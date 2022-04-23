IPL 2022 | Royal Challengers Bangalore vs Sunrisers Hyderabad Highlights: SRH march all over RCB to win by 9 wickets

A match that RCB would like to forget and move on. After being bundled out for 68 in their first innings, the SRH openers especially Abhishek Sharma led from the front after a tentative start. The only consolidation prize RCB could take from this match was Abhishek's wicket which was all too late. Rahul Tripathi the man in form hit a six off the last ball of the 8th over to take SRH home.