IPL 2022 | Royal Challengers Bangalore vs Sunrisers Hyderabad Highlights: SRH march all over RCB to win by 9 wickets

A match that RCB would like to forget and move on. After being bundled out for 68 in their first innings, the SRH openers especially Abhishek Sharma led from the front after a tentative start. The only consolidation prize RCB could take from this match was Abhishek's wicket which was all too late. Rahul Tripathi the man in form hit a six off the last ball of the 8th over to take SRH home.
SRH won by 9 wickets
Harshal to bowl, Kane is on strike.6 needed from 78 balls.
7.1 Harshal to Kane, 1 run, slow outside off, tapped to point and overthrows they take a single.
7.2Harshal to Sharma,OUT! Caught! Slow ball on off on good length, heaved to long on.
Rahul Tripathis is the new batter.
7.3Harshal to Rahul, no run, yorker, wide and beats his edge.
7.4Harshal to Rahul, 1 run, yorker on off, leading edge to third
7.5Harshal to Kane, 1 run, length ball on off, guided behind point to third man
7.6Harshal to Rahul,SIX!! Game. Set. Match!! Full on legs, flicked over deep square leg.
SRH 63/0 after 7 overs
Hasaranga to bowl, Kane is on strike.
6.1 Hasaranga to Kane,FOUR!! Slightly flighted on middle, steps down and hit over mid on fielder
6.2Hasaranga to Kane, 1 run, wrong'un, full outside off, pushed to point
8 runs needed now.
6.3Hasaranga to Sharma, no run, full on off, under edge to square leg
6.4Hasaranga to Sharma, 1 run, leg break, full on off, tapped to long on
6.5Hasaranga to Kane, no run, full on middle and defended to mid wicket
6.6Hasaranga to Kane, 1 run,
SRH 56/0 after 6 overs
Hazlewood to bowl, Sharma is on strike.
5.1 Hazlewood to Sharma, no run, length ball on middle, pushed to mid wicket
5.2Hazlewood to Sharma, 1 run, short of length, outside off, nudged to point
5.3Hazlewood to Kane,FOUR!! length ball outside off, guided in between keeper and wide second slip
5.4Hazlewood to Kane, 1 run, full ball on middle, tucked to deep square
5.5 Hazlewood to Sharma,FOUR!! Around the wicket, full sliding down his legs, nudged to deep fine leg
5.6 Hazlewood to Sharma,FOUR!! Full on off, heaved to deep cover
SRH 42/0 after 5 overs
Harshal to bowl, Sharma is on strike.
4.1 Harshal to Sharma,FOUR!! Short, wide, slow and slapped through cover
4.2Harshal to Sharma,FOUR!! Full, wide, this one was quick and hammered over extra cover.
4.3Harshal to Sharma, no run, off cutter, hits his top half and leading edge short of short third
4.4Harshal to Sharma, 1 run, length ball, slow on the stumps, pushed to point
4.5Harshal to Kane, no run, off cutter, full on off, pushed to point
4.6Harshal to Kane, no run
SRH 33/0 after 4 overs
Hazlewood to bowl, Kane is on strike.
3.1Hazlewood to Kane, no run,length ball, comes back in, tapped to mid wicket
3.2Hazlewood to Kane,1 leg bye
3.3Hazlewood to Sharma,FOUR!! Short outside off, pulled infront of square.
3.4Hazlewood to Sharma, no run, length ball on legs, pushed to mid on
3.5Hazlewood to Sharma,FOUR!! Length ball outside off, slashed over cover fielder.
3.6Hazlewood to Sharma, 1 run
SRH 23/0 after 3 overs
Siraj to bowl, Kane is on strike.
2.1Siraj to Kane, 1 run, length ball, sliding down and tucked to deep fine leg
2.2Siraj to Sharma,SIX!! length ball, angling across, slapped from the backfoot to deep extra cover.
2.3Siraj to Sharma,FOUR!! Short outside leg stump, shuffles and hits it over deep fine leg
2.4Siraj to Sharma, no run, full, slow ball, on legs, goes to keeper
2.5Siraj to Sharma, 1 run, full, slow on the stumps pushed to mid off
2.6Siraj to Kane, 1 run
SRH 10/0 after 2 overs
Hazlewood to bowl, Sharma is on strike.
1.1Hazlewood to Sharma, no run, touch short, angling away and edged to point
1.2Hazlewood to Sharma, no run, no run, length ball, defended back to bowler.
1.3Hazlewood to Sharma, no run, length ball on off, tapped to short cover
1.4Hazlewood to Sharma, 3 runs, short, outside off, fetched and pulled infront of mid wicket
1.5Hazlewood to Kane, 1 run, full outside off, driven to extra cover
1.6Hazlewood to Sharma,FOUR!! Length ball, outside off, slapped infront of point
SRH 2/0 after 1 over
Siraj to start for RCB, Abhishek Sharma is on strike.
0.1 Siraj to Sharma, no run, length ball, angling away, swing and a miss
0.2Siraj to Sharma, no run, length ball on off, pushed back to bowler
0.3Siraj to Sharma, no run, length ball, angling across and pushed to short cover
0.4Siraj to Sharma, 1 run, length, wide outside off, under edge to square leg
0.5Siraj to Kane, no run, length ball on off, edged to point
0.6Siraj to Kane, wide
0.6 Siraj to Kane, no run
The match is about to get underway. The two umpires have made their way to the middle. RCB players are on the field and in a huddle. SRH openers Kane Williamson and Abhishek Sharma march to the middle. We are all in readiness for the match to begin.
RCB all out for 68
Siraj is in strike.
16.1 Bhuvneshwar to Siraj,OUT! Length ball on off, goes for a wild heave and a skier. Kane Williamson runs to deep long off and takes a stunner.
RCB 67/9 after 16 overs
Natarajan to bowl, Hasaranga is on strike.
15.1 Natarajan to Hasaranga, no run, length on middle and defended.
15.2Natarajan to Hasaranga,OUT! Length ball, on off, straight to the stumps.
Mohmmad Siraj is the new batter.
15.3Natarajan to Siraj, no run, length ball, on off,pushed to extra cover
15.4Natarajan to Siraj, 1 run, length ball on off, heaved to mid off
15.5Natarajan to Hazlewood, 1 run, short and wide, cut to deep point
15.6 Natarajan to Hazlewood, 1 run
RCB 65/8 after 15 overs
Jansen to bowl, Hasaranga is on strike.
14.1 Jansen to Hasaranga, 1 run, length ball, angling across wide outside off, slapped to deep point
14.2 Jansen to Hazlewood, 1 run, length ball on off, guided to deep point
14.3 Jansen to Hasaranga, no run, short on off, left alone
14.4 Jansen to Hasaranga,FOUR!! Full on off, driven past extra cover
14.5 Jansen to Hasaranga, no run, length ball, angling away, swing and a miss.
14.6 Jansen to Hasaranga, 1 run
RCB 58/8 after 14 overs
Umran to bowl, Hasaranga is on strike.
13.1 Umran to Hasaranga, 1 run, full and straight, outside off, driven to extra cover
13.2Umran to Hazlewood, no run, full on leg stump, defended
13.3Umran to Hazlewood, no run, length ball, backs aways and swatted to point
13.4Umran to Hazlewood, no run, length ball, outside off, guided to backward point
13.5Umran to Hazlewood, no run, Yorker, outside off, beats his outside egde.
13.6Umran to Hazlewood, no run
RCB 57/8 after 13 overs
Natarajan to bowl, Harshal is on strike.
12.1Natarajan to Harshal,OUT! Bowled!! Length ball on middle, goes through him and hits top of OFF!
Josh Hazlewood is the new batter.
12.2Natarajan to Hazlewood, no run, full ball on middle, and defended back to him
12.3Natarajan to Hazlewood, no run, Short on off, left alone
12.4Natarajan to Hazlewood, 1 run, length ball, worked to mid wicket
12.5Natarajan to Hasaranga,around the wicket,1 run, length ball on off, pushed to cover
12.6Natarajan to Hazlewood, no run
RCB 55/7 after 12 overs
Umran to bowl, Harshal is on strike.
11.1 Umran to Harshal, 1 run, length ball on middle, tucked to mid wicket
11.2Umran to Hasaranga, no run, full ball, outside off, beats his outside edge
11.3Umran to Hasaranga,wide, length ball, outside off, swing and a miss
11.3Umran to Hasaranga, 1452. KMPH!!Length ball outside off, outside edge through to the keeper or was it the pad? Hasaranga reviews! It's the pads. They are now checking for LBW! Impact outside off. NOT OUT
11.4Umran to Hasaranga, wide
11.4Umran to Hasaranga, no run,
11.5Umran to Hasaranga, 146 KMPH!!no run, length ball on off, defended back to bowler
11.6Umran to Hasaranga, no run
RCB 53/7 after 11 overs
Suchith to bowl, Harshal is on strike.
10.1 Suchith to Harshal, 2 runs, length ball, on legs, tucked to deep fine leg
10.2Suchith to Harshal, wide
10.2Suchith to Harshal, no run, length ball on off, defended
10.3Suchith to Harshal, no run, length ball on off, steps down and hit to extra cover
10.4Suchith to Harshal, no run, flat and on middle, defended
10.5Suchith to Harshal;. 1 run. short outside off, slapped to deep point
10.6Suchith to Hasaranga, no run
RCB 49/7 after 10 overs
Umran to bowl, Shahbaz is on strike.
9.1 Umran to Shahbaz, 2 runs, short just outside off, guided to third
9.2Umran to Shahbaz,OUT!! Short angling across, goes for a flick and he has edged it to keeper who dives to his right.
Wanindu Hasaranag is the new batter.
9.3Umran to Hasaranga, no run,length ball, on off, just leaves him, had him all over the place
9.4Umran to Hasaranga, no run,full outside off, left
9.5Umran to Hasaranga, no run, full on the stumps, shapes away and defended to point
9.6Umran to Hasaranga, no run
RCB 47/6 after 9 overs
Suchith to bowl, Suyash is on strike.
8.1 Suchith to Suyash, 2 runs, length ball on off, steps down and heaved it to wide long on
8.2Suchith to Suyash, OUT!! Stumped!!no run, overpitched on leg, goes for a wild heave and missed it, Pooran removes the bail in a flash. Sent up stairs!!
Dinesh Karthik is the new batter.
8.3Suchith to DK, no run, overpitched on leg, sweeped to short fine leg
8.4Suchith to DK, no run, length on middle, defeneded
8.5Suchith to DK,OUT! Edged!flat, quick and sliding down leg, goes for a sweep, Pooran collects and he appeals!!.SRH review!
Harshal Pate; is the new batter.
8.6Suchith to Patel, no run
RCB 45/4 after 8 overs
Umran to bowl, Suyash is on strike.
7.1 Umran to Suyash, no run, 146 kmph!!short outside off, swing and a miss.
7.2Umran to Suyash, no run,145 kmph length ball outside off, swing and a miss
7.3Umran to Suyash,145 kmph,3 runs, length ball, moves to his off and tucked to deep mid wicket
7.4Umran to Shahbaz, no run, length ball, around the wicket, swing and a miss
7.5Umran to Shahbaz, no run, 144 kmph!!short, quick and aimed at his head, DUCKS and leaves it.
7.6Umran to Shahbaz, wide,
7.6 Umran to Shahbaz,FOUR!! Full outside off, smashed through extra cover
RCB 36/4 after 7 overs
Suchith to bowl, Suyash is on strike.
6.1Suchith to Suyash, wide
6.1Suchith to Suyash, no run, full ball on legs , defened to short third
6.2Suchith to Suyash, no run, drilled back to bowler
6.3Suchith to Suyash, 1 run, length outside off,chopped to point
6.4Suchith to Shahbazm, 1 run, length ball outside off, tucked behind of square leg
6.5Suchith to Suyash, no run, length ball, sliding down legs, hits his pads
6.6Suchith to Suyash, 2 runs
RCB 31/4 after 6 overs
Jansen to bowl, Suyash is on strike.
5.1Jansen to Suyash, wide
5.1Jansen to Suyash, no run, full outside off, driven to mid on
5.2Jansen to Suyash, no run,length ball, angling across and left alone
5.3Jansen to Suyash, no run, length ball, angling across, unde edge.
5.4Jansen to Suyash,FOUR!! Touch full outside off, just manages to beat diving Kane Williamson at wide mid off
5.5Jansen to Suyash, 1 run, full ball, driven to extra cover
5.6Jansen to Shahbaz, no run
RCB 25/4 after 5 overs
Natarajan to bowl,Maxwell is on strike,
4.1Natarajan to Maxwell,no run, length ball on off, inside edge on pads
4.2Natarajan to Maxwell,OUT! Caught! Spectacular catch by the captain!! Full angling across off stump, goes for a check drive and hit straight to mid off.
Shahbaz Ahmed is the new batter.
4.3Natarajan to Shahbaz, no run, length ball on fourth stump, driven to cover
4.4Natarajan to Shahbaz, no run, length ball on off, defended back to bowler
4.5Natarajan to Shahbaz, no run, length outside off, left alone
4.6Natarajan to Shahbaz, wide
4.6 Natarajan to Shahbaz, no run
RCB 20/3 after 4 overs
Jansen to bowl, Maxwell is on strike.
3.1Jansen to Maxwell, no run, length on pads, hits his pads, go to man at backward square leg
3.2Jansen to Maxwell,FOUR! Length ball, on pads, flicked behind square
3.3Jansen to Maxwell, no run, length ball, comes back just a hint, looks for a pull, swing and a miss
3.4Jansen to Maxwell,around the wicket, FOUR!! Length ball, outside driven through cover and point
3.5Jansen to Maxwell, 1 run, length ball on pads, tucked to deep mid wicket
3.6Jansen to Suyash, no run
RCB 11/3 after 3 overs
Bhuvneshwar to bowl, Glenn Maxwell is on strike.
2.1Bhuvneshwar to Maxwell, 1 run, full and swinging away, pushed to cover
2.2Bhuvneshwar to Suyash, no run,. touch short and pats it to off side
2.3Bhuvneshwar to Suyash, no run, length ball outside off, left alone
2.4Bhuvneshwar to Suyash, 1 run, length ball outside off on fourth stump, tucked to mid on
2.5Bhuvneshwar to Maxwell, 1 run
2.6Bhuvneshwar to Suyash, no run
RCB 8/3 after 2 overs
Marco Jansen to bowl, Faf du Plessis is on strike.
1.1Marco Jansen to Faf, no run, length ball, comes in, pushed to mid on
1.2Marco Jansen to Faf, OUT! Bowled'im! Touch fuller this time, on legside and held its line and knocks of his off stump. Faf was clueless.
Virat Kohli is the new batter.
1.3Marco Jansen to Kohli,OUT! Edged! Full length, angling away, outside edge and goes to second slip. Another first ball duck for zero. two in two for Marco Jansen and for Virat Kohli.
Glenn Maxwell is the new batter.
1.4Marco Jansen to Maxwell, no run, length ball, outsid off, left
1.5Marco Jansen to Maxwell, wide
1.5Marco Jansen to Maxwell, 1 run
1.6Marco Jansen to Anuj,OUT!Length ball, outside away, angling away, outside egde to second slip
RCB 5/0 after 1 over
Bhuvneshwar Kumar to bowl, Faf du Plessis is on strike.
0.1Bhuvneshwar Kumar to Faf, no run, length ball, angling away, pushed to point
0.2Bhuvneshwar Kumar to Ffa, no run, length ball on middle. pushed to short cover
0.3Bhuvneshwar Kumar to Faf,FOUR!! Length ball outside off, punched through extra cover
0.4Bhuvneshwar Kumar to Faf, no run, touch fuller, swing in from outside off, defended
0.5Bhuvneshwar Kumar to Faf, 1 run, length outside off, punched to cover
0.6Bhuvneshwar Kumar to Anuj, no run
The match is about to get underway. The two umpires have made their way to the middle. SRH players are on the field and in a huddle. RCB openers Faf du Plessis and Anuj Rawat march to the middle. We are all in readiness for the match to begin.
Royal Challengers Bangalore(Playing XI): Faf du Plessis(c), Anuj Rawat, Virat Kohli, Glenn Maxwell, Suyash Prabhudessai, Shahbaz Ahmed, Dinesh Karthik(w), Wanindu Hasaranga, Harshal Patel, Josh Hazlewood, Mohammed Siraj
Sunrisers Hyderabad(Playing XI): Abhishek Sharma, Kane Williamson(c), Rahul Tripathi, Aiden Markram, Nicholas Pooran(w), Shashank Singh, Jagadeesha Suchith, Bhuvneshwar Kumar, Marco Jansen, Umran Malik, T Natarajan
Toss
SRH won the toss and chose to bowl first
Umran, Karthik in focus as upbeat Sunrisers square up against RCB
Umran Malik's raw pace and Bhuvneshwar Kumar's consistency will be put to test against Dinesh Karthik's explosive batting and the finesse of Faf du Plessis when Sunrisers Hyderabad clash with Royal Challengers Bangalore in the IPL, here on Saturday.
Malik has caught everyone's attention with his fiery deliveries this season. His tearway pace has even troubled established batters such as Shreyas Iyer.