3.4Rabada to Rajat, no run, length ball on the stumps hits high on the pads
3.5Rabada to Rajat, no run, the bouncer on off stump, ducks under it
3.6Rabada to Rajat, wide
3.6 Rabada to Rajat, no run
21:48
RCB 31/0 after 3 overs
Brar to bowl, Faf is on strike.
2.1Brar to Faf,FOUR! length ball makes room on leg stump, punches it wide of mid on fielder
2.2Brar to Faf, 1bye
2.3Brar to Virat, no run, full on leg stump, worked to square leg
2.4Brar to Virat,SIX!! Full on leg stump, steps down and creams it wide over long on.
2.5Brar to Virat, no run, length ball outside off, pushed to point
2.6Brar to Virat, 1 run
21:42
RCB 19/0 after 2 over
Faf is on strike,Arshdeep to bowl.
1.1 Arshdeep to Faf, 1 run, length ball, around off, angling in, inside edge to cover
1.2Arshdeep to Virat, no run, back of a length, around leg stump, moves to leg side, pull and a miss
1.3Arshdeep to Virat,FOUR!! Length ball outside off stump, creams it through extra cover.
1.4Arshdeep to Virat, no run, touch fuller on middle and leg, swinging in, pushed to mid-on
1.5Arshdeep to Virat,FOUR!! Full on middle and whips itto deep mid wicket
1.6Arshdeep to Virat, wide
1.5 Arshdeep to Virat, 2 runs
21:36
RCB 7/0 after 1 over
Brar to bowl, Virat Kohli is on strike.
0.1 Brar to Kohli, 1 run
0.2Brar to Faf.no run, length ball on pads, tucked to square leg
0.3Brar to Faf,FOUR!! Short and wide cutaway to deep cover.
There is a cat, on the sightscreen.
0.4Brar to Faf, 1 run, length ball angling on pads, tucked to deep midwicket
0.5Brar to Virat, no run
0.6Brar to Virat, wide
0.6 Brar to Virat, no run
21:35
he match is about to get underway. The two umpires have made their way to the middle. PBKS players are on the field and in a huddle. RCB openers Faf du Plessis and Virat Kohli march to the middle. We are all in readiness for the match to begin.
21:14
PBKS 209/9 after 20 overs
Harshal to bowl, Livingstone is on strike.
19.1Harshal to Livingstone, wide, around the wicket
From around
19.1Harshal to Livingstone, no run, full and wide outside off, swing and a miss.
19.2Harshal toLivingstone,OUT! Caught behind, full toss around off stump, laps it just behind DK.
Here's Chahar.
19.3Harshal to Chahar, 1 run, yorker outside off, dug out to long-off
Fine leg goes back mid off is very straight
19.4Harshal to Rishi, OUT! Caught! length ball and wide outside off, goes one knee and drags it to Maxwell at long-on.
Here's Rabada.
19.5Harshal to Rabada, 1 leg bye
19.6Harshal to Chahar, 1 run,Chahar is RAN himself OUT!
21:09
PBKS 205/6 after 19 overs
Livingstone is on strike, Hazlewood to bowl.
18.1Hazlewood to Livingstone,FOUR!! length ball, slower on angling on his pads, steered it wide of short fine leg
50 for Liam Livingstone.
18.2Hazlewood to Livingstone,SIX!! Full outside off, muscles it wide over long on, that came from the toe end - 98 meters.
18.3Hazlewood to Livingstone, wide
18.3Hazlewood to Livingstone,FOUR!! Length ball, wide outside off stump, slaps it over the extra cover fielder
18.4Hazlewood toLivingstone, 2 runs, touch fuller on middle and leg, heaves it to deep backward square
18.5Hazlewood toLivingstone,SIX!! Short ball on middle and off, hooks it over fine leg, stand and deliver, Hazlewood has conceded 63 runs, still one ball to go.
18.6Hazlewood toLivingstone, 1 run
21:02
PBKS 181/6 after 18 overs
Harshal to bowl, Livingstone is on strike.
17.1Harshal to Livingstone, 1 run, around the wicket, full and wide outside off, low full toss, driven to long-off
17.2Harshal to Brar,SIX!! Slower one full on off stump, smashes it down the ground over long on, in his slot.
17.3Harshal to Brar,OUT! Length ball wide outside off, angling away from him, thick edge to DK.
Here's Rishi.
17.4Harshal to Rishi, 1 run, full on middle and leg, pushed to long on
17.5Harshal toLivingstone, 1 run
17,6Harshal to Rishi,SIX!! Length ball outside off, short arm jab to long on.
