IPL 2022 | RR vs LSG: With Jos Buttler on their side, Royals look set to dominate

It's a match-up between hard-hitting Rajasthan Royals and slow starter Lucknow Super Giants. The LSG have 3 wins on the trot and RR have 2 wins out of 3 games. The 20th match will be played at Wankhede Stadium in Mumbai. Here's our SWOT analysis for the teams:

The SWOT analysis for RR:

Strengths: Yuzvendra Chahal has benefited from the pressure created by his co-spinner Ravichandran Ashwin. Jos Buttler’s addition has done wonders to an already great batting side. Shimron Hetmyer boasts a strike rate of 200 in the slog overs has been revelation.

Weaknesses: Jaiswal seems to be a miss and a hit kind of player this season. RR for their positives still haven't addressed their third fast bowling option and this came to bite them in the back against RCB in the previous game.

Opportunities: To address their fast-bowling options with ideal replacements being Obed McCoy and Kuldip Sen both are left-arm medium pacers.

Threats: The fear of losing the toss and getting to bat first in Wankhede and being forced to bowl when dew will settle in.

The SWOT analysis for LSG:

Strengths: The LSG side has everything a team dreams of: A hard-hitting opener, a stable middle order, and pinch hitters at the end.

Weaknesses: Since 2018, KL Rahul has been averaging around 52 in the middle overs but has an abysmal strike rate with a boundary percentage of 13.60 and while he does anchor the innings more often than not, it causes problems for the other batters who have to start hitting from the word go.

Opportunities: To make it to the top of the table.

Threats: Jos Buttler dominated in the previous two games. He is the biggest threat to the team.

Impact player for RR:

Jos Buttler: A batter whose strike keeps on increasing as the innings progresses and finally scoring at a strike rate of 185 in the slog overs. LSG will be looking to have his wicket early.

Impact player for LSG:

Ravi Bishnoi: No other bowler has stood up when the situation requires them to bowl tough lines like he has. With the capability to mix his googlies with his occasional leg breaks he certainly is an impactful player for LSG.

Head-to-head: Both teams haven't played each other yet.

Check out the latest DH videos here: