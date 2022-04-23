IPL 2022 | Royal Challengers Bangalore vs Sunrisers Hyderabad LIVE: Faf du Plessis and Anuj Rawat are out in the middle

A resurgent Sunrisers Hyderabad take on highly confident Royal Challengers Bangalore in the 36th match of this season's IPL at Brabourne Stadium in Mumbai. With both teams on a winning streak, victory in this match is significant to keep one's momentum going. Stay tuned for live updates.
RCB 5/0 after 1 over
Bhuvneshwar Kumar to bowl, Faf du Plessis is on strike.
0.1Bhuvneshwar Kumar to Faf, no run, length ball, angling away, pushed to point
0.2Bhuvneshwar Kumar to Ffa, no run, length ball on middle. pushed to short cover
0.3Bhuvneshwar Kumar to Faf,FOUR!! Length ball outside off, punched through extra cover
0.4Bhuvneshwar Kumar to Faf, no run, touch fuller, swing in from outside off, defended
0.5Bhuvneshwar Kumar to Faf, 1 run, length outside off, punched to cover
0.6Bhuvneshwar Kumar to Anuj, no run
The match is about to get underway. The two umpires have made their way to the middle. SRH players are on the field and in a huddle. RCB openers Faf du Plessis and Anuj Rawat march to the middle. We are all in readiness for the match to begin.
Royal Challengers Bangalore(Playing XI): Faf du Plessis(c), Anuj Rawat, Virat Kohli, Glenn Maxwell, Suyash Prabhudessai, Shahbaz Ahmed, Dinesh Karthik(w), Wanindu Hasaranga, Harshal Patel, Josh Hazlewood, Mohammed Siraj
Sunrisers Hyderabad(Playing XI): Abhishek Sharma, Kane Williamson(c), Rahul Tripathi, Aiden Markram, Nicholas Pooran(w), Shashank Singh, Jagadeesha Suchith, Bhuvneshwar Kumar, Marco Jansen, Umran Malik, T Natarajan
Toss
SRH won the toss and chose to bowl first
Umran, Karthik in focus as upbeat Sunrisers square up against RCB
Umran Malik's raw pace and Bhuvneshwar Kumar's consistency will be put to test against Dinesh Karthik's explosive batting and the finesse of Faf du Plessis when Sunrisers Hyderabad clash with Royal Challengers Bangalore in the IPL, here on Saturday.
Malik has caught everyone's attention with his fiery deliveries this season. His tearway pace has even troubled established batters such as Shreyas Iyer.