IPL 2022 | Royal Challengers Bangalore vs Punjab Kings Live: Will RCB's bowling prowess haunt PBKS?
updated: May 13 2022, 18:25 ist
The 60th match of this season's IPL will determine, whether Punjab Kings are still in the race of playoffs or not and whether Royal Challengers Bangalore will finish in the top two or not. Get live updates from the match here.
18:59
Toss
RCB won the toss and chose to bowl first
18:08
IPL 2022: Riding high on momentum, RCB could be too strong for inconsistent Punjab
Royal Challengers Bangalore, who have found much-needed momentum towards the business end of IPL, will back themselves to ride past an inconsistent Punjab Kings and get closer to a play-off spot here on Friday. Having put up complete performances in their last two games, RCB seemed to have figured out their best combination.
18:04
Will RCB's bowling prowess haunt PBKS? IPL 2022: Royal Challengers Bangalore vs Punjab Kings: Team Analysis
The 60th match of this season's IPL will determine, whether Punjab Kings are still in the race of playoffs or not and whether Royal Challengers Bangalore will finish in the top two or not. Here is the team analysis.