20:54
PBKS 166/5 after 17 overs
Livingstone is on strike, and Hasaranga to bowl
16.1 Hasaranga to Livingstone, 1 run, floated on off stump, punched to cover
16.2Hasaranga to Sharma,OUT! Bowled'im!! Floated around off stump just falls shot of Sharma's heave, googly, fails to read it, comes down, misses and hits the middle and off.
Here's Brar.
16.3Hasaranga to Brar, 1 run
16.4Hasaranga toLivingstone, 1 run, short of a length, on leg stump, punched to long on
16.5Hasaranga to Brar, no run, floated around middle and off,googly, beaten as he looks to defend it
16.6Hasaranga to Brar, no run
20:49
PBKS 163/4 after 16 overs
Livingstone is on strike,Hazlewood to bowl.
15.1 Hazlewood toLivingstone, 1 run, yorker on off stump, dug out to long off
Here's Jitesh Sharma.
15.2Hazlewood to Sharma, 1 run, length ball around off, pushed to deep point
15.3Hazlewood toLivingstone, 1 run, very full wide outside off, slower one, looks to ramp it, just manages to steer it to square leg
15.4Hazlewood to Sharma, no run, length ball, a hint of shape in, pushed to square leg
15.5Hazlewood to Sharma,FOUR!! Fuller on off stump heaved over mid-wicket fielder
15.6Hazlewood to Sharma,FOUR! Full and wide, slashed to deep extra cover
20:43
PBKS 152/4 after 15 overs
Agarwal is on strike, Harshalto bowl.
14.1Harshalto Agarwal, no run, slower ball on good length, pulls and beaten
14.2Harshalto Agarwal,FOUR!! Short and wide, cut away to behind deep poinit
14.3Harshalto Agarwal,FOUR!! Short and outside off, makes room to hit it on the offside, thick edge flies past short third
14.4Harshalto Agarwal, 1 run, Yorker on middle and off, jammed to long-off
14.5Harshalto Livingstone, 1 leg bye
14.6Harshalto Agarwal,OUT! Caught! Slower bouncer outside off, deft-touches it to Hasaranga at short third
20:38
PBKS 142/3 after 14 overs
Livingstone is on strike, Shahbaz to bowl
13.1Shahbaz to Livingstone, no run, full wide outside leg stump, swept to backwardsquare leg
13.2Shahbaz toLivingstone, no run, short and wide, cuts and misses
13.3Shahbaz toLivingstone, FOUR!! Length ball wide outside off, reverse sweeps it behind point
13.4Shahbaz toLivingstone,SIX!! Full-on leg stump steps down and clobbers it down the ground over long-on
13.5Shahbaz toLivingstone, 1 run, Short and wide outside off, comes down and slaps it to deep extra cover
13.6Shahbaz to Agarwal, 1 run
20:33
PBKS 130/3 after 13 overs
Livingstone is on strike, Harsal to bowl.
12.1Harsal to Livingstone, 1 run, Slower, full on off stump, chipped to long-on
12.2Harsal to Agarwal, no run, length ball outside off, looks to push it to cover, beaten.
12.3Harsal to Agarwal, 1 run, back of a length, around off stump, pushed to deep point
12.4Harsal toLivingstone,FOUR!! Full around off stump jammed wide of deep-cover fielder
12.5Harsal toLivingstone, no run, Slower one, full on middle and off, driven back to bowler, who manages to just stop it
12.6Harsal toLivingstone, 1 run
20:28
PBKS 123/3 after 12 overs
Livingstone is on strike, Shahbaz to bowl.
11.1Shahbaz to Livingstone,SIX!! Floated wide outside off, comes down and pumps it straight down the ground
11.2Shahbaz toLivingstone, 2 runs, Short and wide outside off, slashed to deep cover
11.3Shahbaz toLivingstone, 1 run, length ball angling in, outside off, driven wide of long-off.
11.4Shahbaz to Agarwal,FOUR!! length ball on pads clipped fine of fine leg, misfielded.
11.5Shahbaz to Agarwal, 1 run, fuller angling on pads, worked to fine leg
11.6Shahbaz toLivingstone, 1 run
20:24
PBKS 108/3 after 11 overs
Livingstone is on strike, Hasaranga to bowl.
