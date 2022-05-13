IPL 2022 | Royal Challengers Bangalore vs Punjab Kings Live: Shahbaz and Wanindu causing trouble to Punjab's batter
IPL 2022 | Royal Challengers Bangalore vs Punjab Kings Live: Shahbaz and Wanindu causing trouble to Punjab's batter
updated: May 13 2022, 20:38 ist
The 60th match of this season's IPL will determine, whether Punjab Kings are still in the race of playoffs or not and whether Royal Challengers Bangalore will finish in the top two or not. Get live updates from the match here.
20:33
PBKS 130/3 after 13 overs
Livingstone is on strike, Harsal to bowl.
12.1Harsal to Livingstone, 1 run, Slower, full on off stump, chipped to long-on
12.2Harsal to Agarwal, no run, length ball outside off, looks to push it to cover, beaten.
12.3Harsal to Agarwal, 1 run, back of a length, around off stump, pushed to deep point
12.4Harsal toLivingstone,FOUR!! Full around off stump jammed wide of deep-cover fielder
12.5Harsal toLivingstone, no run, Slower one, full on middle and off, driven back to bowler, who manages to just stop it
12.6Harsal toLivingstone, 1 run
20:28
PBKS 123/3 after 12 overs
Livingstone is on strike, Shahbaz to bowl.
11.1Shahbaz to Livingstone,SIX!! Floated wide outside off, comes down and pumps it straight down the ground
11.2Shahbaz toLivingstone, 2 runs, Short and wide outside off, slashed to deep cover
11.3Shahbaz toLivingstone, 1 run, length ball angling in, outside off, driven wide of long-off.
11.4Shahbaz to Agarwal,FOUR!! length ball on pads clipped fine of fine leg, misfielded.
11.5Shahbaz to Agarwal, 1 run, fuller angling on pads, worked to fine leg
11.6Shahbaz toLivingstone, 1 run
20:24
PBKS 108/3 after 11 overs
Livingstone is on strike, Hasaranga to bowl.
10.1Hasaranga to Livingstone, no run
10.2Hasaranga toLivingstone, 1 run, fuller on leg stump, pushed to deep mid wicket
10.3Hasaranga to Agarwal, no run, fuller on legs, tucked to square leg
10.4Hasaranga to Agarwal, no run, tossed up around off, jammed back to bowler
10.5Hasaranga to Agarwal, 1 run, floated around off, deft-touch to short third
10.6Hasaranga toLivingstone, 1 run
20:21
PBKS 105/3 after 10 overs
Bairstow is on strike, Shahbaz to bowl.
9.1Shahbaz to Bairstow,OUT! Caught! Fuller wide outside off, comes down to hit it over long-off, top edge to Siraj to backward point.
Here's Agarwal.
9.2Shahbaz to Agarwal, 1 run, full on middle and leg, pushed to long on
9.3Shahbaz to Livingstone, 1 run, full on middle and off, driven to long-off
9.4Shahbaz to Agarwal, no run, Fuller, flatter on off stump, goes for a drive, inside edge to pad
9.5Shahbaz to Agarwal, 1 run, fuller on middle, driven to long off
9.6Shahbaz toLivingstone,1 run
20:13
PBKS 101/2 after 9 overs
Livingstone is on strike,Hasaranga to bowl
8.1 Hasaranga to Livingstone, no run, full on off stump,pushed to cover
8.2Hasaranga to Livingstone, no run, fuller on leg stump, pushed to mid on
8.3Hasaranga to Livingstone, 1 run, floated around off stump,pushed to long on
8.4Hasaranga to Bairstow, no run, floated again on middle, steps down and hits the pad
8.5Hasaranga to Bairstow,FOUR! Floated around off, again comes down looking to heave, wrong'un, inside edge past DK
8.6Hasaranga to Bairstow, 1 run
20:09
PBKS 95/2 after 8 overs
Livingstone is on strike,Shahbaz to bowl
7.1 Shahbaz to Livingstone, 1 run, fuller on off, pushed to deep extra cover
7.2Shahbaz to Bairstow, 1 run, Tossed up outside off, punched down the ground to long off
7.3Shahbaz toLivingstone, 2 runs, comes down the ground, fires it wide outside off, manages to put bat on it, balls goes under keeper
7.4Shahbaz toLivingstone,FOUR! Fuller this time, on middle, comes down and smashes it down the ground
7.5Shahbaz toLivingstone, 1 run, floated on middle and off, pushed to long on
7.6Shahbaz to Bairstow, no run
20:04
RCB 86/2 after 7 overs
Here's Rajapaksa and he is on strike,Hasaranga to bowl
6.1 Hasaranga to Rajapaksa, no run, tossed up on middle, pushed to square
6.2Hasaranga to Rajapaksa, 1 run, Short, wrong'un, outside off, pushed to deep mid wicket
6.3Hasaranga to Bairstow, 1 run, Fuller on off and middle. punched to long on
6.4Hasaranga to Rajapaksa,OUT! Caught! He get his national side teammate, fuller, and fired outside off, goes for a heave, sliced to short third.
Here's Livingstone.
6.5Hasaranga to Livingstone, no run, tossed up outside off, driven to extra cover
6.6Hasaranga toLivingstone,1 run
19:55
PBKS 83/1 after 6 overs
Bairstow is on strike,Siraj to bowl.
5.1 Siraj to Bairstow, FOUR!!Yorker on middle and off, touch and go, this time,RCB reviews! Ball has kissed the bat,
5.2Siraj to Bairstow, no run. length ball outside off, slapped to mid off
5.3Siraj to Bairstow,SIX!! Short and wide outside off, slapped over long on
5.4Siraj toBairstow, no run,no ball, that was a BEAMER!!
5.4 Siraj to Bairstow, Free hit, no run, length ball around middle and leg, swing and a miss, hits the pad
5.5Siraj toBairstow,SIX!! Fuller on pads flicked over square leg.
50 for Jonny Bairstow.
5.6Siraj toBairstow,SIX!! Short ball outside off, smashed over mid wicket.
19:49
PBKS 60/1 after 5 overs
Dhawan is on strike,Maxwell to bowl.
4.1 Maxwell to Dhawan,SIX! Fuller on middle and off, comes down the track, creams it straight down the ground
4.2Maxwell to Dhawan, no run, flat, on length around middle and leg, pushed back
4.3Maxwell to Dhawan, 1 leg bye
4.4Maxwell to Bairstow, 2 runs, fired in on his leg, pushed to long on, the ball hits the stumps at bowler's end and ricochets off it
4.5Maxwell toBairstow, 1 run, length ball around off, comes down and pushes it to long on
4.6Maxwell to Dhawan,OUT! Bowled!!Touch fuller, around off, goes with the angle, he looks to sweep it, misses
19:44
PBKS 50/0 after 4 overs
Hazlewood to bowl, Dhawan is on strike.
3.1 Hazlewood to Dhawan, no run, pitched it up, around off, driven to short cover
3.2Hazlewood to Dhawan, no run, back of a length, outside off, punched to mid -on
3.3Hazlewood to Dhawan,FOUR!! Length ball outside off, punched it fine of mid-on fielder. down the ground
3.4Hazlewood to Dhawan, 2 runs, short ball on middle and leg, gets into an awkward position, pulls it over square fielder
3.5Hazlewood to Dhawan, 1 run, short and wide, cut away to deep point
3.6Hazlewood to Bairstow, no run
19:39
PBKS 43/0 after 3 overs
Siraj to bowl, Dhawan is on strike,
2.1 Siraj to Dhawan,FOUR!! Length ball outside off, cut away infront of point
2.2Siraj to Dhawan, 1 run, length ball on off stump, steered to third
2.3Siraj to Bairstow,SIX! Short on the stump, swivels and pulls it oversquare leg, stand and deliver.
2.4Siraj toBairstow, 1 run, touch fuller on middle and leg, punched fine of mid on
2.5Siraj to Dhawan, 1 run, back of a length, on off stump, steered to third.
2.6Siraj toBairstow, no run
19:33
PBKS 30/0 after 2 overs
Hazlewood to bowl, Dhawan is on strike,
1.1 Hazlewood to Dhawan, 1 run, back of a length, on off stump, pushed to short cover
1.2Hazlewood to Bairstow,FOUR!! Touch short around off, jabbed it infront of deep square leg
1.3Hazlewood toBairstow, no run, length ball around off, swing and a miss, hits the thigh pad
1.4Hazlewood toBairstow,SIX! Length ball around off, one step down the track, and hoicked over deep mid wicket.
1.5Hazlewood toBairstow, wide
1.5 Hazlewood toBairstow,SIX!! Length ball on off stump stands on the backfoot, heaved over deep mid-wicket
1.6Hazlewood toBairstow,FOUR!! Full outside off, squeezed it wide of short third
19:30
PBKS 8/0 after 1 over
Maxwell to start for RCB. Bairstow is on strike.
0.1 Maxwell to Bairstow, no run, short and outside off, pushedto point
0.2Maxwell toBairstow, 1 run, length ball outside off, two steps down, and pushed to deep square leg
0.3Maxwell to Dhawan, no run, length ball around off, pushed to cover
0.4Maxwell to Dhawan, 1 run, touch fuller on middle and leg, pushed to mid on
0.5Maxwell toBairstow,SIX!! Fuller around off, creams it over mid off for six.
0.6Maxwell to Bairstow, no run
19:27
The match is about to get underway. The two umpires have made their way to the middle. RCB players are on the field and in a huddle. PBKS openers Jonny Bairstow and Shikhar Dhawan march to the middle. We are all in readiness for the match to begin.
IPL 2022: Riding high on momentum, RCB could be too strong for inconsistent Punjab
Royal Challengers Bangalore, who have found much-needed momentum towards the business end of IPL, will back themselves to ride past an inconsistent Punjab Kings and get closer to a play-off spot here on Friday. Having put up complete performances in their last two games, RCB seemed to have figured out their best combination.
18:04
Will RCB's bowling prowess haunt PBKS? IPL 2022: Royal Challengers Bangalore vs Punjab Kings: Team Analysis
The 60th match of this season's IPL will determine, whether Punjab Kings are still in the race of playoffs or not and whether Royal Challengers Bangalore will finish in the top two or not. Here is the team analysis.
PBKS 130/3 after 13 overs
Livingstone is on strike, Harsal to bowl.
12.1Harsal to Livingstone, 1 run, Slower, full on off stump, chipped to long-on
12.2Harsal to Agarwal, no run, length ball outside off, looks to push it to cover, beaten.
12.3Harsal to Agarwal, 1 run, back of a length, around off stump, pushed to deep point
12.4Harsal toLivingstone,FOUR!! Full around off stump jammed wide of deep-cover fielder
12.5Harsal toLivingstone, no run, Slower one, full on middle and off, driven back to bowler, who manages to just stop it
12.6Harsal toLivingstone, 1 run
PBKS 123/3 after 12 overs
Livingstone is on strike, Shahbaz to bowl.
11.1Shahbaz to Livingstone,SIX!! Floated wide outside off, comes down and pumps it straight down the ground
11.2Shahbaz toLivingstone, 2 runs, Short and wide outside off, slashed to deep cover
11.3Shahbaz toLivingstone, 1 run, length ball angling in, outside off, driven wide of long-off.
11.4Shahbaz to Agarwal,FOUR!! length ball on pads clipped fine of fine leg, misfielded.
11.5Shahbaz to Agarwal, 1 run, fuller angling on pads, worked to fine leg
11.6Shahbaz toLivingstone, 1 run
PBKS 108/3 after 11 overs
Livingstone is on strike, Hasaranga to bowl.