10.1Hasaranga to Livingstone, no run
10.2Hasaranga toLivingstone, 1 run, fuller on leg stump, pushed to deep mid wicket
10.3Hasaranga to Agarwal, no run, fuller on legs, tucked to square leg
10.4Hasaranga to Agarwal, no run, tossed up around off, jammed back to bowler
10.5Hasaranga to Agarwal, 1 run, floated around off, deft-touch to short third
10.6Hasaranga toLivingstone, 1 run
20:21
PBKS 105/3 after 10 overs
Bairstow is on strike, Shahbaz to bowl.
9.1Shahbaz to Bairstow,OUT! Caught! Fuller wide outside off, comes down to hit it over long-off, top edge to Siraj to backward point.
Here's Agarwal.
9.2Shahbaz to Agarwal, 1 run, full on middle and leg, pushed to long on
9.3Shahbaz to Livingstone, 1 run, full on middle and off, driven to long-off
9.4Shahbaz to Agarwal, no run, Fuller, flatter on off stump, goes for a drive, inside edge to pad
9.5Shahbaz to Agarwal, 1 run, fuller on middle, driven to long off
9.6Shahbaz toLivingstone,1 run
20:13
PBKS 101/2 after 9 overs
Livingstone is on strike,Hasaranga to bowl
8.1 Hasaranga to Livingstone, no run, full on off stump,pushed to cover
8.2Hasaranga to Livingstone, no run, fuller on leg stump, pushed to mid on
8.3Hasaranga to Livingstone, 1 run, floated around off stump,pushed to long on
8.4Hasaranga to Bairstow, no run, floated again on middle, steps down and hits the pad
8.5Hasaranga to Bairstow,FOUR! Floated around off, again comes down looking to heave, wrong'un, inside edge past DK
8.6Hasaranga to Bairstow, 1 run
20:09
PBKS 95/2 after 8 overs
Livingstone is on strike,Shahbaz to bowl
7.1 Shahbaz to Livingstone, 1 run, fuller on off, pushed to deep extra cover
7.2Shahbaz to Bairstow, 1 run, Tossed up outside off, punched down the ground to long off
7.3Shahbaz toLivingstone, 2 runs, comes down the ground, fires it wide outside off, manages to put bat on it, balls goes under keeper
7.4Shahbaz toLivingstone,FOUR! Fuller this time, on middle, comes down and smashes it down the ground
7.5Shahbaz toLivingstone, 1 run, floated on middle and off, pushed to long on
7.6Shahbaz to Bairstow, no run
20:04
RCB 86/2 after 7 overs
Here's Rajapaksa and he is on strike,Hasaranga to bowl
6.1 Hasaranga to Rajapaksa, no run, tossed up on middle, pushed to square
6.2Hasaranga to Rajapaksa, 1 run, Short, wrong'un, outside off, pushed to deep mid wicket
6.3Hasaranga to Bairstow, 1 run, Fuller on off and middle. punched to long on
6.4Hasaranga to Rajapaksa,OUT! Caught! He get his national side teammate, fuller, and fired outside off, goes for a heave, sliced to short third.
Here's Livingstone.
6.5Hasaranga to Livingstone, no run, tossed up outside off, driven to extra cover
6.6Hasaranga toLivingstone,1 run
19:55
PBKS 83/1 after 6 overs
Bairstow is on strike,Siraj to bowl.
5.1 Siraj to Bairstow, FOUR!!Yorker on middle and off, touch and go, this time,RCB reviews! Ball has kissed the bat,
5.2Siraj to Bairstow, no run. length ball outside off, slapped to mid off
5.3Siraj to Bairstow,SIX!! Short and wide outside off, slapped over long on
5.4Siraj toBairstow, no run,no ball, that was a BEAMER!!
5.4 Siraj to Bairstow, Free hit, no run, length ball around middle and leg, swing and a miss, hits the pad
5.5Siraj toBairstow,SIX!! Fuller on pads flicked over square leg.
50 for Jonny Bairstow.
5.6Siraj toBairstow,SIX!! Short ball outside off, smashed over mid wicket.
19:49
PBKS 60/1 after 5 overs
Dhawan is on strike,Maxwell to bowl.
4.1 Maxwell to Dhawan,SIX! Fuller on middle and off, comes down the track, creams it straight down the ground
4.2Maxwell to Dhawan, no run, flat, on length around middle and leg, pushed back
4.3Maxwell to Dhawan, 1 leg bye
4.4Maxwell to Bairstow, 2 runs, fired in on his leg, pushed to long on, the ball hits the stumps at bowler's end and ricochets off it
4.5Maxwell toBairstow, 1 run, length ball around off, comes down and pushes it to long on
4.6Maxwell to Dhawan,OUT! Bowled!!Touch fuller, around off, goes with the angle, he looks to sweep it, misses
19:44
PBKS 50/0 after 4 overs
Hazlewood to bowl, Dhawan is on strike.