10.1Hasaranga to Livingstone, no run
10.2Hasaranga toLivingstone, 1 run, fuller on leg stump, pushed to deep mid wicket
10.3Hasaranga to Agarwal, no run, fuller on legs, tucked to square leg
10.4Hasaranga to Agarwal, no run, tossed up around off, jammed back to bowler
10.5Hasaranga to Agarwal, 1 run, floated around off, deft-touch to short third
10.6Hasaranga toLivingstone, 1 run
PBKS 105/3 after 10 overs
Bairstow is on strike, Shahbaz to bowl.
9.1Shahbaz to Bairstow,OUT! Caught! Fuller wide outside off, comes down to hit it over long-off, top edge to Siraj to backward point.
Here's Agarwal.
9.2Shahbaz to Agarwal, 1 run, full on middle and leg, pushed to long on
9.3Shahbaz to Livingstone, 1 run, full on middle and off, driven to long-off
9.4Shahbaz to Agarwal, no run, Fuller, flatter on off stump, goes for a drive, inside edge to pad
9.5Shahbaz to Agarwal, 1 run, fuller on middle, driven to long off
9.6Shahbaz toLivingstone,1 run
PBKS 101/2 after 9 overs
Livingstone is on strike,Hasaranga to bowl
8.1 Hasaranga to Livingstone, no run, full on off stump,pushed to cover
8.2Hasaranga to Livingstone, no run, fuller on leg stump, pushed to mid on
8.3Hasaranga to Livingstone, 1 run, floated around off stump,pushed to long on
8.4Hasaranga to Bairstow, no run, floated again on middle, steps down and hits the pad
8.5Hasaranga to Bairstow,FOUR! Floated around off, again comes down looking to heave, wrong'un, inside edge past DK
8.6Hasaranga to Bairstow, 1 run
PBKS 95/2 after 8 overs
Livingstone is on strike,Shahbaz to bowl
7.1 Shahbaz to Livingstone, 1 run, fuller on off, pushed to deep extra cover
7.2Shahbaz to Bairstow, 1 run, Tossed up outside off, punched down the ground to long off
7.3Shahbaz toLivingstone, 2 runs, comes down the ground, fires it wide outside off, manages to put bat on it, balls goes under keeper
7.4Shahbaz toLivingstone,FOUR! Fuller this time, on middle, comes down and smashes it down the ground
7.5Shahbaz toLivingstone, 1 run, floated on middle and off, pushed to long on
7.6Shahbaz to Bairstow, no run
RCB 86/2 after 7 overs
Here's Rajapaksa and he is on strike,Hasaranga to bowl
6.1 Hasaranga to Rajapaksa, no run, tossed up on middle, pushed to square
6.2Hasaranga to Rajapaksa, 1 run, Short, wrong'un, outside off, pushed to deep mid wicket
6.3Hasaranga to Bairstow, 1 run, Fuller on off and middle. punched to long on
6.4Hasaranga to Rajapaksa,OUT! Caught! He get his national side teammate, fuller, and fired outside off, goes for a heave, sliced to short third.
Here's Livingstone.
6.5Hasaranga to Livingstone, no run, tossed up outside off, driven to extra cover
6.6Hasaranga toLivingstone,1 run
PBKS 83/1 after 6 overs
Bairstow is on strike,Siraj to bowl.
5.1 Siraj to Bairstow, FOUR!!Yorker on middle and off, touch and go, this time,RCB reviews! Ball has kissed the bat,
5.2Siraj to Bairstow, no run. length ball outside off, slapped to mid off
5.3Siraj to Bairstow,SIX!! Short and wide outside off, slapped over long on
5.4Siraj toBairstow, no run,no ball, that was a BEAMER!!
5.4 Siraj to Bairstow, Free hit, no run, length ball around middle and leg, swing and a miss, hits the pad
5.5Siraj toBairstow,SIX!! Fuller on pads flicked over square leg.
50 for Jonny Bairstow.
5.6Siraj toBairstow,SIX!! Short ball outside off, smashed over mid wicket.
PBKS 60/1 after 5 overs
Dhawan is on strike,Maxwell to bowl.
4.1 Maxwell to Dhawan,SIX! Fuller on middle and off, comes down the track, creams it straight down the ground
4.2Maxwell to Dhawan, no run, flat, on length around middle and leg, pushed back
4.3Maxwell to Dhawan, 1 leg bye
4.4Maxwell to Bairstow, 2 runs, fired in on his leg, pushed to long on, the ball hits the stumps at bowler's end and ricochets off it
4.5Maxwell toBairstow, 1 run, length ball around off, comes down and pushes it to long on
4.6Maxwell to Dhawan,OUT! Bowled!!Touch fuller, around off, goes with the angle, he looks to sweep it, misses
PBKS 50/0 after 4 overs
Hazlewood to bowl, Dhawan is on strike.
3.1 Hazlewood to Dhawan, no run, pitched it up, around off, driven to short cover
3.2Hazlewood to Dhawan, no run, back of a length, outside off, punched to mid -on
3.3Hazlewood to Dhawan,FOUR!! Length ball outside off, punched it fine of mid-on fielder. down the ground
3.4Hazlewood to Dhawan, 2 runs, short ball on middle and leg, gets into an awkward position, pulls it over square fielder
3.5Hazlewood to Dhawan, 1 run, short and wide, cut away to deep point
3.6Hazlewood to Bairstow, no run
PBKS 43/0 after 3 overs
Siraj to bowl, Dhawan is on strike,
2.1 Siraj to Dhawan,FOUR!! Length ball outside off, cut away infront of point
2.2Siraj to Dhawan, 1 run, length ball on off stump, steered to third
2.3Siraj to Bairstow,SIX! Short on the stump, swivels and pulls it oversquare leg, stand and deliver.
2.4Siraj toBairstow, 1 run, touch fuller on middle and leg, punched fine of mid on
2.5Siraj to Dhawan, 1 run, back of a length, on off stump, steered to third.
2.6Siraj toBairstow, no run
PBKS 30/0 after 2 overs
Hazlewood to bowl, Dhawan is on strike,
1.1 Hazlewood to Dhawan, 1 run, back of a length, on off stump, pushed to short cover
1.2Hazlewood to Bairstow,FOUR!! Touch short around off, jabbed it infront of deep square leg
1.3Hazlewood toBairstow, no run, length ball around off, swing and a miss, hits the thigh pad
1.4Hazlewood toBairstow,SIX! Length ball around off, one step down the track, and hoicked over deep mid wicket.
1.5Hazlewood toBairstow, wide
1.5 Hazlewood toBairstow,SIX!! Length ball on off stump stands on the backfoot, heaved over deep mid-wicket
1.6Hazlewood toBairstow,FOUR!! Full outside off, squeezed it wide of short third
PBKS 8/0 after 1 over
Maxwell to start for RCB. Bairstow is on strike.
0.1 Maxwell to Bairstow, no run, short and outside off, pushedto point
0.2Maxwell toBairstow, 1 run, length ball outside off, two steps down, and pushed to deep square leg
0.3Maxwell to Dhawan, no run, length ball around off, pushed to cover
0.4Maxwell to Dhawan, 1 run, touch fuller on middle and leg, pushed to mid on
0.5Maxwell toBairstow,SIX!! Fuller around off, creams it over mid off for six.
0.6Maxwell to Bairstow, no run
The match is about to get underway. The two umpires have made their way to the middle. RCB players are on the field and in a huddle. PBKS openers Jonny Bairstow and Shikhar Dhawan march to the middle. We are all in readiness for the match to begin.
Toss
RCB won the toss and chose to bowl first
IPL 2022: Riding high on momentum, RCB could be too strong for inconsistent Punjab
Royal Challengers Bangalore, who have found much-needed momentum towards the business end of IPL, will back themselves to ride past an inconsistent Punjab Kings and get closer to a play-off spot here on Friday. Having put up complete performances in their last two games, RCB seemed to have figured out their best combination.
Will RCB's bowling prowess haunt PBKS? IPL 2022: Royal Challengers Bangalore vs Punjab Kings: Team Analysis
The 60th match of this season's IPL will determine, whether Punjab Kings are still in the race of playoffs or not and whether Royal Challengers Bangalore will finish in the top two or not. Here is the team analysis.