3.1 Hazlewood to Dhawan, no run, pitched it up, around off, driven to short cover
3.2Hazlewood to Dhawan, no run, back of a length, outside off, punched to mid -on
3.3Hazlewood to Dhawan,FOUR!! Length ball outside off, punched it fine of mid-on fielder. down the ground
3.4Hazlewood to Dhawan, 2 runs, short ball on middle and leg, gets into an awkward position, pulls it over square fielder
3.5Hazlewood to Dhawan, 1 run, short and wide, cut away to deep point
3.6Hazlewood to Bairstow, no run
19:39
PBKS 43/0 after 3 overs
Siraj to bowl, Dhawan is on strike,
2.1 Siraj to Dhawan,FOUR!! Length ball outside off, cut away infront of point
2.2Siraj to Dhawan, 1 run, length ball on off stump, steered to third
2.3Siraj to Bairstow,SIX! Short on the stump, swivels and pulls it oversquare leg, stand and deliver.
2.4Siraj toBairstow, 1 run, touch fuller on middle and leg, punched fine of mid on
2.5Siraj to Dhawan, 1 run, back of a length, on off stump, steered to third.
2.6Siraj toBairstow, no run
19:33
PBKS 30/0 after 2 overs
Hazlewood to bowl, Dhawan is on strike,
1.1 Hazlewood to Dhawan, 1 run, back of a length, on off stump, pushed to short cover
1.2Hazlewood to Bairstow,FOUR!! Touch short around off, jabbed it infront of deep square leg
1.3Hazlewood toBairstow, no run, length ball around off, swing and a miss, hits the thigh pad
1.4Hazlewood toBairstow,SIX! Length ball around off, one step down the track, and hoicked over deep mid wicket.
1.5Hazlewood toBairstow, wide
1.5 Hazlewood toBairstow,SIX!! Length ball on off stump stands on the backfoot, heaved over deep mid-wicket
1.6Hazlewood toBairstow,FOUR!! Full outside off, squeezed it wide of short third
19:30
PBKS 8/0 after 1 over
Maxwell to start for RCB. Bairstow is on strike.
0.1 Maxwell to Bairstow, no run, short and outside off, pushedto point
0.2Maxwell toBairstow, 1 run, length ball outside off, two steps down, and pushed to deep square leg
0.3Maxwell to Dhawan, no run, length ball around off, pushed to cover
0.4Maxwell to Dhawan, 1 run, touch fuller on middle and leg, pushed to mid on
0.5Maxwell toBairstow,SIX!! Fuller around off, creams it over mid off for six.
0.6Maxwell to Bairstow, no run
19:27
The match is about to get underway. The two umpires have made their way to the middle. RCB players are on the field and in a huddle. PBKS openers Jonny Bairstow and Shikhar Dhawan march to the middle. We are all in readiness for the match to begin.
IPL 2022: Riding high on momentum, RCB could be too strong for inconsistent Punjab
Royal Challengers Bangalore, who have found much-needed momentum towards the business end of IPL, will back themselves to ride past an inconsistent Punjab Kings and get closer to a play-off spot here on Friday. Having put up complete performances in their last two games, RCB seemed to have figured out their best combination.
18:04
Will RCB's bowling prowess haunt PBKS? IPL 2022: Royal Challengers Bangalore vs Punjab Kings: Team Analysis
The 60th match of this season's IPL will determine, whether Punjab Kings are still in the race of playoffs or not and whether Royal Challengers Bangalore will finish in the top two or not. Here is the team analysis.
Toss
RCB won the toss and chose to bowl first
IPL 2022: Riding high on momentum, RCB could be too strong for inconsistent Punjab
Royal Challengers Bangalore, who have found much-needed momentum towards the business end of IPL, will back themselves to ride past an inconsistent Punjab Kings and get closer to a play-off spot here on Friday. Having put up complete performances in their last two games, RCB seemed to have figured out their best combination.
Will RCB's bowling prowess haunt PBKS? IPL 2022: Royal Challengers Bangalore vs Punjab Kings: Team Analysis
The 60th match of this season's IPL will determine, whether Punjab Kings are still in the race of playoffs or not and whether Royal Challengers Bangalore will finish in the top two or not. Here is the team analysis.